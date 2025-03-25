wechselnd bewölkt10°
So reagiert das Internet auf den Gruppenchat-Fail der US-Regierung

So reagiert das Internet auf den Chat-Supergau der US-Regierung

Es gibt Zeiten im Leben, da bist du zufällig am richtigen Ort. Oder ungewollt in einer geheimen Chatgruppe der US-Regierung.
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war dein Wochenstart?

Pete Hegseth today

[image or embed]

— The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 24. März 2025 um 19:20

Der US-Verteidigungsminister hat es echt verkackt (mit der Weitergabe von militärischen Geheimnissen in einem Signal-Gruppenchat)

@lincolnproject.us my cartoon:

[image or embed]

— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 02:30
«Dad, wo liegt Yemen – Wieso? – Mein Gruppenchat sagt, wir schlagen um Mitternacht zu.»

Wenn du zuerst zur Flasche und dann zum iPhone greifst

A Liter for Our Time. stevebrodner.substack.com

[image or embed]

— brodner.bsky.social (@brodner.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 06:05
«Hey Siri, berufe ein streng geheimes Treffen ein. Über, du weisst schon, einen Krieg.»

Wobei: Man muss nicht besoffen sein, um dumme Dinge zu tun

Pete Hegseth rn

[image or embed]

— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 20:38
«Eines der schönsten Dinge, die ich in der Nüchternheit gelernt habe, ist, dass ich keinen Alkohol brauche, um Textnachrichten zu verschicken, die ich bereue.»

Wie sich der US-Journalist fühlte, der ungewollt dem Gruppenchat zugefügt wurde

Trump Meme
Screenshot: bsky.app

me in the national security team group chat

[image or embed]

— Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 03:00

Frisch aus der Abteilung «Sprüche, die sehr schlecht altern»

Well this aged like unpasteurized milk🤌 3 days ago: “Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore.” –Pete Hegseth

[image or embed]

— Kaylan_TX (@kaylan.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 22:32
«Unter der vorherigen US-Regierung sahen wir wie Narren aus. Jetzt nicht mehr.».

Volltreffer!

Hey Pete Hegseth, here are some Yemen coordinates to be bombed, somehow I lost access to our chat: 55.752121 37.617664

[image or embed]

— Dimko Zhluktenko (@dim0kq.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 08:40
«Hey Pete Hegseth, hier sind einige Jemen-Koordinaten, die bombardiert werden sollen, irgendwie habe ich den Zugang zu unserem Chat verloren.»

😅

Now checking my spam folder to see if I've missed any "bombing Yemen" emails.

— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 08:54
«Ich überprüfe gerade meinen Spam-Ordner, um zu sehen, ob ich irgendwelche ‹Bombenangriffe auf den Jemen›-E-Mails verpasst habe.»

Derweil im Kreml

“Wait guys, P. Hegseth is typing…”

[image or embed]

— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 20:15

Auf das Internet ist Verlass

This Pete Hegseth thing is even worse than we thought

[image or embed]

— Eric Champnella (@echamp.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 06:57

Wenn Hegseth im Zweiten Weltkrieg US-Verteidigungsminister gewesen wäre

Dear Adolph, I hope you and Eva are doing well. Ike is looking at June 6. Weather is iffy but that's his target. (Best for you to be ready by the 5th.) We'll mostly be coming by ship but keep an eye out for the 82nd Airborne. Definitely Normandy... near Point du Hoc. Your pal, Pete Hegseth, DOD

— SeaTea (@tierno158.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 08:32
Lieber Adolf,
ich hoffe, Dir und Eva geht es gut. Ike hat den 6. Juni im Visier. Das Wetter ist ungewiss, aber das ist sein Ziel. (Am besten ist es, wenn du bis zum 5. fertig bist.) Wir werden hauptsächlich mit dem Schiff kommen, aber halte Ausschau nach der 82nd Airborne. Auf jeden Fall in der Normandie... in der Nähe von Point du Hoc.

Dein Kumpel,
Pete Hegseth, Verteidigungsministerum

Die Invasion in der Normandie wäre definitiv anders verlaufen

Well the day has come when the might of the West breaks and oaths are forsworn, but at least the memes are great. Here’s one: If Pete Hegseth was Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force

[image or embed]

— Janne M. Korhonen (@jmkorhonen.fi) 25. März 2025 um 07:02

Trump Meme
«Trump ist also wütend auf ‹The Atlantic› und will den Namen in Amerikanischen Ozean ändern.»meme: bsky.app

Der vielleicht dümmste Kommunikations-Fehler aller Zeiten geht in die Geschichtsbücher ein

Intelligence. Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 22:52
«Dann, nachdem wir sie unwissentlich reingerollt haben, springen sie heraus und greifen uns an, wie ich in diesem Gruppenchat mit Pete Hegseth erfahren habe.»

Einen (oder zwei) haben wir noch

Me in the national security team group chat.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Pipino (@pp8010.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 07:14

Me in the National security team group chat

[image or embed]

— Annie West (@anniewestdotcom.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 00:30

Wetten, dass Hegseth bald weitere, äh, Einladungen erhält

America’s enemies are keen to invite Pete Hegseth for an official visit

[image or embed]

— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 05:23

PS: Bei allem berechtigen Spott sollten wir die wichtigen Dinge nicht aus den Augen verlieren

Wenn wir uns darauf beschränken, die US-Diplomatie zu kommentieren, machen wir uns schwach. Waffen und Munition liefern, europäisch handlungsfähig sein, notfalls ohne Ungarn und Slowakei, aber mit UK. Die Ukraine stark machen, selbst stark sein und mit Ukraine und Russland reden.

— Nico Lange (@nicolange.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 15:13

Meme zu Musk
Bild: bsky.app

(dsc)

