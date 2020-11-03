Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Liveticker

    Trump-Lager erwartet «Erdrutsch-Sieg» +++ Weisses Haus riegelt sich mit Zaun ab

    03.11.20, 18:28

    Opioid-Skandal soll US-Pharmahändler bis zu 21 Mrd Dollar kosten

    Welche Indizien können uns in der Wahlnacht sagen, wer obenaus schwingt?

    Wann mit Ergebnissen in den USA gerechnet werden kann

    Rund 100 im Westen Sri Lankas gestrandete Wale gerettet

    Opioid-Skandal soll US-Pharmahändler bis zu 21 Mrd Dollar kosten

    Chelsea will selbst ausgebildeten Declan Rice wieder +++ Atlético holt Kondogbia

    Nach Terror in Wien: Spezialeinheit verhaftet in Winterthur zwei junge Männer

    Wann mit Ergebnissen in den USA gerechnet werden kann

    31 Bilder und Videos, die Trumps grotesken Wahlkampf auf die Schippe nehmen



    US-Wahlen 2020

    New York 10 Wahlleute

    Aktueller Stand

    +23,4 %p Aktuell führt
    #

    Gewinner:in 2016

    +23,4 %p
    Donald Trump

    Trump

    vs.

    Biden

    Wahlleute gewonnen Mehrheit mit 270 Daten aktualisieren sich automatisch.
    Trump gewinnt
    Trump führt
    Offen
    Biden führt
    Biden gewinnt

    Senat Wie wird der Senat gewählt?

    Demokraten Republikaner Anzahl Sitze Mehrheit mit 51

    House Wie wird das House gewählt?

    Demokraten Republikaner Anzahl Sitze Mehrheit mit 218

    corsin.manser
    Petar Marjanović
    Philipp Löpfe
    Daniel Huber
    Remou
    bluesofa
    Merlin.s17
    18:35 Uhr: Nicht nur das Weisse Haus wird abgeriegelt ...
    von Petar Marjanović
    ... auch diverse normale Häuser, Läden und Büros in Washington D.C. haben sich auf mögliche Proteste rund um die US-Wahl vorbereitet und ihre Fenster mit Brettern verbarrikadiert.
    17:37
    Zuversicht im Trump-Lager
    Trump-Sprecherin Kayleigh McEnany strotzt am Wahltag vor Zuversicht. Sie erwartet nichts anderes als einen «Erdrutsch-Sieg». Die Latinos würden Trump wählen, die Schwarzen würden Trump wählen und das in Zahlen, die man noch nie gesehen habe, so McEnany auf Fox News.

    Auch Fox-News-Star Tomi Lahren erwartet einen «Erdrutsch-Sieg». Die schweigende Mehrheit werde es für den Präsidenten richten, ist sich Lahren sicher.

    17:07
    First Lady Melania Trump wählt in Florida - ohne Maske
    First Lady Melania Trump hat bei der US-Präsidentenwahl ihre Stimme abgegeben. Die 50-Jährige ging am Dienstag winkend in ein Wahllokal in Palm Beach im umkämpften Bundesstaat Florida, wie TV-Aufnahmen zeigten. Mitreisende Journalisten berichteten, Trump sei die einzige Person gewesen, die trotz der Corona-Pandemie keine Maske getragen habe.

    Präsident Donald Trump hatte seine Stimme bereits frühzeitig Ende Oktober in Florida abgegeben. Der offizielle Wohnsitz des Paares ist Trumps Luxushotel Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. (sda/dpa)
    First lady Melania Trump walks with Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, right, after voting at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
    17:02
    Kanye West wird heute zum ersten Mal wählen
    Und zwar ... sich selbst.
    16:51
    Das Weisse Haus ist abgeriegelt
    Mit über 2000 Metern Zaun wird das Weisse Haus vor möglichen Protesten im Rahmen der Präsidentschaftswahl geschützt.
    Security fencing surrounds the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, on election day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House
    Der Zaun ist so konstruiert, dass es nicht möglich sein wird, daran hochzuklettern. Gemäss der Washington Post wird das Weisse Haus voraussichtlich bis Sonntagmorgen abgeriegelt bleiben.
    16:42
    Joe Biden besucht Scranton
    Joe Biden ist am Wahltag nochmals unterwegs, um Wählerinnen und Wähler zu mobilisieren. Am Dienstagmorgen (Ortszeit) besuchte er in Scranton, Pennsylvania, unter anderem das Haus, in dem er aufwuchs. Pennsylvania gilt als besonders umstritten, 2016 holte sich Trump den Bundesstaat mit lediglich 40'000 Stimmen Vorsprung.


    16:34
    Schweizer Börse zeigt sich vor US-Wahlen euphorisch
    Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt hat am Dienstag - am Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahlen - kräftig zugelegt. Im Laufe des Tages baute das Börsenbarometer SMI seine Gewinne immer weiter aus.

    Der Swiss Market Index (SMI) legte gegen 16.15 Uhr 1,9 Prozent auf 9'975 Punkte zu - und kam der Marke von 10'000 Punkten damit wieder sehr nahe. Am Vortag war es bereits um 2,1 Prozent hochgegangen, nachdem der Index in der Vorwoche ein Minus von 4,4 Prozent verkraften musste.

    Die Anleger hofften zunehmend auf einen klaren Sieger in der Nacht auf Mittwoch: «Ob Donald Trump oder Joe Biden - für die Börsen ist und bleibt ein eindeutiges Wahlergebnis entscheidend», kommentierte ein Marktbeobachter.
    16:30
    Wahlmöglichkeit für Corona-Positive
    In St.Louis ist es auch möglich, zu wählen, wenn man positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Die Fotos aus diese Drive-Thru-Wahlcenter könnten mehr 2020 nicht sein.
    16:21
    Automatische Anrufe sollten Menschen in den USA vom Wählen abhalten
    Wie die Washington Post berichtet, wurden mit etwa 10 Millionen Anrufen Menschen davor gewarnt, das Haus zu verlassen. So ermahnte eine automatische Anruferstimme, man solle lieber zuhause bleiben. Auch wenn die Stimme nicht von der US-Präsidentschaftswahl sprach, haben einige Empfängerinnen und Empfänger dies so verstanden. Laut der Washington Post haben diese Anrufe von falschen Nummern im Sommer begonnen, wobei die Frequenz seit Oktober erheblich gestiegen ist: Teilweise wurden pro Tag bis zu 500'000 solcher Anrufe abgesetzt. Die Techfirma YouMail, welche für die Untersuchung dieser Robocalls zuständig ist, vermutet, dass die Anrufe aus dem Ausland stammen.
    16:15
    Tanzen vor dem Wahllokal
    Wählen während einer Pandemie muss nicht unbedingt eine triste Angelegenheit sein. Dies beweist die demokratische Abgeordnete Ayanna Pressley, welche vor dem Wahllokal ein Tänzchen hinlegte. Nach dem Motto: «Bring Freude an die Urne – Bring Joy to the Poll.»



