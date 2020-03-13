Diese Corona-CD ist alles, was du jetzt brauchst!

Alle Songs der CD im Überblick
Mir gönd is Home Office
Chill mal ine
Wäsch dini Häng
Ich schenke dir mis Virus
I don’t want to hold your hand
Please don’t touch this
Sweet Home-Office Alabama
I Took the Midnight Train to Georgia (damit ich nicht in der Stosszeit pendeln musste)
You always infect the one you love
Ohne dich (schlaf’ ich in der Quarantäne)
With a little help from my friends (von einem Meter Abstand)
Party in the U.S.A (alone at home)
I can’t get no Desinfektionsmittel
Whole Lotta Coughin’ going on
Blue Suede Handschuhe
Should I stay or should I go (home to self-quarantine)?
Can’t buy me love (oder WC-Papier)
I walked 500 Miles (so I didn’t have to take the train)
Oops, I sneezed again
I kissed a girl and I’m infected