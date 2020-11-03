"The story of this election is this:— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 3, 2020
The Latino vote came to President Trump. The Black vote came to President Trump in numbers that we have not seen because he has been a president for the people."
— @kayleighmcenany pic.twitter.com/lavlqyDdH0
I predict a Trump landslide! The silent majority doesn’t loot or riot but we do VOTE! I’ll discuss on @Varneyco on @FoxBusiness next!— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 3, 2020
Just voted. Felt good. https://t.co/oQJdlUJv0u pic.twitter.com/c9TYHthLXh— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020
God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
“It’s good to be home,” Biden tells the crowd of about 100 gathered across the street from his childhood home in Scranton. “Thank you.” There was also a “Mom, how’re you doin’ over there,” which seemed to be directed at a specific woman. pic.twitter.com/99YY7RRvGH— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020
Photos: #COVID19 positive voters cast ballots curbside in St. Louis on eve of the election. Very, very 2020.https://t.co/bxgBueLzjd pic.twitter.com/9uvSlVWZqv— Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) November 3, 2020
.@AyannaPressley bringing some #JoyToThePolls this morning! pic.twitter.com/RrdGxvo5ua— Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) November 3, 2020
"It would be a terrible thing for women" -- Trump on the prospect of Kamala Harris becoming president pic.twitter.com/sxdq75u2CL— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020
An exhausted-sounding Trump on when he'll declare victory: "When there's victory. If there's victory ... there's no reason to play games." pic.twitter.com/MiuuPjTe1E— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020
Tag der Wahl. Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania #USElections2020 pic.twitter.com/zeUqPQexzx— Priscilla Imboden (@P_Imboden) November 3, 2020
Guten Morgen, Schweiz. Ausnahmsweise zeitlich passender Gruss. Heute geht's nach einer kurzen Nacht Wilmington/DE. Meine Eindrücke, Stimmen vor Ort und Infos zum #ElectionDay bei @watson_news. pic.twitter.com/GWLgovONFQ— Petar Marjanović (@petarmarj) November 3, 2020
It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
Election Day is around the corner and we're here to make sure you give a F**K! So on Nov.3, only those who give a F**K will get a F**K on Pornhub! https://t.co/AiJXb7FkM9 pic.twitter.com/cSVIjMfgxe— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 1, 2020
https://t.co/BrTBvXb08b pic.twitter.com/nXKdykG7eG— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2020
Thank you very much for your kind words of solidarity and support! This means a lot to us in these difficult times. #Austria will not be intimitated by such horrific acts of terror. Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values.— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 3, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump #VoteBiden #Vote pic.twitter.com/cwFYfDF5aY— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 3, 2020
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
MOMENTS AGO: President Trump accuses President Obama and Joe Biden of "treason" in final rally before #ElectionDay. pic.twitter.com/gEf7l8b0Dk— The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020
📽️ Live from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire – where the first #ElectionDay votes in the nation have officially been cast!— NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) November 3, 2020
The results? 5-0 for @JoeBiden.
See the moment ⬇️ #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/HAsaQBKwyR
The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
TRUMP: You turn on the news, ‘Covid, covid, covid, covid.’— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 2, 2020
CROWD: Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!
TRUMP: Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait til a little bit after the election. pic.twitter.com/qOT0OZnJUE
I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
