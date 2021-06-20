Navigation
freundlich 26°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Zeit Heim Resultat Gast
    Flagge Flagge

    EM-Tagesticker

    Thierry Henry hat es noch drauf +++ Franzosen in Ungarn rassistisch beleidigt

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    20.06.21, 13:43

    Mehr «Sport»

    Ungarn hat es vorgemacht – mit diesen 4 Punkten schlägt man Weltmeister …

    Link zum Artikel

    Tom Lüthi im Kampf um WM-Punkte chancenlos +++ Milwaukee schlägt Brooklyn im …

    Link zum Artikel

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Mikaela Shiffrin im EM-Fieber

    Link zum Artikel

    Ein Sieg gegen die Türkei ist Pflicht: So kommt die Schweiz jetzt noch in den …

    Link zum Artikel

    Für 5 Stutz in die Ferien – Airlines kämpfen mit Dumpingpreisen um Kunden

    Link zum Artikel

    Kanadas kultureller Genozid an seinen indigenen Kindern

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Wie ein Pepsi-Gewinnspiel eine ganze Nation ins Chaos gestürzt hat

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Kanadas kultureller Genozid an seinen indigenen Kindern

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Bachelor- und Mastertitel für Nichtstudierte? Bund prüft Machbarkeit



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 20.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Wie kann man nochmal Spieler nachnominieren?
    Thierry Henry, bekannt aus seinen Zeiten bei Arsenal London und dem FC Barcelona sowie dem französischen Nationalteam, ist für die EM in seine Rolle als Co-Trainer der belgischen Nationalmannschaft zurückgekehrt. Diese hatte er bereits zwischen 2016 und 2018 inne. Beim Freistosstraining mit Kevin de Bruyne & Co. hat sich der 43-Jährige selbst versucht. Das Fazit: Thierry Henry ist noch immer weltklasse.
    Die besten Spieler des zweiten Spieltags
    Jeder Teilnehmer hat an der EM nun zwei Spiele hinter sich. Diese Spieler stachen am zweiten Spieltag in den einzelnen Kategorien heraus:
    Martin Braithwaite gab die meisten Schüsse ab, nur ein Tor gelang ihm gegen Belgien nicht.
    Gareth Bale glänzte mit fünf Schlüsselpässen und konnte gegen die Türkei auch zwei Treffer vorbereiten.
    Etwas überraschend befindet sich Alexander Isak mit sechs erfolgreichen Dribblings an der Spitze der Liste.
    Weiterhin konnten Lubomir Satka (Meiste Pässe), Bartosz Bereszynski (Meiste abgefangene Bälle), Mason Mount (Meiste Tacklings) und Nordmazedonien-Goalie Stole Dimitrievski (Meiste Paraden) den Bestwert in der jeweiligen Kategorie erringen.
    Die Vorfreude steigt – schafft die Schweiz noch die Achtelfinal-Qualifikation?
    Italien kann gegen Wales ihre Siegesserie weiter ausbauen. Die letzten zehn Partien konnten die Italiener alle gewinnen – heute reicht aber auch ein Unentschieden für den Gruppensieg.
    Die Schweiz braucht zwingend einen Sieg, um noch eine Runde weiterkommen zu können. Dazu müssen sie gegen die Türkei gewinnen – die letzten beiden Aufeinandertreffen hatten aber kein gutes Ende für die Schweiz.
    Gareth Bale als Vorlagengeber
    Der walisische Flügelspieler ist der bisher beste Vorlagengeber an dieser Europameisterschaft. Er konnte bereits zwei Tore vorbereiten und führt diese Liste damit an. Der 31-Jährige von Tottenham bereitete beide Treffer im Spiel gegen die Türkei vor. Ein Tor gelang ihm noch nicht – die bisher beste Chance dazu vergab er vom Elfmeterpunkt.
    epa09277672 Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates his team's 2-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Darko Vojinovic / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Trotz Autounfall und langer Trainingspause – Kozlowski wird zum jüngsten EM-Spieler aller Zeiten
    Kacper Kozlowski wurde im Spiel gegen Spanien zum jüngsten EM-Spieler aller Zeiten. Der Pole ist gerade einmal 17 Jahre und 246 Tage alt. Damit löst er Jude Bellingham ab, der den Rekord erst eine Woche zuvor aufgestellt hat. Um sich den Traum zu erfüllen, sein Land an der Europameisterschaft zu präsentieren, musste Kozlowski sehr schwere Zeiten überstehen.

