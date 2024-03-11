Mitbekommen? Am Sonntag war vom Kensington-Palast anlässlich des britischen Muttertags ein Foto veröffentlicht worden, das die Princess of Wales mit ihren drei Kindern zeigt - das erste offizielle Bild seit ihrer Bauchoperation im Januar. Mehrere internationale Nachrichtenagenturen zogen das Bild wegen Manipulationsverdachts aber wieder zurück.
Hier das Bild:
Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024
Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C
📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ
Hier der Photoshop-Verdacht:
Und hier die nun Kates Entschuldigung:
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024
MEGASKANDAL.
#FakeKate #Katespiracy OMG OMG OMG.
Ach. Zum Glück gibt's hier jene übermächtige Mediatorin namens «die breite Öffentlichkeit», um diese königliche Krise ins rechte Licht zu rücken! Vorhang auf für den wahren Herrscher über das Vereinigte Königreich: Der britische Humor.
Some personal news: today was my first day as a graphic designer for the royal family! Already shipped my first big project💪❤️💪❤️— Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) March 10, 2024
Now to check the headlines
I THOUGHT YOU SAID YOU KNEW HOW TO USE PHOTOSHOP pic.twitter.com/zlRl90SD1g— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 10, 2024
NEW: Kensington Palace releases photo of Kate and William celebrating Mother’s Day pic.twitter.com/5XA5qPSKL7— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 10, 2024
I got 10! How many can you spot?#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/kLM5igncXN— Kieron 🇵🇸🏳️⚧️ (@CarriesDog) March 10, 2024
#KateMiddleton photoshop mistakes. pic.twitter.com/FclHnHZbsE— Shao Trommashere (@MedicTrommasher) March 10, 2024
Prince Louis waking up in the morning. pic.twitter.com/qCY4OPbBXi— Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) March 10, 2024
Sorry I’m late, boss. I was zooming into photos of the hands of the royal family.— paul tequila updates (@hesafruit) March 10, 2024
Kensington Palace has released the first official photo of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery. pic.twitter.com/rX1aIUZ8iT— Nonna Charts Brazil (@MonopolyPhonic) March 10, 2024
Prince William finding the blur tool on Photoshop pic.twitter.com/43u7KCLnzP— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 11, 2024
"Can't believe I messed up the sleeve" #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/ghiUozIJGI— Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) March 10, 2024
"I'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Photoshop!" #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/Oji2k6DzFy— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) March 11, 2024
Adobe photoshop and their shareholders after #Kategate.#PhotoGate pic.twitter.com/rHPsR0ZGCk— . (@JRsLandline) March 11, 2024
Kensington Palace have released another photo of #KateMiddleton to confirm she is absolutely fine and recovering well. pic.twitter.com/dO8EA73oDM— Ashles (@Ashles3000) March 11, 2024
head of social media at Kensington palace using the AI photo generator for the first time pic.twitter.com/BngsWNnij4— Kevin Twomey (@Kevin2mey) March 10, 2024
What’s all the fuss about this new photo of #KateMiddleton and her kids. I can’t see the problem. pic.twitter.com/QD5GqRtkkv— Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) March 10, 2024
I prefer this photo. More natural & relaxed. pic.twitter.com/U3ihu3JuCs— Blatchy (@lotacharlie) March 11, 2024
It's OK guys, nothing to see here. The Kates, er, I mean The Kate is fine. Please share our new picture... #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/4dEEFyuljK— Richard Quarmby 🇺🇦 (@RichardQuarmby) March 11, 2024
The Royals bringing Kate out for that photo pic.twitter.com/lvZcufnZsr— 🏳️🌈 ░S░I░M░O░N░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ 🏳️🌈 (@TheSimonC90) March 10, 2024
There never was a ‘Kate’, Palace admits https://t.co/qUajsKZd8z pic.twitter.com/6hsO6b7LQM— The Daily Mash (@thedailymash) March 11, 2024
Those crazy train, conspiracy theorists think the #KateMiddleton photo is edited. pic.twitter.com/9OlXYjxcay— wayne Tavit (@WayneyoWayne) March 11, 2024
The original...? #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/QfDpoK15kr— Richie Hession 💙 (@RichieHession) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing... pic.twitter.com/kSBAa2olYq— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 11, 2024
Kate editing out her wedding ring: pic.twitter.com/XFaNO1WfcN— stefan • (@stefanbertin) March 11, 2024
The Kensington Palace press office right now pic.twitter.com/mQI5Ak5Tta— Black Barbie Mojo Dojo Casa House (@hautePJones) March 11, 2024
Kensington Palace tonight:#KateMiddleton #katespiracy pic.twitter.com/2lEg2eFFGP— Dr Steven Buckley (@StevenJCBuckley) March 10, 2024
King Charles stuns in Palace's latest photoshop job. pic.twitter.com/cxhQpjs3PJ— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 10, 2024
It's sad when our families don't appreciate all the things we moms do for them. For instance, my husband has not once thanked me today for providing him with up-to-the-minute coverage on the Kensington Palace photo conspiracy.— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) March 10, 2024
Trying to explain the #KateMiddleton deep fake to my parents who are wondering when I suddenly became a royalist, desperately reassuring them that I just want a front row seat to the monarchy burning pic.twitter.com/iCzN64IAcw— Dr Jo Hartland (they/them) 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 🍉✊🏿 (@HartlandJoseph) March 10, 2024
I’m not generally into conspiracy theories but this Kate Middleton photo has got me feeling like a flat earther— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) March 10, 2024
Me liking all the Kensington Palace and Kate Middleton conspiracies— Massimo (@massmandato) March 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/QdOscBYPFz
you're a bunch of conspiracy nutters, the #KateMiddleton photo is fine pic.twitter.com/j9LwLB6ugB— your #1 source for absurdist true crime 🐀 🐍👑 🌷 (@davidgerard) March 10, 2024
Kate Middleton “Occasionally experiments with editing.” pic.twitter.com/R0L9YNoxKV— Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) March 11, 2024
Ach, übrigens: