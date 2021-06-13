Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Dänemarks Teamarzt über Eriksens Rettung +++ Spurs-Kardiologe: «Perfekte Herztests»

    13.06.21, 09:55

    3

    Diese Personen werden nach Eriksens Rettung als Helden gefeiert



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker 13.6.2021

    Kardiologe: «Perfekte Herztests»
    Von 2013 bis 2020 spielte Christian Eriksen für Tottenham Hotspur. In jener Zeit war Kardiologe Sanjay Sharma für die medizinischen Tests der Spieler verantwortlich. Der Agentur Reuters sagte er heute Morgen, dass Eriksen keine Anzeichen von Herzproblemen gehabt habe.

    Er habe sich aber nach dem Vorfall gestern Sorgen gemacht, etwas übersehen zu haben, sagte Sharma weiter. «Ich dachte: Oh Gott, gibt es etwas, das ich übersehen habe? Aber ich habe alles noch einmal überprüft und alles sieht perfekt aus.» Es sei seine Aufgabe gewesen, jährliche Tests durchzuführen, so der Mediziner. «Und seine Tests waren völlig normal. Es gab keine offensichtlichen Herzfehler. Dafür kann ich bürgen, denn ich habe die Untersuchungen selber geleitet.» Anfang 2020 wechselte Eriksen zu Inter Mailand.
    Erfurt , 080116 , Fussball 3.Liga FC Rot Weiss Erfurt - Training , Laktattest im Bild: Sascha Eichmeier (Erfurt) , Dr. med Sascha G
    Heute weder Training noch Medientermin
    Dänemarks Nationalteam hat das für heute geplante Training abgesagt. Gestrichen wurden auch alle Medientermine. Zudem bot der Verband den Spielern psychologische Hilfe an, um den Schock vom Ausfall ihres Teamkollegen Christian Eriksen besser verarbeiten zu können.
    Dänemarks Teamarzt über die Rettung
    Martin Boesen, Dänemarks Mannschaftsarzt, sprach in einer Pressekonferenz nach dem Spiel und erklärte, wie sich die Ereignisse abspielten. «Es war klar, dass er bewusstlos war», sagte er. «Als ich zu ihm kam, lag er auf der Seite, er atmete, ich konnte einen Puls fühlen, aber plötzlich änderte sich das und wir begannen mit der Herz-Lungen-Wiederbelebung.»

    «Die Hilfe kam wirklich schnell und wir taten, was wir tun mussten, und schafften es, Christian wiederzubekommen. Er sprach noch mit mir, bevor er ins Krankenhaus gebracht wurde.»
    Gedämpfte Freude bei den Siegern
    Ein Torschuss, ein Tor – Finnland hätte allen Grund, die EM-Premiere nach dem 1:0-Sieg über Dänemark zu feiern. Doch aufgrund der Ereignisse um Christian Eriksen rückte das Ergebnis in den Hintergrund.

    «Ein Tag wie eine Achterbahnfahrt», meinte Finnlands Captain Tim Sparv. «Unsere Gedanken sind bei Christian Eriksen und seinen Angehörigen. Fussball ist so unbedeutend, wenn so etwas passiert. Das Leben ist kostbar. Kümmert euch umeinander.»
    Nationaltrainer Kasper Hjulmand
    «Alle Gedanken sind bei Christian und seiner Familie. Er ist einer der besten Spieler da draussen. Und dann kann ich sagen, dass er ein noch besserer Mensch ist.»
    BBC entschuldigt sich
    Beim Kollaps von Christian Eriksen hielten die Kameras drauf und die TV-Sender übertrugen seinen Überlebenskampf live in alle Welt. Das sorgte für scharfe Kritik.

    Zumindest die britische BBC hat sich nun dafür entschuldigt, diese Bilder gezeigt zu haben. «Wir entschuldigen uns bei allen, die durch die übertragenen Bilder verärgert wurden», sagte ein Sprecher. «Die Berichterstattung im Stadion wird von der UEFA als Host Broadcaster kontrolliert, und sobald das Spiel unterbrochen wurde, haben wir unsere Berichterstattung so schnell wie möglich aus dem Programm genommen.»
    125
    205
    Eriksen bricht zusammen und die UEFA hält voll drauf – Riesenärger über TV-Übertragung
    Zum Mann des Spiels gewählt
    Eine kleine, aber feine Geste: Christian Eriksen wurde zum Mann des Spiels gewählt. UEFA-Präsident Aleksandar Seferin sagte: «Fussball ist ein herrlicher Sport, und Christian spielt grossartig.»
    A video screen is dedicated to Denmark's Christian Eriksen after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)
    Noch kein Update zu Eriksens Zustand
    Der dänische Fussballverband hat am Sonntagmorgen noch keine Neuigkeiten zu vermelden. Nach wie vor liegt Christian Eriksen im Spital.

    Er hatte gestern unvermittelt und ohne gegnerische Einwirkung das Bewusstsein verloren, Sanitäter führten eine Herzmassage durch. Wenig später wurde sein Zustand als stabil bezeichnet, der 29-Jährige war wach und bei Bewusstsein. Er habe mittels Facetime mit den Teamkollegen kommuniziert und sie gebeten, die Partie fortzusetzen.
    epa09265532 Players of Denmark escort their teammate Christian Eriksen as he is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical assistanceduring the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Guten Morgen!
    Mit England – Kroatien steht die potenziell spannendste Begegnung des Tages gleich als erste an, um 15 Uhr. Danach schauen wir, wie gut Österreich ist, das um 18 Uhr auf EM-Neuling Nordmazedonien trifft. Und um 21 Uhr ist die Niederlande gegen die Ukraine in der Favoritenrolle.

    Das Thema das Morgens ist aber wohl die Frage, wie es dem Dänen Christian Eriksen geht, der gestern bei der 0:1-Niederlage gegen Finnland kollabiert ist.

    Mehr zur EM

    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

