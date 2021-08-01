Navigation
    • Sport
    • Olympiaticker

    • Olympia 2020: Yulimar Rojas stellt neuen Weltrekord im Dreisprung auf

    Alle Medaillenentscheidungen vom 1. August in Tokio

    1 / 26
    Alle Medaillenentscheidungen vom 1. August in Tokio
    quelle: keystone / patrick semansky
    Olympiaticker

    Rojas mit Weltrekord im Dreisprung +++ Zwei Olympiasieger im Hochsprung

    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    01.08.21, 15:39

    Liveticker: Olympia-Tagesticker, 01.08.20201

    Zwei Olympiasieger im Hochsprung
    Mutaz Essa Barshim aus Katar und der Italiener Gianmarco Tamberi sind gemeinsam Olympiasieger im Hochsprung geworden. Sie übersprangen bis und mit 2,37 m alle Höhen im ersten Versuch, bei 2,39 m rissen beide drei Mal.

    Danach wurden Barshim und Tamberi vom Kampfgericht vor die Wahl gestellt, beide Olympiasieger zu werden oder den Sieger auszuspringen. Sie entschieden sich für den gemeinsamen Erfolg. Bronze geht an Maxim Nedasekau. Der Weissrusse überquerte ebenfalls 2,37 m im ersten Anlauf, hatte aber Fehlversuche auf 2,35 m. (ram)
    Rojas mit Weltrekord zum Gold
    Yulimar Rojas heisst die Olympiasiegerin im Dreisprung. Der Triumph der Venezolanerin stand schon fest, als sie im sechsten und letzten Verlauf den Weltrekord auf 15,67 m verbesserte. Die alte Marke, die Rojas um 17 Zentimeter übertraf, stammte aus dem Jahr 1995 und gehörte der Ukrainerin Inessa Krawetz. Silber und Bronze gingen an Patricia Mamona (Portugal, 15,01 m) und Ana Peleteiro (Spanien, 14,87 m), die beide einen neuen Landesrekord aufstellten. (ram)
    Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, competes in the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Auch die Puertoricanerin Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ist in Form. Sie sorgte im Halbfinal über 100 m Hürden für einen Paukenschlag, als sie in 12,26 Sekunden die sechstbeste Zeit der Geschichte aufstellte und sich damit dem Weltrekord der Amerikanerin Kendra Harrison bis auf sechs Hundertstel annäherte. (ram/sda)
    epa09385192 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico competes in the Women's 100m Hurdles semifinal at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
    Andrade sorgt für Premiere
    Ohne Giulia Steingruber und Simone Biles, den beiden Medaillengewinnerinnen von Rio de Janeiro, ging der Sprungfinal der Frauen über die Bühne. Zur Olympiasiegerin krönte sich die Brasilianerin Rebeca Andrade. Die 22-Jährige, die im Mehrkampf Silber gewonnen hatte, setzte sich im Duell mit Mykayla Skinner aus den USA dank der besseren Ausführung der beiden Sprünge durch. Sie sicherte sich als erste brasilianische Kunstturnerin Olympiagold.

    Eine Premiere feierte auch Artem Dolgopyat am Boden. Der gebürtige Ukrainer sicherte Israel erst die zweite olympische Goldmedaille der Geschichte nach jener von Windsurfer Gal Fridman 2004.

    Die zwei weiteren Goldmedaillen am ersten von drei Gerätefinal-Tagen gingen nach Europa. Nina Derwael wurde am Stufenbarren ihrer Favoritenrolle gerecht. Die Weltmeisterin von 2018 und 2019 sicherte Belgien die erste Goldmedaille überhaupt im Kunstturnen.

    Am Pauschenpferd wiederholte der dreifache Weltmeister Max Whitlock aus Grossbritannien seinen Erfolg von 2016 in Rio. (ram/sda)
    Alle Medaillenentscheidungen vom 1. August in Tokio
    24 Bilder
    <strong>Tennis, Frauen, Doppel</strong> Gold: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) Silber: Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Bronze: Laura Pigossi/Luisa Stefani (BRA)
    Zur Slideshow
    Zwei Rekorde im 100m-Halbfinal
    Die Finalisten des 100-m-Laufs zeigten sich im Halbfinal in grosser Form. Der Chinese Su Bingtian stellte auch dank günstigem Rückenwind mit 9,83 s einen neuen Asienrekord auf. Mit 9,84 s lief Lamont Marcell Jacobs im gleichen Rennen einen neuen Europarekord.

