Als «Reaktion auf die Bemühungen Katars» sollen eine Mutter und ihre Tochter «aus humanitären Gründen» freigelassen worden sein, hiess es in der Mitteilung der Al-Kassam-Brigaden.
(sda/dpa)
Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/uXOP2O1Vur
Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023
FPA
Klare Grenzen aufzeigen und vor allem auch konsequent durchsetzen.
Was Rumgeiere bewirkt sieht man gerade in der Ukraine, wo der Kreml-Gnom uns allen auf der Nase herumtanzt.
Überall werden die Minidespoten jetzt mutiger und versuchen ihr Glück. Quo Vadis, Demokratien?
Lisaleh
shayhen