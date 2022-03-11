Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Heftige Explosionen am Flughafen von Lwiw +++ Ölpreise steigen weiter

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    18.03.2022, 08:42
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Seit Beginn der russischen Invasion sind laut UN-Angaben bereits rund 3 Millionen Menschen aus der Ukraine geflohen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    8:42
    Ölpreise steigen weiter
    Die Ölpreise sind am Freitagmorgen weiter gestiegen. Im frühen Handel kostete ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent 109,29 US-Dollar. Das waren 2,65 Dollar mehr als am Vortag. Der Preis für ein Fass der US-Sorte West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stieg um 3,08 Dollar auf 106,06 Dollar.

    Schon am Vortag hatten die Erdölpreise stark zugelegt. Hauptgrund war Ernüchterung über die Lage im Ukraine-Krieg. Nachdem einige Tage Hoffnung auf eine Annäherung der Kriegsparteien geherrscht hatte, äusserte sich zuletzt vor allem Russland eher negativ. Aus dem Kreml hiess es, Berichte über deutliche Verhandlungsfortschritte seien nicht zutreffend. Die Gespräche mit der Ukraine werden aber fortgesetzt.

    Trotz des jüngsten Preisanstiegs ist die Lage am Ölmarkt noch nicht so angespannt wie noch vor etwa eineinhalb Wochen, als die Rohölpreise heftig angestiegen waren. Ein Fass Brent war in der Spitze gut 139 Dollar wert gewesen und damit so teuer zuletzt im Jahr 2008. Der Ukraine-Krieg hat zu ungewöhnlich starken Preisschwankungen am Ölmarkt geführt, da Russland eines der weltgrössten Förderländer ist. (awp/sda/dpa)
    7:10
    Heftige Explosionen am Flughafen von Lwiw
    Am Flughafen der westukrainischen Grossstadt Lwiw (Lemberg) haben sich am Freitagmorgen heftige Explosionen ereignet. Dort seien mehrere russische Raketen eingeschlagen, teilte Bürgermeister Andrij Sadowij auf Telegram mit. Der Flughafen selbst sei nicht getroffen, aber ein Flugzeugreparaturwerk zerstört worden. Opfer gebe es nach ersten Angaben nicht. Sadowij rief die Einwohner auf, auf möglichen Luftalarm zu achten und keine Fotos von der Einschlagstelle zu verbreiten.




    Lwiw liegt rund 80 Kilometer von der Grenze zu Polen entfernt. In dem seit mehr als drei Wochen dauernden russischen Krieg gegen die Ukraine ist es in dort bislang vergleichsweise ruhig geblieben, die Stadt ist aber voller Flüchtlinge. Bei einer Attacke auf den Truppenübungsplatz Jaworiw unweit von Lwiw am vergangenen Sonntag starben nach Kiewer Angaben mindestens 35 Menschen, 134 wurden verletzt. (sda/dpa)(sda/dpa)
    6:41
    So sieht das britische Militär die Lage
    Der britische Militärgeheimdienst ortet in seiner täglich veröffentlichten Lagebeurteilung weiterhin logistische Probleme bei der russischen Armee. Die Truppen hätte Mühe, den Nachschub mit den grundsätzlichsten Dingen wie Treibstoff und Essen sicherzustellen. Weiter zwängen ukrainische Gegenangriffe Russland, eine grosse Anzahl von Kampftruppen abzuziehen, um seine eigenen Nachschublinien zu verteidigen. Dies schränke Russlands Offensivpotenzial stark ein.
    5:40
    Separatisten in Luhansk melden Beschuss durch ukrainische Seite
    Die ukrainische Armee soll nach russischen Angaben binnen 24 Stunden fünfmal fünf Siedlungen in der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Luhansk (LNR) beschossen haben. Das berichtete die staatliche russische Agentur Tass unter Berufung auf Vertreter der Separatisten in der LNR in der Nacht zu Freitag. Dabei sei in der Kleinstadt Stachanowka eine Metallfabrik beschädigt worden und nun ohne Strom, hiess es im Telegram-Kanal des LNR-Vertreters. In drei weiteren Orten seien zudem insgesamt 18 Häuser und eine Vorschule beschädigt worden. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    3:56
    Japan verhängt weitere Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Japan friert wegen Russlands Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine die Guthaben weiterer russischer Personen und Organisationen ein. Wie die japanische Nachrichtenagentur Kyodo am Freitag unter Berufung auf die Regierung berichtete, betrifft dies unter anderem den Chef des russischen Militärgeheimdienstes GRU sowie den Waffenlieferanten Rosoboronexport. Damit hat Japan inzwischen gegen 95 russische Personen und Gruppen Sanktionen verhängt. So wurde auch das Vermögen des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin, der Notenbank und des belarussischen Machthabers Alexander Lukaschenko eingefroren. (sda/dpa)
    3:30
    Mehr Personen im Mariupoler Theater als bisher angenommen?
    This image made available by Azov Battalion, shows the drama theater, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday March 17, 2022. Rescuers are searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, according to the local governor. (Azov Battalion via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    In dem bombardierten Theater in der ukrainischen Stadt Mariupol könnten sich noch mehr Menschen befunden haben als bisher angenommen. Der ukrainische Abgeordnete Serhij Taruta schrieb in der Nacht zu Freitag auf Facebook, dort seien zuletzt offenbar noch mindestens 1300 Menschen gewesen. Das habe er von Personen erfahren, die im Theater gewesen und aus Mariupol hinausgekommen seien. Davor war der Stadtrat von rund 1000 Personen ausgegangen, die dort Schutz gesucht hatten.

