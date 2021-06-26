Navigation
sonnig 14°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    Dänisches «Heimspiel» in Amsterdam +++ Nati in Bukarest angekommen

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    26.06.21, 09:04

    Mehr «Sport»

    Tampa Bay im Stanley-Cup-Final +++ Capela mit den Hawks chancenlos

    Link zum Artikel

    Rodriguez vor Achtelfinal: «Wir haben Penaltys trainiert und fast alle haben …

    Link zum Artikel

    Was wir von den sechs Schweizern an der Tour de France erwarten dürfen

    Link zum Artikel

    Engländer und Penaltys ... Southgate ebnet Deutschland 1996 den Weg in den …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Unglaublich viele Leute in der Schweiz sind in offenen Beziehungen»

    Link zum Artikel

    Engländer und Penaltys ... Southgate ebnet Deutschland 1996 den Weg in den …

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Das kann Italien: 26 lustige Bilder von unserem südlichen Nachbarn

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Italien lockert massiv ++ TaskForce erwartet Schutz mit mRNA-Impfstoffen bis zu …



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 26.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Keine walisischen Fans in Amsterdam
    Die Dänen erreichen nach dem lebensgefährlichen Zusammenbruch von Christian Eriksen unter widrigen Umständen die K.o.-Phase. Ganz Europa über alle Grenzen hinweg fiebert mit ihnen mit. Da Dänemark überdies über ausgezeichnete, überdurchschnittlich gute Fussballer verfügt, erinnern sich schon viele ans Jahr 1992, als die kurzfristig für Jugoslawien in die Endrunde geholten Dänen Europameister wurden.

    Wie in den drei Gruppenspielen in Kopenhagen kann die Mannschaft von Coach Kasper Hjulmand auch in Amsterdam auf die volle stimmliche Unterstützung zählen, zumal die Fans aus Wales wegen der in Grossbritannien verbreiteten Delta-Variante des Coronavirus nicht in die Niederlande reisen dürfen. (ram/sda)
    epa09291604 Danish fans prior the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Denmark in Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 June 2021. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT
    Erstes Nati-Training in Bukarest
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft ist gestern Abend in Bukarest angekommen. In der Hauptstadt Rumäniens trägt sie am Montagabend ihren Achtelfinal gegen Frankreich aus. Heute Samstag steht am Abend ein erstes Training im Steaua-Stadion auf dem Programm.
    Endlich geht es weiter!
    Der zweite Tag ohne EM-Spiel in Folge war gestern auch nicht viel leichter als der erste. Es wird Zeit, dass es endlich wieder weitergeht!
    Die Definition des Mittelfeldmotors
    Jorginho ist im italienischen Mittelfeld gesetzt. Der Chelsea-Star führt sein Land bei den Passversuchen, den erfolgreichen Pässen und den Pässen nach vorne. Auch im Stören des gegnerischen Passspiels und den Tacklings ist er der beste Italiener.
    Auch unter den schlechtesten Spielern befindet sich ein Schweizer
    Fabian Schär startete in den ersten beiden EM-Spielen der Nati. Gegen die Türkei durfte er nur zuschauen. Seine Leistungen schienen nicht nur Vladimir Petkovic zu missfallen – auch den Experten von «WhoScored.com» fiel der Schweizer eher negativ auf. Nur vier Spieler wurden schlechter bewertet als der Innenverteidiger, darunter auch Manchester-United-Star Bruno Fernandes.
    Der beste Spieler der Vorrunde von allen 24 EM-Teams
    «WhoScored.com» bewertet jeden Spieler pro Partie zwischen 1 und 10. Nun haben sie die besten Spieler jedes Landes über die gesamte Gruppenphase veröffentlicht. Bei den Schweizern ist es Xherdan Shaqiri mit einer Durchschnittsbewertung von 7,32. Der insgesamt beste Spieler war Kevin De Bruyne, der nur anderthalb Spiele absolvierte, aber in diesen mit einer Wertung von 8,84 glänzte.
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 62
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / philipp guelland
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm eine Lektion
    2
    Italien lockert massiv ++ TaskForce erwartet Schutz mit mRNA-Impfstoffen bis zu 3 Jahren
    3
    Das kann Italien: 26 lustige Bilder von unserem südlichen Nachbarn
    4
    Urteil gefallen: Über 22 Jahre Haft für Derek Chauvin
    5
    Wolkenbruch über BE und AG: SBB-Strecken unterbrochen ++ Huttwil kratzt am Allzeit-Rekord
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Gefährlicher Streit auf den Strassen: Autofahrende ärgern sich über Critical Mass
    2
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44
    3
    Liebe Echsenmenschen, der PICDUMP ist da! Hopp!
    4
    Frau tötet ihren Vergewaltiger – ganz Frankreich spricht über den Fall Valérie Bacot
    5
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Universität Zürich erhöht Menüpreise – das freut vor allem Vegis
    2
    Hummels sendet mit T-Shirt klare Botschaft in der Regenbogen-Debatte aus
    3
    Homeoffice-Pflicht weg, Clubs auf: Das hat der Bundesrat heute beschlossen
    4
    Heimliche Videos zeigen: Amazon zerstört weiterhin ungeöffnete Neuware – im grossen Stil
    5
    Wilderei im Wallis: Wie 17 Fallen den Luchs vertrieben – und die Wildhüter wegschauten

    UEFA verbietet Regenbogen-Arena

    Die Münchner EM-Arena sollte im letzten Gruppenspiel am Mittwoch gegen Ungarn in den Regenbogen-Farben erstrahlen. Dies als Zeichen der Toleranz, da in Ungarn Homosexuelle kriminalisiert werden. Das Parlament hatte unter anderem kürzlich ein Gesetz beschlossen, welches es verbietet, in den Schulen über Homosexualität aufzuklären.

    Wie die «Bild» berichtet, hat die UEFA die geplante Regenbogen-Arena nun aber verboten. Die Begründung: Die elf Stadien sollen nur in den Farben der UEFA und der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel