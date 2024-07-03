bedeckt17°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: So stilvoll verlässt Rumänien die EM

EM-Tagesticker

So stilvoll verlässt Rumänien die EM 👏 +++ Vargas und Xhaka trainieren individuell

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
03.07.2024, 14:47
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Noch ein Dachkletterer an der EM
Beim EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Deutschland und Dänemark in Dortmund sorgte ein Dachkletterer für einen Nebenschauplatz. Jetzt wurde bekannt, dass schon vier Tage vorher bei der Partie Frankreich gegen Polen in Dortmund eine Person das Dach des Stadions erklommen hat. Ein polnischer Fan verfolgte die Partie auf dem «Catwalk», der für Techniker gedacht ist. Wie der Mann die Dachkonstruktion erklettert hat, ist noch nicht bekannt. (dab/sda/dpa)
Roofer klettert bei EM-Spiel aufs Stadiondach – und wirft Fragen bezüglich Sicherheit auf
Rumänien verlässt die EM mit Stil
Und zwar mit einer blitzsauberen Kabine und einem rührenden Abschiedsbrief. Der Text:

«Die UEFA EURO 2024 war für uns alle eines der wichtigsten Fussballerlebnisse bisher und wir sind sehr froh, dass die Bühne, auf der sie stattfand, Deutschland war. Jedes Spiel, jede Emotion, jedes Erlebnis hat uns zusammengebracht, um die Magie des Fussballs zu spüren. Wir verlassen Deutschland mit dem Gefühl, dass wir für Rumänien alles gegeben haben und sind dankbar für alles, was wir hier erlebt haben. Es war eine Ehre, Teil der grossen Familie des europäischen Fussballs zu sein. Vielen Dank, dass Sie uns das Gefühl gegeben haben, zu Hause zu sein! Wir sind dankbar für die angebotenen Konditionen, Sie sind ein wichtiger Teil des schönen Erlebnisses, dass wir bei der EURO 2024 hatten! Die Rumänische Nationalmannschaft.»

So feiert der türkische Kommentator die Last-Minute-Parade von Mert Günok


Übersetzt ab der Flanke etwa: Nein, nein, nein ... Mert! Mert! Mert! Bist du ein Oktopus? Bist du eine Spinne? Du bist unglaublich!
UEFA leitet Untersuchung gegen Merih Demiral ein
Die UEFA leitet gegen den Türken Merih Demiral, der im Achtelfinal gegen Österreich beide Tore zum 2:1-Sieg erzielt hat, eine Untersuchung ein.

Demiral bejubelte seinen zweiten Treffer mit dem sogenannten «Wolfsgruss», dem Handzeichen der «Grauen Wölfe», die als nationalistisch und faschistisch gelten. Als «Graue Wölfe» werden in der Türkei die Anhänger der rechsextremistischen «Ülkücü-Bewegung» bezeichnet. In Österreich ist der Wolfsgruss verboten. (abu/sda)
Cette célébration de Merih Demiral pourrait lui valoir des sanctions
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Training ohne Xhaka und Vargas
Drei Tage vor dem Viertelfinal gegen England fehlen im Training der Schweizer zwei wichtige Akteure: Captain Granit Xhaka und Ruben Vargas absolvieren individuelle Einheiten.

Xhaka, der bereits das Training am Dienstag verpasst hatte, plagen Adduktorenprobleme. Weiterhin gebe es jedoch keinen Grund, an einem Einsatz des 31-Jährigen gegen die Engländer zu zweifeln, hielten die Verantwortlichen des Nationalteams fest.

Dasselbe gelte für Vargas, der im Achtelfinal gegen Italien mit einem Tor und einer Vorlage glänzte. Die Konditionstrainer, welche die Belastung der Spieler individuell steuern, verordneten ihm ein weiteres «Erholungstraining».