    Im Januar 2020 war er auf dem Weg zum Training mit seinem Klub Pogon Stettin in einen schweren Autounfall verwickelt. Er war mit zwei Mitspielern unterwegs, doch traf es den damals 16-Jährigen am härtesten. Er brach sich sein Becken und drei Wirbel im unteren Rückenbereich. Infolgedessen konnte er ein halbes Jahr lang nicht trainieren, was in diesem Alter verheerend sein kann. Doch Kozlowski kämpfte sich zurück und ist nun für mindestens vier Jahre der jüngste Spieler, der je in einem EM-Spiel auf dem Platz stand.
    Poland's manager Paulo Sousa gives instructions to Poland's Kacper Kozlowski during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Poland at Estadio de la Cartuja stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Jose Manuel Vidal/Pool via AP)
    «L'
    Équipe»: Französische Spieler wurden rassistisch beleidigt
    Die französische Zeitung «L'Équipe» berichtet, dass einige Spieler der französischen Nationalmannschaft während des Spiels gegen Ungarn in Budapest rassistisch beleidigt wurden. Demnach seien aus einem Block mit ungarischen Fans immer wieder Affenlaute von den Rängen ertönt sein, wenn N'Golo Kanté oder Paul Pogba am Ball waren.

    Dies hätten Fotografen im Stadion, die sich in der Nähe des Fanblocks befanden, gehört. Im Rest der Arena waren diese kaum zu hören, aufgrund des Lärms der insgesamt 56'000 Fans. Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur berichtete zudem, dass auch Kylian Mbappé und Karim Benzema beleidigt worden seien. Dies überrascht insofern nicht, als Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo im ersten Gruppenspiel gegen Ungarn angeblich mit homophoben Beleidigungen belegt wurde.
    France's Paul Pogba grimaces after missing a chance to score during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Tibor Illyes/Pool via AP)
    Wales für einen Punkt, Italien für die Dynamik
    Wales benötigt einen Punkt, um auf jeden Fall in die Achtelfinals zu kommen. Mit einem Sieg gegen das bereits qualifizierte Italien würde es sogar noch den 1. Platz in der Schweizer Gruppe holen.

    Bisher ging die Taktik von Wales fast perfekt auf. Gegen die spielerisch stärkeren Schweizer und Türken holten die Waliser mit ihrer Kontertaktik vier Punkte, die sie der K.o.-Runde schon sehr nahebringen.

    Es wäre aber leichtsinnig, den Halbfinalisten von 2016 auf seine Kampfstärke und den Sprinter Gareth Bale zu reduzieren. Andere haben ihre Klasse in den letzten Tagen gezeigt, speziell Aaron Ramsey, der Mittelfeldspieler von Juventus Turin, dessen Formstand vor dem Turnier zu reden gab. In den letzten Monaten war er bei den Turinern nur noch spärlich zum Einsatz gekommen.

    «Wir sind einfach dankbar, dass er mit uns hier ist», sagte Teamkollege Daniel James von Manchester United. «Er ist absolut brillant, seitdem er hier ist.» Gegen die Türkei bewies Ramsey auch mit seinem Treffer zum 1:0 seine ganze Klasse, die ihm nie abgesprochen wurde, die der 30-jährige frühere Arsenal-Spieler aber auch wegen Verletzungen zu selten zeigen konnte.

