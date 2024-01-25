bedeckt, wenig Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Leben
    Oscars

    Oscar Nominations 2024: Diese Filme sind für die Oscars nominiert

    Barbenheimer Barbie Opeenheimer Meme https://www.instagram.com/p/Cucgla9v5Vx/
    Im Sommer rettete das Phänomen «Barbenheimer» das Kino.Bild: instagram

    Diese Filme und Stars sind 2024 für einen Oscar nominiert

    «Barbie», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things», «Killers of the Flower Moon», «Maestro» und «The Holdovers» sind heuer zuvorderst beim Rennen um die 96. Oscars dabei. Soeben gab die Academy bekannt, wer die begehrten Nominationen erhält.
    25.01.2024, 10:23
    Mehr «Leben»
    Inhaltsverzeichnis
    Wer hat wie viele Nominationen erhalten?Und hier sind die Nominierten im Detail:FilmRegieHauptdarstellerinHauptdarstellerNebendarstellerinNebendarstellerInternationaler FilmDokumentarfilmOriginaldrehbuchAdaptiertes DrehbuchKameraSchnittProduction DesignKostümFilmmusikSongTonMake-up und HairstylingAnimationsfilmKurzfilmAnimierter KurzfilmKurzer DokumentarfilmVisual EffectsAusblick und Rückblick

    Wer hat wie viele Nominationen erhalten?

    • «Oppenheimer»: 13
    • «Poor Things»: 11
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»: 10
    • «Barbie»: 8 (davon allerdings zwei in der gleichen Kategorie)
    • «Maestro»: 7
    • «The Holdovers»: 5
    • «Anatomie d'une chute»: 5
    • «Zone of Interest»: 5
    • «American Fiction»: 5

    Und hier sind die Nominierten im Detail:

    Film

    • «American Fiction»
    • «Anatomie d'une chute»
    • «Barbie»
    • «The Holdovers»
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • «Maestro»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «Past Lives»
    • «Poor Things»
    • «The Zone of Interest»
    Christopher Nolan, left, and Emma Thomas pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture, drama for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at th ...
    Christopher Nolan («Oppenheimer») und Produzentin Emma Thomas an den Golden Globes.Bild: keystone

    Regie

    • Justine Triet – «Anatomie d'une chute»
    • Martin Scorsese – «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • Christopher Nolan – «Oppenheimer»
    • Yorgos Lanthimos – «Poor Things»
    • Jonathan Glazer – «The Zone of Interest»
    Emma Stone, left, and Yorgos Lanthimos arrive at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Emma Stone,Yorgos Lanthimos
    Emma Stone und Yorgos Lanthimos.Bild: keystone

    Hauptdarstellerin

    • Annette Bening – «Nyad»
    • Lily Gladstone – «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • Sandra Hüller – «Anatomie d'une chute»
    • Carey Mulligan – «Maestro»
    • Emma Stone – «Poor Things»
    «Poor Things»
    Und noch einmal Emma Stone in «Poor Things».Bild: Searchlight Pictures

    Hauptdarsteller

    • Bradley Cooper – «Maestro»
    • Colman Domingo – «Rustin»
    • Paul Giamatti – «The Holdovers»
    • Cillian Murphy – «Oppenheimer»
    • Jeffrey Wright – «American Fiction»
    CILLIAN MURPHY in OPPENHEIMER, 2023, directed by CHRISTOPHER NOLAN. Copyright UNIVERSAL PICTURES. Credit: UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Album
    Cillian Murphy in «Oppenheimer».Bild: www.album-online.com

    Nebendarstellerin

    • Emily Blunt – «Oppenheimer»
    • Danielle Brooks – «The Color Purple»
    • America Ferrera – «Barbie»
    • Jodie Foster – «Nyad»
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – «The Holdovers»
    This image released by Focus Features shows Da&#039;Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from &quot;The Holdovers.&quot; (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP)
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph in «The Holdovers».Bild: keystone

    Nebendarsteller

    • Sterling K. Brown – «American Fiction»
    • Robert De Niro – «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • Robert Downey Jr. – «Oppenheimer»
    • Ryan Gosling – «Barbie»
    • Mark Ruffalo – «Poor Things»
    epa11063679 US actor Mark Ruffalo jumps while holding a Golden Globe award for the movie &#039;Poor Things&#039; in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hi ...
    Mark Ruffalo, nachdem er einen Golden Globe gewonnen hat.Bild: keystone

