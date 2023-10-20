Wolkenfelder, kaum Regen12°
    Laut Hamas: zwei israelische Geiseln freigelassen

    1 / 23
    Angriff auf Israel
    Am Morgen des 7. Oktober 2023 startete die Terrormiliz Hamas einen grossflächigen Angriff auf zahlreiche Ziele in Israel. Die Streitkräfte Israels haben reagiert und Ziele der Palästinenser im Gazastreifen attackiert.
    quelle: keystone / abir sultan
    Liveticker

    Laut Hamas: zwei israelische Geiseln freigelassen +++ EDA rät von Israel-Reisen ab

    Die aktuellen News zum Angriff der Hamas auf Israel.
    20.10.2023, 04:4820.10.2023, 18:07
    Mehr «International»
    • Militante Palästinenser der islamistischen Hamas haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, während des jüdischen Fests Simchat Tora, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel begonnen. Die Hamas wird von EU, USA und Israel als Terrororganisation eingestuft.
    • Das israelische Sicherheitskabinett hat in Israel den Kriegszustand ausgerufen. Dies erlaube «weitreichende militärische Schritte», teilte das Büro von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu am Sonntag mit.
    • Die Angreifer hatten am Samstag, 7. Oktober, tagsüber nach Militärangaben mehr als 3200 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Gleichzeitig drangen am Morgen bewaffnete Palästinenser über Land, See und Luft nach Israel vor. Sie sollen mehrere Soldaten und Zivilisten umgebracht haben.
    • Bisher kamen über 1300 Israelis ums Leben, mehr als 3000 Menschen wurden verletzt. Schätzungsweise 150 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt.
    • Das israelische Militär entgegnete mit dem Beschuss von Zielen der Hamas im Gazastreifen. Dabei wurden bislang mindestens 3000 Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser getötet und 12'500 weitere verletzt.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    20:07
    Laut Hamas: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    Der militärische Arm der Hamas behauptet, zwei Geiseln mit US-Staatsbürgerschaft im Gazastreifen freigelassen zu haben. Eine offizielle Bestätigung aus Israel oder den USA stand am Freitagabend aus. Mehrere Medien berichteten unter Berufung auf nicht namentlich genannte Quellen, die Geiseln seien dem Roten Kreuz in Gaza übergeben worden. Das israelische Militär äusserte sich zunächst nicht.

    Als «Reaktion auf die Bemühungen Katars» sollen eine Mutter und ihre Tochter «aus humanitären Gründen» freigelassen worden sein, hiess es in der Mitteilung der Al-Kassam-Brigaden.

    (sda/dpa)
    19:39
    Biden erwartet Hilfslieferung für Gaza in nächsten 24 bis 48 Stunden
    US-Präsident Joe Biden rechnet nach eigenen Worten damit, dass erste Hilfslieferungen für Gaza in den kommenden ein bis zwei Tagen von Ägypten aus über die Grenze in den abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen gebracht werden können. «Ich glaube, dass in den nächsten 24 bis 48 Stunden die ersten 20 Lastwagen über die Grenze kommen werden», sagte Biden am Freitag in Washington. Er habe von Israel und Ägypten die Zusage bekommen, dass der bislang geschlossene Grenzübergang Rafah für die Lieferungen offen sein werde. Die Zugangsstrasse sei jedoch in einem schlechten Zustand gewesen und habe asphaltiert werden müssen.
    President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 20, 20 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Biden äusserte sich am Rande eines Treffens mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel im Weissen Haus. Der US-Präsident hatte am Mittwoch auf der Rückreise von einem Kurzbesuch in Israel verkündet, dass ihm Ägypten zugesichert habe, in einem ersten Schritt bis zu 20 Lastwagen mit humanitären Gütern über den Grenzübergang Rafah in den Gazastreifen zu lassen. Danach könnten weitere Lieferungen folgen. Biden betonte aber, sollte die im Gazastreifen herrschende islamistische Hamas die Lieferungen konfiszieren, «dann hört es auf». Vor dem Grenzübergang stehen schon länger jede Menge Lastwagen mit Trinkwasser, Nahrungsmitteln und Medikamenten.

    Der britische Premierminister Rishi Sunak geht ebenfalls von einer baldigen Öffnung des Grenzübergangs Rafah aus. Nach Ausbruch der Krise sei es eine Priorität gewesen, die Öffnung des Übergangs zu erreichen. «Das war Thema in all meinen Gesprächen und ich bin sehr froh, dass das nun in Kürze geschehen wird», sagte Sunak der britischen Nachrichtenagentur PA zufolge vor Reportern. Er hatte am Freitag Kairo besucht und dort sowohl Ägyptens Präsident Abdel Fattah al-Sisi als auch Palästinenser-Präsident Mahmud Abbas getroffen. Am Vortag war Sunak zu einem Kurzbesuch in Israel gewesen und anschliessend nach Saudi-Arabien weitergereist. (sda/dpa)
    19:38
    500 Personen an unbewilligter Pro-Palästina-Demonstration in Zürich
    Rund 500 Personen haben sich am Freitagabend zu einer unbewilligten Pro-Palästina-Kundgebung in Zürich getroffen. Die Menge zog von der Zürcher Stadtpolizei begleitet und bewacht durch mehrere Strassen im Kreis 4. Zur unbewilligten Kundgebung hatte das Palästina Komitee Zürich aufgerufen. Es stellte seine «Spontan Demo!» im Internet unter das Motto «Stoppt den Genozid in Palästina!».

    Dem Aufruf zur Demonstration der Gruppe, die auf Instagram 27 Beiträge veröffentlicht hat und weniger als 1400 Follower aufweist, folgten am Freitagabend rund 500 Personen. Sie zogen unter «Free Palestine»-Rufen vom Helvetiaplatz aus durch verschiedene Strassen im Stadtkreis 4. Zuvor hatte die Stadtpolizei um 18.00 Uhr die Teilnehmenden dazu aufgerufen, den Helvetiaplatz zu verlassen. Trotz diesen Aufrufen liess die Polizei die Anwesenden in der Folge unbehelligt ziehen.

