    Diese Corona-CD ist alles, was du jetzt brauchst!

    Diese 3 Corona-Songs brauchst du jetzt!

    13.03.20, 10:33
    Knackeboul, Emily Engkent, Madeleine Sigrist
    Knackeboul
    Knackeboul

    Emily Engkent
    Emily Engkent

    Madeleine Sigrist
    Madeleine Sigrist

    Ja, die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus ist ein ernstes Thema. Dennoch ist es wichtig, Ruhe und – ja!– auch ein bisschen Humor zu bewahren. Denn Lachen stärkt das Immunsystem.

    Da kommt diese CD wie gerufen!

    Alle Songs der CD im Überblick
            
    Mir gönd is Home Office
    Chill mal ine
    Wäsch dini Häng
    Ich schenke dir mis Virus
    I don’t want to hold your hand
    Please don’t touch this
    Sweet Home-Office Alabama
    I Took the Midnight Train to Georgia (damit ich nicht in der Stosszeit pendeln musste)
    You always infect the one you love
    Ohne dich (schlaf’ ich in der Quarantäne)
    With a little help from my friends (von einem Meter Abstand)
    Party in the U.S.A (alone at home)
    I can’t get no Desinfektionsmittel
    Whole Lotta Coughin’ going on
    Blue Suede Handschuhe
    Should I stay or should I go (home to self-quarantine)?
    Can’t buy me love (oder WC-Papier)
    I walked 500 Miles (so I didn’t have to take the train)
    Oops, I sneezed again 
    I kissed a girl and I’m infected
    
        
    
    
    
    
    
        
            
    Hast du weitere Ideen für Corona-Hits? Ab in die Kommentare damit!
    
    

    
