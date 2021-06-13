Dänemarks Mannschaftsarzt Martin Boesen beschreibt den dramatischen Kampf um das Leben von Christian Eriksen in eindringlichen Worten.#SkySport #EURO2020 #Eriksen pic.twitter.com/moEvex5bbj— Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) June 13, 2021
What an emotional roller-coaster this day has been. Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his loved ones during these difficult times. Football is so insignificant when something like this happens. Life is precious. Take care of each other❤️— Tim Sparv (@TimSparv) June 12, 2021
“Alle tanker er hos Christian og hans familie. Han er en af de bedste spillere, der findes derude. Og så kan jeg sige, at han er et endnu bedre menneske.”— DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021
- Kasper Hjulmand.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/inWY6cysu4