    Internationaler Film

    • «Io Capitano» – Italien
    • «Perfect Days» – Japan
    • «Society of the Snow» – Spanien
    • «Das Lehrerzimmer» – Deutschland
    • «The Zone of Interest» – Grossbritannien
    This image released by A24 shows Sandra H�ller in a scene from &quot;The Zone of Interest.&quot; (A24 via AP)
    Sandra Hüller – hier nicht in «Anatomie d'une chute», sondern in «The Zone of Interest».Bild: keystone

    Dokumentarfilm

    • «Bobi Wine: The People’s President»
    • «The Eternal Memory»
    • «Four Daughters»
    • «To Kill a Tiger»
    • «20 Days in Mariupol»

    Originaldrehbuch

    • «Anatomie d'une chute»
    • «The Holdovers»
    • «Maestro»
    • «May December»
    • «Past Lives»
    epa10658701 Jane Fonda (L) applauds after presenting Director Justine Triet (R) the Palme d&#039;Or for &#039;Anatomie d&#039;une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall) during the Closing Ceremony of the 76th annu ...
    Jane Fonda überreicht in Cannes die Palme d'Or an Justine Triet für «Anatomie d'une chute».Bild: keystone

    Adaptiertes Drehbuch

    • «American Fiction»
    • «Barbie»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «Poor Things»
    • «The Zone of Interest»

    Kamera

    • «El Conde»
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • «Maestro»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «Poor Things»
    This image released by Universal Pictures shows cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema on the set of &quot;Oppenheimer.&quot; (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)
    Hoyte Van Hoytema, der vielleicht genialste Kameramann dieser Tage – hier beim Dreh von «Oppenheimer».Bild: keystone

    Schnitt

    • «Anatomie d'une chute»
    • «The Holdovers»
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «Poor Things»

    Production Design

    • «Barbie»
    • «Napoleon»
    • «Poor Things»
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    RECORD DATE NOT STATED BARBIE, from left: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, 2023. Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY
    Wenigstens ein Ausstattungs-Oscar sollte doch für «Barbie» drinliegen! Please!Bild: www.imago-images.de

    Kostüm

    • Jacqueline Durran – «Barbie»
    • Jacqueline West – «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • Janty Yates und Dave Crossman – «Napoleon»
    • Ellen Mirojnick – «Oppenheimer»
    • Holly Waddington – «Poor Things»
    This image released by Apple TV+ shows Vanessa Kirby, foreground left, and Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from &quot;Napoleon.&quot; (Aidan Monaghan/Apple TV+ via AP)
    Ein Kostüm-Oscar für «Napoleon»? Denkbar.Bild: keystone

    Filmmusik

    • «American Fiction»
    • «Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny»
    • «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «Poor Things»

    Song

    • The Fire Inside – «Flamin’ Hot»
    • I’m Just Ken – «Barbie»
    • It Never Went Away – «American Symphony»
    • Wahazhazhe (A Song for my People) – «Killers of the Flower Moon»
    • What Was I Made For – «Barbie»
    Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish pose in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for &quot;What Was I Made For?&quot; from &quot;Barbie&quot; at the 81st Golden Globe Awar ...
    Billie Eilish und ihr Bruder Finneas haben für ihren «Barbie»-Song unter anderem bereits einen Golden Globe gewonnen. Bild: keystone

    Ton

    • «The Creator»
    • «Maestro»
    • «Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»
    • «Oppenheimer»
    • «The Zone of Interest»

    Make-up und Hairstyling

    • Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby und Ashra Kelly-Blue – «Golda»
    • Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou und Lori McCoy-Bell – «Maestro»
    • Luisa Bell – «Oppenheimer»
    • Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier und Josh Weston – «Poor Things»
    • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Marti und Montse Ribé – «Society of the Snow»
    This image released by Bleecker Street shows Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in a scene from. the film &quot;Golda.&quot; (Bleecker Street via AP)
    Helen Mirren als Golda Meir in «Golda».Bild: keystone

    Animationsfilm

    • «The Boy and the Heron»
    • «Elemental»
    • «Nimona»
    • «Robot Dreams»
    • «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»
    the boy and the heron
    «The Boy and the Heron».Bild: studio ghibli

    Kurzfilm

    • «The After»
    • «Invincible»
    • «Knight of Fortune»
    • «Red, White and Blue»
    • «The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar»

