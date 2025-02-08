Nebel-3°
Amerika wird zum «Shithole Country», wie diese Karikaturen zeigen

Amerika wird zum «Shithole Country», wie diese Karikaturen zeigen

Das aktuelle US-Geschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Und du brauchst dafür keinen X-Account!
08.02.2025, 06:02
Mehr «Spass»

Während seiner ersten Amtszeit verunglimpfte Donald Trump in einem rassistischen Anfall den Karibikstaat Haiti und Länder in Afrika als «Shithole Countries», was frei übersetzt so viel wie Dreckslöcher heisst.

Und damit in die Gegenwart ...

Wie war deine Woche?

Red carpet treatment (Rough) More scrapeable content on Patreon patreon.com/glenlelievre #Trump

[image or embed]

— Glen Le Lievre (@lelievre.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 05:16

Elon Musk führt den Putsch gegen die US-Demokratie an

Insurrection 2025 #Elonmusk #Musk #X #Tesla #capitol #washington #qanon #shaman #insurrection #trump #us #USA Cartoon Movement Cartooning for Peace Joop

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 10:32

Crash vorprogrammiert



[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 00:15

Spürst du sie auch, die massiven Bond-Bösewicht-Vibes?



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 20:33

Vom faulen Sack (in der ersten Amtszeit) zur Marionette



[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 03:02
«Wir müssen gegen diese faulen, schlaffen Bundesangestellten und ihre Homeoffice-Arbeit vorgehen.»

Vom Hitlergruss zur feindlichen Übernahme wichtiger Regierungs-Behörden: Elon Musk hat nun Zugriff auf sensitive Daten der US-Bürger

Time to worry

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:36
«Die Zeit, sich wegen einer faschistischen Diktatur zu sorgen, war gestern.»

Unter Trump begraben die USA ihren Status als globaler Ordnungshüter

America as we knew it on the world stage is sadly in retreat: mackaycartoons.net/2025/02/05/w...

[image or embed]

— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:13

Aus dem von Trump umbenannten Golf von Mexico schwappt eine Welle des Hasses und der Verrücktheit

Golf of America? There is a wave indeed coming from the US. A #wave of #hate and #madness. #trump #gulf #gulfofmexico #mexico #donaldtrump #golf #us #unitedstates #america #republicans Cartoon Movement Cartooning for Peace Joop

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 17:15

Das neueste Tesla-Modell ist ein Demokratie-Killer

The new Tesla model. Today's cartoon by @tjeerdroyaards.com. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Musk #doge #democracy

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 5. Februar 2025 um 06:41

Wenn die Realität die Satire übertrifft: Trump sieht Gaza als lukratives Immobilien-Projekt

These days I feel I'm simply illustrating the news instead of making satirical drawings. Today's cartoon for @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #Gaza #Trump #Israel

[image or embed]

— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 7. Februar 2025 um 09:31

Trump-Freund Netanjahu hat mit der Bombardierung des Gazastreifens vorgespurt

TRUMP'S GAZA RIVIERA This is beyond belief, but it's lowlife Trump

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 22:58

Das hält der chinesische Künstler Badiucao von Trumps irrem Gaza-Plan

My cartoon on Trump's Gaza plan ———— Support my art & Pre-Order my first graphic novel ‘You Must Take Part in Revolution’ 🙏 ：badiucao.com/book 漫画《让加沙再次伟大》首发大声媒体 @dashengmedia.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 01:25

Menschenverachtend. Punkt

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 16:55

Die von Musk eingesetzte DOGE-Taskforce lässt kaum einen Stein auf dem anderen



[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2025 um 06:39

«Wie sollte man sonst mit einem gierigen Schurken umgehen, den niemand gewählt hat und der derzeit eine feindliche Übernahme eines Landes betreibt?»

How else to deal with a greedy ghoul who nobody elected and is currently engaged in a hostile takeover of a country?

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 19:21
«Verweigern, Verteidigen, Absetzen.» Der Spruch ist eine Anspielung auf Luigi Mangione, den mutmasslichen CEO-Todesschützen von Manhattan. Der Mord löst eine massive öffentliche Diskussion über die Kosten im US-Gesundheitswesen aus.

Dann blamierte sich Trump mit Straf-Tarifen gegen die US-Nachbarn Kanada und Mexico ...



[image or embed]

— Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 3. Februar 2025 um 03:58

... und musste kurz darauf zurückkrebsen

What’s with all the ruckus downstairs?

[image or embed]

— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 2. Februar 2025 um 19:41

Wahrscheinlich hat Trump nie vom Bumerang-Effekt gehört

Trump’s tariffs. Today’s cartoon by Markus Grolik. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #tariffs #Mexico #Canada #China

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. Februar 2025 um 06:38

Ja, Trumps Werkzeugkasten ist lausig bestückt

What a Tool "It is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail." - Abraham Maslow #Trumptariffs #tariffs

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 3. Februar 2025 um 01:19
«Wenn das einzige Werkzeug, das man hat, ein Hammer ist, ist es verlockend, alles so zu behandeln, als wäre es ein Nagel.» (Abraham Maslow)

Wenn die USA ihren Verbündeten Europa verraten, lacht China

When #Trump picks at his allies - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com/en/images/wh...

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 14:11

Auch beim russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine sorgt Trump für Kopfschütteln

„Für weitere US-Hilfen: Trump will seltene Erden aus Ukraine“ #Trump #ukraine #selteneerden #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2025 um 19:29

Die US-Techkonzerne machen eine Multi-Milliarden-Wette mit generativer KI – obwohl der praktische Nutzen (bislang) begrenzt ist

Why do we need an AI goldfish? Wednesday #shapechallenge #cartoon @studioteabreak.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Andrew Fraser (Drew) (@cartoonsidrew.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 21:42

Bei Fox News sollten wir nicht mehr von Journalismus sprechen

Their master’s toilet bowl

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 14:22

Vielleicht ist ja an der Verschwörungs-Erzählung vom «Great Reset» doch etwas dran ...

How we got here

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2025 um 13:51

Der König der Flacherdler

When will the earth be flat again? Today’s cartoon by Burkhard Mohr. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #flatearth

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. Februar 2025 um 06:47