    Für den Final um 14.50 Uhr qualifizierten sich zudem Ronnie Baker (USA, 9,83 s), Akani Simbine (Südafrika, 9,90 s), Fred Kerley (USA, 9,96 s), Andre de Grasse (Kanada, 9,98 s), Zharnel Hughes (Grossbritannien, 9,98 s) und Enoch Adegoke (Nigeria, 10,00 s). Im Final fehlt somit die Top-Nation Jamaika ebenso wie der amerikanische Mitfavorit Trayvon Bromell, der zu langsam war. (ram)
    Su Bingtian, of China, right, wins a men's 100-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Vergé-Dépré/Heidrich gewinnen Krimi
    Was für ein Thriller! Das Schweizer Viertelfinal-Team im Beachvolleyballturnier heisst Anouk Vergé-Dépré und Joana Heidrich. Sie setzten sich gegen ihre Landsfrauen Nina Betschart und Tanja Hüberli durch.

    Beide Duos hatten zahlreiche Matchbälle. Am Ende siegten AVD/Heidrich 21:12, 19:21 und 23:21. In den Viertelfinals bekommen sie es mit Ana Patricia/Rebecca aus Brasilien zu tun, der Nummer 4 der Welt. (ram)
    Anouk Verge-Depre, left, and Joana Heidrich, right, of Switzerland (in red) celebrate the victory against Tanja Hueberli and Nina Betschart center in black, of Switzerland in the women's beach volleyball round of 16 match at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, August 01, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Die Highlights des 3. Satzes:
    Betschart/Hüberli gelingt der Ausgleich
    Das Schweizer Achtelfinal-Duell im Beachvolleyball geht in einen Entscheidungssatz. Nina Betschart und Tanja Hüberli (Bild) konnten auf 1:1 Sätze ausgleichen. Den zweiten Durchgang gegen Anouk Vergé-Dépré und Joana Heidrich holten sie in 23 Minuten mit 21:19. (ram)
    Tanja Huberli, top, of Switzerland, returns a shot as teammate Nina Betschart, helps out during a women's beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Tanja Huberli,Nina Betschart
    Sitzstreik nach Niederlage
    Nicht jeder Athlet reagiert auf Niederlagen mit Grösse. Der französische Superschwergewichts-Boxer Mourad Aliev trat nach seiner sogar in einen rund 45-minütigen Sitzstreik. Der 26-Jährige war disqualifiziert worden, nachdem er seinem britischen Kontrahenten Frazer Clarke im Viertelfinal unerlaubterweise per Kopf einen Cut oberhalb des Auge zugefügt hatte.

    Das Urteil des Referees erzürnte Aliev dermassen, dass er fluchte, wild in die Kameras fuchtelte und sich dann ausserhalb der Seile auf die Ringplattform setzte und in einen Sitzstreik überging. Erst nach 45 Minuten soll Aliev seine Mission während der ohnehin geplanten Wettkampfpause aufgegeben haben. (ram/sda)
    epa09384001 Mourad Aliev of France sits outside the ring in protest after losing his match against Frazer Clarke of Great Britain in the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinal match of the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
    Erster Satz im Schweizer Duell einseitig
    Im Beachvolley-Turnier der Frauen kommt es im Achtelfinal zu einem reinen Schweizer Duell. Anouk Vergé-Dépré und Joana Heidrich haben sich den 1. Satz geholt – unangefochten. Sie gewinnen ihn gegen Tanja Hüberli und Nina Betschart mit 21:12. (ram)
    Anouk Verge-Depre, right, of Switzerland, hugs teammate Joana Heidrich during a women's beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Joana Heidrich,Anouk Verge-Depre
    Zverev gewinnt Tennis-Gold
    Nach seinem Husarenstück, dem Sieg gegen die Weltnummer 1 Novak Djokovic im Halbfinal, gewinnt Alexander Zverev auch den Final der Einzel-Konkurrenz in Tokio. Der deutsche Tennisspieler schlägt den Russen Karen Chatschanow klar mit 6:3 und 6:1. Bronze hatte sich gestern der Spanier Pablo Carreño Busta im Duell mit Djokovic gesichert. «So ein Gefühl hab ich noch nie in meinem Leben gehabt», sagte die Nummer 5 der Welt bei Eurosport. «Eine Goldmedaille um den Hals zu haben, ist etwas, was ich mir im Leben nicht vorstellen konnte.»

