Im Viertelfinal gegen Frankreich sah die deutsche Verteidigerin Kathrin Hendrich in der 13. Minute vom Platz, nachdem sie ihrer Gegenspielerin an den Haaren gezogen hatte. Mit einer Frau weniger siegte Deutschland trotzdem nach Penaltyschiessen und zog in den Halbfinal ein. Nach dem Spiel nahm DFB-Sportdirektorin Nia Künzer Hendrich in Schutz und sagte über den Vorfall: «Ihr ist es wichtig, zu sagen, dass sie nicht an den Haaren gezogen hat, sondern sie beim Versuch, Kontakt zur Gegenspielerin aufzunehmen, durch die Haare gekommen ist und dabei hängengeblieben ist.»



Nun ist bekannt, wie lange die 33-Jährige an dieser EM fehlen wird. Die UEFA verhängte lediglich die Mindestsperre von einem Spiel, womit Hendrich am heutigen Mittwochabend gegen Spanien zwar fehlen wird, in einem allfälligen Final aber wieder mittun kann.