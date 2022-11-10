freundlich
DE | FR
Abschicken
    5
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Leben
    People-News

    Die 37 erotischsten Männer überhaupt – Das sind alle «Sexiest Men Alive»

    People-News

    Die 37 erotischsten Männer überhaupt – Das sind alle «Sexiest Men Alive»

    10.11.2022, 10:5110.11.2022, 11:04
    Mehr «Leben»
    People-News
    Die 37 erotischsten Männer überhaupt – Das sind alle «Sexiest Men Alive»
    3
    «Love Hurts»: Hard-Rock-Legende Dan McCafferty von Nazareth ist tot
    11
    6 Richtige: Die Schweiz hat 2 neue Lotto-Multi-Millionäre
    4
    Es gibt sie doch! Hier finden WM-Public-Viewings statt
    17
    YouTube-Show «7 vs. Wild»: So gefährlich ist der Drehort wirklich
    13
    Native Ad
    Situationen, die du (vermutlich) kennst, wenn du studierst – in 19 Memes
    4
    Native Ad
    Wie dir Fitness-Freaks Workouts beschreiben – und wie sie in der Realität aussehen
    5

    So, so. Chris Evans ist also der diesjährige «Sexiest Man Alive» – gekürt vom Ami-Klatschblatt People.

    Das ist dieser junge Mann hier:

    Bild
    bild: people
    11
    1
    People-News
    Chris Evans ist der neue «Sexiest Man Alive»

    Kann man gut finden oder nicht.

    Weil Schönheit so oder so im Auge des Betrachters liegt, bilden wir uns kein Urteil, sondern zeigen euch einfach noch einmal – chronologisch geordnet – die «erotischsten Promi-Herren» von 1985 bis 2021.

    1985: Mel Gibson

    Bild
    bild: people

    1986: Mark Harmon

    Bild
    bild: people

    1987: Harry Hamlin

    Bild
    bild: people

    1988: John F. Kennedy, Jr.

    Bild
    bild: people

    1989: Sean Connery

    Bild
    bild: people

    1990: Tom Cruise

    Bild
    bild: people

    1991: Patrick Swayze

    Bild
    bild: people

    1992: Nick Nolte

    Bild
    bild: people

    1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

    Richtig gesehen. 1993 gab es ein «Sexiest Couple». Und jup, die beiden waren mal ein Paar.

    Bild
    bild: people

    1994 gab's übrigens keinen. War damals wohl keiner erotisch genug.

    1995: Brad Pitt

    Bild
    bild: people

    1996: Denzel Washington

    Bild
    bild: people

    1997: George Clooney

    Bild
    bild: people

    1998: Harrison Ford

    Bild
    bild: people

    1999: Richard Gere

    Bild
    bild: people

    2000: Brad Pitt

    Bild
    bild: people

    2001: Pierce Brosnan

    Bild
    bild: people

    2002: Ben Affleck

    Bild
    bild: people

    2003: Johnny Depp

    Bild
    bild: people

    2004: Jude Law

    Bild
    bild: people

    2005: Matthew McConaughey

    Bild
    bild: people

    2006: George Clooney

    Bild
    bild: people

    2007: Matt Damon

    Bild
    bild: people

    2008: Hugh Jackman

    Bild
    bild: people

    2009: Johnny Depp

    Bild
    bild: people

    2010: Ryan Reynolds

    Bild
    bild: people

    2011: Bradley Cooper

    Bild
    bild: people

    2012: Channing Tatum

    Bild
    bild: people

    2013: Adam Levine

    Bild
    bild: people

    2014: Chris Hemsworth

    Bild
    bild: people

    2015: David Beckham

    Bild
    bild: people

    2016: Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson

    Bild
    bild: people

    2017: Blake Shelton

    Bild
    bild: people

    2018: Idris Elba

    Bild
    bild: people

    2019: John Legend

    Bild
    bild: people

    2020: Michael B. Jordan

    Bild
    bild: people

    2021: Paul Rudd

    Bild
    bild: people
    12
    29
    People-News
    Marvel-Star Paul Rudd ist der neue «Sexiest Man Alive»

    Okay, und JETZT, wo ihr doch so fleissig durchgescrollt habt, dürft ihr uns sagen, welcher eurer Favorit ist. Oder wer in der Liste fehlt.

    (sim)

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Geiler Science Porn aus der scharfen Welt der Wissenschaft

    1 / 34
    Geiler Science Porn aus der scharfen Welt der Wissenschaft
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    «High-Waist-Jeans machen keinen guten Arsch»

    Video: watson

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    5 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    5
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Biden: Kandidatur erst nächstes Jahr ++ Republikaner erobern weiteren Sitz in Iowa
    2
    Schweizer Künstler Jürg Halter stellt LGBTQ+-Bild aus – und die Linke dreht durch
    3
    Rückzug aus Cherson: Putins Kartenhaus bricht zusammen
    4
    USA sprechen von 100'000 Opfern in russischer Armee +++ Putin reist nicht an G20-Gipfel
    5
    Aufschrei über hohe Verluste setzt Kreml unter Druck
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Gegen den Willen der Partei-Leitung: SP-Ständerat Daniel Jositsch will in den Bundesrat
    2
    SP-Reibereien: Jositsch erhält Rückendeckung – Meyer will, dass er verzichtet
    3
    Ein erstes Mal – für uns beide
    4
    Sanktionen wegen Uiguren: Chinas Botschafter warnt Schweiz
    5
    «Fuck Joe and the Hoe»: So war Trumps letzter Auftritt vor den Midterms
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    10 Dinge, die deine Katze heimlich kontrolliert
    2
    13 Fakten zum Vollmond, mit denen du angeben kannst
    3
    Du willst eine Playstation 5 kaufen? Dann lies das hier
    4
    Zuckerberg-Kahlschlag: Facebook-Konzern Meta entlässt 11'000 Mitarbeiter
    5
    Stimmt mit dem Pfizer-Impfstoff etwas nicht? Jetzt gibt es Antworten
    Warner Bros. will «Harry Potter»-Universum erweitern
    David Zaslavi, CEO vom Filmstudio Warner Bros., möchte die «Harry Potter»-Franchise erweitern. Jetzt muss nur noch J.K. Rowling einwilligen.

    CEO David Zaslav verkündigte diese Woche die Zahlen des dritten Quartals von Warner Bros. Discovery. Was aber für viele interessanter sein könnte: Er erwähnte, dass er offen ist für eine Zusammenarbeit mit der Autorin J.K. Rowling und gerne einen weiteren «Harry Potter»-Film machen würde.

    Zur Story