Die Schweizer bereiten sich am Donnerstag und Freitag noch im Stuttgarter Waldau-Stadion auf das Duell mit England vor. Nach dem Abschlusstraining fliegt das Team nach Düsseldorf, wo am Samstag (18.00 Uhr) die Partie um den Einzug in den EM-Halbfinal stattfindet. (sda)
dpatopbilder - 29.06.2024, Berlin: Fußball, UEFA Euro 2024, EM, Schweiz - Italien, Finalrunde, Achtelfinale, Olympiastadion Berlin, Ruben Vargas von der Schweiz bejubelt sein Tor zum 2:0. Foto: Robert ...
Bild: keystone
Polizei ermittelt nach Prügel-Video
Am Mittwoch zirkuliert auf den sozialen Medien ein Video, das zeigt, wie Ordner beim Spiel zwischen Portugal und Slowenien auf einen Fan einprügeln. Die Polizei in Frankfurt hat nun gegenüber «The Athletic» bestätigt, dass Ermittlungen eingeleitet wurden. «Ich kann bestätigen, dass wir Kenntnis von dem Vorfall haben und ihn untersuchen», liess ein Sprecher verlauten.
Eklat an der EM: Fan im Stadion von mehreren Ordnern verprügelt
Georgiens Nationalteam frenetisch gefeiert
Georgiens EM-Märchen endete am Sonntag mit einer klaren Niederlage gegen Spanien im Achtelfinal. Am Dienstag kehrten die Spieler nun in ihre Heimat zurück – und wurden in der Hauptstadt Tiflis frenetisch gefeiert.
Salzgeber verlässt die Nati
Personeller Wechsel beim SRF: Rainer Maria Salzgeber, welcher bisher gemeinsam mit Beni Huggel die Nati-Spiele live vor Ort moderierte, reiste laut «20 Minuten» am Dienstag aus Deutschland ab. Grund dafür ist, dass der Walliser die Livesendung zum «Donnschtig-Jass» moderieren wird. Neu in Deutschland ist dafür Paddy Kälin, der die Moderationen der Nati-Spiele übernehmen wird. Salzgeber wird dafür die Studiosendung im ersten Halbfinal und im Final übernehmen.
Switzerland&#039;s head coach Murat Yakin, right, talks to tv moderator Rainer Maria Salzgeber, left, and expert Benjamin Huggel during a live tv show for the Swiss TV on the Fernsehturm in Stuttgart, ...
Bild: keystone
Der Übersetzer bei Donyell Malen ist grossartig
Die grössten Abschluss-Sünder dieser EM
Cristiano Ronaldo hat an dieser EM bereits die meisten Chancen vergeben. Gemäss der Expected Goals hätte der Portugiese schon fast drei Tore erzielen müssen, steht aktuell aber noch immer ohne Treffer da. Auch sonst sind auf der Liste der Abschluss-Sünder viele grosse Namen zu finden.

Viola Amherd unterstützt die Schweiz im Viertelfinal
Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft wird im Viertelfinal gegen England prominente Unterstützung im Stadion haben. Wie der «Blick» berichtete, wird die Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd vor Ort sein. «Ich freue mich auf den Besuch des EM-Viertelfinals in Düsseldorf am kommenden Samstag», kündigte das höchste Mitglied der Schweizer Regierung an. Das Schweizer Team habe in den bisherigen Spielen mit einer geschlossenen Teamleistung, viel Leidenschaft und Qualität überzeugen können, so die Sportministerin. Bislang besuchte von den Bundesräten einzig Beat Jans ein EM-Spiel der Schweiz in Deutschland. Er sah das 1:1 gegen den Gastgeber in Frankfurt im letzten Gruppenspiel. (nih/sda)
Viola Amherd, Swiss Federal Councillor and Defence minister, looks on during the UEFA Nations League women&#039;s soccer match between Switzerland and Sweden at Swissporarena stadium in Lucerne, Switz ...
Bild: keystone
Entwarnung bei Captain Xhaka
Granit Xhaka muss etwas kürzer treten. Wegen Adduktorenproblemen trainierte der Captain des Schweizer Nationalteams am Dienstag individuell.

Zuvor hatte sich Xhaka einer MRI-Untersuchung unterzogen. Diese ergab, dass der 31-jährige Mittelfeldspieler keine Verletzung erlitten hat. Die sehr lange Saison hinterlasse halt auch bei Xhaka ihre Spuren, teilte der Schweizer Mediensprecher mit. Sein Einsatz am kommenden Samstag im Viertelfinal gegen England (18.00 Uhr in Düsseldorf) sei aber nicht gefährdet.

