12 geniale Erfindungen, die beweisen, dass wir schon in der Zukunft leben

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils a color-changing BMW at CES pic.twitter.com/Yk2eLDVN47— Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2023
#CES - Depuis quelques années, l’industrie du miroir intelligent progresse à vive allure. Prenez l’exemple de ce miroir présenté au kiosque de @LVMH lors de VivaTech. Hâte de voir la nouveauté dans le domaine au #CES2023. (via @jblefevre60)pic.twitter.com/5LaK6U7H9x— Bruno Guglielminetti (@Guglielminetti) January 2, 2023
Instant Solar Power Plant, #CES2023. pic.twitter.com/6ROW3Os3Oc— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) January 5, 2023
Save yourself the hefty hospital bill. D30 is a shock absorbing protective material used in protective armor like kneepads, gloves, and foam padding. @adriennemso shares how it all works. Follow the liveblog for everything #CES2023: https://t.co/0P33PBfvh2 pic.twitter.com/dQnm9Phf7L— WIRED (@WIRED) January 6, 2023
Japanese startup has developed the world's first flying bike. #CES2023— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 3, 2023
It's already on sale in Japan and a smaller version is slated for a U.S. release in 2023 with an estimated price tag of $777,000 pic.twitter.com/xBrBG2tq8l
The Flex Note is Samsung’s concept of what a laptop — or tablet — could be. #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/62NdozLMvp— CNET (@CNET) January 5, 2023
My favorite #CES2023 device in the “I would actually use that category.”— Daniel Newman (@danielnewmanUV) January 5, 2023
Well done @Lenovo pic.twitter.com/H3tJFjial8
This is the third laptop I'm seeing with this new style.— double you (@wati___) January 8, 2023
Safe to say the laptop has evolved. #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/rZRhbciK7f
This massive curved monitor from @CORSAIR might be one of the coolest things we’ve seen on the floor today! #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/oGJL62JSa3— The Geekly Grind (@TheGeeklyGrind) January 5, 2023
This might be the future of wireless TV's. #ces2023 pic.twitter.com/ON4sSeYX2W— IGN (@IGN) January 6, 2023
Samsung has made a shoe cabinet that can sterilize your footwear…#CES2023— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/36EDe1EAuS
Live from a private jet hangar in Vegas, it’s my pal and New York Mets LEGEND, @Gregg_Jefferies and his hologram clone!! #CES2023 #CES pic.twitter.com/neAA3qXA8E— david nussbaum (@theNuzzy) January 6, 2023
#SundayVibes be like ⚽🤩@FrRonconi @Shi4Tech @smaksked @Nicochan33 @LavaletteAstrid @mvollmer1 @Khulood_Almani @KanezaDiane @Dahl_Consult @NutritiousMind @RagusoSergio @mikeflache @AlAmadi1 @jeancayeux @postoff25 @bimedotcom @EvaSmartAI @sonu_monika @bulbi59 #CES2023 #Sunday pic.twitter.com/76886qKRkC— Dev Khanna #CES2023 (@CurieuxExplorer) January 8, 2023
This technology assists you in receiving appraisal if your manager is not doing so, and you can receive the appraisal at any time and be immediately motivated🙂 pic.twitter.com/3VYhn3InAB— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 27, 2022
(oli)
2022 stellten Google-User mehr als eine Trillion Suchanfragen. Zur Veranschaulichung: Das sind 1'000'000'000'000 Google-Suchen! Der US-Suchgigant hat es sich zum Brauch gemacht, zum Jahresende hin die Trending Searches zu veröffentlichen, also die am stärksten aufsteigenden Suchbegriffe des jeweiligen Jahres. Laut Definition sind das die Begriffe, die «für eine anhaltende Phase einen besonders starken Anstieg im Suchinteresse im Vergleich zum Vorjahr verzeichnet haben». Oder anders formuliert: die erst im aktuellen Jahr so richtig durch die Decke gingen.