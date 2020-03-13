Diese Corona-CD ist alles, was du jetzt brauchst!

Alle Songs der CD im Überblick

Mir gönd is Home Office

Chill mal ine

Wäsch dini Häng

Ich schenke dir mis Virus

I don’t want to hold your hand

Please don’t touch this

Sweet Home-Office Alabama

I Took the Midnight Train to Georgia (damit ich nicht in der Stosszeit pendeln musste)

You always infect the one you love

Ohne dich (schlaf’ ich in der Quarantäne)

With a little help from my friends (von einem Meter Abstand)

Party in the U.S.A (alone at home)

I can’t get no Desinfektionsmittel

Whole Lotta Coughin’ going on

Blue Suede Handschuhe

Should I stay or should I go (home to self-quarantine)?

Can’t buy me love (oder WC-Papier)

I walked 500 Miles (so I didn’t have to take the train)

Oops, I sneezed again

I kissed a girl and I’m infected