    Animierter Kurzfilm

    • «Letter to a Pig»
    • «Ninety-Five Senses»
    • «Our Uniform»
    • «Pachyderme»
    • «War is over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko»

    Kurzer Dokumentarfilm

    • «The ABCs of Book Banning»
    • «The Barber of Little Rock»
    • «Island in Between»
    • «The Last Repair Shop»
    • «Nai Nai & Wài Pó»

    Visual Effects

    • «The Creator»
    • «Godzilla Minus One»
    • «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3»
    • «Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»
    • «Napoleon»

    Ausblick und Rückblick

    Zu den grossen Favoriten gehören bis jetzt beim Kampf um den besten Film «Oppenheimer» von Christopher Nolan und «Poor Things» von Yorgos Lanthimos, reingrätschen könnte allerdings «The Holdovers», das neue Feelgood-Vehikel des zweifachen Oscar-Gewinners Alexander Payne. Emma Stone («Poor Things») und Lily Gladstone («Killers of the Flower Moon») sind die klaren Favoritinnen um den Preis für die beste Hauptdarstellerin, aber auch die Deutsche Sandra Hüller («Anatomie d'une chute») hat intakte Chancen. Dass Margot Robbie vergessen ging oder ignoriert wurde, ist der eigentliche Skandale dieser Auswahl.

    Keine andere Performance eines Hauptdarstellers vermochte bis jetzt die Leistung von Cillian Murphy als Oppenheimer zu übertreffen – auch nicht diejenige von Paul Giamatti («The Holdovers»), der jedoch ein ausgemachter Jury-Liebling ist.

    Im Lauf der Award-Season 2023/24 gehören «Barbie», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things» und «Killers of the Flower Moon» von Martin Scorsese mit jeweils weit über 300 Nominationen zu den beliebtesten Filmen bei den Jurys. «Oppenheimer» wurde bisher mit den meisten Auszeichnungen bedacht.

    «Oppenheimer» räumt bei den Golden Globes ab – «Barbie» enttäuscht

    Die Gewinner des letzten Jahres

    2023 hiess der grosse Abräumer «Everything Everywhere All at Once» von Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert. Die surreale Komödie wurde für elf Oscars nominiert und gewann deren sieben, darunter vier der Big-Five-Kategorien – Film, Regie, Hauptdarstellerin (Michelle Yeoh) und Originaldrehbuch. Der Oscar für den besten Hauptdarsteller ging 2023 an Brendan Fraser für seine Leistung in «The Whale».

    Oscars 2023: Die Nacht der Nächte wird von einem Giganten dominiert

    Das Kriegsdrama «Im Westen nichts Neues» gehörte 2023 ebenfalls zu den Gewinnern. Es gab neun Nominationen und vier Oscars. «The Banshees of Inisherin» (9 Nominationen), «Elvis» (8) und «The Fablemans» (7) hingegen gingen leer aus.

    Die Oscar-Verleihung findet in der Nacht vom 10. auf den 11. März übrigens bereits eine Stunde früher statt als in den Vorjahren – bei uns beginnt sie um 1:00 Uhr. Wir werden live dabei sein.

    (sme/leo)

    Mehr zu Film:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das sind die 19 Künstler mit «EGOT»-Status

    1 / 21
    Das sind die 19 Künstler mit «EGOT»-Status
    Elton John (GBR/1947) – Emmy: 2024, Grammy: 1987, Oscar: 1995, Tony: 2000
    quelle: keystone / enric fontcuberta
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen

    Haariger Besuch in alaskanischem Kino – Popcorn-Diebstahl inklusive

    Video: watson
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    41 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    41
    Die Dinosaurier kehren zurück: Universal Pictures plant neuen «Jurassic World»-Film

    Nach sechs Abenteuerfilmen aus dem «Jurassic»-Universum könnten die Dinosaurier auf die Leinwand zurückkehren. Das Studio Universal Pictures arbeitet an einem neuen «Jurassic World»-Film, wie mehrere US-Branchenblätter am Montag (Ortszeit) übereinstimmend berichteten. US-Drehbuchautor David Koepp (60), der schon die Drehbücher für die Steven-Spielberg-Filme «Jurassic Park» (1993) und «Vergessene Welt: Jurassic Park» (1997) verfasste, ist laut «Variety» und «Hollywood Reporter» als Autor an Bord.

    Zur Story