    Aussagen der ukrainischen Abgeordneten Olga Stefanyschyna zufolge wurden am Donnerstag rund 130 Zivilisten aus dem Theater gerettet. Taruta schrieb auf Facebook weiter, es sei noch immer unklar, wie viele Verletzte und Tote es gebe. Es bestehe die Sorge, dass es nach dem andauernden Beschuss der Stadt durch russische Truppen niemanden mehr gäbe, der die Menschen dort retten könne. «Niemand räumt die Trümmer weg.» Die Rettungsdienste seien durch die russische Blockade faktisch ausgeschaltet worden.

    Das Gebäude war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge am Mittwoch durch einen gezielten russischen Bombenabwurf weitgehend zerstört worden. Russland wiederum machte das ukrainische nationalistische Regiment Asow für die schwere Explosion verantwortlich. (sda/dpa)
    2:19
    Ukrainische Armee hält laut Selenskyj weiter Schlüsselgebiete
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early March 18, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach Angaben der ukrainischen Staatsführung halten die Streitkräfte mehr als drei Wochen nach Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs weiter die wichtigsten Gebiete, in die Russlands Armee vorzudringen versucht. Die Truppen antworteten auch auf jeden Angriff russischer Einheiten, sagte Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einer in der Nacht zu Freitag auf Telegram veröffentlichen Videobotschaft.

    Selenskyj richtete sich auch an die Menschen in Städten wie Mariupol im Süden, Charkiw im Osten und Tschernihiw im Norden, die von russischen Truppen belagert werden und teils schweren Schaden durch die Kämpfe genommen haben. Die Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner würden nicht im Stich gelassen, versicherte der Präsident. Von der Armee bis zur Kirche tue jeder alles für die Menschen. Selenskyj versprach ihnen: «Ihr werdet frei sein.»

    Der Staatschef dankte zudem US-Präsident Joe Biden für dessen «neue und effektive» Hilfe – und bat um Verständnis, dass er nicht alle Details zum Unterstützungspaket der USA preisgeben könne. Es gehöre zur Taktik, dass «der Feind nicht weiss, was von uns zu erwarten ist».

    Unternehmern versprach Selenskyj Erleichterungen, etwa einen massiven Bürokratie-Abbau und zinsfreie Kredite bis einen Monat nach Ende des Kriegsrechts. Zudem solle ein Gesetz ausgearbeitet werden, das Einlagen bei ukrainischen Banken zu 100 Prozent garantiere. (sda/dpa)
    1:27
    Angriffe auf Tschernihiw im Norden der Ukraine dauern an
    Nach ukrainischen Angaben setzen im Norden des Landes russische Truppen eine Teilblockade und Angriffe auf die Stadt Tschernihiw fort. Das teilte der Generalstab des ukrainischen Militärs in seinem täglich auf Facebook veröffentlichten Bericht zur militärischen Lage in der Nacht zu Freitag mit. Der Beschuss erfolgt demnach durch Artillerie.

    Die nahe der Grenzen zu Russland und Belarus gelegene Stadt Tschernihiw mit rund 300'000 Einwohnern ist seit Kriegsbeginn Ziel russischer Angriffe. Die humanitäre Lage dort gilt als katastrophal, viele Gebäude sind zerstört. Erst am Donnerstag meldeten lokale Behörden mehr als 50 Tote binnen 24 Stunden in der Stadt.

    Auch im Gebiet des Kiewer Vororts Browary würden regelmässig Stellungen der ukrainischen Armee unter Artilleriebeschuss genommen, heisst es in dem Generalstabsbericht weiter. Im Süden des Landes versuchten russische Einheiten weiterhin, das Luftverteidigungssystem entlang der Schwarzmeerküste aufzuspüren und zu zerstören. An anderen Orten konzentrierten sich die russischen Einheiten vor allem auf die Sicherung ihrer Geländegewinne und Vorbereitung weiterer Offensiven.

    In dem Bericht heisst es zudem, Russland habe bereits 1000 Freiwillige aus der Armee des syrischen Machthabers Baschar al-Assad sowie der iranischen Hisbollah-Miliz für einen Einsatz in der Ukraine rekrutiert. Die Hauptvoraussetzung für ausländische Kämpfer sei Erfahrung im Häuserkampf. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen. (sda/dpa)
    0:26
    Ukrainisches Militär lanciert Gegenangriff bei Kiew drängen
    Ukrainischen Angaben zufolge laufen Militäreinsätze, um russische Einheiten aus den Dörfern rund um Kiew zurückzudrängen. Das sagte der Leiter der regionalen Militärverwaltung von Kiew, Olexander Pawljuk, am späten Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit) laut der Agentur Unian im ukrainischen Fernsehen. Es gebe «Widerstand des Feindes» und dieser verlege seine Einheiten. Er könne aber keine Details nennen, bevor die Operationen nicht abgeschlossen seien, sagte Pawljuk weiter.

    Insgesamt sei die Situation in der Region Kiew schwierig, aber «kontrollierbar». Es sei nicht einfach, Prognosen abzugeben. Am stärksten gefährdet seien weiter die Strasse in die westliche Grossstadt Schytomyr, die nah an der Kiewer Stadtgrenze liegenden Orte Butscha, Irpin und Hostomel nordwestlich der Hauptstadt und die weiter westlich von Kiew gelegene Stadt Makariw. Es habe auch Beschuss im Bezirk Wyschhorod nördlich der Hauptstadt gegeben. (sda/dpa)
    22:16
    Russland nimmt Abstand von UN-Abstimmung zu Ukraine-Resolution
    Russland nimmt wegen mangelnder Unterstützung im UN-Sicherheitsrat Abstand von einer angepeilten Abstimmung zu einer Resolution zur humanitären Lage in der Ukraine. Stattdessen soll das mächtigste UN-Gremium am Freitagmorgen US-Ostküstenzeit (wahrscheinlich 1500 MEZ) erneut zu einer Dringlichkeitssitzung wegen angeblicher US-Labore zur Produktion von Biowaffen in der Ukraine zusammenkommen, kündigte der russische UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja am Donnerstag in New York an. Der Rat hatte sich schon einmal auf Anfrage Moskaus mit dem Thema beschäftigt. Die Vorwürfe werden weithin als Falschinformation und haltlose Propaganda bezeichnet. (sda/dpa)
    21:11
    UN: Angriffe auf Zivilisten in der Ukraine müssen untersucht werden
    Angesichts zahlloser toter Unbeteiligter bei Russlands Angriffskrieg in der Ukraine haben die Vereinten Nationen eine Untersuchung gefordert. «Das Ausmass der zivilen Opfer und die Zerstörung der zivilen Infrastruktur in der Ukraine können nicht geleugnet werden», sagte die UN-Beauftragte für politische Angelegenheiten, Rosemary DiCarlo, bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates am Donnerstag in New York. Dies erfordere eine gründliche Untersuchung und Rechenschaftspflicht. (sda/dpa)

