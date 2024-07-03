💛 🇷🇴 The perfect guests. Following their elimination from #EURO2024 last night, @hai_romania left their Munich dressing room spotless with a touching letter to their German hosts. pic.twitter.com/UZwmxqxyjk— UEFA (@UEFA) July 3, 2024
Dünden🎙️❤️🇹🇷 #euro2024 @trt1 pic.twitter.com/kJkjAxK0Dr— Özkan Öztürk (@ozkanozzturk) July 3, 2024
Fans give the national football team a hero's welcome as they return to Georgia after an impressive debut at #Euro2024 Tbilisi's Rustaveli avenue & Liberty Square crowded.— Civil.ge (@CivilGe) July 2, 2024
🎥 Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge pic.twitter.com/bEpNrNt6BL
warum redet der dolmetscher so als wäre er synchronsprecher von benjamin blümchen 😭 pic.twitter.com/CKcXRWIWdl— 𝗺𝗮𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻 🚟 (@1954x1887) July 2, 2024
The biggest xG 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦 at #EURO2024 so far. 😬 pic.twitter.com/n37U1j0Jh2— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 2, 2024
MÜNCHEN IST ORANJE! 🤯🟠#NothingLikeOranje #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/osjqwDzzhq— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024
Romanians sing the national anthem in Munich ahead of the match against the Netherlands— Daily Romania (@daily_romania) July 2, 2024
🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/OV6XFLHbZE
National football associations represented in this summer’s European Championship have been fined more than €1.2million by organisers UEFA during the tournament group stages.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 1, 2024
The fines, which total €1,293,645 (£1,097,328; $1,635,123), relate to the national side’s supporters… pic.twitter.com/JWdAfhHkkU
This is absolutely mental#SouthgateOUT pic.twitter.com/hX38ddXUfY— ALFPL ☄️ (@FPL_ALFPL) June 25, 2024
July 1, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's major tournament free-kick success?— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 2, 2024
1/60 (1.7%) pic.twitter.com/dI0RxqlyYr
when you forget to check in online https://t.co/tWnCBcObWZ— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 1, 2024