    16:01
    Impressionen von amerikanischen Wahllokalen
    Diese Drohnenaufnahme zeigt eine Warteschlange in Union, Kentucky:
    epa08795460 An image made with a drone shows a long line of voters waiting at a polling location at the Larry A Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA/MARK LYONS
    Eine Wahlhelferin in voller Schutzmontur in Washington, DC:
    epa08795378 A poll worker waits to scan completed ballots at the Union Market polling station in Washington, DC, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA/SHAWN THEW
    Zwei Frühaufsteher vor der Urnenöffnung in Atlanta:
    Bright Ekeigwe, of Atlanta, left, and Kenny Smith, right, wait in line before the polls open to vote on Election Day in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Kenny Smith,Bright Ekeigwe
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Nicht nur in Asien und Europa, auch in den USA selbst erwarten die Investoren einen Sieg von Joe Biden – und freuen sich. Der Dow Jones hat mit über 300 Punkten im Plus eröffnet. «Der Markt wird von der Erwartung getrieben, dass Biden gewinnt und die Demokraten beide Kammern des Kongress beherrschen», meldet das «Wall Street Journal». Die Investoren erwarten bei diesem Ausgang der Wahlen, dass endlich ein grosszügiges Hilfsprogramm wegen der Coronakrise verabschiedet wird. Bei einem Sieg der Demokraten könnte ein Hilfsprogramm in der Höhe von drei Billionen Dollar beschlossen werden.
    Deutsche und Franzosen sehen Biden vorn, Polen und Russen Trump
    von Daniel Huber
    Diagramm: Umfrage in diversen Ländern, wer die US-Wahlen 2020 gewinnt, Donald Trump oder Joe Biden. https://de.statista.com/infografik/23372/umfrage-dazu-wer-die-us-praesidentschaftswahl-gewinnt/
    Infografik: statista
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Spricht Donald Trump nie mehr mit seinen Kindern? Bei einem seiner letzten Rallys in Wisconsin lobte der Präsident zwar seine Kinder, weil sie ihn bei seinem Schlussmarathon tatkräftig unterstützt hatten. «Was immer auch passieren mag, ich bin sehr stolz auf euch», so Trump, fügte jedoch sogleich hinzu: «Falls ich verlieren sollte, spreche ich nie mehr mit euch.»
    15:08
    Biden am Grab seines Sohnes
    An dem mit Spannung erwarteten Wahltag in den USA will Trump-Herausforderer Joe Biden in seiner Heimatstadt im umkämpften Bundesstaat Pennsylvania ein letztes Mal um Stimmen werben. Der 77-Jährige reist am Dienstag in den Ort Scranton unweit von New York, seine Frau Jill Biden will Wähler im ebenfalls wichtigen Florida mobilisieren. Vor seinen letzten Auftritten besuchte Joe Biden das Grab seines Sohnes Beau Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden into St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Joe Biden
    Trumps Chancen wachsen, sagen die Buchmacher
    von Daniel Huber
    Joe Biden liegt in den Umfragen vor Donald Trump. Auch in den Wettbüros: Die Website Oddschecker, die Wettdaten von Dutzenden von Buchmachern sammelt, veranschlagt Bidens Chancen mit 61,9 Prozent. Dies ist ein leichter Rückgang im Vergleich zu gestern, als Biden noch bei 65,2 Prozent Gewinnchance lag. Mit anderen Worten: Trumps Chancen sind bei den Buchmachern leicht gestiegen, von 34,8 Prozent auf 38,1 Prozent.

    Bei den letzten Wahlen hatte Trump bei den Buchmachern freilich nur gerade 18 Prozent Gewinnchance. Wie die meisten Umfragen lagen auch die Buchmacher damals so ziemlich daneben.
    14:34
    Trump beendet sein Fox-News-Interview
    Wirklich frisch klingt der Präsident bei seinem Interview mit Fox News nicht. Offenbar hat ihn sein Mammut-Programm der letzten Tagen doch etwas mitgenommen. Zum Schluss des Telefonats meint der Präsident, dass Joe Biden nicht lange im Amt bleiben und von Kamala Harris abgelöst würde. Das wäre jedoch eine «schreckliche» Sache. Harris stehe noch weiter links als Bernie Sanders und würde aus den USA ein sozialistisches Land machen, so Trump. Er würde sich zwar dereinst über eine weibliche Präsidentin freuen, aber nicht falls dies Kamala Harris sei.
    Das iranische Regime hält den Wahlausgang für unerheblich
    von Daniel Huber
    Der oberste Führer des Iran, Ajatollah Ali Chamenei, hält die Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA für folgenlos für sein Land. In einer TV-Ansprache erklärte der greise Mullah, es spiele für den Iran keine Rolle, ob Joe Biden oder Donald Trump die Wahl gewinne. Dies werde die Politik des Iran nicht im Geringsten beeinflussen.

    Amtsinhaber Trump hat den Ausstieg aus dem Atom-Abkommen mit dem Iran verkündet und Sanktionen gegen Teheran verhängt. Zudem töteten amerikanische Drohnen während seiner Amtszeit eine der wichtigsten Personen des iranischen Machtzirkels, General Soleimani.
    Herausforderer Joe Biden hingegen möchte zurück zum Atom-Abkommen, das er als Vize von Obama mit eingefädelt hatte.

    Vor vier Jahren hatten die iranischen Medien Trump favorisiert. Chamenei liess damals verlauten, die USA bräuchten jemanden wie Trump, der «die Wahrheit über die korrupten Eliten» in Washington sage.
    14:10
    Trump gibt Fox News ein Telefon-Interview ...
    ... und wirkt dabei ziemlich erschöpft. Der Präsident spricht von einem grossartigen Wahlkampf und meint, er werde seinen Sieg erst dann verkünden, wenn es einen Sieg gebe. «Es gibt keinen Grund, Spiele zu spielen.» Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass er gewinne sei ziemlich «solide», so Trump zuversichtlich.