    20:53
    US-Regierung warnt China vor militärischer Unterstützung für Russland
    Die US-Regierung hat China erneut davor gewarnt, Russland im Krieg gegen die Ukraine mit militärischer Ausrüstung zu unterstützen. In einem solchen Fall würden die USA nicht zögern, China «Kosten» aufzubürden, sagte Aussenminister Antony Blinken am Donnerstag in Anspielung auf mögliche Sanktionen. China habe eine Verantwortung, seinen Einfluss auf den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin zu nutzen, um für ein Ende des Kriegs und die Einhaltung internationaler Normen zu werben.

    Die Regierung in Peking wolle den russischen Angriffskrieg jedoch nicht verurteilen und gebe eine neutrale Haltung vor, sagte Blinken. «Wir machen uns Sorgen, dass sie erwägt, Russland direkt mit militärischer Ausrüstung für den Einsatz in der Ukraine zu unterstützen», sagte er. Präsident Joe Biden werde an diesem Freitag mit dem chinesischen Staatschef Xi Jinping sprechen und dabei deutlich machen, dass China für jegliche Unterstützung Russlands die Verantwortung tragen werde, sagte Blinken weiter.

    Die US-Regierung hat China und Unternehmen in der Volksrepublik zudem bereits mehrfach davor gewarnt, Russland bei der Umgehung westlicher Sanktionen zu unterstützen. In einem solchen Fall könnten die Strafmassnahmen auch auf chinesische Firmen ausgeweitet werden, hiess es. Die EU und die USA sind für China deutlich wichtigere Handelspartner als Russland. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    19:43
    US-Präsident Biden bezeichnet Putin als «mörderischen Diktator»
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat Russlands Präsidenten Putin als «mörderischen Diktator» bezeichnet. Putin sei ein «mörderischer Diktator, ein reiner Verbrecher, der einen unmoralischen Krieg gegen die Menschen in der Ukraine führt», sagte Biden am Donnerstag in Washington. «Putin zahlt einen hohen Preis für seine Aggression», sagte Biden kurz darauf weiter.

    Biden hatte bereits am Mittwoch seinen Ton noch weiter verschärft und Putin als «Kriegsverbrecher» bezeichnet. Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, sagte im Anschluss: «Er sprach aus seinem Herzen.» Biden sprach nun angesichts des russischen Angriffskriegs auf die Ukraine von einem «Wendepunkt in der Geschichte». Dies sei nur alle paar Generationen der Fall. «Ich denke, wir befinden uns in einem echten Kampf zwischen Autokratien und Demokratien und der Frage, ob Demokratien erhalten werden können oder nicht.» (sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Joe Biden,Antony Blinken
    Bild: keystone
    19:20
    Kanada nimmt Russland auf die Schippe
    Die kanadische UNO-Mission hat sich auf Twitter über Russland lustig gemacht. Die Nordamerikaner teilten über das Netzwerk einen Brief der Russen, welchen sie mit Rotstift bearbeitet haben. Dabei liessen die Kanadier keine Chance aus, um zu zeigen, wie wenig man vom russischen Standpunkt hält.
    19:13
    Selenskyj zeigt sich siegesgewiss bei Besuch von Kriegsverwundeten
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat bei einem Besuch von Kriegsverwundeten in einer Klinik in Kiew auch eine Familie getroffen, die auf der Flucht Schussverletzungen erlitten hatte. Bald würden alle gemeinsam den Sieg gegen Russland feiern, sagte Selenskyj einer Mitteilung des Präsidialamts zufolge am Donnerstag. «Es kann gar nicht anders sein, wenn es solch starke Familien in unserem Land gibt.» Selenskyj schenkte dem achtjährigen Ihor ein Stofftier. Der Kleine war den ukrainischen Angaben zufolge beim Beschuss durch russische Soldaten von seiner Schwester geschützt worden. Sie erlitt dabei wie ihre Mutter bei der Flucht aus Worsel nördlich von Kiew schwere Verletzungen. (sda/dpa)
    18:53
    Stadtrat von Mariupol: Etwa 80 Prozent der Wohnungen zerstört
    In der vom Krieg stark betroffenen ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind nach örtlichen Angaben etwa 80 Prozent der Wohnungen zerstört und davon rund 30 Prozent nicht wieder aufzubauen. «Täglich werden durchschnittlich 50 bis 100 Bomben auf die Stadt geworfen. Die Verwüstung ist enorm», teilte der Rat der Stadt am Donnerstag bei Telegram mit.

