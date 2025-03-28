wechselnd bewölkt
Erdbeben in Thailand und Myanmar – Notstand in Bangkok

1 / 10
Erdbeben in Myanmar und Thailand
Am 28. März bebte in Myanmar die Erde. Die Magnitude betrug 7,7.
Die Autobahn zwischen der Hauptstadt Naypyidaw und Rangun wurde aufgerissen.
quelle: keystone / nyein chan naing
Liveticker

Erdbeben in Thailand und Myanmar +++ EDA: Keine Schweizer betroffen

In Südostasien kam es zu mehreren starken Erdbeben. Vor allem Myanmar und Thailand sind betroffen. In der thailändischen Hauptstadt Bangkok wurde der Notstand ausgerufen.
28.03.2025, 10:3428.03.2025, 12:21
Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Ein starkes Erdbeben hat unter anderem die thailändische Hauptstadt Bangkok erschüttert. Das Deutsche Geoforschungsinstitut (GFZ) in Potsdam meldete ein Erdbeben der Stärke 7,6 im Nachbarland Myanmar, die US-Erdebebenwarte USGS verzeichnete die Stärke 7,7.
  • Die thailändische Regierung hat für Thailands Hauptstadt Bangkok den Notstand ausgerufen.
  • Das Epizentrum des Erdbeben soll rund 17 Kilometer entfernt von der Stadt Mandalay in Myanmar in zehn bis 20 Kilometer Tiefe gelegen haben.
  • Das USGS warnte davor, dass in Folge der Erdbeben womöglich tausende Todesopfer zu erwarten seien. 800'000 Menschen sollen das Erdbeben auf einer Intensitätsskala von 1 bis 10 auf Stufe 9 gespürt haben.
  • Neben Myanmar und Thailand sei das Beben auch in Teilen Chinas, Bangladeschs und Indiens spürbar gewesen. In China wurden auch Verletzte gemeldet.
  • Erdbeben dieser Stärke verursachen oft immense Schäden. So sind bei Beben der Stärke 7,6 in Indien und Pakistan 2005 über 80'000 Menschen verstorben.
das epizentrum des erdbebens in myanmar und thailand
Die Epizentren der Beben liegen mitten in Myanmar.Bild: google

Die neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

avatar
12:24
NIEM: 70 vermisste Personen bei eingestürztem Hochhaus
Wie das Nationale Institut für Notfallmedizin (NIEM) bekanntgab, werden bei dem eingestürzten Hochhaus in Bangkok, Thailand, inzwischen 70 Arbeiter vermisst. Zuvor wurde von 43 vermissten Personen gesprochen. (ear)
epa11994301 Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medic ...
Bild: keystone
12:17
Bericht: Flughafen-Tower in Myanmars Hauptstadt eingestürzt
Wie Polymarket auf X berichtet, sei der Kontrollturm am Naypyidaw International Airport in Myanmars Hauptstadt eingestürzt. Dabei seien mindestens fünf Menschen getötet worden. (ear)

12:13
Thailand schliesst alle Schulen
Thailand hat nach dem Erdbeben in Myanmar landesweit alle Schulen geschlossen. Bildungsminister Phumtham Wechayachai erklärte: «Das Bildungsministerium hat die Schliessung aller Schulen angeordnet und die Schüler angewiesen, nach Hause zu gehen.» (ear)
12:11
Medien: Mindestens drei Tote bei Hochhaus-Einsturz in Bangkok
In Thailands Hauptstadt Bangkok starben zudem drei Menschen nach dem Einsturz eines im Bau befindliche Hochhauses. Das berichtet die thailändische Tageszeitung «The Nation» unter Berufung auf nationale Behörden. Unter den Trümmern in Bangkoks Stadtteil Chatuchak, der auch bei Touristen beliebt ist, werden demnach noch Dutzende Menschen vermisst. (sda/dpa)
A rescuer walks at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Thailand E ...
Bild: keystone
12:07
Keine Informationen über Schweizer Erdbeben-Betroffene
Das Schweizer Aussendepartement hat am Freitagmorgen keine Kenntnisse über mögliche Schweizer Opfer oder Betroffene nach dem Erdbeben in Myanmar gehabt. Entsprechende Abklärungen waren im Gang. Die Schweizer Botschaften in Bangkok und Yangon standen in Kontakt mit den zuständigen Behörden vor Ort.

Aktuell waren in Thailand 470 und in Myanmar zwei Schweizer Staatsangehörige auf der Travel Admin App registriert, wie das Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA schrieb. (sda)
12:05
Video: So sah das Erdbeben in einem Innenraum aus
Video zeigt den Moment des Erdbebens in Myanmar.

12:03
Unheimliche Aufnahmen von Wolkenkratzern
Viele Hochhäuser in Bangkok sind beim Erdbeben vom Freitag gefährlich ins Wanken geraten. Videos aus den sozialen Medien zeigen, wie das Wasser von Pools überschwappt und Verbindungsbrücken zwischen verschiedenen Hochhäusern zerbrechen.
12:00
Medien: Mindestens 21 Tote in Myanmar
Beim schweren Erdbeben in Südostasien sind nach Medienberichten mindestens 24 Menschen gestorben. Die Nachrichtenseite Mizzima News berichtet von 21 Toten in Myanmar und beruft sich dabei auf Hilfsorganisationen und lokale Quellen in den Regionen Taungoo, Bago, Pyawbwe sowie Mandalay. Es werde mit weiteren Toten gerechnet.

Nach Angaben von General Zaw Min Tun, dem Sprecher der Militärjunta in Myanmar, treffen indes zahlreiche Verletzte in den Krankenhäusern ein. Die Kliniken benötigen demnach dringend Blutkonserven. Im von der Junta autoritär regierten Krisenland Myanmar dringen Informationen oft nur schwer nach aussen. (sda/dpa)
11:58
Alle 100 Jahre gibt es in der Region starke Beben
Nach einer ersten, noch vorläufigen Auswertung hatte das schwere Erdbeben nach GFZ-Angaben eine Stärke (Magnitude) von 7,6 in einer Tiefe von rund 20 Kilometern. Das Epizentrum des Bebens war in der Nähe der Stadt Mandalay. Auch in Thailand und China bebte die Erde. In Bangkok verliessen Menschen in Panik ihre Häuser. Die Folgen liessen sich zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht abschätzen, sagte Heidbach.

Das Epizentrum hat nach Angaben des Wissenschaftlers an einer sogenannten Störung gelegen, die die Bewegung der indischen Platte abfängt. Dort gebe es etwa alle 100 Jahre ein starkes Beben im Magnitudenbereich 7. «Diese Region ist sehr prominent für starke Beben.» (sda/dpa)
Ava Bridge Myanmar
Bild: Screenshot X
11:57
Wissenschaftler rechnen mit Nachbeben in Myanmar
Wissenschaftler halten die Gefahr weiterer Erdbeben in Myanmar für sehr realistisch. «Wir gehen davon aus, dass Nachbeben stattfinden. Das ist ein typischer Prozess», sagte der Geophysiker Oliver Heidbach vom Deutschen Geoforschungsinstitut (GFZ) in Potsdam der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

Möglich seien Nachbeben-Serien, die in der Anzahl und Stärke mit der Zeit abnehmen. Die Wissenschaftler rechneten damit, dass es in den nächsten Stunden bis Tagen Nachbeben der Stärke 6 bis 6,5 geben könne. Es könne alternativ zu einem zweiten starken Beben kommen.

«Das ist von grosser Bedeutung, weil dann die seismischen Wellen, die durch starke Nachbeben erzeugt werden, schon auf vorgeschädigte Gebäude treffen», erklärte Heidbach. Rettungsarbeiten könnten dadurch erschwert oder sehr gefährlich werden. (sda/dpa)
11:38
«Das Erdbeben kam nicht unerwartet»
Wie Shengji Wei, leitender Wissenschaftler am Institut für Geowissenschaften in Singapur, gegenüber CNN erklärte, kam das Erdbeben in der Sagaing-Verwerfung in Myanmar nicht unerwartet.

Die Verwerfung war seit etwa 200 Jahren relativ ruhig, erklärte Wei, er habe die Regierung in Myanmar deshalb bereits in der Vergangenheit darauf hingewiesen, dass in naher Zukunft ein grösseres Erdbebenereignis eintreten könne. Dies sei nun geschehen. (ear)
11:13
Rotes Kreuz in Myanmar wegen Stromausfällen behindert
Wie die Hilfsorganisation Rotes Kreuz gegenüber BBC erklärt, seien sie in den betroffenen Regionen in Myanmar vor Ort. Es sei aber schwierig zu helfen, da in den Regionen Stromnetze beschädigt wurden. Vor allem in Mandalay und Sagaing seien die Strom- und Netzleitungen komplett zerstört.
10:59
Mindestens 40 Arbeiter verschüttet
Unter dem eingestürzten Hochhaus in Bangkok, Thailand sollen mindestens 40 Arbeiter verschüttet sein. Bergungsarbeiten wurden gestartet.

Das Nationale Institut für Notfallmedizin erklärte, dass nicht bekannt sei, wie viele Personen verstorben sind. 40 verletzte Arbeiter seien in Kliniken gebracht worden. Insgesamt waren 320 Personen auf der Baustelle tätig. Mindestens 20 Arbeiter seien noch in einem Lift im Gebäude eingesperrt. (ear)
Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) APTOPIX Thai ...
Bild: keystone
10:52
800'000 könnten «heftige» Beben gespürt haben
Wie das USGS erklärt, schätzen sie, dass etwa 800'000 Menschen «heftige» Erdbeben gespürt haben. In einer früheren Schätzung sprach das Geo-Institut noch von 7000 Menschen, die heftige Erdbeben gespürt haben könnten. Die Stufe «heftig» ist die zweithöchste von zehn Stufen, nur «extrem» liegt noch höher. (ear)

10:43
«Ich habe das Erdbeben lange gespürt»
Wie ein Anwohner der grössten Stadt Myanmars, Yangon, gegenüber BBC erklärte, habe er das Beben minutenlang gespürt.

Es gebe in der Stadt zwar keine grossen Schäden, die Anwohner fürchten sich aber vor weiteren stärkeren Erdbeben, erklärte der Anwohner. (ear)
10:32
Zerstörte Häuser in Myanmar
Mehrere Videos auf X zeigen das Ausmass der Zerstörung in Myanmar.

10:19
Militärjunta in Myanmar ruft Notstand aus
Wie CNN berichtet, hat die Militärjunta in Myanmar für sechs Regionen den Notstand ausgerufen. Neben den Regionen Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, Magway sowie dem Shan-Staat gilt der Notstand auch für die von den Militärs gebaute Hauptstadt Naypyidaw. (ear)
10:08
Bericht: Tote bei Einsturz von Gotteshäusern in Myanmar
Mindestens 15 Menschen sind laut Medienberichten beim Einsturz einer Moschee in Myanmar im Anschluss an das heftige Erdbeben in dem südostasiatischen Land gestorben. Das berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Khit Thit Media unter Berufung auf Rettungskräfte. Die Moschee stand den Angaben zufolge in der Stadt Mandalay. Der Einsturz passierte demnach während eines Gottesdienstes.

Wie die Nachrichtenagentur weiter berichtete, stürzte andernorts in Taungoo ein Kloster ein, in dem Vertriebene untergebracht waren. Fünf Menschen starben demnach, darunter auch Kinder. Mehrere Menschen sollen noch eingeschlossen sein, hiess es unter Berufung auf Augenzeugen. (sda/dpa)
Damaged pagodas are seen after earthquake Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo) Myanmar Earthquake
Bild: keystone
10:05
Indien bietet nach Erdbeben in Myanmar und Thailand Hilfe an
Nach dem schweren Erdbeben in Myanmar und Thailand bietet Indien seine Hilfe an. Sein Land sei besorgt über die Situation in den beiden betroffenen Ländern, schrieb der indische Ministerpräsident Narendra Modi auf der Plattform X. «Indien ist bereit, alle mögliche Unterstützung anzubieten.»

Das Erdbeben war nach Medienberichten auch in Teilen Bangladeschs und Indiens zu spüren. Die Erschütterungen seien unter anderem in dem an Myanmar angrenzenden indischen Bundesstaat Manipur bemerkbar gewesen, berichtete die einheimische Zeitung «The Economic Times». In Bezirk West der Regionshauptstadt Imphal sei unter Bewohnern Panik ausgebrochen. Es hätten jedoch keine Angaben über Schäden vorgelegen. Die Erschütterungen seien auch in Kolkata zu spüren gewesen.

Zu den betroffenen Gebieten, wo die Erschütterungen für die Menschen in Bangladesch bemerkbar gewesen seien, habe auch die Hauptstadt Dhaka gehört, berichteten die «The Daily Star» und andere bangladeschische Zeitungen. Berichte über Schäden lagen nicht vor. (sda/dpa)
10:00
Historische Ava-Brücke in Myanmar eingestürzt
Das Erdbeben hat die Ava-Brücke in Myanmar zerstört. (ear)

9:55
Videos zeigen Rettungen in Myanmar
Myanmar wird seit einem Militär-Coup 2021 von ebendiesem regiert. Der Internet-Zugang ist seitdem stark limitiert. Auch soziale Medien sind eingeschränkt. Deshalb ist die Quellenlage so unklar.

Bilder und Videos auf X zeigen, wie in dem südostasiatischen Land, Personen aus eingestürzten Gebäuden geborgen werden. (ear)

9:49
Videos zeigen verheerende Auswirkungen in Bangkok
Videos aus den sozialen Medien zeigen, wie stark das Beben in der thailändischen Hauptstadt spürbar war. Auf einer Baustelle ist ein hohes Gebäude eingestürzt, Pools auf den Dächern von Hotels sind auf die Strasse übergeschwappt.
9:41
Auch China betroffen
Das heftige Erdbeben in Südostasien hat auch Teile Chinas getroffen. Wie das chinesische Staatsfernsehen berichtete, war das Beben auch in der an Myanmar angrenzenden Provinz Yunnan in Südwestchina deutlich zu spüren. Betroffen waren unter anderem die Grossstadt Kunming oder die bei Touristen beliebten Orte Lijiang und Dali.

Der Katastrophenschutz in der Stadt Ruili sprach von Schäden an Häusern und Verletzen, wie chinesische Medien unter Berufung auf die Behörde berichteten. Ein Video auf der chinesischen Online-Plattform Weibo, Chinas Pendant zur Plattform X, zeigte Trümmerteile auf einer Strasse in Ruili und Schäden an einem Hausdach. Auch in den chinesischen Provinzen Guizhou und Guangxi waren die Erdstösse zu spüren. (kek/sda/dpa)
9:36
Erste Schätzungen sprechen von tausenden Toten
Die US-Behörde USGS warnt, dass bei den Erdbeben in Myanmar möglicherweise tausende Tote zu erwarten sind. (ear)

9:32
Thailands Regierungschefin ruft zur Krisensitzung
Thailands Ministerpräsidentin Paetongtarn Shinawatra hält nach dem starken Erdbeben eine Krisensitzung ab. Sie befand sich zum Zeitpunkt des Erdbebens zu einem Treffen in der Stadt Phuket.

Kurz nach Beginn des Krisentreffens hat die thailändische Regierung den Notstand für Thailands Hauptstadt Bangkok ausgerufen. (ear/sda/dpa)
epa11909020 Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during a joint press conference with the prime minister of Laos at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 February 2025. The prime ...
Bild: keystone
9:30
Hotelpools schwappen über
Auf Videos in den sozialen Netzwerken ist auch zu sehen, wie Hotelpools in Bangkok auf Hochhäusern überschwappen.

9:29
Hochhaus in Thailand stürzt ein
In Thailands Hauptstadt Bangkok ist ein Hochhaus eingestürzt. Das Hochhaus befand sich gerade im Bau. (kek)



9:27
Epizentrum in Myanmar
Wie das Deutsche Geoforschungsinstitut (GFZ) berichtet, liegt das Zentrum des Erdbebens mit der Stärke 7,6 in Myanmar.

Das Beben ereignete sich etwa 50 Kilometer östlich von Monywa in der Landesmitte. In der östlich davon gelegenen Stadt Mandalay, der zweitgrössten Stadt Myanmars, stürzten Gebäude ein, in Sagaing brach eine alte Brücke aus der britischen Kolonialzeit ein. Gemäss Berichten soll die Ava-Brücke in Mandalay in den Irrawaddy-Fluss gestürzt sein. Auch Aung Ban liegt nahe Mandalay. Durch das Erdbeben stürzten zudem zahlreiche Gebäude ein, wie Videos auf X zeigen. (kek/sda/dpa)
9:24
Eingestürzte Gebäude und Evakuierungen in Bangkok
In Bangkok bebte minutenlang die Erde, Menschen verliessen in Panik ihre Häuser. Im Stadtteil Silom im Zentrum der Hauptstadt waren Tausende Menschen auf der Strasse, viele rannten. Sofort waren auch Helfer im Einsatz, die die Menschen anleiteten, sich unter freien Himmel zu begeben und die Gebäude zu verlassen.

Aus den Krankenhäusern wurden Patienten auf die Strassen gebracht. In dem Ort Aung Ban im Landesinneren kollabierte ein Hotel, viele Menschen sollen dort eingeschlossen sein, wie Rettungsteams in sozialen Medien berichteten. (kek/sda/dpa)

(dab/kek/ear/sda/dpa)

Erdbeben in Myanmar und Thailand
Grosse Schäden in Südostasien
Video: twitter
