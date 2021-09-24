Navigation
    Genau so ist es.
    bild: via @BradChacos

    33 ziemlich witzige Dinge, die (wohl) nur Microsoft-Fans verstehen

    24.09.2021, 19:13
    Oliver Wietlisbach
    Folgen
    Microsoft-Fans, wenn das neue iPhone 13 kommt

    Wenn Windows-Fans ein iPhone kaufen

    bild: @poofyp00

    Wem Windows-Phone-Fans noch immer nachtrauern

    Wenn du Windows und Cosplay liebst

    Wenn Microsoft Mülltrennung bei Dateien einführt 😉

    bild: der-postillon

    Wie du die Windows-Töne noch nie gehört hast

    😂

    Als Menschen noch für eine neue Windows-Version Schlange standen

    Was sich Microsoft-Fans an die Wand hängen

    bild: @Microsoft

    Wenn Windows-Phone-Fans in der Vergangenheit schwelgen

    Microsoft-Fans be like

    Wenn du auf einen Microsoft-Fanboy triffst

    Wenn du deinen Linux-Kollegen suchst

    Wenn Bill Gates und Steve Ballmer ein TikTok machen

    Wenn du in den 90ern ein neues Betriebssystem vorstellst

    Warum wahre Paint-Fans nur ein Programm brauchen

    Wenn dein Gärtner ein Hardcore-Microsoft-Fan ist

    bild: windows central

    Wie das Microsoft-Logo wirklich aussehen müsste

    Wenn Windows-Fans Bier kaufen

    bild: @agkdesign

    Wenn der Bluescreen ehrlich wäre

    bild: @da_667

    Wenn dir Bill Gates persönlich das neue «Halo 3» für die Xbox 360 verkauft

    Bill Gates verkauft das erste Exemplar von «Halo 3» in einem Best Buy (2007).
    Bill Gates verkauft das erste Exemplar von «Halo 3» in einem Best Buy (2007).
    bild: reddit

    Wie Windows-User einen Mac nutzen

    bild: @nixcraft

    Wenn du einen neuen Browser (Edge) entwickelt hast und Google und Mozilla einen Kuchen schicken

    bild: reddit

    Wenn Microsoft-Fans den neuen Edge-Browser entdecken

    Wenn du ein neues Windows-Update installierst

    Wie das Internet in den 90ern aussah

    bild: @CarlGottlieb

    Wenn Microsoft einen Surface-Event ankündigt

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    gif: giphy
    57
    18
    Microsoft hat (vielleicht) gerade den Laptop neu erfunden
    von Oliver Wietlisbach

    Was du mit Excel auch noch tun kannst

    Warum du Bill Gates in Sachen Coronavirus vertrauen kannst

    Wie sich Microsoft in den letzten Jahren verändert hat

    bild: twitter/@MichaelGillett

    Was Microsoft eigentlich verkaufen müsste

    bild: @adhalls

    Wie echte Microsoft-Fans Weihnachten feiern

    bild: @tomwarren
    20
    164
    33 herrlich lustige Dinge, die du (wohl) nur verstehst, wenn du ein Nerd bist
    von Oliver Wietlisbach
    13
    4
    Einfach 17 Dinge, die (wohl) nur Informatiker witzig finden
    20
    6
    100 lustige und skurrile Witze, die nur Nerds verstehen
    von Oliver Wietlisbach
    100 lustige und skurrile Witze, die nur Nerds verstehen

    1 / 102
    100 lustige und skurrile Witze, die nur Nerds verstehen
    Microsoft verspricht ab 2030 CO2-negativ zu sein

    33 herrlich lustige Dinge, die du (wohl) nur verstehst, wenn du ein Nerd bist

    Hinweis für die geneigten User und Userinnen: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel mit Lag angezeigt werden, schalte dein Gerät aus und wieder an lade den Artikel neu, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    (🤓li)

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel