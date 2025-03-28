Erdbeben in Thailand und Myanmar +++ EDA: Keine Schweizer betroffen

BREAKING 🔶— Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) March 28, 2025
Naypyidaw International Airport near Myanmar’s capital suffered heavy damage—its control tower collapsed, killing at least 5, and the runway was damaged. https://t.co/jKMqkbZCFP pic.twitter.com/AJSbxMBTp3
WATCH: New video shows moment 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar pic.twitter.com/dXyc3gKru3— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
USGS now estimates close to 800,000 people may have felt "violent" shaking during the Myanmar earthquake.— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
This is up from just 7,000 in the earlier update. Thousands of people feared dead. pic.twitter.com/8cXPyYHwPi
🚨 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mandalay, Myanmar— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
Multiple buildings destroyed in devastating quake.#Myanmar #Earthquake #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/fgQTBlUqjw
NEW: The Ava Bridge in Myanmar collapsed during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/rOgj8DnYKF— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
M7.7 #Earthquake hits #MYANMAR
Video showing people being rescued from the rubles of the collapsed buildings.
pic.twitter.com/QE2TiggTG4
USGS warns thousands may have been killed in the Myanmar earthquake: "The disaster is likely widespread" pic.twitter.com/7H4hAl7WVZ— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
Strong earthquake right now hits Bangkok, sending pool water over edge of building.#bangkok #earthquake #bkk #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/0jr4lJDxAT— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
BREAKING: Closeup video shows the moment skyscraper collapses in Bangkok, Thailand from powerful earthquake.pic.twitter.com/IKhRrecvQc— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 28, 2025
BREAKING: Skyscraper under construction collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/EdAaXr0J1f— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) March 28, 2025
Earthquake pic.twitter.com/WCT7eNXPHA— Bangkok Louie. (@LJP987) March 28, 2025
In Bangkok sind hohe Gebäude Baustellen eingestürzt, ebenfalls hohe Autobahn Passagen. Vielerorts kein Strom.