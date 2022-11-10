People-News
So, so. Chris Evans ist also der diesjährige «Sexiest Man Alive» – gekürt vom Ami-Klatschblatt People.
Das ist dieser junge Mann hier:
Kann man gut finden oder nicht.
Weil Schönheit so oder so im Auge des Betrachters liegt, bilden wir uns kein Urteil, sondern zeigen euch einfach noch einmal – chronologisch geordnet – die «erotischsten Promi-Herren» von 1985 bis 2021.
1985: Mel Gibson
bild: people
1986: Mark Harmon
bild: people
1987: Harry Hamlin
bild: people
1988: John F. Kennedy, Jr.
bild: people
1989: Sean Connery
bild: people
1990: Tom Cruise
bild: people
1991: Patrick Swayze
bild: people
1992: Nick Nolte
bild: people
1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford
Richtig gesehen. 1993 gab es ein «Sexiest Couple». Und jup, die beiden waren mal ein Paar.
bild: people
1994 gab's übrigens keinen. War damals wohl keiner erotisch genug.
1995: Brad Pitt
bild: people
1996: Denzel Washington
bild: people
1997: George Clooney
bild: people
1998: Harrison Ford
bild: people
1999: Richard Gere
bild: people
2000: Brad Pitt
bild: people
2001: Pierce Brosnan
bild: people
2002: Ben Affleck
bild: people
2003: Johnny Depp
bild: people
2004: Jude Law
bild: people
2005: Matthew McConaughey
bild: people
2006: George Clooney
bild: people
2007: Matt Damon
bild: people
2008: Hugh Jackman
bild: people
2009: Johnny Depp
bild: people
2010: Ryan Reynolds
bild: people
2011: Bradley Cooper
bild: people
2012: Channing Tatum
bild: people
2013: Adam Levine
bild: people
2014: Chris Hemsworth
bild: people
2015: David Beckham
bild: people
2016: Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson
bild: people
2017: Blake Shelton
bild: people
2018: Idris Elba
bild: people
2019: John Legend
bild: people
2020: Michael B. Jordan
bild: people
2021: Paul Rudd
bild: people
Okay, und JETZT, wo ihr doch so fleissig durchgescrollt habt, dürft ihr uns sagen, welcher eurer Favorit ist. Oder wer in der Liste fehlt.