Im Spiel gegen Italien (2:0) am vergangenen Samstag war Xhaka nach gut einer Viertelstunde ohne gegnerische Einwirkung zu Boden gegangen. Nach ärztlicher Behandlung konnte er jedoch weiterspielen und absolvierte die gesamte Spielzeit. Nach einem Regenerationstraining am Sonntag genossen die Schweizer Nationalspieler am Montag einen freien Tag. (sda)
Switzerland v Italy - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Granit Xhaka of Switzerland gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy. Berlin G ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Oranje ist bereit – auch die Rumänen stimmen sich ein
Heute Abend um 18 Uhr spielt die Niederlande ihren EM-Achtelfinal gegen Rumänien. An Unterstützung mangelt es nicht, wie diese Aufnahme aus München zeigt.

Auch die Rumänen stimmten sich am Nachmittag bereits für die Partie ein. (nih/rst)
Die Schweiz gehört in Sachen Bussgeldern zu den europäischen Spitzenreitern
Die UEFA hat an der laufenden Fussball-Europameisterschaft bereits Bussen in der Höhe von insgesamt über 1,2 Millionen Euro ausgesprochen. Die Schweiz gehört dabei zu den Spitzenreitern – vor allem aufgrund von Bierbecherwürfen im Stadion muss der SFV tief in die Tasche greifen.

Englands Prunk-Offensive
Diese Statistik der «BBC» zeigt, wie stark die Offensive um Captain Harry Kane sein könnte. Die Spieler des englischen EM-Kaders haben diese Saison gemeinsam mit Abstand am meisten Tore in ihren Vereinen erzielt. Die Schweiz schafft es in dieser Statistik nicht in die Top Ten, kommt an der Euro bislang aber auf das doppelt so viele Treffer wie die Three Lions (7 vs. 4). (rst)
Welche Mittelmeerinsel unterstützt am Freitag die Deutschen?
Ronaldo, der gefährliche Freistossschütze?
An grossen Turnieren auf jeden Fall nicht. Wie diese Statistik zeigt, hat Ronaldo von 60 Versuchen einen einzigen Freistoss versenkt. Den dafür aber wunderbar, vor 6 Jahren an der WM 2018 in Russland beim 3:3 gegen Spanien. (rst)
Ryanair nutzt den weinenden Ronaldo für Eigenwerbung
Portugals Captain verschoss im Achtelfinal gegen Slowenien in der Verlängerung einen Penalty und vergoss danach bittere Tränen. Im Penaltyschiessen traf Ronaldo mit dem ersten Versuch seiner Mannschaft dann jedoch absolut sicher und verhalf Portugal so zum Einzug in den Viertelfinal. (rst)
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
«Von der Schweiz gedemütigt»: Das schreibt die Presse zur Sensation im EM-Achtelfinal
2
So stilvoll verlässt Rumänien die EM 👏 +++ Vargas und Xhaka trainieren individuell
3
Ein böses Gerücht macht in Amerika die Runde
4
Weitere Leiche im Maggiatal gefunden
5
Das kann Italien: 26 lustige Bilder von unserem südlichen Nachbarn
Meistkommentiert
1
Sohn von Inter-Legende Stankovic zum FC Luzern +++ FCZ verstärkt sich im Sturm
2
Diese 12 Schilder wollen wir gegen England von Schweizer Fans sehen
3
«Ausländer raus»-Rufe – Österreich-Fans sorgen bei SRF-Schaltung für Rassismus-Eklat
4
«Es kann nicht sein, dass es darauf ankommt, in welchem Kanton ich vergewaltigt werde»
5
Kinder töten Katzen, um neuseeländische Artenvielfalt zu schützen
Meistgeteilt
1
Tote bei russischem Raketenangriff auf Dnipro +++ Nato: Keine Einigung bei Ukraine-Hilfen
2
Errätst du, aus welchen Filmen diese (berühmten) Zitate stammen?
3
Padua lässt keine Frauenstatuen auf seinem Hauptplatz zu
4
NHL-Knipser Stamkos wird Kollege von Josi: «Freue mich aufs nächste Kapitel»
5
Finnischer Verteidiger für Kloten +++ Prassl von Davos zu Lausanne
Djokovic entkräftet Sorgen, Stricker schon out +++ Titelverteidigerin scheitert

Dominic Stricker kann in Wimbledon nicht an seine starke Leistung vom letzten Jahr anknüpfen. Der 21-jährige Berner verliert in der 1. Runde gegen den Franzosen Arthur Fils 3:6, 2:6, 6:3, 4:6.

Zur Story