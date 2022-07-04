Navigation
    Die Konferenz in Lugano ist für zwei Tage angesetzt.
    Die Konferenz in Lugano ist für zwei Tage angesetzt.Bild: keystone

    In Lugano startet die Ukraine-Konferenz +++ Aussenminister Kuleba muss absagen

    04.07.2022, 10:2804.07.2022, 10:44
    • In Lugano beginnt an heute die zweitägige Wiederaufbaukonferenz für die kriegszerstörte Ukraine.
    • Über tausend Teilnehmende werden erwartet, darunter mehrere Regierungschefs und über ein Dutzend Ministerinnen und Minister aus 38 Ländern. Anwesend sein werden auch Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis, Bundesrätin Simonetta Sommaruga und Nationalratspräsidentin Irène Kälin, ausserdem Parlamentsmitglieder aus der Schweiz und der Ukraine.
    • Aus Russland wurde niemand eingeladen – es handle sich um den Aggressor, hiess es aus dem Aussendepartement (EDA) in Bern.
    • Allerdings handelt es sich um keine Geber-Konferenz für das am 24. Februar von russischen Truppen überfallene Land. Weltbank, EU und die Ukraine würden erst einmal ihre Vorstellungen präsentieren, so das EDA.

    Hier kannst du die Konferenz ab 13.30 Uhr mitverfolgen:

    Video: YouTube/Département fédéral des affaires étrangères DFAE
    10:32
    Das sind die wichtigsten Punkte zur Konferenz
    Die Zivilgesellschaft ist auch vertreten
    Um 10.00 Uhr beginnt an der Ukraine-Wiederaufbaukonferenz in Lugano der parlamentarische Side-Event zum Thema Zivilgesellschaft und Wiederaufbau. An der Veranstaltung sind Vertreter der ukrainischen Zivilgesellschaft, der Behörden, der lokalen Privatwirtschaft sowie ukrainische Beamte anwesend. Die Erholung der Ukraine müsse das gemeinsame Ziel aller Sektoren sein, teilten die Veranstalter im Vorfeld mit.

    Ziel des Side-Event wird es sein, dass die verschiedenen Vertreter die Wege des Wiederaufbaus in der Ukraine erörtern und für eine Verstärkung der internationalen Unterstützung für die Ukraine eintreten. Die Veranstaltung wird von der Anti-Korruptionsinitiative der EU (EUACI), der NGO-Koaliton Reanimation Package of Reform (RPR) und der zivilgesellschaftlichen Organisation Ednannia ausgetragen.
    Public Eye fordert Taten gegen Kriegsfinanzierung
    The Palazzo dei Congressi is pictured before the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC, Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Lugano, Switzerland. The URC is organised to initiate the political process for the recovery of Ukraine after the attack of Russia to its territory. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Massimo Piccoli)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Schweiz müsse die Finanzierung des Kriegs in der Ukraine stoppen. Das fordert die Nichtregierungsorganisation Public Eye zum Auftakt der Wiederaufbau-Konferenz in Lugano. Sie verweist auf den Rohstoffhandel und die Funktion als Gastland Kreml-naher Oligarchen.

    Der Bundesrat müsse alle Hebel in Bewegung setzen, um dieser Finanzierung den Hahn abzudrehen, teilte Public Eye am Montag mit. Seit den 1990-er Jahren sei die Schweiz ein sicherer Hafen für Magnaten aus Russland. Dazu publizierte Public Eye eine Galerie von 32 dieser Milliardäre, die den «Standortvorteil» der Schweiz systematisch nutzten. (sda)
    Protestaktion vor dem Start der Ukraine-Konferenz
    epa10051018 Activits of Greenpeace raise a replica wind turbine on the shore of Lake Lugano on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC, in Lugano, Switzerland, 04 July 2022. Greenpeace calls for a recovery of Ukraine based on sustainable energy systems. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bild: keystone
    Die Umweltschutzorganisation Greenpeace und über 45 ukrainische Nichtregierungsorganisationen fordern einen umweltfreundlichen und nachhaltigen Wiederaufbauplan. Dazu haben sie am Montagmorgen in Lugano eine Windturbine aufgestellt.

    «Es entspricht dem gesunden Menschenverstand, dass die Ukraine ihre Infrastruktur nicht nach alten sowjetischen Standards wieder aufbauen sollte», wird Natalia Goza, Direktorin von Ecoaction mit Sitz in Kiew in einer Greenpeace-Mitteilung zitiert. Als potenzielle EU-Beitrittskandidatin müsse das langfristige Ziel der Ukraine die Klimaneutralität bis 2050 sein.

    Die Städte müssten deshalb nachhaltig und energieeffizient wieder aufgebaut werden. Dazu müsse die Abhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen verringert werden. Zudem müssten geschädigte Ökosysteme wieder hergestellt und saubere Industriebetriebe gefördert werden. Das dürfte Jahrzehnte dauern. Deshalb könnten sie es sich «nicht leisten, falsch zu planen». (sda)
    Themen

    Video zeigt, wie Russland ganze Städte dem Erdboden gleich macht

