#CoronaInfoCH— BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) July 6, 2021
Zahlen zur Covid-19-Impfung - 04.07.
Erhaltene Impfdosen in der Schweiz: 8 870 475
Ausgelieferte Impfdosen an die Kantone und FL: 8 133 175
Bislang total verimpft: 7 742 005
Geimpfte Dosen pro 100 Einwohner: 89,56https://t.co/gadpwrbKRT pic.twitter.com/0MglZPvSNU
06.07. Aktueller Stand sind 704 057 laborbestätigte Fälle, 274 mehr als am Vortag. Gemeldete Tests: 21 975 in den letzten 24 Stunden.
Reproduktionszahl Re vom 25.06.2021: 1,16 https://t.co/vMBPcGwAPO pic.twitter.com/ZkkpXZJxFL
Florida cases have risen ~50% in 2 weeks. Florida is one of the states with least #COVID19 safety measures. Maybe banning mask rules and banning vaccination verification was a bad idea. 🤷🏻♂️ #DeltaVariant doesn’t care it’s summer. pic.twitter.com/gyXT2wURp2— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021
5) Here is the correlation of vaccinations by state. Very strong correlation. See any pattern?— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021
Figure by @charles_gaba pic.twitter.com/rA5SJU5kzN