    Trump sagte in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen immer wieder, dass es noch am Ende des «Election Days» einen Sieger geben müsse. Allerdings könnte es in verschiedenen Staaten länger dauern, bis alle Stimmen von der Briefwahl ausgezählt sind.
    14:11 Uhr: User Remou plant eine Freinacht
    von Remou
    Ich bin sehr gespannt auf die Wahl, freue mich auf eine spannende Nacht. Ich habe mir vorgenommen die Wahl live im Fernsehen und Internet mitzuverfolgen, mal schauen wie lange ich durchhalten kann :)
    14:00
    Auch in Ohio sind die Urnen offen
    Hier sehen wir Wählende in der Stadt Edinburgh.
    epa08795045 Voters wait in line before dawn and before the doors open at a polling location at the Edinburg Town Hall in Edinburg, Ohio, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
    Ohio ging 2016 relativ deutlich an Donald Trump, dieses Jahr sagen Umfragen ein enges Rennen voraus mit leichten Vorteilen für Donald Trump.
    13:55 Uhr: User bluesofa weist uns auf dieses Video hin
    von bluesofa
    Richtig gutes Video, das die verschiedenen Möglichkeiten zeigt, falls die Voraussagen so viel daneben sind wie in 2016.
    13:54 Uhr: So geht's User Merlin.s17
    von Merlin.s17
    Ich habe echt Angst, dass Trump wiedergewählt wird, obwohl die Umfragen echt gut für Biden aussehen und die Umfragen noch stärker daneben liegen müssen als vor vier Jahren.
    Gehts wem ähnlich? Kopf sagt ja Gefühl sagt nein.
    13:53
    Die Leute strömen an die Urnen
    Hier sehen wir eine Schlange aus dem Battleground State Pennsylvania. 2016 ging der Bundesstaat hauchdünn an Donald Trump. Auch dieses Jahr wird ein knappes Rennen erwartet.
    Obama nennt Trump «zweitklassigen Diktator»
    von Daniel Huber
    An einem Wahlkampf-Auftritt in Miami (US-Staat Florida) hat Barack Obama seinen Nachfolger Donald Trump hart kritisiert. Trump zweifle das Wahlergebnis bereits im Vorfeld an, sagte Obama. Trump könnte sogar so weit gehen, sich zum Sieger zu erklären, bevor alle Stimmen ausgezählt seien, warnte der Ex-Präsident.
    Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Barack Obama
    Hier wird es spannend
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Indiana und Kentucky sind wahrscheinlich die ersten Bundesstaaten, die Wahlresultate bekannt geben werden. Trump wird beide locker gewinnen. Hoffnung für die Demokraten wäre ein schlechtes Resultat für Senator Mitch McConnell. Er sollte es zwar ebenfalls schaffen, aber wenn es für ihn eng wird, dann wäre das ein schlechtes Zeichen für die Republikaner.
    FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to supporters in Lawrenceburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Mitch McConnell
    Richtig spannend wird es, wenn die Resultate von Georgia und Florida bekannt werden. Beides sind Swing States. Sollte Biden einen oder gar beide von ihnen gewinnen – was gemäss Umfragen möglich, ja wahrscheinlich ist – dann befindet sich Trump in grössten Schwierigkeiten.
    12:16
    watson-Korrespondent Petar Marjanovic ist schon auf den Beinen
    12:08
    Leute, es hat begonnen
    Es ist also soweit: Der Wahltag hat begonnen. Die ersten Urnen haben geöffnet.
    11:57
    Auch Pornhub ruft zum Wählen auf
    Wenn man nicht gewählt hat, kann man heute auf Pornhub keine Pornos gucken, sagt die Porno-Seite Pornhub. Ob das wirklich so ist, probieren wir im watson-Büro jetzt natürlich nicht aus. Das können diejenigen unter euch machen, die im Homeoffice sitzen.
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Die Wahlbeteiligung wird wohl alle Rekorde sprengen. Beinahe 100 Millionen Amerikanerinnen und Amerikaner haben ihre Stimme bereits abgegeben, das sind rund 70 Prozent aller Stimmen von 2016. Doch es gibt auch Pannen. In Omaha (Bundesstaat Nebraska) musste die Abstimmung rund eine Stunde abgebrochen werden. Das Computersystem war ausgefallen. Eine Hacking-Operation der Russen? Zum Glück nicht. Ein Einhörnchen hatte die Stromleitung durchgenagt.
    11:40
    Bald gehen die Urnen auf
    Langsam aber sicher bricht auch in den USA der Tag an. In rund 20 Minuten werden an der Ostküste um 6 Uhr morgens die ersten Wahllokale geöffnet. Etwa in den Bundesstaaten Maine, Conneticut, New Jersey oder dem umstrittenen Swing-State Pennsylvania. Danach geht es Schlag auf Schlag. Also: Noch einmal kurz verschnaufen, dann geht es definitiv los!
    11:15
    Taylor Swift fordert zum Wählen auf
    Auch Taylor Swift, eine bekennende Biden-Unterstützerin, ruft auf ihren Social-Media-Kanälen in der Nacht auf heute zum Wählen auf:
    «Erlaube mir die Millionste Person zu sein, die dich daran erinnert, dass morgen deine letzte Chance ist, dir Gehör zu verschaffen und deine Stimme abzugeben. Wenn du also noch nicht abgestimmt hast – bitte tu es.»

    von Philipp Löpfe
    Weltweit legen die Aktienbörsen zu. Sie rechnen mit einem Sieg Bidens.
    11:08
    Die Kandidaten beten für Wien
    Der Terror-Anschlag in Wien beschäftigt auch die beiden Kandidaten fürs US-Präsidentenamt. Auf Twitter verkünden sowohl Joe Biden als auch Donald Trump, dass sie für die Opfer des Anschlags beten würden. Vor wenigen Minuten hat sich Österreichs Kanzler Kurz für die Anteilnahme bedankt.





