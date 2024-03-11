bedeckt11°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Spass
    Royals

    Princess Photoshop: die lustigsten Tweets zu Fake-Kates Familienfoto

    Princess Photoshop – die lustigsten Reaktionen auf das royale Familienfoto

    Aufregung um Prinzessin Kate und ihr manipuliertes Familienfoto. Zum Glück gibt's das Internet, um den Sturm im Wasserglas zu navigieren.
    11.03.2024, 17:34
    Oliver Baroni
    Oliver Baroni
    Oliver Baroni
    Folge mir
    Mehr «Spass»

    Mitbekommen? Am Sonntag war vom Kensington-Palast anlässlich des britischen Muttertags ein Foto veröffentlicht worden, das die Princess of Wales mit ihren drei Kindern zeigt - das erste offizielle Bild seit ihrer Bauchoperation im Januar. Mehrere internationale Nachrichtenagenturen zogen das Bild wegen Manipulationsverdachts aber wieder zurück.

    People-News
    Fake-Kate? Agenturen ziehen Royal-Bild wegen angeblicher Manipulation zurück

    Hier das Bild:

    Hier der Photoshop-Verdacht:

    fake kate princess photoshop https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1766750995445387393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1766750995445387393%7Ctwgr%5Ed846652454f0a250ec48b2d102 ...
    Bild: twitter

    Und hier die nun Kates Entschuldigung:

    BOAHKRASS.

    MEGASKANDAL.

    #FakeKate #Katespiracy OMG OMG OMG.

    Ach. Zum Glück gibt's hier jene übermächtige Mediatorin namens «die breite Öffentlichkeit», um diese königliche Krise ins rechte Licht zu rücken! Vorhang auf für den wahren Herrscher über das Vereinigte Königreich: Der britische Humor.

    Ach, übrigens:

    twitter trends 11.3.2024
    screenshot: twatter
    Mehr aus England:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen
    Wer will Prinzessin Dianas Ford Escort Turbo kaufen?
    1 / 20
    Wer will Prinzessin Dianas Ford Escort Turbo kaufen?
    quelle: silverstoneauctions.com / silverstoneauctions.com
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
    Gleich drei Royal Guards fallen in Ohnmacht vor Prince William
    Video: watson
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    2 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    2
    Meistgelesen
    1
    So viel verdient die Mittelschicht in der Schweiz
    2
    Apropos Kirschlorbeer: Diese 5 Pflanzen willst du auch nicht in deinem Garten
    3
    Reichsbürger bringen Schweizer Steuerämter zum Verzweifeln
    4
    Wie das kleine Threema den mächtigen Techkonzern Apple zerpflückt
    5
    Russische Elitehacker haben Microsoft gehackt – mit weitreichenden Folgen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Kreml betont Bereitschaft zu Verhandlungen +++ Europas Rüstungsimporte fast verdoppelt
    2
    Masterplan oder «Pfusch»?: So will Jacqueline Badran die 13. AHV finanzieren
    3
    Halten Gott, Jesus und die Bibel einer kritischen Analyse stand? Teste es selbst
    4
    Grosse watson-Umfrage zeigt: So steht die Bevölkerung zu einem Pelz- und Stopfleberverbot
    5
    «Soll ich ihm schreiben, obwohl er eine Freundin hat?»
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Inter Mailand entstand bloss, weil Milan keine Schweizer mehr wollte
    2
    Von der Leyen hält Gaza-Seekorridor für notwendig +++ Netanjahu: «Keine Privatpolitik»
    3
    SBB nach drei Jahren wieder in den schwarzen Zahlen – Gewerkschaft fordert Massnahmen
    4
    Weiterbildung? Brauche ich nicht – so viele Schweizer denken das
    5
    «Deutschland liegt nicht am Boden»
    27 köstliche Tierbildli für einen tollen Freitag

    Cute News, everybody!

    Zur Story