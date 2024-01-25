Im Sommer rettete das Phänomen «Barbenheimer» das Kino. Bild: instagram

Diese Filme und Stars sind 2024 für einen Oscar nominiert

«Barbie», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things», «Killers of the Flower Moon», «Maestro» und «The Holdovers» sind heuer zuvorderst beim Rennen um die 96. Oscars dabei. Soeben gab die Academy bekannt, wer die begehrten Nominationen erhält.

Wer hat wie viele Nominationen erhalten?

«Oppenheimer»: 13

«Poor Things»: 11

«Killers of the Flower Moon»: 10

«Barbie»: 8 (davon allerdings zwei in der gleichen Kategorie)

«Maestro»: 7

«The Holdovers»: 5

«Anatomie d'une chute»: 5

«Zone of Interest»: 5

«American Fiction»: 5

Und hier sind die Nominierten im Detail:

Film

«American Fiction»

«Anatomie d'une chute»

«Barbie»

«The Holdovers»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Maestro»

«Oppenheimer»

«Past Lives»

«Poor Things»

«The Zone of Interest»

Christopher Nolan («Oppenheimer») und Produzentin Emma Thomas an den Golden Globes. Bild: keystone

Regie

Justine Triet – «Anatomie d'une chute»

Martin Scorsese – «Killers of the Flower Moon»

Christopher Nolan – «Oppenheimer»

Yorgos Lanthimos – «Poor Things»

Jonathan Glazer – «The Zone of Interest»

Emma Stone und Yorgos Lanthimos. Bild: keystone

Hauptdarstellerin

Annette Bening – «Nyad»

Lily Gladstone – «Killers of the Flower Moon»

Sandra Hüller – «Anatomie d'une chute»

Carey Mulligan – «Maestro»

Emma Stone – «Poor Things»

Und noch einmal Emma Stone in «Poor Things». Bild: Searchlight Pictures

Hauptdarsteller

Bradley Cooper – «Maestro»

Colman Domingo – «Rustin»

Paul Giamatti – «The Holdovers»

Cillian Murphy – «Oppenheimer»

Jeffrey Wright – «American Fiction»

Cillian Murphy in «Oppenheimer». Bild: www.album-online.com

Nebendarstellerin

Emily Blunt – «Oppenheimer»

Danielle Brooks – «The Color Purple»

America Ferrera – «Barbie»

Jodie Foster – «Nyad»

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – «The Holdovers»

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in «The Holdovers». Bild: keystone

Nebendarsteller

Sterling K. Brown – «American Fiction»

Robert De Niro – «Killers of the Flower Moon»

Robert Downey Jr. – «Oppenheimer»

Ryan Gosling – «Barbie»

Mark Ruffalo – «Poor Things»

Mark Ruffalo, nachdem er einen Golden Globe gewonnen hat. Bild: keystone

Internationaler Film

«Io Capitano» – Italien

«Perfect Days» – Japan

«Society of the Snow» – Spanien

«Das Lehrerzimmer» – Deutschland

«The Zone of Interest» – Grossbritannien

Sandra Hüller – hier nicht in «Anatomie d'une chute», sondern in «The Zone of Interest». Bild: keystone

Dokumentarfilm

«Bobi Wine: The People’s President»

«The Eternal Memory»

«Four Daughters»

«To Kill a Tiger»

«20 Days in Mariupol»

Originaldrehbuch

«Anatomie d'une chute»

«The Holdovers»

«Maestro»

«May December»

«Past Lives»

Jane Fonda überreicht in Cannes die Palme d'Or an Justine Triet für «Anatomie d'une chute». Bild: keystone

Adaptiertes Drehbuch

«American Fiction»

«Barbie»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

«The Zone of Interest»

Kamera

«El Conde»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Maestro»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

Hoyte Van Hoytema, der vielleicht genialste Kameramann dieser Tage – hier beim Dreh von «Oppenheimer». Bild: keystone

Schnitt

«Anatomie d'une chute»

«The Holdovers»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

Production Design

«Barbie»

«Napoleon»

«Poor Things»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Oppenheimer»

Wenigstens ein Ausstattungs-Oscar sollte doch für «Barbie» drinliegen! Please! Bild: www.imago-images.de

Kostüm

Jacqueline Durran – «Barbie»

Jacqueline West – «Killers of the Flower Moon»