    Zverev profitierte bei seinem Olympia-Triumph auch vom Modus, der nur zwei Gewinnsätze verlangte. Vor dem Olympiasieg feierte er am Masters 2018 seinen grössten Triumph. Zudem gewann er schon vier Masters-1000-Turniere. An Grand-Slam-Turnieren, an denen über drei Gewinnsätze gespielt wird, besiegte Zverev aber noch nie einen Spieler aus den Top 10 der Weltrangliste. (ram/sda)
    epa09384661 Alexandar Zverev of Germany reacts during the Men's Single gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/MAST IRHAM
    Schweizer Achtelfinal im Sand
    Im Beachvolleyball-Turnier der Frauen beginnt um etwa 11.20 Uhr der Schweizer Achtelfinal-Duell zwischen den Europameisterinnen Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré (Bild) und Nina Betschart/Tanja Hüberli.

    Von den vier Direktduellen auf internationaler Ebene hat bisher jedes Team zwei gewonnen. Im letzten Vergleich Ende Mai in Sotschi siegten Betschart/Hüberli in zwei Sätzen. (ram/sda)
    Joana Heidrich, left, and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland answer questions of a journalist in the mixed zone after the women's beach volleyball match against Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Das halbe Dutzend ist voll
    Alle Schweizer Tennis-Medaillen bei Olympia
    6 Bilder
    Gold: Belinda Bencic, Einzel, Tokio 2020
    Zur Slideshow
    Schauffele gewinnt Golf-Gold
    Der Golf-Olympiasieger heisst Xander Schauffele. Der Amerikaner (18 unter Par) gewann mit einem Schlag Vorsprung auf Rory Sabbatini (Slowakei). Um die Bronzemedaille kam es zu einem spannenden Stechen, in dem sich C.T. Pan aus Taiwan durchsetzte.

    Im von vielen Topstars ausgelassenen Olympia-Turnier ist Schauffele ein würdiger Sieger. Er gewann bislang sechs grosse Turniere, ist die Nummer 4 der Welt und schaffte es bei vier Majors-Turnieren in die Top 3. (ram)
    epa09383987 Xander Schauffele of USA tees off on the fourth tee during the Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at the Golf events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
    Heimberg auf Rang 11
    Wasserspringerin Michelle Heimberg belegt im Final vom 3-Meter-Brett den 11. Rang von 12 Starterinnen. China feiert durch Shi Tingmao und Wang Han einen Doppelsieg, Bronze geht an Krysta Palmer aus den USA.

    Heimberg hatte sich gestern als Zwölfte gerade noch für den Final qualifiziert, schon das war ein Erfolg. Sie hatte sich als Ziel die Halbfinal-Qualifikation gesetzt. «Ich war eine der Jüngeren im Feld, für die Zukunft bin ich zuversichtlich», sagte die 21-jährige Aargauerin. (ram/sda)
    Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland competes in women's diving 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Fahrni/Siegenthaler vorne mit dabei
    Die 470-Frauen Linda Fahrni und Maja Siegenthaler, die letzten im Einsatz stehenden Schweizer Seglerinnen, zeigen weiterhin einen starken Wettkampf. Mit den Laufrängen 9 und 7 konnten sie sich auf den 4. Zwischenrang verbessern – allerdings beträgt der Abstand auf die Bronzemedaille bei drei ausstehenden Läufen bereits 17 Punkte.