    Mehr zum Anschlag in Wien erfährst du in unserem Liveticker.
    11:04
    Lady Gaga heizt an der Biden Rally in Pennsylvania ein
    Lady Gaga spricht klare Worte an der Biden Rally in Pennsylvania. Sie wendet sich an alle Frauen, an alle Männer und an alle Personen unabhängig davon, wie sie sich identifizieren:
    «Jetzt ist eure Chance gegen Donald Trump zu voten – ein Mann, der glaubt, dass seine Bekanntheit ihm das Recht gebe, Körperteile eurer Töchter, Schwestern, Mütter oder Ehefrauen zu begrapschen. Votet für Joe! Er ist ein gute Person»

    von Philipp Löpfe
    90 Prozent der Republikaner erwarten, dass Trump gewinnen wird. Das entgegen allen Meinungsumfragen. Da braut sich ein übles Gewaltpotenzial zusammen.
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Es wird ein langer Tag. Ich schaue alle fünf Minuten auf FiveThirtyEight und renne alle 10 Minuten aufs Klo – aber Biden wird es schaffen!
    10:19
    Wann ist mit dem Ergebnis der Wahl zu rechnen?
    Bei den vergangenen Präsidentenwahlen stand der Sieger meist noch in der Wahlnacht fest, dieses Mal könnte es deutlich länger dauern. Experten gehen davon aus, dass wegen der Pandemie wesentlich mehr Menschen per Briefwahl abstimmen werden. Daher könnte sich die Auszählung in manchen Bundesstaaten womöglich um einige Tage verzögern. Wer ins Weisse Haus einzieht, könnte letztlich vom Ergebnis in einem oder zwei Staaten abhängen. Deshalb gibt es keine sichere Prognose für die Zeit des Endergebnisses.


    In der Wahlnacht, also am Mittwochmorgen, dürfte es bereits aus zahlreichen Bundesstaaten zuverlässige Ergebnisse geben. Daran lässt sich womöglich bereits eine Tendenz ablesen.

    In Bundesstaaten wie Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina und Pennsylvania werden ganz enge Rennen zwischen Amtsinhaber Donald Trump und seinem demokratischen Herausforderer Joe Biden erwartet. Als Folge könnte es Klagen und Forderungen nach einer Neuauszählung geben. Im Jahr 2000 etwa stand das Ergebnis im Bundesstaat Florida, das letztlich auch über die Präsidentenwahl entschied, erst gut einen Monat nach der Wahl fest.

    Mehr als 94 Millionen Wahlberechtigte hatten bereits bis Montag ihre Stimme abgegeben, entweder als Briefwähler oder Frühwähler in einem Wahllokal. Experten machen zum Beispiel in den wichtigen Bundesstaaten Pennsylvania und Wisconsin Sorgen, weil die Briefwahlunterlagen dort erst am Wahltag geöffnet werden dürfen. Deren Auszählung ist zudem komplexer als das Zählen normal abgegebener Stimmen, deshalb könnte sich alles verzögern. Die beiden Staaten könnten bei der Wahl das Zünglein an der Waage sein.

    Wegen des Mehrheitswahlrechts könnte einem Kandidaten dort theoretisch schon ein Vorsprung von ein paar Hundert Stimmen den Sieg sichern. Bei einem knappen Rennen liesse sich daher vor Auszählung aller Briefwahlstimmen kaum ein zuverlässiges Ergebnis ermitteln.

    Zudem wollen Umfragen zufolge mehr Demokraten als Republikaner die Briefwahl nutzen. Daher könnten erste Ergebnisse aus den Wahllokalen mancherorts Präsident Donald Trump in Führung sehen, die Auszählung der Briefwahlunterlagen letztlich aber Joe Biden zum Sieg verhelfen. (sda/dpa)
    A man drops off his ballot for the 2020 General Election in the United States outside the Chester County Government Services Center, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    9:49
    Donald Trump ruft seine Wähler nochmal zum Wählen auf
    Auch mitten in der Nacht (Ortszeit) ist es auf Trumps Twitter-Kanal alles andere als ruhig. Der US-Präsident teilt ein Video, in dem seine Anhänger zum Wählen aufgerufen werden. «Vote! Vote! Vote!» Im zweiminütigen Clip ist zu sehen, wie Trump vor seinen Anhängern zu «YMCA» das Tanzbein schwingt.



    In den vergangenen Wochen war der 74-Jährige immer wieder tanzend auf der Bühne zu sehen. Mit diesen Auftritten löste er bei seinen Fans viel Enthusiasmus aus, wie unser US-Korrespondent berichtet. Allerdings hatten Trumps Wahlkampfauftritte auch negative Folgen. Weil die Abstandsregelen und die Maskenpflicht oftmals nicht beachtet wurden, kam eine Untersuchung der Stanford University zum Schluss, dass Trumps Rallys 700 Corona-Tote verursacht haben.
    9:10
    Richter in Texas weist Klage von Republikanern ab
    Im Harris County im US-Staat Texas hat ein Richter die Klage von Republikanern abgewiesen, die mehr als 120'000 Stimmen für ungültig erklären lassen wollten. Die Wahlbehörde in dem traditionell eher demokratisch wählenden Bezirk hatte wegen der Corona-Pandemie ein «Drive-through Voting» ermöglicht, bei dem Autofahrer wählen konnten, ohne ihr Fahrzeug zu verlassen.
    Gina Dusterhoft holds up a sign while being part of a group of demonstrators who gathered outside the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse to voice their support of drive-thru voting, which was available for early voters in Harris County, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Houston, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County. The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists, who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, in an effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
    8:52
    Trump beschuldigt Biden und Obama des Verrats
    Präsident Trump hat in seinem letzten Wahlkampf-Auftritt vor Beginn der Wahlen seinen Herausforderer Joe Biden und Ex-Präsident Barack Obama des «Verrats» bezichtigt. Trump hielt seine letzte Veranstaltung wie 2016 im US-Staat Michigan ab.
    8:11
    Schweizer Forscher prognostizieren Trump-Sieg
    Zwei Forscherteams aus der Schweiz sagen mit ihren Datenmodellen einen Sieg von Amtsinhaber Donald Trump voraus, wie swissinfo.ch berichtet. Was ihren Prognosen zusätzliches Gewicht verleiht: Sie lagen bereits vor vier Jahren richtig, als die meisten Umfragen Hillary Clinton vorne sahen.

