Amerika wird zum «Shithole Country», wie diese Karikaturen zeigen

Während seiner ersten Amtszeit verunglimpfte Donald Trump in einem rassistischen Anfall den Karibikstaat Haiti und Länder in Afrika als «Shithole Countries», was frei übersetzt so viel wie Dreckslöcher heisst.
Und damit in die Gegenwart ...
Red carpet treatment (Rough) More scrapeable content on Patreon patreon.com/glenlelievre #Trump— Glen Le Lievre (@lelievre.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 05:16
Insurrection 2025 #Elonmusk #Musk #X #Tesla #capitol #washington #qanon #shaman #insurrection #trump #us #USA Cartoon Movement Cartooning for Peace Joop— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 10:32
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 20:33
@jackohman.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 03:02
Time to worry— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:36
America as we knew it on the world stage is sadly in retreat: mackaycartoons.net/2025/02/05/w...— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:13
Golf of America? There is a wave indeed coming from the US. A #wave of #hate and #madness. #trump #gulf #gulfofmexico #mexico #donaldtrump #golf #us #unitedstates #america #republicans Cartoon Movement Cartooning for Peace Joop— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:15
The new Tesla model. Today's cartoon by @tjeerdroyaards.com. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Musk #doge #democracy— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 5. Februar 2025 um 06:41
These days I feel I'm simply illustrating the news instead of making satirical drawings. Today's cartoon for @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #Gaza #Trump #Israel— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 7. Februar 2025 um 09:31
TRUMP'S GAZA RIVIERA This is beyond belief, but it's lowlife Trump— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 22:58
My cartoon on Trump's Gaza plan ———— Support my art & Pre-Order my first graphic novel ‘You Must Take Part in Revolution’ 🙏 ：badiucao.com/book 漫画《让加沙再次伟大》首发大声媒体 @dashengmedia.bsky.social— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 01:25
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 16:55
@jackohman.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 06:39
How else to deal with a greedy ghoul who nobody elected and is currently engaged in a hostile takeover of a country?— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 19:21
@sethabramson.bsky.social) 3. Februar 2025 um 03:58
What’s with all the ruckus downstairs?— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 2. Februar 2025 um 19:41
Trump’s tariffs. Today’s cartoon by Markus Grolik. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #tariffs #Mexico #Canada #China— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. Februar 2025 um 06:38
What a Tool "It is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail." - Abraham Maslow #Trumptariffs #tariffs— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 3. Februar 2025 um 01:19
When #Trump picks at his allies - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com/en/images/wh...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 14:11
„Für weitere US-Hilfen: Trump will seltene Erden aus Ukraine“ #Trump #ukraine #selteneerden #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 19:29
Why do we need an AI goldfish? Wednesday #shapechallenge #cartoon @studioteabreak.bsky.social— Andrew Fraser (Drew) (@cartoonsidrew.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 21:42
Their master’s toilet bowl— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 14:22
How we got here— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 13:51
When will the earth be flat again? Today’s cartoon by Burkhard Mohr. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #flatearth— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. Februar 2025 um 06:47