    «Es war ein komplizierter Tag heute», berichtete Vorschoterin Maja Siegenthaler. Am Montag stehen für die 470-Frauen die beiden letzten Läufe in der Qualifikation auf dem Programm, bevor dann am Mittwoch mit dem Medal Race die olympischen Segelwettkämpfe abgeschlossen werden. (ram/sda)
    Switzerland's Maja Siegenthaler and Linda Fahrni compete during the women's 470 class at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
    Schweizer Pferd nach Unfall eingeschläfert
    Ein tragischer Unfall erschüttert in Tokio das Schweizer Geländeritt-Team. Wegen einer schweren Verletzung musste Jet Set, das Pferd von Geländereiter Robin Godel, eingeschläfert werden. Der 14-jährige Wallach hatte sich bei der Landung in der letzten Wasserkombination einen Bänderriss im rechten Vorderbein zugezogen.

    Aufgrund der Schwere der Verletzung und den damit einhergehenden Schmerzen habe das Pferd eingeschläfert werden müssen, teilte der Schweizerische Verband für Pferdesport in einer Mitteilung mit. Reiter Godel blieb beim Vorfall unverletzt. Der Unfall sei weder auf ein Verschulden des Reiters noch auf den Parcours zurückzuführen, schrieb Swiss Olympic in einem Communiqué. Trotz des Zwischenfalls wird das Schweizer Team am Montag im abschliessenden Springen an den Start gehen. (ram/sda)
    Switzerland's Robin Godel, riding Jet Set, competes during the Equestrian Eventing Cross Country competition at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Robin Godel
    Sabbatini winkt Gold
    Das olympische Golf-Turnier nähert sich der Entscheidung. Bereits beendet hat die vier Runden Rory Sabbatini (Bild). Der für die Slowakei spielende, gebürtige Südafrikaner kam auf -17 Schläge und liegt damit von denjenigen, die ihr Programm absolviert haben, in Führung. Sabbatini gewann auf der PGA Tour acht Turniere, das letzte allerdings vor bereits zehn Jahren. 2007 war er geteilter Zweiter am US Masters in Augusta.

    Mit -18 war Xander Schaufele unterwegs, ehe der Amerikaner soeben am 14. Loch patzte, er liegt nun auch bei -17. Chancen auf Gold haben auch noch der Einheimische Hideki Matsuyama (-16 nach 14 Löchern) und der Nordire Rory McIlroy (-14 nach 15 Löchern). (ram)
    Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Heimberg ohne Druck
    Hauchdünn schaffte es Michelle Heimberg vom 3-m-Brett in den Final der besten zwölf. Sie ist damit nicht die erste Anwärterin auf ein olympisches Diplom. Die 21-jährige Aargauerin kann den Final ab 8.00 Uhr ohne Druck angehen, denn sie hat mit der Qualifikation ihre Zielsetzung bereits übertroffen. Sie war nach Tokio gereist, um bei ihrer ersten Olympia-Teilnahme die Halbfinals zu erreichen. (ram/sda)
    Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Dem Rest den Gong gegeben
    Mit persönlichem Rekord sicherte sich Gong Lijiao aus China überlegen Gold im Kugelstossen. Damit komplettierte die 32-Jährige nach Bronze in Peking (2008) und Silber in London (2012) ihren olympischen Medaillensatz.

    Lijiao stiess die Kugel als einzige der Finalteilnehmerinnen über 20 Meter. In ihrem letzten Versuch verbesserte sie die 20,53 m aus ihrem fünften Anlauf, die bereits zu Gold gereicht hätten, auf 20,58 m. Silber ging mit Raven Saunders (19,79 m) in die USA, Bronze gewann Valerie Adams (19,62 m) aus Neuseeland. (ram/sda)
    epa09383695 Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after winning the Women's Shot Put Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
    Starke Frauen im Kugelstossen der Olympischen Spiele 2020
    19 Bilder
    Sophie McKinna, Grossbritannien
    Zur Slideshow
    Biles pausiert weiter
    Simone Biles ist wegen ihren mentalen Problemen weiterhin nicht einsatzbereit. Sie verzichtet auch auf die Bodenübung des Gerätefinals am Montag. Der 24-jährige Turn-Superstar aus den USA hatte zuvor schon den Mehrkampf-Final mit dem Team abgebrochen und für das Einzel sowie die Gerätefinals am Stufenbarren und Sprung Forfait erklärt.