    Für die Italiener geht es noch darum, sich den Gruppensieg zu sichern und – womöglich noch wichtiger – die positive Dynamik aufrechtzuerhalten. Bleiben sie mit einer voraussichtlich stark veränderten Mannschaft auch gegen Wales ungeschlagen, würden sie ihre Serie auf 30 Partien ohne Niederlage ausbauen und den Rekord ihrer Vorgänger aus den Dreissigerjahren egalisieren. (nih/sda)
    epa09277695 Gareth Bale (C) of Wales and teammates celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Darko Vojinovic / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Trompeten-Sigi hört auf
    Er ist der berühmteste Fan der Schweizer Fussball-Nati: Sigi Michel alias «Trompeten-Sigi». An dieser EM fehlt er allerdings, hauptsächlich wegen einer Schulteroperation nächste Woche. Dem «Blick» sagte Michel, dass deshalb etwas früher als geplant Schluss sei mit seiner Karriere als Anpeitscher:

    «Eigentlich wollte ich mich verabschieden, nachdem ich nun 50 Jahre lang bei Welt- und Europameisterschaften sowie vielen anderen Spielen war.» Und: «Es wird immer schwieriger, mit der Trompete ins Stadion zu kommen.» (ram)
    Swiss supporter Sigfried Michel, aka Trompeten Sigi or Trumpet Sigi, plays the trumpet prior to the group E preliminary round match between Switzerland and France in the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Friday, June 20, 2014. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)....RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup.

    Alle aktuellen Resultate und Tabellen der Euro 2020 im Überblick

    Link zum Artikel

    Mehr zur EM:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 49
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / marcel del pozo / pool
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Pascal Zuberbühler und Beni Thurnheer schauen die Schande von Istanbul

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Wie viele der 50 häufigsten Schweizer Familiennamen kannst du aufzählen?
    2
    Das Vermächtnis von Apples Design-Legende Jony Ive: Der neue iMac im Test
    3
    «Da geht mir einer ab» – 5 Punkte zu Deutschlands Sieg gegen Portugal
    4
    Impfstoffe wirken gut gegen Delta-Variante des Coronavirus ++ 500'000 Tote in Brasilien
    5
    26 Pannen im Fernsehen, die beweisen, dass TV-Leute mit allem rechnen müssen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    «Ladies and Gentlemen» ist passé: Swiss wechselt auf die LGBTQIA+-konforme Sprache
    2
    Zürcher Regierungsrat Mario Fehr tritt aus der SP aus – so rechnet er mit seiner Partei ab
    3
    PICDUMP Nummer 369. Höhö. Hö.
    4
    Wie würdest du Gott benoten?
    5
    Zwischen dir und dem Weekend stehen nur diese 42 Bilder
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    11 Retro-Bilder von beängstigend lockeren Erziehungsmethoden
    2
    Emotionaler Appell von Trainer Petkovic: «Wir brauchen die Solidarität von Euch allen»
    3
    Sie können es einfach nicht besser
    4
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,64
    5
    Coci-Fläschli-Gate – jetzt droht die UEFA mit Bussen

    MeToo in der Deutschrap-Szene: Immer mehr Frauen erheben schwere Vorwürfe

    In dieser Woche wurde ein schwerwiegender Vorwurf gegen den Rapper Samra laut. Die ehemalige Youtuberin Nika Irani beschuldigte ihn, sie im Jahr 2020 in einem Studio vergewaltigt zu haben. «Er hat die Tür zugeknallt und mich auf das Bett geschmissen und mich gewürgt», schilderte sie in einem ausführlichen Beitrag auf Instagram, der seither für zahlreiche Reaktionen in dem Netzwerk sorgt.

    Sie verzichte aber darauf, rechtliche Schritte gegen den 26-Jährigen einzuleiten, erklärte Irani. Zu den …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel