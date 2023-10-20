US-Präsident Joe Biden rechnet nach eigenen Worten damit, dass erste Hilfslieferungen für Gaza in den kommenden ein bis zwei Tagen von Ägypten aus über die Grenze in den abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen gebracht werden können. «Ich glaube, dass in den nächsten 24 bis 48 Stunden die ersten 20 Lastwagen über die Grenze kommen werden», sagte Biden am Freitag in Washington. Er habe von Israel und Ägypten die Zusage bekommen, dass der bislang geschlossene Grenzübergang Rafah für die Lieferungen offen sein werde. Die Zugangsstrasse sei jedoch in einem schlechten Zustand gewesen und habe asphaltiert werden müssen.

Bild: keystone

Biden äusserte sich am Rande eines Treffens mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel im Weissen Haus. Der US-Präsident hatte am Mittwoch auf der Rückreise von einem Kurzbesuch in Israel verkündet, dass ihm Ägypten zugesichert habe, in einem ersten Schritt bis zu 20 Lastwagen mit humanitären Gütern über den Grenzübergang Rafah in den Gazastreifen zu lassen. Danach könnten weitere Lieferungen folgen. Biden betonte aber, sollte die im Gazastreifen herrschende islamistische Hamas die Lieferungen konfiszieren, «dann hört es auf». Vor dem Grenzübergang stehen schon länger jede Menge Lastwagen mit Trinkwasser, Nahrungsmitteln und Medikamenten.



Der britische Premierminister Rishi Sunak geht ebenfalls von einer baldigen Öffnung des Grenzübergangs Rafah aus. Nach Ausbruch der Krise sei es eine Priorität gewesen, die Öffnung des Übergangs zu erreichen. «Das war Thema in all meinen Gesprächen und ich bin sehr froh, dass das nun in Kürze geschehen wird», sagte Sunak der britischen Nachrichtenagentur PA zufolge vor Reportern. Er hatte am Freitag Kairo besucht und dort sowohl Ägyptens Präsident Abdel Fattah al-Sisi als auch Palästinenser-Präsident Mahmud Abbas getroffen. Am Vortag war Sunak zu einem Kurzbesuch in Israel gewesen und anschliessend nach Saudi-Arabien weitergereist. (sda/dpa)