EM 2025: Die deutschen Fans haben Zürich eingenommen

Die deutschen Fans haben Zürich eingenommen +++ Kimmich und Co. mit Grussbotschaft

23.07.2025, 19:50
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
avatar
Die DFB-Fans haben Züriche eingenommen
Die deutschen Männer motivieren die Frauen für eine Revanche gegen Spanien
Kurz vor dem EM-Halbfinale gegen Spanien hat das DFB-Frauen-Team Rückendeckung aus dem eigenen Lager bekommen. Joshua Kimmich, Kapitän der Männer-Nationalmannschaft, sowie einige weitere DFB-Stars richteten auf Instagram motivierende Botschaften an die Elf von Bundestrainer Christian Wück.

David Raum spielte mit einem Augenzwinkern auf das Aus der Männer gegen Spanien bei der Heim-EM im vergangenen Jahr an und sagte, Deutschland habe da noch «eine Rechnung offen». Die Frauen könnten nun schon mal zurückschlagen:« Und dann ab ins Finale. Holt euch das Teil.»


Deutschlands Personalsorgen vor dem Halbfinal
Der deutsche Trainer Christian Wück ist nicht zu beneiden. Wieder muss er seine Startformation im EM-Halbfinal gegen Spanien ändern, nachdem Kathrin Hendrich aufgrund ihrer roten Karte gesperrt ist. Dazu fehlen die gelbgesperrte Mittelfeldspielerin Sjoeke Nüsken (Bild), die schon drei Tore erzielte, und auch die verletzte Aussenverteidigerin Sarai Linder. Schon im ersten Spiel der EM hatte sich Captain Giulia Gwinn verletzt. Immerhin darf Carlotta Wamser nach abgesessener Rotsperre womöglich wieder die rechte Abwehrseite beackern.
So nah liegen Freud und Leid im Fussball beieinander
Englands Fans und Spielerinnen feiern den späten Ausgleich im Halbfinal:

Während die Italienerinnen Trost benötigen:

Die Deutschen kommen nach Zürich
Neben der Schweiz stellte an dieser EM wohl Deutschland die grösste Fangruppe. Bei allen Spielen der Deutschen waren immer Zehntausende Fans im Stadion, so dürfte das auch im heutigen Halbfinal gegen Spanien sein. Auch in Zürich planen die Fans des DFB-Teams einen Fanmarsch von der Europaallee zum Stadion Letzigrund.
Das ist die Strafe für das Haareziehen von Deutschlands Hendrich
Im Viertelfinal gegen Frankreich sah die deutsche Verteidigerin Kathrin Hendrich in der 13. Minute vom Platz, nachdem sie ihrer Gegenspielerin an den Haaren gezogen hatte. Mit einer Frau weniger siegte Deutschland trotzdem nach Penaltyschiessen und zog in den Halbfinal ein. Nach dem Spiel nahm DFB-Sportdirektorin Nia Künzer Hendrich in Schutz und sagte über den Vorfall: «Ihr ist es wichtig, zu sagen, dass sie nicht an den Haaren gezogen hat, sondern sie beim Versuch, Kontakt zur Gegenspielerin aufzunehmen, durch die Haare gekommen ist und dabei hängengeblieben ist.»

Nun ist bekannt, wie lange die 33-Jährige an dieser EM fehlen wird. Die UEFA verhängte lediglich die Mindestsperre von einem Spiel, womit Hendrich am heutigen Mittwochabend gegen Spanien zwar fehlen wird, in einem allfälligen Final aber wieder mittun kann.
video: srf
Steinmeier kommt zu Halbfinal-Spiel der Deutschen gegen Spanien
Die deutschen Fussballerinnen können im EM-Halbfinale gegen Spanien auf die Unterstützung von Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier setzen. Das Staatsoberhaupt reist zum K.o-Spiel des DFB-Teams gegen die Weltmeisterinnen am Mittwoch nach Zürich in den Letzigrund. Das teilte das Bundespräsidialamt in Berlin mit.

Zuvor hatte Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (CDU) ankündigen lassen, dass er bei einem Endspieleinzug der deutschen Frauen am Sonntag in Basel im Stadion sein werde. «Der Bundeskanzler ist ein fanatischer Anhänger dieser Frauen-EM», hatte Regierungssprecher Stefan Kornelius gesagt.

Merz wäre auch gerne schon im Halbfinale in die Schweiz gereist. Das scheitere aber daran, dass am gleichen Tag der französische Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron nach Berlin komme, hiess es. (riz/sda/dpa)
So bereitet Italiens Goalietrainer die Goalies auf den Halbfinal vor

Nati-Rekordtorschütze Alex Frei schwärmt: «Reuteler hätte einen Marktwert von 80 Millionen»
Die Schweizerinnen schieden an der Heim-EM im Viertelfinal gegen Spanien aus, doch konnten sie dennoch viele Fussballfans begeistern. So auch den Nati-Rekordtorschützen Alex Frei. Im Blick-Podcast «Forza» schwärmte er: «Dieses Team hat begeistert und auch einzelne Spielerinnen. Géraldine Reuteler hätte als Mann einen Marktwert von 80 Millionen Euro, sie war unglaublich gut. Auch Lia Wälti und Noelle Maritz sind sehr tolle Spielerinnen und auch bei anderen Teams gibt es diese.»

Frei fügte zudem an: «Was mich am meisten gefreut hat: Nicht einmal einen Unterbruch wegen Rauchpetarden im Stadion. Fanmärsche, bei denen keine Fenster eingeschlagen wurden. Keine SBB-Züge, die wegen des Ziehens der Notbremse zum Stehen gekommen sind. Es ist wirklich ein wunderbares Fest.»

Das ist die Schweizer Gastfreundschaft
Wie Nati-Captain Lia Wälti ihren Fans zeigt, hat die Schweiz den Teilnehmerinnen an der Europameisterschaft ein Fresspäckchen geschickt. Darin enthalten sind typisch schweizerische Produkte wie Chips, Schokolade, aber auch das Spiel Brändi Dog. Bei den anderen Ländern ist dies scheinbar hervorragend angekommen.

Mit diesem Ball wird an der EM ab den Halbfinals gespielt

So sehr freute sich das deutsche Nationalteam nach dem Sieg gegen Frankreich





Im Hotel ging die Party weiter und es wurde zum Song Major Tom von Peter Schilling getanzt und gefeiert.
@dfb VÖLLIG LOSGELÖST 🚀🚀🚀 #dfbfrauen #weuro2025 ♬ Originalton - dfb
15:06
Livestream vom Empfang der Nati auf dem Bundesplatz
Die Medienkonferenz mit Nati-Trainerin Pia Sundhage
Ein ganz spezielles Motivationsvideo für die Nati
Familie und Freunde aller Nati-Spielerinnen melden sich vor dem grossen Viertelfinal gegen Spanien zu Wort.


Die Schweizerinnen besichtigen den Platz und schiessen erste Erinnerungsfotos


Wie stehst du im watson-Tippspiel zur Heim-EM da? Hier findest du es raus
Mehr zur EM 2025:
Es geht in die Schlussphase: Alle Resultate zur Frauen-EM in der Schweiz
Alisha Lehmann im Wandel der Zeit
1 / 31
Alisha Lehmann im Wandel der Zeit

Die Karriere der Schweizer Fussball-Nationalspielerin und Instagram-Berühmtheit.
quelle: keystone/imago/instagram/watson
Wir machen das Nonsense-Quiz mit der Schweizer Frauen Fussball-Nati
Video: watson