Janty Yates und Dave Crossman – «Napoleon»

Ellen Mirojnick – «Oppenheimer»

Holly Waddington – «Poor Things»

Ein Kostüm-Oscar für «Napoleon»? Denkbar. Bild: keystone

Filmmusik

«American Fiction»

«Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

Song

The Fire Inside – «Flamin’ Hot»

I’m Just Ken – «Barbie»

It Never Went Away – «American Symphony»

Wahazhazhe (A Song for my People) – «Killers of the Flower Moon»

What Was I Made For – «Barbie»

Billie Eilish und ihr Bruder Finneas haben für ihren «Barbie»-Song unter anderem bereits einen Golden Globe gewonnen. Bild: keystone

Ton

«The Creator»

«Maestro»

«Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»

«Oppenheimer»

«The Zone of Interest»

Make-up und Hairstyling

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby und Ashra Kelly-Blue – «Golda»

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou und Lori McCoy-Bell – «Maestro»

Luisa Bell – «Oppenheimer»

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier und Josh Weston – «Poor Things»

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Marti und Montse Ribé – «Society of the Snow»

Helen Mirren als Golda Meir in «Golda». Bild: keystone

Animationsfilm

«The Boy and the Heron»

«Elemental»

«Nimona»

«Robot Dreams»

«Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»

«The Boy and the Heron». Bild: studio ghibli

Kurzfilm

«The After»

«Invincible»

«Knight of Fortune»

«Red, White and Blue»

«The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar»

Animierter Kurzfilm

«Letter to a Pig»

«Ninety-Five Senses»

«Our Uniform»

«Pachyderme»

«War is over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko»

Kurzer Dokumentarfilm

«The ABCs of Book Banning»

«The Barber of Little Rock»

«Island in Between»

«The Last Repair Shop»

«Nai Nai & Wài Pó»

Visual Effects

«The Creator»

«Godzilla Minus One»

«Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3»

«Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»

«Napoleon»

Ausblick und Rückblick

Zu den grossen Favoriten gehören bis jetzt beim Kampf um den besten Film «Oppenheimer» von Christopher Nolan und «Poor Things» von Yorgos Lanthimos, reingrätschen könnte allerdings «The Holdovers», das neue Feelgood-Vehikel des zweifachen Oscar-Gewinners Alexander Payne. Emma Stone («Poor Things») und Lily Gladstone («Killers of the Flower Moon») sind die klaren Favoritinnen um den Preis für die beste Hauptdarstellerin, aber auch die Deutsche Sandra Hüller («Anatomie d'une chute») hat intakte Chancen. Dass Margot Robbie vergessen ging oder ignoriert wurde, ist der eigentliche Skandale dieser Auswahl.

Keine andere Performance eines Hauptdarstellers vermochte bis jetzt die Leistung von Cillian Murphy als Oppenheimer zu übertreffen – auch nicht diejenige von Paul Giamatti («The Holdovers»), der jedoch ein ausgemachter Jury-Liebling ist.

Im Lauf der Award-Season 2023/24 gehören «Barbie», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things» und «Killers of the Flower Moon» von Martin Scorsese mit jeweils weit über 300 Nominationen zu den beliebtesten Filmen bei den Jurys. «Oppenheimer» wurde bisher mit den meisten Auszeichnungen bedacht.

Die Gewinner des letzten Jahres

2023 hiess der grosse Abräumer «Everything Everywhere All at Once» von Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert. Die surreale Komödie wurde für elf Oscars nominiert und gewann deren sieben, darunter vier der Big-Five-Kategorien – Film, Regie, Hauptdarstellerin (Michelle Yeoh) und Originaldrehbuch. Der Oscar für den besten Hauptdarsteller ging 2023 an Brendan Fraser für seine Leistung in «The Whale».

Das Kriegsdrama «Im Westen nichts Neues» gehörte 2023 ebenfalls zu den Gewinnern. Es gab neun Nominationen und vier Oscars. «The Banshees of Inisherin» (9 Nominationen), «Elvis» (8) und «The Fablemans» (7) hingegen gingen leer aus.

Die Oscar-Verleihung findet in der Nacht vom 10. auf den 11. März übrigens bereits eine Stunde früher statt als in den Vorjahren – bei uns beginnt sie um 1:00 Uhr. Wir werden live dabei sein.