    Mariupol sei seit 16 Tagen blockiert, Tausende müssten vor russischem Beschuss Deckung suchen in Schutzräumen, hiess es. Bisher seien etwa 30'000 Zivilisten aus der Stadt geflohen. Die Angaben waren nicht unabhängig zu prüfen. Zuletzt war in Mariupol auch ein Theater bombardiert worden. In einem Luftschutzkeller sollen sich Hunderte Zivilisten aufgehalten haben. Zahlreiche Menschen konnten gerettet werden. Kiew und Moskau geben sich gegenseitig die Schuld am Angriff.

    Mariupol am Asowschen Meer wird seit Tagen von der russischen Armee und von moskautreuen Separatisten belagert. Mehrere Evakuierungsversuche der strategisch wichtigen Stadt scheiterten. (sda/dpa)
    People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Bild: keystone
    17:10
    Putin und Erdogan vereinbaren weitere Kontakte
    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan und sein russischer Kollege Wladimir Putin haben erneut über den Krieg in der Ukraine gesprochen und weitere Kontakte vereinbart. Der türkischen Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu zufolge forderte Erdogan am Donnerstag einmal mehr eine Waffenruhe und die Einrichtung effektiver humanitärer Korridore. Er lud Putin zudem zu einem Treffen mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj in die Türkei ein. Nach Kremlangaben informierte Putin über den Fortgang der Verhandlungen russischer und ukrainischer Vertreter zur Lösung des Konflikts.

    Der russische Präsident habe Erdogan verschiedene Aspekte der Entwicklung der Lage in der Ukraine um die «Militäroperation zum Schutz des Donbass» erörtert, teilte der Kreml mit. Details wurden nicht genannt. Moskau hatte Ankara zuletzt wiederholt dafür gedankt, dass sich die Türkei nicht den Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland angeschlossen hat. Die Präsidenten hätten sich auch über die weitere Entwicklung ihrer Handels- und Wirtschaftsbeziehungen ausgetauscht. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Turkey
    Bild: keystone
    16:55
    Mindestens 21 Tote bei Luftangriff nahe Charkiw
    Bei einem Luftangriff auf eine Schule und ein Gemeindezentrum in Merefa in der Nähe der Stadt Charkiw sind gemäss den Behörden mindestens 21 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Dies berichtet «Sky News». Bürgermeister Weniamin Sitow sagt, der Angriff habe sich am Morgen kurz vor Sonnenaufgang ereignet. Ob unter den Todesopfern auch Kinder sind, ist derzeit noch unklar.

    16:29
    Zucker-Hamsterkäufe in Russland
    Nach den Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland sind die Zuckerpreise im Land gemäss «Nexta» um 12,8 Prozent gestiegen. Aus Angst davor, dass der Preis noch weiter steigen könnte, wird in Russland nun Zucker gehamstert. Wie Video-Aufnahmen auf Social Media zeigen, werden die Regale in kürzester Zeit leergeräumt.
