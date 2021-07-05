In Israel hat die Wirksamkeit der Pfizer/Biontech-Impfung gegen das Coronavirus nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in den vergangenen Wochen deutlich nachgelassen. Parallel habe sich die aggressivere Delta-Variante im Land ausgebreitet, teilte das Ministerium am Montagabend mit. Seit dem 6. Juni sei die Wirksamkeit der Impfung bei der Verhinderung einer Infektion in Israel auf 64 Prozent gesunken. Dies sei auch bei der Verhinderung einer Erkrankung mit Symptomen der Fall. Allerdings wehre die Impfung demnach zu 93 Prozent eine schwere Erkrankung und Krankenhausaufenthalte ab.



Im Februar hatte das Gesundheitsministerium noch mitgeteilt, der Impfstoff von Pfizer/Biontech verhindere eine Corona-Erkrankung zu 95,8 Prozent. Das Auftreten von Symptomen wie Fieber und Atembeschwerden werde zu 98 Prozent verhindert und zu rund 99 Prozent Krankenhausaufenthalte, schwere Erkrankungen und Tod.



In Israel steigt trotz einer hohen Impfquote seit rund zwei Wochen die Zahl der registrierten Corona-Neuinfektionen deutlich an. Am Sonntag wurden laut Gesundheitsministerium 334 Personen positiv getestet. Zuletzt wurden Anfang April mehr als 300 Corona-Neuinfektionen an einem Tag festgestellt. Der grösste Teil der Neuinfektionen steht im Zusammenhang mit der Delta-Variante, die zuerst in Indien nachgewiesen wurde. Viele der Infizierten sind jüngere Menschen.



Die Zahl der schwer an Covid-19 Erkrankten stieg leicht auf 35 an. Seit rund zwei Wochen ist kein Todesfall mehr im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus registriert worden. (sda/dpa)