    Das Team um John Antonakis, Professor für Organisationsverhalten an der Universität Lausanne, sagt das Resultat aufgrund des Charismas des Kandidaten voraus, während das Team um den Medien- und Politikwissenschaftler Christoph Glauser Internetrecherchen betreibt und unter anderem das Suchvolumen für einen Kandidaten auswertet. Beide Modelle sagen auch 2020 einen Sieg von Trump voraus.
    President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Donald Trump
    7:40
    Schon mehr als 99 Millionen Stimmen abgegeben
    Die USA verzeichnen einen Rekord bei der Zahl der Vorab-Wähler. Per Post oder in bereits geöffneten Wahllokalen haben gemäss dem Early Elections Project der Universität von Florida bisher 99,7 Millionen Wähler ihre Stimme abgegeben. Das sind etwa 40 Prozent aller wahlberechtigten US-Bürger. Zugleich entspricht dies 72,3 Prozent aller Wähler vor vier Jahren. Für dieses Jahr zeichnet sich daher eine der höchsten Beteiligungen der letzten Jahrzehnte ab.
    epa08794391 An election worker checks the signatures on mail-in ballots and for irregularities at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders' mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, USA, 02 November 2020. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
    6:43
    Dixville Notch hat gewählt: Alle für Biden
    Mit Abstimmungen in kleinen Orten im Bundesstaat New Hampshire hat um Punkt Mitternacht (Ortszeit) der Wahltag in den USA begonnen. Das erste Ergebnis kommt – wie fast immer – aus dem Dorf Dixville Notch, das schon seit 1960 stets zu Beginn der «Geisterstunde» votiert. Hier gibt es weniger als ein Dutzend registrierte Wähler, so dass gleich nach der Stimmabgabe ausgezählt wird. Hier holt sich Joe Biden alle 5 Stimmen.




    Auch im nahe gelegenen Örtchen Millsfield wird traditionell um Mitternacht (Ortszeit) abgestimmt. Dort gewinnt Donald Trump mit 16 zu 5 Stimmen.

    Dass man so früh votieren darf, ist einem Gesetz in New Hampshire zu verdanken. Es erlaubt Gemeinden mit weniger als 100 Einwohnern, sowohl bei den Vorwahlen als auch dann bei der Präsidentenwahl schon um Mitternacht ihr Wahllokal zu öffnen. Damit sollte Eisenbahnarbeitern die Möglichkeit gegeben werden, wählen zu gehen, sich aufs Ohr zu legen und dann pünktlich zur Arbeit anzutreten. Längst nicht immer spiegelten die Resultate aus den kleinen Orten, wer dann am Ende Präsident wurde.
    4:42
    «Morgen bricht ein neuer Tag an»
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Lady Gaga during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Joe Biden,Lady Gaga
    Joe Biden hat sich unmittelbar vor dem Wahltag optimistisch gezeigt. «Ich habe das Gefühl, dass wir uns für einen grossen Sieg morgen sammeln», sagte Biden in Pittsburgh im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Montagabend (Ortszeit).

    «Morgen bricht ein neuer Tag an», rief Biden seinen Anhängern zu, die wegen der Corona-Gefahr wieder einmal wie in einem Autokino mit ihren Fahrzeugen zur Wahlkampfveranstaltung kamen. «Morgen können wir eine Präsidentschaft beenden, die unsere Nation gespalten und die Flamme des Hasses angefacht hat.» Vor Bidens Auftritt spielte Lady Gaga mehrere Songs und rief auf, für ihn zu stimmen.
    4:41
    Juncker warnt zu US-Wahl vor voreiligen Glückwünschen
    epa08032803 Jean-Claude Juncker gives his last press conference in his role as President of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 29 November 2019. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Der frühere EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker rät den europäischen Staats- und Regierungschefs dazu, keine allzu deutlichen Präferenzen für den Ausgang der US-Wahl zu äussern. Sich klar für einen Sieg von Amtsinhaber Donald Trump oder seines Herausforderers Joe Biden auszusprechen, sei aus seiner Sicht nicht zielführend, sagte Juncker dem ARD-Europastudio Brüssel. Sollte zum Beispiel Trump noch einmal Präsident werden, dann werde man auch mit ihm leben müssen.

    Juncker warnte auch davor, schon Glückwünsche zu schicken, bevor das Wahlergebnis endgültig feststeht. Sollte es dann doch der andere werden, werde dieser das nicht vergessen. «Vorsicht ist die Mutter der transatlantischen Porzellankiste», sagte der 65-Jährige, der viele Jahre auch luxemburgischer Ministerpräsident war.
    3:19
    US-Wahl: Trump warnt nach Urteil vor «Gewalt in den Strassen»
    Nach einer Entscheidung des Obersten Gerichts zu den Briefwahlfristen im US-Bundesstaat Pennsylvania hat Präsident Donald Trump vor «Gewalt in den Strassen» gewarnt. Die «sehr gefährliche» Entscheidung des Gerichts, die Auszählung bestimmter Briefwahlunterlagen noch Tage nach der Wahl zu erlauben, werde zu «ungezügeltem und unkontrolliertem Betrug» führen, behauptete Trump am Montagabend (Ortszeit) auf Twitter. «Es wird zu Gewalt in den Strassen führen. Es muss etwas getan werden», schrieb er weiter. Twitter versteckte die Nachricht umgehend hinter einem Warnhinweis und schränkte die Möglichkeit der Weiterverbreitung des Tweets ein.

    Das Oberste Gericht widersprach vergangene Woche der örtlichen Regelung nicht, wonach Briefwahlunterlagen auch noch bei einem Eintreffen drei Tage nach der Wahl an diesem Dienstag normal gezählt werden können. Die Richter behielten es sich allerdings vor, den Fall nach der Wahl nochmals im Detail zu prüfen. Pennsylvania ist bei der Wahl einer der besonders umkämpften Bundesstaaten. Umfragen sehen dort den Demokraten Joe Biden in Führung, aber nur sehr knapp vor Präsident Donald Trump, der den Staat 2016 gewonnen hatte.

    Wegen der Corona-Pandemie haben viel mehr Menschen per Briefwahl abgestimmt. Die Auszählung dieser Stimmen ist komplizierter als die der regulären Stimmen aus den Wahllokalen. Die Verantwortlichen in Pennsylvania haben daher gewarnt, dass sich die Auszählung bis Freitag hinziehen könnte. Trump hat signalisiert, dass er sich vor Gericht gegen eine Verzögerung wehren könnte. Umfragen vor der Wahl legten nahe, dass die in den Wahllokalen abgegebenen Stimmen eher zugunsten Trumps ausfallen würden, Briefwahlstimmen eher für Biden. (sda/dpa)
    0:26
    Obama ruft in Florida zu Ende von «Reality Show» auf
    Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Barack Obama
    Der frühere US-Präsident Barack Obama hat zum Abschluss des Wahlkampfs dazu aufgerufen, seinen Nachfolger Donald Trump nach vier Jahren wieder abzuwählen. In einer Ansprache in Miami im besonders heftig umkämpften Bundesstaat Florida warf Obama Trump am Montag (Ortszeit) vor, der Aufgabe im Amt nicht gerecht geworden zu sein und stattdessen im Weissen Haus eine «Reality Show» aufgeführt zu haben.