    Der unbewilligte Umzug, der rund eine Stunde dauerte, blieb gemäss ersten Erkenntnissen friedlich. Es kam bis zum frühen Freitagabend zu keinen Sachbeschädigungen oder Auseinandersetzungen. Die Stadtpolizei Zürich war rund um den Helvetiaplatz und während des unbewilligten Umzugs mit vielen Einsatzkräften präsent.

    Die Stadt Zürich hatte - wie einige weitere Grossstädte in der Deutschschweiz - eigentlich alle Kundgebungen im Zusammenhang mit dem Krieg zwischen der palästinensischen Hamas aus dem Gazastreifen und Israel in dieser Woche grundsätzlich verboten.
    18:07
    Massenproteste in Ägypten gegen israelische Angriffe auf Gazastreifen
    Tausende Menschen sind am Freitag in der ägyptischen Hauptstadt Kairo auf die Strasse gegangen, um gegen die israelischen Angriffe auf den Gazastreifen und gegen eine befürchtete Vertreibung der Palästinenser auf ägyptisches Gebiet zu demonstrieren. Sie versammelten sich am zentralen Tahrir-Platz. Auch in anderen Gegenden Kairos fanden Demonstrationen statt. Die Demonstranten riefen Parolen zur Unterstützung der Palästinenser. In Videos in Sozialen Medien war zu sehen, wie es auch zu Auseinandersetzungen zwischen Demonstranten und Sicherheitskräften kam.

    Der ägyptische Staatschef Abdel Fattah al-Sisi lehnt die Aufnahme von möglicherweise Hunderttausenden Palästinensern aus dem dicht besiedelten Gaza-Streifen in Ägypten strikt ab. Er argumentiert, Ägyptens Sicherheit sei gefährdet, sollten militante Palästinenser die ägyptische Sinai-Halbinsel zum Ausgangspunkt für Angriffe auf Israel machen. Ausserdem warnt er mit Blick auf frühere Fluchtbewegungen von Palästinensern in den Nahost-Kriegen vor einer «Vertreibung», und dass die Menschen später an einer Rückkehr gehindert werden könnten.

    Auch in anderen arabischen Ländern gingen am Freitag wieder zahlreiche Menschen auf die Strassen. (sda/dpa)
    17:47
    Aussendepartement rät von Reisen nach Israel ab
    Das Aussendepartement in Bern rät wegen des bewaffneten Konfliktes von Reisen nach Israel ab. Die Spannungen zwischen Israel und dem Gazastreifen sowie an der Nordgrenze zum Libanon, in Ostjerusalem und dem Westjordanland könnten zunehmen und zu weiterem Raketenbeschuss führen, hiess es am Freitag vom Eidgenössischen Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA).

    Von touristischen und anderen nicht dringenden Reisen nach Israel wird abgeraten, und von Reisen in einzelne Landesteile wird sogar generell abgeraten, wie das EDA mitteilte. Im ganzen Land bestehe die Gefahr von Gewaltakten wie Anschlägen und Einzelangriffen mit Fahrzeugen oder Waffen.

    (sda)
    16:31
    Israels Armee: Mehrheit der Geiseln im Gazastreifen am Leben
    Israels Armee geht eigenen Angaben zufolge davon aus, dass die meisten der mehr als 200 in den Gazastreifen verschleppten Geiseln noch am Leben sind. Das teilte das Militär am Freitag mit. Woher sie die Informationen haben, sagte die Armee nicht.

    Offiziellen Angaben zufolge haben Terroristen auf Geheiss der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Hamas nach dem Massaker am 7. Oktober mindestens 203 Menschen aus Israel in den Küstenstreifen verschleppt. Darunter sind nach Armeeangaben von Freitag mehr als 20 Kinder und Jugendliche. Zwischen zehn und 20 Geiseln seien ältere Menschen ab 60. Seit den Terroranschlägen gelten demnach noch 100 bis 200 Menschen als vermisst. (sda/dpa)
    16:03
    Mehr als 100 Fälle von Antisemitismus in zwei Wochen in der Schweiz
    Auch in der Schweiz ist es in den vergangenen zwei Wochen vermehrt zu antisemitischen Vorfällen gekommen. Der Schweizerische Israelitische Gemeindebund (SIG) registrierte 26 Fälle, die in der Westschweiz tätige Interkommunale Koordinationsstelle gegen Antisemitismus und Diffamierung (CICAD) 88 Vorkommnisse – 66 davon im Internet. Bei der Zahl der SIG werden antisemitische Äusserungen im Internet nicht mitgezählt. (sda)
    14:30
    Israel benennt rote Linie für Gefechte mit der Hisbollah-Miliz
    «Die Hisbollah weiss genau, wo die Grenze liegt. Wenn sie ihre Langstreckenraketen einsetzen oder etwas tun, das sehr, sehr aggressiv ist, wäre das eine Wende», sagte Militärsprecher Richard Hecht im Gespräch mit Journalisten am Freitag. «Momentan ist unser Grundsatz, dass jedes Mal, wenn sie schiessen, wir zurückschiessen.»

    Die Gefechte seien derzeit aber nur eine Art «Stochern». Damit wolle die Hisbollah von den Aktivitäten der Hamas im Gazastreifen ablenken. Israels Armee sei aber auch auf jedes andere Szenario vorbereitet, so Hecht.

    Israel hatte nach den Massakern am 7. Oktober in israelischen Grenzorten im Süden des Landes durch die islamistische Hamas massive Luftangriffe auf den Gazastreifen begonnen. Auch an der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon kommt es seitdem immer wieder zu gewaltsamen Zwischenfällen, die Sorgen vor einer weiteren Eskalation des Konflikts schüren. Dabei gab es auf beiden Seiten bereits Tote.

    Am Freitag griff Israels Armee eigenen Angaben zufolge in zwei Fällen Mitglieder der pro-iranischen Hisbollah in der Nähe des Grenzzauns an.

    Israel kündigte am Freitag auch an, den nördlichen Grenzort Kiriat Schmona evakuieren zu wollen. Die Einwohner sollen in staatlich finanzierten Gästehäusern untergebracht werden. Die Evakuierung wird Hecht zufolge einige Zeit dauern. (sda/dpa)
    epa10918561 A woman mourns during the funeral of Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdullah in Khiam town, southern Lebanon, 14 October 2023. Abdullah was killed when &quot;he was struck by missiles fired ...
    Bild: keystone
    13:59
    Israelitischer Gemeindebund besorgt über «antisemitische Tendenz»
    Auch in der Schweiz ist es in den vergangenen zwei Wochen vermehrt zu antisemitischen Vorfällen gekommen. Der Schweizerische Israelitische Gemeindebund (SIG) registrierte 26 Taten – und zeigt sich besorgt über diese Tendenz.

    Die jüdische Gemeinschaft in der Schweiz ist wegen der Eskalation im Nahen Osten vermehrt Anfeindungen ausgesetzt. Seit dem 7. Oktober wurden im Schnitt täglich zwei Vorfälle gemeldet, wie SIG-Generalsekretär Jonathan Kreutner am Freitag auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA mitteilte. Unter den bis Freitag gemeldeten 26 antisemitischen Vorfällen sind laut SIG drei Tätlichkeiten, fünf Beschimpfungen, sechs Schmierereien, acht E-Mails und Briefe sowie vier Plakate oder judenfeindliche Äusserungen im Rahmen von Demonstrationen.

    Im Jahresvergleich seien die mehr als zwanzig Vorfälle eine starke Häufung für nicht einmal zwei Wochen. Im gesamten Jahr 2022 seien es 57 Fälle gewesen. «Dem SIG macht diese Tendenz Sorgen», hiess es. Es sei unbedingt darauf zu achten, dass die Emotionen dieses Konflikts nicht auf die Schweiz übertragen würden.

    Die sieben grössten Schweizer Parteien SVP, SP, FDP, Mitte, Grüne, GLP und EVP appellierten am Freitag in einer gemeinsamen Stellungnahme an die Bevölkerung, dass es keinen Platz für Antisemitismus geben dürfe. «Wir stehen solidarisch an der Seite unserer jüdischen Mitmenschen.» Antisemitismus habe in der demokratischen Gesellschaft in der Schweiz keinen Platz, so die Parteien unisono. (sda)
    Ralph Lewin, Praesident Schweizerischer Israelitischer Gemeindebund SIG, spricht waehrend einer Gedenkveranstaltung fuer die Opfer der Terrorangriffe der Hamas auf Israel, am Montag, 16. Oktober, 2023 ...
    Bild: keystone
    13:12
    Greta Thunberg solidarisiert sich mit Gaza
    Die Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat sich bereits in der Vergangenheit zum Nahostkonflikt geäussert. Nun hat die «Fridays for Future»-Initiatorin auf den sozialen Medien einen Post geteilt, in dem sie zur Solidarität mit Palästina aufruft.



    «Die Welt muss ihre Stimme erheben und einen sofortigen Waffenstillstand, Gerechtigkeit und Freiheit für die Palästinenser und alle betroffenen Zivilisten fordern», schreibt sie unter anderem auf X. Dass bei dem Angriff der Hamas am 7. Oktober mehr als tausend Menschen in Israel getötet und entführt wurden, erwähnte die Schwedin nicht.

    In ihrem Aufruf auf Twitter wirbt sie für mehrere Organisationen, die immer wieder als Partner der Gruppe «Samidoun» auftreten. Samidoun organisierte nach dem Angriff der Hamas am 7. Oktober die ersten anti-israelischen Demonstrationen, bei denen die Morde an Israeli gefeiert wurden.

    «Fridays for Future» ist international bereits mehrfach mit israelfeindlichen bis antisemitischen Äusserungen aufgefallen. Die deutsche Sektion hatte darum versucht, sich von entsprechenden Stimmen in den eigenen Reihen zu distanzieren. (yam)
    12:41
    UN verlangen internationale Untersuchung der Spital-Explosion
    Nach der Explosion auf dem Gelände des Al-Ahli-Spitals im Gazastreifen verlangt das UN-Menschenrechtsbüro eine unabhängige internationale Untersuchung.

    «Wir tun, was wir können, um zusammenzutragen, was passiert ist», sagte eine Sprecherin am Freitag in Genf. Nötig sei die Untersuchung mit ausländischer Beteiligung.

    «Der Angriff auf das Spital war inakzeptabel», sagte sie. Mitarbeiter versuchten, Beweismaterial vor Ort zu sammeln, um den Hergang zu rekonstruieren. Die anhaltenden Bombardierungen und der Treibstoffmangel mache dies aber schwierig.

    Bei der Explosion sollen nach Angaben der im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation Hamas 471 Menschen ums Leben gekommen sein. Die Angaben lassen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen. Hamas bezichtigt Israel, das Spital beschossen zu haben. Israel spricht dagegen vom Einschlag einer fehlgeleiteten Rakete der militanten Palästinenserorganisation Islamischer Dschihad. (sda/dpa)
    9:27
    Gefechte mit Hisbollah – Grenzort soll evakuiert werden
    Nach den Gefechten zwischen Israels Armee und der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz will Israel den nördlichen Grenzort Kiriat Schmona evakuieren.

    Die Einwohner sollen in staatlich finanzierten Gästehäusern untergebracht werden, wie das israelische Verteidigungsministerium und die Armee am Freitag mitteilten. Der Bürgermeister der Stadt sei über den Plan informiert worden.

    Die Stadt hat rund 22'000 Einwohner. Medienberichten zufolge haben viele den Ort aufgrund der anhaltenden Spannungen bereits verlassen. Am Donnerstag waren in Kiriat Schmona bei Raketenbeschuss aus dem Libanon drei Menschen verletzt worden. Israelischen Medien zufolge wurde in dem Ort ein Wohnhaus getroffen.

    Auch an der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon kommt es aktuell immer wieder zu gewaltsamen Zwischenfällen, die Sorgen vor einer weiteren Eskalation des Konflikts schüren. Dabei gab es auf beiden Seiten bereits Tote. (sda/dpa)
    8:05
    US-Zerstörer im Roten Meer fängt Raketen von Huthi-Rebellen ab
    Ein Zerstörer der US-Marine im nördlichen Roten Meer hat am Donnerstag drei Marschflugkörper und mehrere Drohnen abgeschossen, die nach US-Angaben von Huthi-Rebellen im Jemen gestartet worden sein sollen. «Wir können nicht mit Sicherheit sagen, worauf diese Raketen und Drohnen abzielten, aber sie wurden vom Jemen aus in Richtung Norden über das Rote Meer abgeschossen, möglicherweise auf Ziele in Israel», sagte der Sprecher des US-Verteidigungsministeriums, Patrick Ryder, am Donnerstag in Washington. Auf US-Seite sei niemand getötet oder verletzt worden, soweit bekannt, gebe es auch keine zivilen Opfer.

    Ryder sagte, das Vorgehen der Besatzung der «USS Carney» habe die Verteidigungsfähigkeiten der USA im Nahen Osten demonstriert. Die USA seien bereit, diese bei Bedarf einzusetzen, um ihre Partner und Interessen in der Region zu schützen. Weiterhin gelte es, eine regionale Eskalation und eine Ausweitung des Konflikts, der am 7. Oktober mit dem Grossangriff der islamistischen Hamas auf israelische Zivilisten begonnen habe, zu verhindern. Ryder bestätigte, dass es in den vergangenen Tagen Drohnenangriffe oder versuchte Angriffe auf US-Militärstützpunkte in Syrien und im Irak gegeben habe.

    Seitdem blickt die ganze Welt auf die Region in Nahost, wo die Sorge vor einer noch grösseren Eskalation mit unabsehbaren Folgen steigt. Die vom Iran unterstützten Huthi-Rebellen hatten 2014 weite Teile des Jemens förmlich überrannt und kontrollieren heute grosse Gebiete im Norden samt der Hauptstadt Sanaa. (sda/dpa)
    This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23, 2018. The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, took out three missiles that had been ...
    Bild: keystone
    04:08
    Human Rights Watch wirft USA mangelnde Kritik an Israel vor
    Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) hat den USA und ihren Verbündeten mangelnde Kritik am Vorgehen Israels im Gazastreifen vorgeworfen. «Die Reaktion aus Washington und – mit wenigen Ausnahmen – aus den europäischen Hauptstädten auf das Vorgehen Israels im Gazastreifen seit dem 7. Oktober ist gedämpft ausgefallen», monierte Tom Porteous, stellvertretender HRW-Programmdirektor, am Donnerstag in einem auf der Webseite der Organisation veröffentlichten Beitrag. Er fragte, wo «die klare Verurteilung der grausamen Verschärfung der seit 16 Jahren bestehenden Abriegelung des Gazastreifens» bleibe.

    Dies verschärfte Abriegelung der Küstenenklave komme «einer kollektiven Bestrafung, einem Kriegsverbrechen», gleich. Porteous vermisste zudem Empörung über die Äusserungen führender israelischer Politiker, die versuchten, «die so wichtige Unterscheidung zwischen Zivilisten und Kämpfern in Gaza zu verwischen, während sie immer intensivere Bombardierungen dieses dicht besiedelten Gebiets» anordneten. Dabei legten die Israelis ganze Stadtviertel in Schutt und Asche. Zudem fehlten klare und unmissverständliche Forderungen, dass Israel bei seinen Angriffen auf den Gazastreifen die internationalen Normen einhalte, kritisierte Porteous weiter.

    Er betonte, die Forderungen des humanitären Völkerrechts zum Schutz der Zivilbevölkerung würden für alle gelten: «keine absichtlichen oder wahllosen Angriffe auf Zivilisten, keine Geiselnahme, keine Bestrafung von Zivilisten für die Handlungen Einzelner, keine Verweigerung oder Vorenthaltung humanitärer Hilfe». (sda/dpa)
    3:04
    Biden will bei Kongress Hilfspaket für Ukraine und Israel beantragen
    US-Präsident Joe Biden will beim US-Kongress ein umfassendes Hilfspaket unter anderem für die Ukraine und Israel beantragen. Die USA könnten und würden nicht zulassen, dass Terroristen wie die Hamas oder Tyrannen wie Kremlchef Wladimir Putin gewinnen würden, sagte Biden am Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit) in einer seiner seltenen Ansprachen aus dem Oval Office an die Nation. Biden nannte keine Summe für das Paket. US-Medien hatten zuvor von 100 Milliarden US-Dollar berichtet. Demnach sollten darin auch Mittel für Taiwan und die US-Grenzsicherung enthalten sein. Die Details wollte das Weisse Haus an diesem Freitag bekanntgeben.
    President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Angesichts der Kriege im Nahen Osten und in der Ukraine wandte sich der US-Präsident Joe Biden am Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit) aus dem Oval Office an die Nation. Biden sagte, dass das Hilfspaket «beispiellose Hilfe für Israel» enthalten solle. «Wir werden dafür sorgen, dass andere feindliche Akteure in der Region wissen, dass Israel stärker ist als je zuvor, und verhindern, dass sich dieser Konflikt ausweitet», sagte Biden. Mit dem Paket solle ausserdem sichergestellt werden, dass sich die Ukraine weiter gegen Russlands Angriffskrieg zur Wehr setzen könne.
    02:05
    Armee-Sprecher: Hilfsgüter aus Ägypten spätestens Samstag in Gaza
    Die in Ägypten lagernden Hilfsgüter für die Bewohner des Gazastreifens sollen nach Aussage eines israelischen Armeesprechers spätestens am Samstag dort ankommen. Die ersten Lieferungen würden «morgen, spätestens übermorgen» in Gaza eintreffen, sagte Arye Sharuz Shalicar, einer der Sprecher der israelischen Armee, am Donnerstagabend in der Sendung «RTL Direkt». Er sagte weiter, die Vorbereitungen für die Bodenoffensive seien abgeschlossen. Wann genau diese beginne, unterliege der Geheimhaltung.

    Am Donnerstag hatten sich rund 165 Lastwagen mit humanitären Versorgungsgütern auf ägyptischer Seite vor dem Grenzübergang Rafah gestaut. Rafah, am Südrand der Küstenenklave, gilt als der einzige Weg, die dringend benötigte Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu bringen. Israel hatte einer Öffnung des Grenzübergangs für die Lieferung von Wasser, Lebensmitteln und Medikamenten zugestimmt. Wann der Grenzübergang geöffnet wird, ist aber bislang ungewiss.

    Shalicar sagte weiter, bei der Bodenoffensive im Gazastreifen sollten zivile Opfer möglichst vermieden werden. «Es ist uns eine Herzensangelegenheit, natürlich unschuldige Menschen zu verschonen, und zwar auf beiden Seiten der Grenze. Wir wollen keine Toten auf unserer Seite sehen. Wir wollen keine Toten unter den Zivilisten im Gazastreifen sehen.» (sda/dpa)
    01:34
    UN-Generalsekretär drängt auf Hilfsgüter für Gazastreifen
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat mit Nachdruck Hilfsgüter für die Menschen im von Israel abgeriegelten Gazastreifen gefordert. «Wir brauchen schnellen, ungehinderten Zugang für humanitäre Hilfe. Wir brauchen sofort Nahrungsmittel, Wasser, Medikamente und Treibstoff», schrieb Guterres in der Nacht zum Freitag auf der Plattform X (vormals Twitter). «Wir brauchen diese Hilfe in grossem Umfang und sie muss nachhaltig sein», schrieb er. Der UN-Generalsekretär ist in Ägypten, um mit der Regierung über die Öffnung des Grenzübergangs Rafah in den Gazastreifen zu sprechen.
    epa10927495 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint press conference with Egypt&#039;s Foreign Minister Shoukry after their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, 19 October 2023. Gut ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rafah, am Südrand der Küstenenklave, gilt als der einzige Weg, die dringend benötigte Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu bringen. Israel hatte einer Öffnung des Grenzübergangs für die Lieferung von Wasser, Lebensmitteln und Medikamenten zugestimmt. Treibstoff, der für die Erzeugung von Strom notwendig ist und auf den die überfüllten Krankenhäuser im Gazastreifen dringend angewiesen sind, wurde jedoch nicht erwähnt. Am Donnerstag stauten sich rund 165 Lastwagen mit humanitären Versorgungsgütern auf ägyptischer Seite vor dem Übergang.

    Ägyptischen Angaben nach mussten Zufahrtsstrassen im Gazastreifen zunächst repariert werden, die durch Luftangriffe beschädigt worden seien. Wann genau die erhoffte Öffnung von Rafah erfolgt, ist weiterhin ungewiss. (sda/dpa)
    00:48
    Israels Armee: An Terror beteiligtes Hamas-Mitglied getötet
    Die israelische Armee hat eigenen Angaben zufolge ein an den Terrorattacken in Israel beteiligtes Mitglied der islamistischen Hamas getötet. Kampfjets und Marineschiffe hätten eine Kommandozentrale der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Palästinenserorganisation angegriffen und ihn dabei getroffen, teilte das Militär in der Nacht zu Freitag mit. Der Getötete sei an Terroranschlägen gegen Israel «vom Meer aus» beteiligt gewesen. Unklar war zunächst, ob er auch an dem Massaker vom 7. Oktober beteiligt war. Der Armee zufolge wurde das Hamas-Mitglied bereits am späten Mittwochabend getötet.

    Am Donnerstagmorgen hatte Israels Militär mitgeteilt, Einsatzkräfte hätten mehrere führende Mitglieder verschiedener Terrororganisationen getötet, die mutmasslich an dem Massaker in israelischen Grenzorten am 7. Oktober beteiligt waren. (sda/dpa)
    00:20
    Israels Armee greift erneut Ziele der Hisbollah im Libanon an
    Das israelische Militär hat in der Nacht zu Freitag erneut Stellungen der pro-iranischen Hisbollah im Libanon sowie mutmassliche Terroristen dort angegriffen. Als Reaktion auf Beschuss der schiitschen Miliz am Mittwoch habe die Armee unter anderem Beobachtungsposten der Hisbollah attackiert, teilte das Militär mit. Zudem habe ein Kampfjet drei Menschen getroffen, die versucht hätten, Raketen in Richtung Israel abzufeuern. Unklar war zunächst, ob es dabei Verletzte oder Tote gab.

    Zuvor war bei Feuergefechten an der libanesisch-israelischen Grenze laut der UN-Mission Unifil ein Mensch im Libanon ums Leben gekommen. Israels Armee sei der Bitte nachgekommen, das Feuer während einer Rettungsaktion mehrerer «gestrandeter» Personen im Grenzgebiet einzustellen. Ein Mensch sei jedoch getötet worden. Am Donnerstag waren im israelischen Grenzort Kiriat Schmona drei Menschen bei Raketenbeschuss aus dem Libanon verletzt worden, darunter ein fünf Jahre altes Mädchen. (sda/dpa)
    22:20
    Wieder Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv und im Zentrum Israels
    Militante Palästinenser im Gazastreifen haben am späten Donnerstagabend erneut Raketen auf Tel Aviv und das Zentrum Israels abgefeuert. Es wurde Raketenalarm ausgelöst, wie die Armee mitteilte. Bereits am Nachmittag hatte es in der Küstenmetropole Raketenalarm gegeben. (sda/dpa)
    21:59
    Tausende Menschen an propalästinensischer Demonstration in Lausanne
    Mehrere Tausend Menschen sind in Lausanne am Donnerstagabend für Palästina auf die Strasse gegangen. Die Demonstrierenden riefen zum «Widerstand» und zur «Befreiung» des palästinensischen Volkes auf, es fielen aber auch israelfeindliche Slogans.

    An der von der POP-Jugend der gleichnamigen Waadtländer Arbeiterpartei initiierten Kundgebung nahmen weit mehr Menschen teil als erwartet. Nach Zählung der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA und der Polizei marschierten rund 4500 Demonstrierende durch die Waadtländer Hauptstadt, während die Organisatoren mit rund 1000 Teilnehmern gerechnet hatten. Die Kundgebung verlief ohne Zwischenfälle.

    Die Demonstranten starteten gegen 18.30 Uhr von der Place de la Riponne aus zu einem Rundgang durch die Innenstadt und kehrten dann zu ihrem Ausgangspunkt zurück. Mit palästinensischen Fahnen und Plakaten ausgestattet, skandierten sie auf der gesamten Strecke Slogans wie «Wir sind alle Palästinenser» oder forderten einen Abbruch der Beziehungen der Schweiz mit Israel.

    Hintergrund der Kundgebung sind die Kampfhandlungen zwischen der radikalislamischen palästinensischen Hamas und der israelischen Armee seit dem Hamas-Überfall auf israelisches Territorium am 7. Oktober und dem Massaker von Hamas-Kämpfern an israelischen Zivilisten sowie der Verschleppung von rund 200 Menschen als Geiseln.

    Die israelische Luftwaffe reagierte darauf mit heftigem Bombardement auf den Gaza-Streifen mit wiederum zahlreichen zivilen palästinensischen Opfern. (sda)
    Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags during a rally in support of Palestinians in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, October 19, 2023. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott) Des personnes defilent lo ...
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    20:44
    Baerbock: 50 Millionen Euro humanitäre Soforthilfe für Gaza
    Deutschland verstärkt seine Unterstützung für die notleidende Zivilbevölkerung im Gazastreifen mit einer humanitären Soforthilfe in Höhe von 50 Millionen Euro. Mit dem Geld sollten internationale Organisationen wie das Welternährungsprogramm, das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef und vor allem das Palästinenserhilfswerk der Vereinten Nationen (UNRWA) unterstützt werden, kündigte Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Grüne) am Donnerstagabend bei einem gemeinsamen Auftritt mit ihrem jordanischen Kollegen Aiman al-Safadi in Jordaniens Hauptstadt Amman an.

    Mit dem Geld sollten «die Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser, die auch Opfer dieses terroristischen Angriffs der Hamas geworden sind», unterstützt werden, sagte Baerbock. Deutschland konzentriere sich darauf, insbesondere die Gesundheitsversorgung zu verbessern. «Wir bereiten uns darauf vor, medizinische Teams auch nach Gaza entsenden zu können und zudem Möglichkeiten zu schaffen, dass gerade schwer verletzte Kinder auch behandelt werden können.»

    Baerbock und Al-Safadi forderten einhellig eine Verhandlungslösung für den Gaza-Krieg, an deren Ende eine Zwei-Staaten-Lösung stehen müsse. Zugleich betonten sie, alles tun zu wollen, um einen Flächenbrand in der Nahost-Region zu verhindern. (sda/dpa)
    20:43
    US-Regierung ruft Bürger im Ausland zu erhöhter Wachsamkeit auf
    Die US-Regierung hat angesichts diverser internationaler Krisen Amerikaner weltweit zu erhöhter Wachsamkeit aufgerufen. Das US-Aussenministerium veröffentlichte am Donnerstag in Washington einen entsprechenden Sicherheitshinweis. «Aufgrund erhöhter Spannungen an verschiedenen Orten auf der Welt, der Möglichkeit von Terroranschlägen, Demonstrationen oder gewalttätigen Aktionen gegen US-Bürger und -Interessen rät das Aussenministerium US-Bürgern im Ausland zu erhöhter Vorsicht.» Die US-Regierung reagierte damit unter anderem auf den Krieg im Gazastreifen und die verschärften Spannungen im Nahen Osten. (sda/dpa)

    20:39
    Berichte: 30 Kinder und Jugendliche unter Geiseln im Gazastreifen
    Unter den rund 200 aus Israel in den Gazastreifen entführten Menschen sollen israelischen Medienberichten zufolge auch knapp 30 Kinder und Jugendliche sein. Zudem würden noch 100 bis 200 Menschen vermisst, hiess es am Donnerstag in den Berichten unter Berufung auf die israelische Armee. Noch immer seien nicht alle Leichen identifiziert, die nach dem Grossangriff der islamistischen Hamas auf Israel gefunden wurden. Zudem finde das Militär immer noch tote Opfer und auch tote Terroristen im Grenzgebiet. Die Armee geht laut den Berichten davon aus, dass die Mehrheit der Geiseln noch am Leben ist. (sda/dpa)
    20:37
    Palästinenser: Zehn Tote nach Zusammenstössen im Westjordanland
    Im Westjordanland sind nach palästinensischen Angaben am Donnerstag bei Auseinandersetzungen zehn Menschen getötet worden. Sieben Palästinenser starben bei Zusammenstössen mit israelischen Soldaten in einem Flüchtlingslager westlich von Nablus, wie das Gesundheitsministerium in Ramallah mitteilte. Israels Armee berichtete von «Massnahmen zur Terrorismusbekämpfung» in dem Camp, bei denen den Angaben nach auch fünf Verdächtige festgenommen wurden. Augenzeugen und israelischen Medien zufolge kamen sechs der Getöteten bei einem Drohnenangriff der Armee ums Leben.

