Gary Neville auf dem Weg nach Papua-Neuguinea – die besten Reaktionen zum Liverpool-Titel

First Liverpool captain to lift the #PremierLeague trophy:



❌ Ian Rush

❌ John Barnes

❌ Paul Ince

❌ Jamie Redknapp

❌ Robbie Fowler

❌ Sami Hyypia

❌ Steven Gerrard

✅ Jordan Henderson



The same Jordan Henderson who was nearly sold to Fulham in 2012.



He proved everyone wrong. pic.twitter.com/DMWil82jMZ