    Angesichts der Bedrohungen der Corona-Pandemie sei es wichtiger denn je, allen eine bezahlbare Krankenversicherung zu ermöglichen, sagte der Expräsident. Die Kandidaten der Demokraten, Joe Biden und Kamala Harris, wollten Florida auch vor den Auswirkungen der Klimakrise bewahren und neue Arbeitsplätze mit der Nutzung erneuerbarer Energien schaffen. «Er hat mich zu einem besseren Präsidenten gemacht», sagte Obama über seinen ehemaligen Vizepräsidenten.

    Die Ergebnisse Floridas bei Präsidentschaftswahlen fielen wiederholt äusserst knapp aus. 2012 konnte sich Obama die Mehrheit sichern, 2016 lag Trump vorn. Als besonders entscheidend gelten die Stimmen von Einwanderern aus Lateinamerika. (sda/dpa)
    22:52
    «Yes, we can» - Obama ruft Menschen in Georgia an die Wahlurnen
    Einen Tag vor der US-Wahl hat der ehemalige amerikanische Präsident Barack Obama die Bürger im besonders umkämpften Bundesstaat Georgia zum Wählen aufgerufen. «Wundert ihr Euch nicht, warum die Mächtigen so besorgt sind, wenn ihr wählt?», sagte Obama, der für Trump-Herausforderer Joe Biden Wahlkampf macht, am Montag bei einer Rede in Atlanta. «Es muss einen Grund geben, warum sie versuchen, euch das Wählen schwer zu machen. Weil sie wissen, dass sich die Dinge ändern, wenn ihr abstimmt». Obama spielte damit auf die weit verbreitete Behinderung bestimmter Gruppen beim Wählen an.

    Wenn nur 60 oder 70 Prozent der Menschen wählen gingen, könne nicht nur Joe Biden Präsident werden, sondern es könnten auch die zwei ebenfalls zur Wahl stehenden Senatsmandate demokratisch werden, sagte Obama weiter. In seiner Rede liess der 59-Jährige auch seinen berühmten Wahlkampf-Slogan von 2008 wieder anklingen. Es sei möglich, das Coronavirus zu besiegen, wenn Biden an die Macht gewählt würde: «Yes, we can», sagte Obama. (sda/dpa)
    20:15
    Biden zu möglichem Fauci-Rausschmiss: «Feuern wir Trump!»
    Der demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidat Joe Biden hat auf die Andeutung von US-Präsident Donald Trump reagiert, den prominenten Gesundheitsexperten Anthony Fauci zu entlassen. «Ich habe eine bessere Idee: Wählt mich und ich werde Dr. Fauci einstellen und wir werden Donald Trump feuern!», sagte Biden am Montag bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt in Cleveland im Bundesstaat Ohio.

    Der Immunologe Fauci gehört zur Coronavirus-Arbeitsgruppe des Weissen Hauses. Während Präsident Trump für eine Rückkehr zur Normalität trotz der hohen Fallzahlen ist, wirbt Fauci für Schutzmassnahmen zur Eindämmung des Coronavirus. Trump hat den renommierten Experten in der Vergangenheit mehrfach kritisiert, ihm Fehler vorgeworfen und ihn zuletzt als «Katastrophe» bezeichnet.

    Am Sonntag deutete er an, Fauci nach der Wahl feuern zu wollen. Als die Menge in Florida «feuer Fauci» rief, sagte Trump: «Sagt es keinem, aber lasst mich warten bis ein kleines bisschen nach der Wahl. Ich weiss den Rat zu schätzen.»

    Eine Mehrheit der Amerikaner bescheinigt Trump in Umfragen ein schlechtes Krisenmanagement in der Corona-Pandemie, in der die USA bereits mehr als 231 000 Tote zu beklagen haben und mehr als 9,2 Millionen Ansteckungen verzeichneten. Fauci geniesst in Befragungen deutlich mehr Vertrauen als Trump. Biden verspricht, die Pandemie unter Kontrolle zu bringen. (sda/dpa)
    19:12
    Biden über Trump am Tag vor der Wahl: «Dieser Typ ist eine Schande»
    Der demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidat Joe Biden hat die Amerikaner am Tag vor der US-Wahl eindringlich zur Abwahl von Amtsinhaber Donald Trump aufgerufen. «Dieser Typ ist eine Schande», sagte Biden am Montag bei einem Auftritt in Cleveland im umkämpften Bundesstaat Ohio mit Blick auf Trumps Umgang mit der Corona-Pandemie, in der Biden dem Präsidenten Versagen vorwirft.

    Der ehemalige US-Vizepräsident beklagte die mehr als 230 000 Toten und die hohe Zahl an täglichen Neuinfektionen. «Der erste Schritt, um dieses Virus zu schlagen, ist der Sieg über Donald Trump», sagte Biden. Er werde im Fall seines Sieges am ersten Tag im Amt handeln, um die Pandemie in den Griff zu bekommen.

    Der 77-Jährige, der in landesweiten Umfrage vor dem Republikaner Trump liegt, rief die Menschen auf, von ihrem Wahlrecht Gebrauch zu machen. «Die Macht, dieses Land zu verändern, liegt in euren Händen», sagte Biden. «Ein Tag noch! Morgen haben wir eine Gelegenheit, eine Präsidentschaft zu beenden, die diese Nation gespalten hat.»

    Trump und Biden nutzten den Abschluss des Wahlkampfs für Auftritte in besonders umkämpften Bundesstaaten. In Ohio deutet sich ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen an. Trump hatte den Staat 2016 sehr überzeugend gegen die damalige Gegnerin Hillary Clinton gewonnen. In Pennsylvania, wo Biden am Montag auch noch auftreten wollte, konnte sich Trump 2016 sehr knapp durchsetzen. Umfragen räumten Biden Chancen ein, sich dort durchzusetzen - es dürfte aber knapp werden.

    Dutzende Millionen Amerikaner haben bereits vor dem offiziellen Wahltermin an diesem Dienstag ihre Entscheidung getroffen. Mehr als 96 Millionen Wahlberechtigte gaben ihre Stimme frühzeitig - per Brief oder persönlich im Wahllokal - ab. Das entspricht fast 70 Prozent der Gesamtzahl der Wähler 2016. (sda/dpa)
    17:56
    Vorfälle mit Trump-Unterstützern sorgen für Aufsehen
    Mehrere Vorfälle mit Unterstützern von Präsident Donald Trump haben vor der US-Wahl am Dienstag für Aufsehen gesorgt. Nahe der Ostküstenmetropole New York verursachten am Sonntag Dutzende Autos mit Trump-Flaggen unter anderem auf einer Brücke ein Verkehrschaos. In New Jersey stauten sich lokalen Medienberichten zufolge Autos auf einer Länge von etwa acht Kilometern.