    Bei den Zusammenstössen mit bewaffneten Palästinensern in dem Flüchtlingslager sei auch ein israelischer Grenzpolizist durch einen improvisierten Sprengsatz getötet worden, teilten israelische Medien unter Berufung auf die Polizei mit. Weitere neun Einsatzkräfte seien leicht verletzt worden.

    Auch in anderen Orten des Westjordanlands wurden Armeeangaben zufolge Razzien durchgeführt. Dabei seien mancherorts auch Steine auf die Einsatzkräfte geworfen worden.

    In dem Ort Budrus in der Nähe von Ramallah demolierten israelische Einsatzkräfte nach Angaben der Armee und des palästinensischen Gesundheitsministeriums die Wohnung eines mutmasslichen Terroristen. Dagegen leisteten Menschen Widerstand. Rund 20 Personen warfen unter anderem Molotow-Cocktails auf die Einsatzkräfte, wie Israels Armee mitteilte. Diese reagierten mit Schüssen. Ein Palästinenser starb nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums. Auch in einem Ort südlich von Jerusalem im Westjordanland kam ein Mann bei Zusammenstössen mit israelischen Soldaten ums Leben.

    Im zentralen Westjordanland wurde nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums zudem ein 21 Jahre alter Palästinenser in der Nacht zu Donnerstag von Siedlern erschossen. Weitere Details wurden zunächst nicht genannt.

    Die Sicherheitslage im Westjordanland ist seit dem blutigen Terrorangriff der Hamas auf Israel am 7. Oktober zunehmend angespannt. Nach der tödlichen Explosion bei einem Spital im Gazastreifen hatten palästinensische Gruppen im Westjordanland zu Konfrontationen mit israelischen Soldaten aufgerufen.

    Die Zerstörung der Häuser mutmasslicher, verurteilter oder auch getöteter Terroristen ist umstritten. Menschenrechtsorganisationen lehnen die Massnahme als Kollektivstrafe und Kriegsverbrechen ab. Israel rechtfertigt sie hingegen als wichtige Abschreckung. (sda/dpa)
    18:44
    Arabischer Fernsehsender: Grenzzugang zu Gaza wird am Freitag geöffnet
    Am Freitag soll der einzige Zugang zum Gaza-Streifen, der nicht durch Israel kontrolliert wird, geöffnet werden. Es handelt sich um das Rafah-Terminal, den Grenzübergang von Ägypten in den Gazastreifen. Damit rechnet die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), wie WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Genf mitteilte. Ihre Lastwagen seien beladen und bereit zur Abfahrt. Auch der arabische Fernsehsender Al-Jazeera News meldete unter Berufung von «Quellen», dass die Grenze morgen geöffnet werde.
    18:34
    WHO: Ohne Treibstoff bald Tragödie im Gazastreifen
    Der Mangel an Treibstoff im Gazastreifen hat nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) verheerende Folgen. Die wenigen Reste müssten aufgeteilt werden unter Entsalzungsanlagen zur Bereitstellung von Wasser, Bäckereien zum Brotbacken und Krankenhäusern, die eine wachsende Zahl von Patienten versorgen müssen. «Wenn Lieferungen nicht sehr bald zugelassen werden, kommt es im Gazastreifen zu einer Tragödie», sagte WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus am Donnerstag in Genf. Er appellierte an Israel, Treibstofflieferungen zuzulassen.

    Israel hat nach fast zweiwöchiger Totalblockade des Gazastreifens nur Lieferungen von Trinkwasser, Nahrungsmitteln und Medikamenten genehmigt. Dutzende Lastwagen stehen vor dem Grenzübergang Rafah, den Ägypten aber bislang geschlossen hält. Die WHO hofft auf eine Öffnung am Freitag.

    «Die Treibstoffsituation ist extrem ernst», sagte Rik Peeperkorn, der WHO-Vertreter in den von Israel besetzten Gebieten. Sämtliche Krankenhäuser seien mangels Treibstoff nicht mehr voll in Betrieb. Letzte Rationen erlaubten den vier Krankenhäusern in der von Israel benannten Evakuierungszone im Norden des Gazastreifens noch einen Notbetrieb für ein oder zwei Tage. Dort seien mehr als 2000 Patienten, die nirgendwo hingebracht werden könnten, sagte Peeperkorn. (sda/dpa)
    18:26
    Baume-Schneider unterstützt Demonstrationsverbot Zürichs und Basels
    Bundesrätin Elisabeth Baume-Schneider hat am Donnerstag den Städten und Kantonen beim Demonstrationsverbot ihr Vertrauen ausgesprochen. Angesichts der angespannten Sicherheitslage im Zuge des Nahost-Konflikts hatten etwa Zürich und Basel Demonstrationsverbote verhängt.

    Während Zürich diese Woche keine Demos im Zusammenhang mit dem Nahostkonflikt erlaubt, verbietet Basel momentan sogar generell Kundgebungen. Sie gehe davon aus, dass die Entscheidungen aufgrund «fundierter Analysen» gefällt wurden, sagte die Vorsteherin des Eidgenössischen Justiz- und Polizeidepartements (EJPD) am Rande des EU-Innenministertreffens in Luxemburg.

    Sie vertraue den Kantonen und Städten, dass sie gut abgewogen hätten zwischen Meinungsäusserungsfreiheit und dem Verbot von islamophoben und antisemitischen Demonstrationen.

