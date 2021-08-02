Navigation
    Olympia 2020: Snoop Dogg kommentiert Dressurreiten: «Boom boom boom!»

    Olympiaticker

    Snoop Dogg kommentiert Dressurreiten +++ Trinkgelage im olympischen Dorf

    02.08.21, 07:58

    Liveticker: Olympia-Tagesticker, 02.08.20201

    Snoop Dogg kommentiert Dressurreiten
    Im US-Sender NBC kommentiert Rap-Legende Snoop Dogg die Olympischen Spiele an der Seite des Comedien Kevin Hart. Das Staunen darüber, dass Dressurreiten olympisch ist, ist gross. (ram)
    Letten plätten Favoriten
    Nichts wird es mit einem zweiten Olympiasieg für Beachvolleyballer Bruno Schmidt. Der Brasilianer blieb mit seinem Partner Evandro bereits in den Achtelfinals hängen. Evandro/Schmidt zogen in zwei Sätzen gegen Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs aus Lettland den Kürzeren, sie verloren knapp mit 19:21 und 18:21. (ram)
    Martins Plavins, center, of Latvia, celebrates winning men's beach volleyball match against Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Jr., left, of Brazil, and teammate Bruno Oscar Schmidt at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Martins Plavins,Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Jr.,Bruno Oscar Schmidt
    Trinkgelage im olympischen Dorf
    Die Organisatoren untersuchen ein Trinkgelage im olympischen Dorf. Toshiro Muto, der CEO von Tokio 2020, bestätigte den Vorfall an einer Medienkonferenz. Man habe Sportler und Funktionäre beim gemeinsamen Alkoholkonsum ertappt, die Polizei sei eingeschaltet worden. Details zu den Nationen der durstigen Athleten nannte Muto nicht.

    Den Olympia-Teilnehmern ist es zwar erlaubt, im olympischen Dorf Alkohol zu konsumieren. Aus Rücksicht auf die Corona-Massnahmen ist das allerdings nur im eigenen Zimmer gestattet, deshalb auch die Ermittlungen. «Wir untersuchen die Angelegenheit und werden aufgrund unserer Erkenntnisse geeignete Schritte unternehmen», kündigte Muto an. (ram)
    This aerial photo shows the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)
    Aufholjagd von Gold-Favoritin
    Sifan Hassan erlebte im Vorlauf über 1500 m einen Schreckmoment: Die Niederländerin stürzte anfangs der letzten Runde. Doch Hassan, die in Tokio das Gold-Triple über 1500, 5000 und 10'000 m im Visier hat, konnte sich aufrappeln und noch alle anderen ein- und überholen. (ram)
    DAS Meme zum 100-m-Coup
    Die Superzeitlupe löste auf, weshalb Lamont Marcell Jacobs sensationell zum ersten Olympiasieger aus Italien über 100 m wurde. Kurz vor der Ziellinie riss sein Landsmann Giorgio Chiellini einen schnellen britischen Konkurrenten noch zurück … (ram)
    Viele Medaillen im Anflug
    Nicht weniger als sechs Schweizer Medaillengewinner der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio kehren heute in die Heimat zurück: Die Olympiasiegerinnen Nina Christen und Belinda Bencic ebenso wie Viktorija Golubic, Noè Ponti, Jérémy Desplanches und Nikita Ducarroz.

    Die Sportler können am Flughafen Zürich empfangen werden. Ihre Ankunft ist für etwa 15 Uhr vorgesehen. (ram)
    Alle Schweizer Medaillen-Gewinner bei Olympia 2020 in Tokio
    11 Bilder
    <strong>Belinda Bencic, Gold und Silber</strong> Tennis, Einzel (Gold) Tennis, Doppel (Silber)
    Zur Slideshow
    Hürden-Gold für Puerto Rico
    Ay ay ay ay ay ay … Puerto Rico! Die Karibik-Insel feiert Gold über 100 m Hürden der Frauen – und damit erst die zweite Goldmedaille seiner Geschichte. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sprintete überlegen zum Olympiasieg. Sie gewann in 12,37 s vor Kendra Harrison aus den USA (12,52) und Megan Tapper aus Jamaika (12,55).

    Bislang einzige Olympiasiegerin Puerto Ricas war Monica Puig. Sie hatte vor fünf Jahren in Rio de Janeiro völlig überraschend die Tennis-Konkurrenz für sich entschieden. (ram)
    epa09386603 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (L) of Puerto Rico on her way winning the Women's 100m Hurdles final at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. Kendra Harrison (R) of the US placed second. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
    Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, wins the wins a women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Tentoglou im letzten Versuch zu Gold
    Der Weitsprung-Olympiasieger kommt aus Griechenland und heisst Miltiadis Tentoglou. Im letzten Versuch sprang er auf 8,41 m. Auch der Zweitplatzierte, Juan Miguel Echevarria aus Kuba, kam auf diese Bestweite. Doch sein zweitbester Sprung war sechs Zentimeter kürzer als jener von Tentoglou – das kostete Echevarria Gold. Bronze gewann dessen Landsmann Maykel Masso mit 8,21 m. (ram)
    Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes during the finals of the men's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning men's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Favoritin verpokert sich
    Auf dem Weg zu einer möglichen Medaille hat Mujinga Kambundji eine Gegnerin weniger. Shericka Jackson, Bronzemedaillen-Gewinnerin über 100 m, verpokerte sich. Die Jamaikanerin lief locker aus – und fiel deshalb noch auf Rang 4 zurück. Das kostete Jackson die Halbfinal-Qualifikation. (ram/sda)
    Kambundji auch über 200 m stark
    Mujinga Kambundji qualifiziert sich über 200 m als Siegerin ihres Vorlaufs problemlos für den Halbfinal. Obwohl die 29-jährige Bernerin ihren Lauf nicht durchzog, egalisierte sie bei einem Gegenwind von 0,2 m/s mit 22,26 Sekunden den eigenen Schweizer Rekord.

    «Ich bin wirklich erstaunt», sagte Kambundji. «Ich war etwas müde, mein Ziel war, möglichst wenig Energie zu verschwenden. Deshalb machte ich nur ein kurzes Aufwärmen.» Den Halbfinal über die halbe Bahnrunde bestreitet Kambundji kurz nach Mittag Schweizer Zeit. Über 200 m hatte sie 2019 in Doha WM-Bronze gewonnen. (ram/sda)
    Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland competes in the women's athletics 200m heats at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, August 02, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Handball: Favoriten alle weiter
    Im Handball-Turnier der Männer erreichten die Favoriten die Viertelfinals. Einzig Deutschland musste am letzten Spieltag der Vorrunde noch zittern. Dank einem 29:25-Sieg gegen Aussenseiter Brasilien schaffte es der dreifache Weltmeister in der Gruppe A aber noch in die K.o.-Phase.

    Gescheitert ist in der Gruppe B etwas überraschend Portugal. Die Lusitaner verloren das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen den zuvor punktelosen Gastgeber Japan 30:31 und mussten Bahrain den Vortritt lassen; Portugal hatte an der EM im letzten Jahr immerhin den 6. Platz erreicht. (rst/sda)
    epa09385306 Juri Knorr of Germany (C) in action against Thiagus Petrus (L) and Vinicius Teixeira of Brazil during the Men's Handball preliminary round match between Germany and Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/WU HONG

    Mehr Olympia 2020:

    Medaillenspiegel: Wer räumt in Tokio ab?

    Link zum Artikel