    In Richmond (Virginia) gerieten nach Angaben der Zeitung «Daily News-Record» Unterstützer des Präsidenten mit einer Gruppe von Gegendemonstranten aneinander. Diese hätten den Tross nahe der umstrittenen Statue eines US-Südstaatengenerals gestoppt. Verletzt wurde offenbar niemand.

    Im Floyd County (Georgia) sagte die örtliche demokratische Partei eine Wahlkampfveranstaltung am Sonntag unter Verweis auf bewaffnete Personen ab. «Wir wurden informiert, dass heute aufgrund von Trumps Besuch eine grosse Milizpräsenz in (der Stadt) Rome erwartet wird», hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Darüber hinaus habe man wegen des Trump-Besuchs keine Polizeipräsenz sicherstellen können.

    Zuvor hatte ein Vorfall in Texas für Schlagzeilen gesorgt. Auf Aufnahmen war zu sehen, wie ein Wahlkampfbus des Teams von Trump-Herausforderer Joe Biden bei der Fahrt auf einer Schnellstrasse unter anderem von Pick-ups und SUV, die mit Trump-Flaggen ausstaffiert waren, umringt wurde. Dabei berührten sich auch zwei Wagen direkt hinter dem Bus. Die Bundespolizei FBI nahm übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge Ermittlungen wegen dieser scheinbaren Belästigung auf. Trump hatte das Video auf Twitter geteilt und geschrieben: «Ich liebe Texas!» (sda/dpa)
    17:48
    Trump und Biden geben sich am letzten Wahlkampftag siegessicher
    Zum Auftakt des letzten Tages vor der US-Präsidentschaftswahl am Dienstag haben sich beide Kandidaten siegesgewiss gezeigt.

    Vor einem Kundgebungsmarathon in fünf Städten im Nordosten der USA rief Amtsinhaber Donald Trump in einer Videobotschaft dazu auf, möglichst früh und im Wahllokal zu wählen. Sein Herausforderer Joe Biden hatte zum Abschluss noch zwei Auftritte geplant und kritisierte Trumps Reise in den besonders heftig von der Corona-Pandemie getroffenen Staat Wisconsin.

    Die Stadt Kenosha in Wisconsin, die am Montag bereits zum zweiten Mal seit September auf Trumps Reiseplan stand, steht beispielhaft für die aktuellen Herausforderungen der USA. Nach einem Polizeieinsatz am 23. August, bei dem der 29-Jährige Jacob Blake schwer verletzt wurde, kam es wochenlang zu teilweise gewaltsamen Protesten gegen Rassismus.

    Wisconsin gehört derzeit zudem zu den US-Staaten mit den meisten Corona-Neuinfektionen. Bezogen auf die Bevölkerungsgrösse liegt der Bundesstaat hinter North Dakota und South Dakota auf dem dritten Platz bei den Ansteckungen innerhalb von sieben Tagen.

    Biden kritisierte am Montag den Besuch Trumps in Wisconsin und warf ihm vor, keinen Plan zur Eindämmung der Pandemie zu haben. «Wenn ich im Oval Office bin, werde ich an der Seite von Wisconsin stehen und den Experten zuhören, der Wissenschaft vertrauen und meinen Plan umsetzen, um das Virus unter Kontrolle zu bringen», fügte Biden hinzu.

    Kenosha war am Montag das vierte Ziel bei Trumps Abschlusstour im Wahlkampf. Vorher wollte er noch in Fayetteville in North Carolina, Avoca in Pennsylvania und in Traverse City in Michigan auftreten. Letzter Programmpunkt war eine Kundgebung in Grand Rapids, ebenfalls in Michigan. Biden wollte zum Abschluss des Wahlkampfs ebenfalls im besonders heftig umkämpften Pennsylvania auftreten sowie in Ohio, wo Umfragen ebenfalls auf ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen hindeuten. (sda/dpa)
    14:04
    Um das Weisse Haus soll ein Zaun errichtet werden
    Angesichts der möglichen Proteste rund um die US-Wahlen möchten sich die amerikanischen Behörden mit einem Zaun um das Weisse Haus zusätzlich absichern. Diese Massnahme zeugt von der grossen Besorgnis um die Reaktion auf das Wahlresultat – insbesondere sollte dieses am 4. November nicht eindeutig ausfallen. Auch um das Weisse Haus herum haben viele Geschäfte ihre Türen und Fenster vernagelt, um auf Ausschreitungen vorbereitet zu sein.
    Bereits im Sommer sah sich das Weisse Haus und dessen Umkreis mit Protesten konfrontiert, welche im Anschluss an die Tötung von Georg Floyd entflammt waren.

    Wie vor jeder Präsidentschaftswahl hat die Stadtpolizei in Washington DC ihre Vorbereitungen bereits vor einem Jahr begonnen. Im Falle keines eindeutigen Gewinners am 4. November soll die Anzahl der stationierten Polizeioffiziere in der ganzen Hauptstadt erheblich gesteigert werden, lässt Patrick Burke, der Direktor der Washington DC Police Foundation, verlauten. (saw)
    epa08792579 Workers fit wooden boards in order to secure a store in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2020 (issued on 02 November 2020). Commercial establishments were protected by plywood boards in apparent fear of possible disturbances after the release of the presidential election results. EPA/MARIO CRUZ ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
    (Geschäfte in Washington bereiten sich auf mögliche Proteste im Anschluss an die Wahlen vor)
    8:34
    Trump will offenbar Fauci feuern
    Trump deutete bei seiner letzten Wahlkampfveranstaltung des Tages an, Fauci nach der Wahl feuern zu wollen. Als die Menge in Florida «feuer Fauci» rief, sagte Trump: «Sagt es keinem, aber lasst mich warten bis ein kleines bisschen nach der Wahl. Ich weiss den Rat zu schätzen.» Fauci ist in der Corona-Task-Force des Weissen Hauses. Beim nationalen Gesundheitsinstitut untersteht er Direktor Francis Collins, der eine entsprechende Anordnung Trumps umsetzen müsste.

    Zuvor hatte der führende US-Gesundheitsexperte Anthony Fauci die Amerikaner auf eine deutliche Verschlechterung der Pandemie-Lage eingestimmt. «Uns steht eine ganze Menge Leid bevor. Es ist keine gute Situation», sagte Fauci der «Washington Post». Die USA könnten vor dem Herbst und Winter «unmöglich schlechter positioniert sein». (sda/dpa)


    Trump-Anhänger rammen Bidens Wahlkampffahrzeug
    Auf einer Schnellstrasse im US-Bundesstaat Texas ist es am Wochenende rund um eine Kolonne von Wahlkampffahrzeugen des demokratischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Joe Biden zu einen gefährlichen Vorfall gekommen.

    Mehrere Fahrzeuge von Anhängern des US-Präsidenten Donald Trump hätten versucht, einen Wahlkampfbus der Demokraten auszubremsen und von der Strasse abzudrängen, erklärte Bidens Wahlkampfteam. Wie US-Medien unter Berufung auf das FBI berichteten, befasst sich inzwischen auch die Bundespolizei mit einer auf mehreren Twitter-Videos festgehaltenen Szene, die sich am Samstag ereignete.

    Videos über Vorfall nicht eindeutig
    Auf den Aufnahmen ist zu sehen, wie sich ein weisser SUV und ein schwarzer Pickup unmittelbar hinter dem Bus auf der Interstate 35 in Texas bei hoher Geschwindigkeit gegenseitig berühren und abzudrängen versuchen. Von welchem Auto der Kontakt ausging, ist auf den Videos nicht zweifelsfrei zu erkennen.

    Weder Biden noch seine Vize-Kandidatin Kamala Harris befanden sich in dem Fahrzeug. Einem Zeitungsbericht der «Texas Tribune» zufolge war die Kandidatin für das US-Repräsentantenhaus und ehemalige Senatorin des Bundesstaates Texas, Wendy Davis, in dem Auto. Alle Insassen blieben unverletzt.

    Nichts falsch gemacht
    Trump teilte auf seinem Twitter-Account ein Video, auf dem die Fahrzeugkolonne rund um den Bus zu sehen ist, nicht aber der Zusammenprall der beiden Autos. Dazu schrieb Trump: «Ich liebe Texas!» Als Reaktion auf die FBI-Untersuchungen schrieb er am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) zudem: «Meiner Meinung nach haben diese Patrioten nichts falsch gemacht.»

    Die Demokraten sagten laut US-Medienberichten geplante Veranstaltungen in Texas wegen Sicherheitsbedenken ab. Biden und Trump liegen in dem Bundesstaat laut Umfragen kurz vor der US-Wahl am Dienstag weiter dicht beisammen. Texas war bislang eine Hochburg der Republikaner. (sda/dpa/reuters)
    Trump schliesst Lockdown nach Vorbild Europas aus
    Zwei Tage vor der Wahl in den USA hat Präsident Donald Trump trotz deutlich steigender Infektionszahlen einen Lockdown in der Corona-Pandemie wie in Europa ausgeschlossen. «Ich liefere das grosse amerikanische Comeback und wir haben keine Lockdowns», sagte Trump am Sonntag bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt in Washington im umkämpften Bundesstaat Michigan.
    epa08791902 A political display sits on a trailer as supporters wait in line to enter US President Donald J. Trump?s campaign rally at Michigan Stars Sports Center, Washington, Michigan, USA, 01 November 2020. EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
    Europa habe die Infektionszahlen trotz Lockdown nicht in den Griff bekommen, sagte der US-Präsident. «Jetzt müssen sie alles noch einmal machen. Was zum Teufel tun sie da? Ich glaube, ich gehe rüber und erkläre es ihnen.»

    Der Republikaner sagte, sollte sein demokratischer Herausforderer Joe Biden die Wahl an diesem Dienstag gewinnen, wolle dieser über «einige Jahre» hinweg einen Lockdown. «Unter einem Biden-Lockdown würdet Ihr in einem Gefängnisstaat leben», sagte Trump. «Der Biden-Lockdown würde bedeuten: keine Schule, keine Abschlüsse, keine Hochzeiten, keine Thanksgiving, keine Ostern, kein Weihnachten, kein 4. Juli und keine Zukunft.» Trump stellte in Aussicht, dass es «eine Frage von Wochen» sei, bis es eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus gebe. (sda/dpa)
    Trump-Wahlparty soll 400 Personen im Weissen Haus stattfinden
    Mitarbeiter von US-Präsident Donald Trump wollen für die Wahlnacht laut einem Bericht der «New York Times» etwa 400 Leute zu einer Party ins Weisse Haus einladen. Ursprünglich war die Zusammenkunft in Trumps Hotel auf der Pennsylvania Avenue geplant. Das Event soll wegen der Coronavirus-Einschränkungen in der Hauptstadt, die bei Veranstaltungen in Räumen ein Limit von 50 Personen setzen, nun aber im Ostflügel des Weissen Hauses stattfinden. Die Zeitung berief sich am Sonntag auf anonyme Quellen.
    President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Donald Trump
    Bereits am 26. September hatte es eine grosse Veranstaltung auf dem Gelände des Weissen Hauses gegeben. In den Tagen danach waren zahlreiche Menschen, darunter Trump und seine Frau Melania, positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Die Nominierungsveranstaltung für die inzwischen als Richterin am Supreme Court vereidigte Juristin Amy Coney Barrett hatte allerdings unter freiem Himmel stattgefunden. Die geplante Wahlparty dürfte nun ein grösseres Ansteckungsrisiko bergen, weil sie drinnen stattfindet. (sda/dpa)

    Trump vs. Biden:

    Wann mit Ergebnissen in den USA gerechnet werden kann

    Donald Trump oder Joe Biden? Das ist die Frage, die sich heute stellt. Und wahrscheinlich auch noch die nächsten Tage oder gar Wochen, denn es könnte länger gehen dieses Jahr.

    36 Tage. So lange mussten die US-Amerikaner im Jahr 2000 warten, bis das Ergebnis der Präsidentschaftswahlen feststand. Und es hätte noch länger dauern können. Der Supreme Court setzte dem Spiel am 12. Dezember jedoch ein Ende. George W. Bush erklärte sich zum Sieger, obwohl er insgesamt weniger Stimmen bekam als Kontrahent Al Gore.

    Grund für die lange Wartezeit war das extrem knappe Rennen im Bundesstaat Florida. 2'912'790 zu 2'912'253 Stimmen lautete das Endergebnis, ein Vorsprung von …