    Angesichts des Nahost-Konflikts ist der Grad der Sicherheit und Aufmerksamkeit laut Baume-Schneider für mögliche Gefährdungen der Schweiz auf ein Maximum gesetzt worden. Ohne konkret zu werden, bestätigte die Bundesrätin, dass verschiedene Botschaften und Infrastrukturen in der Schweiz unter Schutz gestellt wurden. (sda)
    Bundesraetin Elisabeth Baume-Schneider beantwortet eine Frage waehrend der Fragestunde in der Herbstsession der Eidgenoessischen Raete, am Montag, 25. September 2023, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer ...
    Bild: keystone
    18:00
    Israels Verteidigungsminister will baldige Bodenoffensive
    Israels Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant hat laut israelischen Medienberichten eine baldige Bodenoffensive im Gazastreifen angekündigt. «Der Befehl wird kommen», sagte er demnach am Donnerstag zu in der Nähe der Küstenenklave stationierten Truppen. Diese sähen den Gazastreifen jetzt noch aus der Ferne, würden ihn aber bald schon von innen sehen, zitierten Medien Galant weiter.

    Experten warnen vor einem blutigen Häuserkampf bei einer Bodenoffensive Israels im dicht besiedelten Gazastreifen. Israel will nach den verheerenden Terroranschlägen der Hamas am 7. Oktober die militärischen Fähigkeiten sowie die Herrschaft der Islamistenorganisation ausschalten. Die meisten Politiker sehen dabei keine Alternative zu einem Eingreifen auf dem Boden.

    In Vorbereitung einer möglichen Bodenoffensive hatte Israels Militär die Bevölkerung im nördlichen Gazastreifen wiederholt aufgefordert, das Gebiet Richtung Süden zu verlassen. (sda/dpa)
    17:21
    UNRWA ruft Deutschland zur Unterstützung der Palästinenser auf
    Der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA im Nahen Osten, Philippe Lazzarini, hat Deutschland zur weiteren Unterstützung der Palänstinenser aufgerufen. Deutschland sei zweitgrösster Geber für seine Organisation. «Ich erwarte, dass Deutschland UNRWA weiterhin unterstützen wird», sagte er am Donnerstag vor einem Gespräch mit Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Grüne) in der jordanischen Hauptstadt Amman. Es gebe die sehr starke Sorge, «dass die Welt die Palästinenser im Stich lässt».

    Die islamistische Hamas hatte Israel am 7. Oktober mit einem blutigen Terrorschlag angegriffen. Israel hat daraufhin angekündigt, die Hamas vernichten zu wollen. Die humanitäre Lage vieler Menschen im Gazastreifen hat sich seit Beginn des Gaza-Krieges dramatisch verschlechtert.

    Es herrsche eine tiefe Frustration bei den Palästinensern, sagte Lazzarini. Manche fühlten sich auch gedemütigt. Die Lage im Gazastreifen sei äusserst verzweifelt. «Wir haben mehr als eine Million Menschen, die vertrieben wurden. Wir haben mehr als 3500 Menschen, die getötet wurden.» Der UNRWA-Vertreter warnte: «Uns gehen die Medikamente aus, uns gehen die Lebensmittel aus.»

    Das Wichtigste aber sei, «dass es im Gazastreifen keinen sicheren Ort gibt. Die Leute wissen also nicht mehr, wohin sie gehen sollen», sagte Lazzarini. Der Süden sei völlig überfüllt. Allein die UN-Organisation beherberge dort mehr als 500'000 Menschen.

    Die Kritik, die Hamas-Behörden in Gaza hätten im Laufe der Jahre UNRWA-Gelder oder Ausrüstung missbraucht, wies Lazzarini zurück. UNRWA sei die einzige UN-Organisation, die Direkthilfe leiste. «Wir kennen also alle unsere Begünstigten. Wir kennen unsere Kinder in unserer Schule, wir kennen die Familien, die in unser Gesundheitszentrum kommen.» Die mit der Agentur zusammenarbeitenden Lieferanten würden anhand der Sanktionslisten der Vereinten Nationen, der EU oder anderer Länder überprüft. (sda/dpa)
    Philippe Lazzarini, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), speaks during a panel &quot;Israel - Palestine conflict: Can UNRWA fulfill its mission?&quot ...
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Themen

    Wie entstand der Konflikt im Nahen Osten?

    avatar
    FPA
    07.10.2023 06:03registriert August 2023
    Ja, die freie Westliche Welt, die Demokratien müssen endlich begreifen das Kuschelkurse und Geschäftemachereien mit Diktaturen und sonstigen Spaltpilzen nicht zielführend ist.
    Klare Grenzen aufzeigen und vor allem auch konsequent durchsetzen.
    Was Rumgeiere bewirkt sieht man gerade in der Ukraine, wo der Kreml-Gnom uns allen auf der Nase herumtanzt.
    Überall werden die Minidespoten jetzt mutiger und versuchen ihr Glück. Quo Vadis, Demokratien?
    446107
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Lisaleh
    07.10.2023 06:12registriert November 2016
    Mussten selbst in Jerusalem in den Bunker. Israel wurde völlig überrascht. Momentan ist es ein riesen Chaos. Sobald etwas ruhe eingekehrt ist, werden wir erst das ausmass verstehen. Es wurden Leute gekidnapped, Leute (Zivilisten) auf offener Strasse getötet. Es ist der Anfang von einem Krieg. Es erinnert sehr an den Yom Kippur Krieg, in welchem Israel auch überrascht wurde.
    26652
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    shayhen
    07.10.2023 06:46registriert August 2014
    Das israelische TV spricht mittlerweile klar von Krieg. Israelische Bürger senden Hilferufe aus ihren Bunkern ans Militär und die Polizei, weil die Hamas durch die Strassen zieht und auf alles schiesst, was sich bewegt. Von mehreren Polizeistationen im Süden, Region Sderot, gibt es keinen Kontakt mehr. Es wird auch von massiven Angriffen der Hisbollah aus dem Norden (Libanon) berichtet. Soldaten und Zivilisten wurden und werden gekidnapped. Ausserdem berichtet anscheinend der Geheimdienst von „militärischer Aktivität“ im Iran! 😱
    18025
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
