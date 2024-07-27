Der 27-jährige gebürtige Franzose schliesst sich trotz einem noch für zwei Jahre gültigen Vertrag in San Sebastian dem Klub aus der Hauptstadt an. Einzelheiten über die Vereinbarung mit Le Normand gaben sie bei Atlético nicht bekannt. (abu/sda)
Robin Le Normand 🇪🇸
Alter: 27
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 42 Spiele, 2 Tore
Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Robin Le Normand, which will be formalised in the next few days, when the player returns from the holidays he is enjoying after winning the EURO 2024 with Spain on 14 July.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 27, 2024