Die 37 erotischsten Männer überhaupt – Das sind alle «Sexiest Men Alive»

So, so. Chris Evans ist also der diesjährige «Sexiest Man Alive» – gekürt vom Ami-Klatschblatt People.

Das ist dieser junge Mann hier:

Kann man gut finden oder nicht.

Weil Schönheit so oder so im Auge des Betrachters liegt, bilden wir uns kein Urteil, sondern zeigen euch einfach noch einmal – chronologisch geordnet – die «erotischsten Promi-Herren» von 1985 bis 2021.

1985: Mel Gibson

1986: Mark Harmon

1987: Harry Hamlin

1988: John F. Kennedy, Jr.

1989: Sean Connery

1990: Tom Cruise

1991: Patrick Swayze

1992: Nick Nolte

1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Richtig gesehen. 1993 gab es ein «Sexiest Couple». Und jup, die beiden waren mal ein Paar.

1994 gab's übrigens keinen. War damals wohl keiner erotisch genug.

1995: Brad Pitt

1996: Denzel Washington

1997: George Clooney

1998: Harrison Ford

1999: Richard Gere

2000: Brad Pitt

2001: Pierce Brosnan

2002: Ben Affleck

2003: Johnny Depp

2004: Jude Law

2005: Matthew McConaughey

2006: George Clooney

2007: Matt Damon

2008: Hugh Jackman

2009: Johnny Depp

2010: Ryan Reynolds

2011: Bradley Cooper

2012: Channing Tatum

2013: Adam Levine

2014: Chris Hemsworth

2015: David Beckham

2016: Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson

2017: Blake Shelton

2018: Idris Elba

2019: John Legend

2020: Michael B. Jordan

2021: Paul Rudd

Okay, und JETZT, wo ihr doch so fleissig durchgescrollt habt, dürft ihr uns sagen, welcher eurer Favorit ist. Oder wer in der Liste fehlt.