    Damit bleibt Biles noch der Einzelfinal am Schwebebalken vom Dienstag als Chance auf eine Einzelmedaille in Tokio. Nach ihrem überraschenden Rückzug vom Mehrkampf-Final mit dem Team hatte Biles über den auf ihr lastenden Druck gesprochen und mentale Blockaden bei ihren Turnübungen in Tokio öffentlich gemacht. «Mein Geist und mein Körper sind einfach nicht im Einklang», schrieb sie auf Instagram. (ram/sda)
    Simone Biles, of the United States, and teammate Mykayla Skinner watch the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    Dressel mit 5x Gold in Tokio
    Der Amerikaner Caeleb Dressel ist der unumstrittene Schwimmkönig dieser Sommerspiele. Zum Abschluss der Wettkämpfe im Tokioter Aquatics Centre sicherte sich der 13-malige Weltmeister seine Goldmedaillen Nummer 4 und 5.

    Nach seinem Sieg über 50 m Crawl verhalf der 24-Jährige aus Florida der amerikanischen Lagenstaffel zu Gold in Weltrekordzeit. Zuvor hatte Dressel bereits über 100 m Crawl, 100 m Delfin und mit der 4x100-m-Crawlstaffel triumphiert. (ram/sda)
    Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Petrucciani schafft es in die Halbfinals
    Der Tessiner Ricky Petrucciani steht bei seinem Olympia-Debüt in den Halbfinals. In seinem Vorlauf über 400 m qualifizierte sich der U23-Europameister in 45,64 Sekunden als Dritter direkt für die Rennen vom Montag.

    Der von Petrucciani angepeilte 25 Jahre alte Schweizer Rekord von Mathias Rusterholz lag bei schwülheissen Temperaturen aber klar ausser Reichweite. Nach einer Bahnrunde fehlten ihm mehr als sechs Zehntel zur Bestmarke. (ram/sda)
    Ricky Petrucciani of Switzerland, center, Zakithi Nene of South Africa, left, and Mazen Moutan Al Yassin of Saudi Arabia, right, during the men's athletics 400m heat at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, August 01, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Turnier für Gerson/Heidrich zu Ende
    Für Mirco Gerson und Adrian Heidrich ist das olympische Beachvolleyball-Turnier zu Ende. Das Duo scheitert in den Achtelfinal-Playoffs an zwei Chilenen mit 17:21, 18:21. Auf dem Papier wären Gerson/Heidrich gegen die chilenischen Cousins Marco Grimalt/Esteban Grimalt eigentlich favorisiert gewesen, in der Weltrangliste sind die Schweizer neun Positionen vor den Südamerikanern klassiert. Doch auf dem Feld waren die Rollen anders verteilt.

    Gerson/Heidrich, die sich erst auf den letzten Drücker überhaupt für Olympia qualifiziert hatten und nun den 17. Rang belegen, fanden nie wirklich ins Spiel. Im ersten Satz gerieten sie 1:5 in Rückstand und vermochten den Rückstand nicht mehr wettzumachen. Und auch im zweiten, deutlich ausgeglicheneren Durchgang verloren sie meist die entscheidenden Punkte. (dab/sda)
    Adrian Heidrich, right, of Switzerland, returns a shot as teammate Micro Gerson watches during a men's beach volleyball match against Chile at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Adrian Heidrich,Micro Gerson

    Die besten Bilder der Olympischen Spiele 2020 in Tokio

    1 / 62
    Die besten Bilder der Olympischen Spiele 2020 in Tokio
    quelle: keystone / luca bruno
    Japanische Olympia-Heldin: Mit diesen Videos verblüfft die 13-Jährige auf Social-Media

