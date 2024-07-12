wechselnd bewölkt24°
Phil Foden hat einen tierischen Doppelgänger +++ UEFA zieht vor Final Bilanz

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
12.07.2024, 13:27
Phil Foden hat einen tierischen Doppelgänger
Bild
Bild: twitter.com
Die UEFA ist zufrieden mit der EM
Die UEFA zieht kurz vor dem Ende der Fussball-EM eine positive Bilanz. «Wir sind sehr, sehr zufrieden, wie das Turnier abgelaufen ist», sagt der Schweizer Turnierchef Martin Kallen der dpa. «Die Organisation war sehr, sehr gut. Die Spiele waren gut. Es hat wenig Überraschungen gegeben», resümierte Kallen bei einem Empfang in München zur Ehrung der Volunteers.

«Sehr nervig» fand der Vertreter der UEFA die Flitzer während des Turniers. Da sei zum Teil Kommerz im Spiel und es gebe Leute, die dafür bezahlen. «Das ist der eine Teil der Flitzer. Der andere Teil war der Ronaldomanie geschuldet, weil ein Ronaldo als Superstar die Leute so elektrisiert hat, dass die unbedingt mit ihm ein Selfie machen wollten.» Die Vorfälle seien nicht ideal gewesen. «Man sollte ein Fussballspiel durchspielen können. Aber wir haben damit gelebt und immer wieder Anpassungen vorgenommen, damit es weniger wurden», sagte Kallen.
A pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Neben den Flitzern gab es auch immer wieder Schwierigkeiten mit dem Transport und der Deutschen Bahn. Man wisse seit langem, dass die Bahn Probleme habe, sagte Kallen. «Aber man hat auch gesehen, dass es sehr viele Züge gegeben hat. Das Angebot ist sehr gross und vielfältig.» Er sei jeden Tag mit dem Zug unterwegs gewesen und habe geschaut, dass er mindestens drei Stunden vorher ankomme. Dieser Puffer habe gereicht. «Ich habe mich ein bisschen angepasst.» (nih/sda/dpa)
Martin Kallen, UEFA Repraesentant, spricht neben den Original-Euro-Pokalen der Maenner und Frauen in Basel, am Donnerstag, 4. Juli 2024. Der Regierungsrat des Kantons Basel-Stadt und die UEFA erinnern ...
Bild: keystone
22:12
Cucurella will sich bei EM-Titel Haare färben
Marc Cucurella ist einer der auffälligsten Spieler der EM. Der Hauptgrund: seine guten Leistungen, mit denen er es auch in die t-online-Top-Elf der Vorrunde schaffte. Aber auch wegen seiner Frisur. Cucurella trägt eine Lockenpracht, die manch ein Fan auf der Tribüne als Perücke trägt. Doch statt der dunklen Haare könnte Cucurella ab Montag eine rote Mähne tragen. Vor der EM hatte er in der Radiosendung «El Partidazo de Cope» gesagt: «Wenn wir den Titel holen, lasse ich mir meine Haare rot färben.»

Nun bestätigte seine Freundin dieses Vorhaben. «Marc hat irgendwo versprochen, sich die Haare rot zu färben. Mir hat er aber nichts versprochen und ich werde ihn auch nicht dazu zwingen», sagte sie im Interview bei «Espejo Público». (dab/t-online)
Spain&#039;s Marc Cucurella (24) celebrate after a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calann ...
Bild: keystone
Irland-Legende Roy Keane gönnt England den Sieg so gar nicht
Franzose Letexier pfeift den EM-Final
François Letexier wird den EM-Final zwischen England und Spanien am Sonntag in Berlin pfeifen. Mit dem 35-jährigen Franzosen fiel die Wahl auf den jüngsten Schiedsrichter des Turniers.

Für Letexier ist es der erste Final auf dieser Stufe. 2023 leitete er den UEFA-Supercup zwischen Champions-League-Sieger Manchester City und Europa-League-Sieger FC Sevilla. Letexier ist seit 2017 internationaler Schiedsrichter und hat bei der diesjährigen EM drei Spiele gepfiffen, unter anderem den Achtelfinal zwischen Spanien und Georgien. Beim Final am Sonntag wird er von seinen Landsmännern Cyril Mugnier und Mehdi Rahmouni assistiert. Der Pole Szymon Marciniak ist der vierte Offizielle. (abu/sda)
epa11448954 French referee Francois Letexier in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Georgia, in Cologne, Germany, 30 June 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Bild: keystone
«Nananana, Hey Jude» – Niederländer und Engländer sangen vor EM-Halbfinal gemeinsam
Deutscher Polizist sieht aus wie Southgate – und die Engländer finden das natürlich super
England fans serenading a Southgate doppelgänger/German police officer
Auch einige Legenden sind dabei – also als Statuen
Irland setzt als Nationalcoach auf isländischen England-Bezwinger
Irland hat den Isländer Heimir Hallgrimsson als neuen Nationalcoach verpflichtet. Der 57-Jährige ersetzt den im letzten November ad interim eingesetzten John O'Shea, wie Irlands Fussballverband bekannt gab.

Hallgrimsson hatte von 2013 bis 2018 als isländischer Nationalcoach bemerkenswerte Erfolge gefeiert. Er führte das Team zusammen mit dem gleichberechtigten Schweden Lars Lagerbäck an der EM 2016 bis in den Viertelfinal. Im Achtelfinal wurde England sensationell mit 2:1 bezwungen. In den Monaten danach schaffte Island unter Hallgrimsson auch erstmals die Qualifikation für eine Weltmeisterschaft.

Zuletzt war der Isländer in Jamaika als Nationalcoach unter Vertrag. Nach drei Niederlagen an der laufenden Copa America trat er zurück. (nih/sda/dpa)
Johan Vonlanthen verabschiedet sich von seinem EM-Rekord
Du willst Videos von feiernden Niederländern? Du kriegst Videos von feiernden Niederländern!
In Dortmund stimmen sich bis zu 110'000 Niederländerinnen und Niederländer auf den EM-Halbfinal gegen England im Westfalenstadion ein.

Bis zu 75'000 Niederländer in Dortmund erwartet
Die Polizei von Dortmund stellt sich auf den bislang grössten Fanmarsch dieser Europameisterschaften ein. Wie niederländische Medien berichten, erwartet die Stadt bis zu 75'000 Oranje-Fans für den Halbfinal heute Abend um 21 Uhr gegen England. Wie viele dieser Fans dann tatsächlich am Umzug teilnehmen, sei noch offen. Der niederländische Fanmarsch startet um 16.30 Uhr von der Kleppingstrasse in Richtung Westfalenstadion.
Netherlands fans celebrate at the city center ahead of a semi final match between Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/M ...
Bild: keystone
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Die «Nacht von Sheffield» – Köbi Kuhn sorgt für den grössten Skandal der Nati-Geschichte
11. Juli 1966: Es beginnt an diesem lauen Sommerabend mit einer verspäteten Heimkehr von drei Schweizer Spielern ins WM-Hotel. Diese «Nacht von Sheffield» wird den Schweizer Fussball aber fast zwei Jahre lang verdunkeln.

Bereits kurz vor der Abreise der Schweizer an die WM in England geschieht schon Einmaliges. Mittelfeldspieler Philippe Pottier wird von der Liste der 22 WM-Spieler gestrichen. Weil er statt ins Trainingslager lieber mit seiner Gattin vom 25. Juni bis zum 2. Juli in die Ferien will. Was natürlich nicht bewilligt wird.

