    Masserey: «Anteil der Delta-Variante steigt stark an» +++ BAG meldet 274 neue Fälle

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    05.07.2021, 20:54
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Dienstag 274 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden. Die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests lag bei 1,2 Prozent. Keine Personen sind gestorben, 3 mussten ins Spital.
    • Vom 21. Juni bis 27. Juni sind in der Schweiz 536'087 Impfdosen gegen Covid-19 verabreicht worden – rund 76'500 pro Tag. Im Vergleich zur Woche davor sankt die Impfkadenz um 12 Prozent. 2'943'263 Personen in der Schweiz sind vollständig geimpft, das sind 34,1 Prozent der Bevölkerung.
    • Discos auf, Maskenpflicht draussen weg: Der Bundesrat hat am 23. Juni den nächsten Öffnungsschritt kommuniziert. Die Details findest du hier.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,71 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Das Covid-Zertifikat ist da. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier.
    Coronavirus-Zahlen Zum Daten-Dashboard
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle 0–29 30–59 60–99
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Die PK im Livestream:

    Video: YouTube/Der Schweizerische Bundesrat - Le Conseil fédéral suisse - Il Consiglio federale svizzero

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 06.07.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    14:17
    «Der richtige Zeitpunkt für eine Impfung sei jetzt.»
    Die geringere Impfabdeckung in der Schweiz zeigt, dass wir noch nicht aus der Gefahrenzone sind, sagt Ackermann. Wir müssten mehr impfen. «Der richtige Zeitpunkt für eine Impfung sei jetzt.»

    Die kommenden Monate und die zukünftige epidemiologische Situation hänge davon ab, wie viele Menschen sich in den kommenden Wochen impfen lassen, das der Impfschutz mit einer Verzögerung Wirkung zeigt, sagt Ackermann.
    14:14
    Vergleich zwischen der Schweiz und Grossbritannien
    Martin Ackermann, Präsident, National COVID-19 Science Task Force sagt, die Zahlen deuten auf eine Zunahme der Infektionen hin. Was bedeutet diese Zunahme für die Schweiz? Mit einer nur teilweise geimpften Bevölkerung könne sich die Delta-Mutation weiter ausbreiten, die Zahlen weiter steigen.

    Weshalb steigen die Hospitalisierenden und Todesfälle in Grossbritannien so langsam im Vergleich zu den Infektionen? Die Altersgruppen ab 70 Jahren sind 98 Prozent der Menschen geimpft. Deshalb hat die britische Regierung auf weitere Lockerungen gesetzt. Die Mutation kann sich deshalb unter dem Rest der Bevölkerung ausbreiten.

    In der Schweiz hätten rund 20 Prozent der über 70 Jährigen keinen vollständigen Schutz, deshalb könne man die Schweiz nicht mit Grossbritannien vergleichen. «Das sind zehnmal mehr als in Grossbritannien.»
    14:10
    «Wir haben einen Match gewonnen gegen das Virus, aber noch nicht das Turnier»
    Um Infektionsherde zu verhindern, sollen auch in Schulen Massentests durchgeführt werden, empfiehlt Masserey. Auch die Erwachsenen, die beispielsweise ihre Kinder in die Schule oder den Kindergarten bringen, sollten geimpft sein, damit sie das Virus nicht unter den Kindern verbreitet.

    Sie fasst zusammen: Die Fussballfans seien enthusiastisch, der Sommer nahe. Doch: «Wir haben einen Match gewonnen gegen das Virus, aber noch nicht das Turnier, deshalb sollen die Menschen ermutigt werden, sich impfen zu lassen», zieht Masserey ihren Vergleich zurück zur epidemiologischen Lage. Die Selbsttests sind weiterhin kostenlos. «Wir müssen eine neue Welle verhindern.»
    14:07
    Impfen als Lösung im Kampf gegen das Virus
    «Wir sind überzeugt, dass das Impfen die Lösung im Kampf gegen das Virus ist», sagt Masserey. Die Impfstoffe, die in der Schweiz verimpft werden, zählen als sehr wirksam. Der Anteil der Personen, die jünger als 65 Jahre alt sind, nehme weiter zu.

    In verschiedenen Grafiken verdeutlicht Virginie Masserey, welche Anteile der Bevölkerung nach Altersgruppen bereits geimpft sind. Besonders jüngere Menschen müssen nun mutig werden und sich impfen lassen. Masserey betont, dass sich eine neue Normalität einstellen kann, wenn genug Menschen geimpft seien.
    Virginie Masserey, Leiterin Sektion Infektionskontrolle, Bundesamt fuer Gesundheit BAG, spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz zur aktuellen Situation des Coronavirus, am Dienstag, 1. Juni 2021 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    14:02
    Die Medienkonferenz beginnt mit einem Lagebericht
    Die Medienkonferenz mit Expertinnen und Experten des BAG beginnt.

    Virginie Masserey, Leiterin Sektion Infektionskontrolle, Bundesamt für Gesundheit BAG, beschreibt die epidemiologischen Lage in der Schweiz als sehr gut. «Die Anzahl Fälle bleibt gering. Die heutigen 274 Fälle ist etwas höher als in den Vortagen, doch insgesamt ist die Lage in den letzten zwei Wochen stabil.»

    «Der Anteil der Delta-Variante steigt stark an und beträgt zurzeit 30 Prozent der Ansteckungen. Wir bleiben wachsam.» Besonders unter den jungen Menschen, die ungeimpft sind, zirkuliere das Virus.
    13:55
    Das Impftempo lässt weiter nach
    Die neuesten Impfzahlen der Schweiz zeigen, dass rund 38 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung vollständig geimpft sind – das sind fast 3.3 Millionen Menschen. Insgesamt wurden 7'742'005 Corona-Impfdosen gespritzt.

    Doch die Nachfrage nach freien Impfterminen lässt weiter nach. Aktuell werden schweizweit rund 72'000 Dosen pro Tag verteilt, dieser Wert lag vor einigen Wochen bei 94'000 Dosen.

    13:39
    Point de Presse um 14 Uhr
    Heute um 14 Uhr informieren die Expertinnen und Experten des Bundes zur aktuellen Lage in der Schweiz. Wir tickern wie gewohnt live. Folgende Expertinnen und Experten nehmen teil:

    - Virginie Masserey, Leiterin Sektion Infektionskontrolle, Bundesamt für Gesundheit BAG
    - Christoph Küng, Leiter Abteilung Arzneimittelsicherheit, Swissmedic
    - Linda Nartey, Kantonsärztin Bern, Vizepräsidentin der Vereinigung der Kantonsärztinnen und Kantonsärzte VKS
    - Martin Ackermann, Präsident, National COVID-19 Science Task Force
    13:30
    BAG meldet 274 neue Corona-Fälle und 0 Todesfälle am Dienstag
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) 274 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG keine neuen Todesfälle sowie drei Spitaleinweisungen. Die Positivitätsrate dieser gemeldeten Resultate beträgt 1,2 Prozent.

    12:35
    Altersheime widersprechen Bersets Aussagen zu Impfbereitschaft
    Alters- und Pflegeinstitutionen der Schweiz haben mit Unverständnis auf Aussagen von Gesundheitsminister Alain Berset zu einer angeblich tiefen Impfbereitschaft in Heimen reagiert. Der Bundesrat verkenne, dass die Institutionen den Umgang mit dem Virus gelernt hätten und alles dafür unternähmen, um künftige Ausbrüche zu verhindern.

    Die Impfbereitschaft beim Personal in den Alterstinstitutionen entwickle sich weiter, vergleichbar mit derjenigen der entsprechenden Bevölkerungsgruppen, teilten die Branchenverbände Curaviva und Senesuisse am Dienstag gemeinsam mit.
    Ein Mitarbeiter bei der Impfung gegen Covid-19 bei der Firma Saurer, aufgenommen an einem Medienanlass des Kanton Thurgau zum Start der Impfkampagne in Betrieben, am Freitag, 4. Juni 2021, in Arbon. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller).
    Die Erfahrung zeige, dass die Fallzahlen in Altersinstitutionen unweigerlich von den Fallzahlen in der gesamten Bevölkerung abhängen. Es sei daher nicht nachvollziehbar, wenn spezifisch bei den Altersinstitutionen ein Problem identifiziert werde, erklärten die Verbände weiter.
    Bundesrat Alain Berset hatte sich in einem Interview mit der «Neuen Zürcher Zeitung» (Samstagausgabe) besorgt gezeigt, weil derzeit 20 Prozent der Menschen über 80 Jahre nicht geimpft seien. Auch in anderen verletzlichen Gruppen wollten sich noch zu viele nicht impfen lasse, sagte Berset. (sda)
    12:08
    Anhaltende Symptome bei fast 40 Prozent der Corona-Patienten
    In einer Studie mit über 400 nicht-hospitalisierten, aber symptomatischen Corona-Patienten haben vier von zehn der Teilnehmenden noch sieben Monate nach der Diagnose von Symptomen berichtet. Obwohl diese leicht bis mittelschwer seien, beeinträchtigten sie dennoch die Lebensqualität, hiess es in einer Mitteilung des Universitätsspitals und der Universität Genf vom Dienstag.

    Demnach berichteten 39 Prozent von den 410 Patientinnen und Patienten noch sieben Monate nach der Diagnose über Langzeitfolgen. Die häufigsten Symptome waren Müdigkeit (21 Prozent), Geschmacks- oder Geruchsverlust (17 Prozent), Atemnot (12 Prozent) sowie Kopfschmerzen (10 Prozent), wie die Genfer Forschenden im Fachmagazin «Annals of Internal Medicine» berichten. (Symbolbild)
    FILE - In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, file photo, Kent State University student Regan Raeth, of Hudson, Ohio, looks at her vaccination bandage as she waits for 15 minutes after her shot in Kent, Ohio. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the state's mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases decrease and more Ohioans get vaccinated. DeWine said the mask mandate will end June 2 except for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
    Diese Ergebnisse seien mit internationalen Studien vergleichbar. Aber es handle sich um eine der ersten ambulanten Längsschnittstudien mit einer so grossen Teilnehmerzahl, sagte Erstautor Mayssam Nehme vom Unispital Genf. Er stellte mit seinem Team fest, dass die Inzidenz von Langzeitwirkungen einer Coronavirus-Infektion bei Frauen höher zu sein scheint als bei Männern, insbesondere bei Müdigkeit, Kurzatmigkeit und Kopfschmerzen. (sda)
    10:43
    Afrika-Geschäft von Schweizer Firmen hat unter Corona gelitten
    Die Schweiz ist bekannt als Standort für globale Konzerne. Einige davon sind auch in Afrika geschäftlich tätig, ein Kontinent, der von der Corona-Pandemie stark betroffen war. Entsprechend litt auch das Geschäft der Schweizer Firmen wie beispielsweise der Pharmakonzern Novartis.

    «Wir haben wegen Covid-19 im Jahr 2020 einen Umsatzrückgang von mehr als 30 Prozent erlitten», sagt etwa Benjamin Fuchs, Geschäftsführer von Alba, im Gespräch mit der Nachrichtenagentur AWP. Sein Unternehmen produziert Textilprodukte für High-End-Modehäuser wie Gucci.
    Der Pharmakonzern Novartis erh
    In der Alba-Fabrik in Ägypten, in der rund 160 der ingesamt 200 Mitarbeitende beschäftigt sind, hat das Unternehmen bisher jedoch trotz Krise niemanden entlassen. «Auf der anderen Seite mussten wir die kleine Produktionsstätte, die wir noch in der Schweiz hatten, schliessen», sagte er am Rande des im Juni stattgefundenen Africa Business Day. Die Konferenz war vom Swiss-African Business Circle organisiert. (awp/sda)
    9:43
    Britischer Minister verteidigt geplante Corona-Lockerungen
    In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid updates MPs on the governments coronavirus plans, in the House of Commons, London, Monday, July 5, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will no longer be required by law to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and to keep at least 1 meter (3 feet) apart as soon as later this month. Johnson on Monday confirmed plans to reopen society despite rising coronavirus cases. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    Der britische Gesundheitsminister Sajid Javid hat die geplante Aufhebung aller Corona-Massnahmen in England verteidigt. «Wir sind sehr zufrieden mit den verkündeten Entscheidungen», sagte Javid am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News.

    Er gestand ein, dass sich die Zahl der Neuinfektionen wegen der für 19. Juli angepeilten Lockerungen erhöhen werde. Aber der Einsatz von Impfstoffen habe die Verbindung von Infektionen und Krankenhauseinweisungen sowie Todesfällen geschwächt. «Die Impfstoffe wirken, sie sind unser Schutzwall», sagte Javid. «Wir müssen lernen, mit dem Virus zu leben.»

    Javid betonte, es sei an der Zeit, sich verstärkt um andere Gesundheitsprobleme zu kümmern. Millionen Menschen hätten sich während der Pandemie mit ihren Sorgen nicht an den Nationalen Gesundheitsdienst (NHS) gewandt. Dies müsse ebenfalls eine Priorität sein. «Es kann nicht nur immer um Corona gehen», sagte Javid. (sda/dpa)
    9:35
    Impfquote sinkt, braucht es jetzt systematische Diskriminierung?
    Im «Blick» erklärt Verhaltensökonom Gerhard Fehr, wie der Bund vorgehen könnte, um die restlichen 40 Prozent der Bevölkerung dazu zu bewegen, sich impfen zu lassen. In besonders harten Fällen brauche es sogar systematische Diskriminierung, so Fehr.
    A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the opening day of the vaccination centers in the canton of Vaud at &quot;Ensemble Hospitalier de la Cote&quot;, EHC, hospital, in Morges, Switzerland, Monday, January 11, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Der Stand der Dinge: Mit der jetzigen Quote würde es die Schweiz auf knapp 65 Prozent geimpfte bis im Herbst schaffen. Um diese Quote noch einmal zu erhöhen, würde der Verhaltensökonom allen Ungeimpften einen Impftermin zuschicken. Wenn sie diesen verstreichen lassen, ohne aktiv abzusagen, droht eine Busse. So könnte man die Impfquote nochmals um etwa 20 Prozentpunkte erhöhen. Und was macht man mit den restlichen 35 Prozent, die sich einfach nicht impfen lassen wollen?

    «Diese überzeugt man nur, wenn wir systematisch diskriminieren. Das bedeutet: Nur noch diejenigen, die geimpft sind, dürfen ins Restaurant oder in ein Konzert gehen», sagt Fehr im «Blick». Solche Diskriminierung kenne man schon heute. So könnten zum Beispiel viele Menschen nicht jeden Tag ins Restaurant, weil ihr Lohn dazu nicht ausreicht. (leo)
    8:01
    Israel tauscht Hunderttausende Corona-Impfdosen mit Südkorea aus
    Israel tauscht nach eigenen Angaben rund 700 000 Impfdosen des Corona-Impfstoffs von Biontech/Pfizer mit Südkorea aus. Ministerpräsident Naftali Bennett (im Bild) hatte in den vergangenen Wochen zum Impfen gedrängt und auf die beschränkte Haltbarkeit der Impfdosen im Land bis Ende Juli hingewiesen. Israel werde die rund 700'000 Einheiten sofort nach Südkorea schicken, teilte die Regierung in Jerusalem in der Nacht zu Dienstag mit. Südkorea werde wiederum die gleiche Anzahl von einer Lieferung im September und Oktober nach Israel schicken.
    epa09321929 Israeli Prime minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 04 July 2021. EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL
    Mitte Juni war ein ähnlicher Handel mit der palästinensischen Autonomiebehörde gescheitert. Israel hatte rund eine Million Impfdosen tauschen wollen. Doch nach der Lieferung von rund 100'000 Impfdosen sagten die Palästinenservertreter den Deal wieder ab. Die Impfdosen entsprächen nicht den Vorgaben, hiess es mit Verweis auf deren baldiges Ablaufdatum.

    In Israel steigt trotz einer hohen Impfquote seit rund zwei Wochen die Zahl der registrierten Corona-Neuinfektionen deutlich an. Am Sonntag wurden laut Gesundheitsministerium 344 Personen positiv getestet. Zuletzt wurden Anfang April mehr als 300 Corona-Neuinfektionen an einem Tag festgestellt. Der grösste Teil der Neuinfektionen steht im Zusammenhang mit der Delta-Variante, die zuerst in Indien nachgewiesen wurde. Viele der Infizierten sind jüngere Menschen. (sda/dpa)
    7:30
    Fallzahlen steigen in Spanien rasant
    In Spanien steigt die Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen weiter. Gründe dafür seien die höhere Ansteckungsrate bei jüngeren Menschen und die Verbreitung der hochansteckenden Delta-Variante, so das Gesundheitsministerium. Innert 24 Stunden wurden 32'607 Neuinfektionen und 23 weitere Todesfälle gemeldet.
    People wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The need to speed up vaccine rollouts has become more urgent as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads quickly. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
    Insgesamt wurden seit Ausbruch der Pandemie mehr als 3.8 Millionen Menschen in Spanien positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet, 80'934 Menschen starben in Zusammenhang mit dem Virus. (sda/ch media)
    20:48
    Luxemburgischer Premier bleibt im Krankenhaus
    Der luxemburgische Ministerpräsident Xavier Bettel liegt mit einer Coronavirus-Infektion im Krankenhaus. Von einer vorsorglichen Massnahme war anfangs die Rede, doch nun stellt sich heraus, dass sein Zustand ernst ist.

    Der an Covid-19 erkrankte luxemburgische Ministerpräsident Xavier Bettel ist nach Angaben seiner Regierung in einem «ernsten, aber stabilen Zustand». Der 48-Jährige habe Atembeschwerden, müsse jedoch nicht künstlich beatmet werden, erfuhr die Nachrichtenagentur AFP am Montag aus Bettels Büro. Demnach muss der Regierungschef voraussichtlich noch zwei bis vier Tage im Krankenhaus bleiben. (t-online.de)
    FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel leaves at the end of the first day of an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was in observation in hospital early Monday, July 5, 2021 &quot;as a precautionary measure&quot; after he had tested positive for COVID-19 a week earlier. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP, File)
    20:17
    Israel: Corona-Impfung weniger effektiv seit Delta-Variante
    In Israel hat die Wirksamkeit der Pfizer/Biontech-Impfung gegen das Coronavirus nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in den vergangenen Wochen deutlich nachgelassen. Parallel habe sich die aggressivere Delta-Variante im Land ausgebreitet, teilte das Ministerium am Montagabend mit. Seit dem 6. Juni sei die Wirksamkeit der Impfung bei der Verhinderung einer Infektion in Israel auf 64 Prozent gesunken. Dies sei auch bei der Verhinderung einer Erkrankung mit Symptomen der Fall. Allerdings wehre die Impfung demnach zu 93 Prozent eine schwere Erkrankung und Krankenhausaufenthalte ab.

    Im Februar hatte das Gesundheitsministerium noch mitgeteilt, der Impfstoff von Pfizer/Biontech verhindere eine Corona-Erkrankung zu 95,8 Prozent. Das Auftreten von Symptomen wie Fieber und Atembeschwerden werde zu 98 Prozent verhindert und zu rund 99 Prozent Krankenhausaufenthalte, schwere Erkrankungen und Tod.

    In Israel steigt trotz einer hohen Impfquote seit rund zwei Wochen die Zahl der registrierten Corona-Neuinfektionen deutlich an. Am Sonntag wurden laut Gesundheitsministerium 334 Personen positiv getestet. Zuletzt wurden Anfang April mehr als 300 Corona-Neuinfektionen an einem Tag festgestellt. Der grösste Teil der Neuinfektionen steht im Zusammenhang mit der Delta-Variante, die zuerst in Indien nachgewiesen wurde. Viele der Infizierten sind jüngere Menschen.

    Die Zahl der schwer an Covid-19 Erkrankten stieg leicht auf 35 an. Seit rund zwei Wochen ist kein Todesfall mehr im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus registriert worden. (sda/dpa)
    15:01
    Kanton Bern musste bislang kaum Impfdosen vernichten
    Der Kanton Bern geht sorgsam mit dem Corona-Impfstoff um: Bis Mitte Juni mussten nur etwa 100 Dosen vernichtet werden. Das schreibt der Regierungsrat in einer am Montag publizierten Antwort auf eine Interpellation von Katharina Baumann-Berger (EDU/Münsingen).

    Die Grossrätin wollte wissen, wie viel Impfstoff vernichtet werden musste, weil Impfwillige ihren vereinbarten Termin sausen liessen und deshalb die schon aufgetauten Dosen nicht innert Haltbarkeitsfrist verwenden werden konnten.

    Bis Mitte Juni seien etwa 100 Impfdosen aufgrund unsachgemässen Gebrauchs – zum Beispiel Unterbrechung der Kühlkette – vernichtet worden, schreibt die Regierung. Was das kostet, bleibt offen. Denn Bund und Hersteller haben die ausgehandelten Preise für die Impfstoffe nicht öffentlich kommuniziert.

    Der Regierungsrat betont aber, dass der Kanton Bern sehr früh mit der optimierten Probeentnahme begonnen habe: 7 statt 5 Dosen pro Einheit bei Pfizer/Biontech, 12 statt 10 Dosen bei Moderna. Dadurch hätten sehr viel mehr Kosten gespart werden können als durch die Vernichtung von Dosen angefallen seien.

    Der Kanton Bern hat bis Montagnachmittag rund 967'000 Impfdosen verabreicht. Vollständig geimpft sind gut 419'000 Menschen. Die Impfkadenz geht zurück: Letzte Woche waren es noch gut 44'000 Impfungen gegenüber 50'000 in der Woche zuvor. (sda)
    FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The World Health Organization said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders, in a move that could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two Chinese vaccines which the U.N. health agency has licensed, but most European and North American countries have not. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
    14:46
    Ruag erhält Auftrag für Desinfektions-Container von Schweizer Armee
    Der Technologiekonzern Ruag hat von der Schweizer Armee einen Auftrag erhalten. So sei ein Serienvertrag für die Lieferung mobiler Desinfektions-Container unterzeichnet worden, teilte das Unternehmen am Montag mit. Insgesamt sollen 18 Container für die Schweizer Armee hergestellt werden.

    Mit dem mobilen Desinfektions-System von Ruag könnten bis zu 300 Matratzen innerhalb von 24 Stunden desinfiziert werden, heisst es weiter. Ein aus drei Containern bestehendes System sei damit für den Einsatz in Asyl- und Flüchtlingszentren, Alters- und Pflegheimen, sowie Spitäler und Kasernen geeignet.

    Finanzielle Angaben zum Auftrag werden in der Mitteilung keine gemacht. (awp/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUM STELLENABBAU BEI RUAG INTERNATIONAL, AM MONTAG, 12. OKTOBER 2020 - Das Logo der Ruag am Ruag-Standort in Emmen, aufgenommen am Dienstag, 22. Oktober 2019. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    13:30
    BAG meldet 449 neue Corona-Fälle bei 77'738 Tests – Positivitätsrate 0,6 % – 4 Todesfälle.
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) am Montag innerhalb von 72 Stunden 449 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Das sind rund 88 Prozent mehr als vor einer Woche.

    Damals waren dem BAG für den gleichen Zeitraum noch 239 bestätigte Fälle gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG am Montag vier neue Todesfälle und sieben Spitaleinweisungen.

    Auf 100'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner wurden in den vergangenen zwei Wochen 19,94 laborbestätigte Coronavirus-Infektionen gemeldet. Die Reproduktionszahl R, die angibt, wie viele Personen eine infizierte Person im Durchschnitt ansteckt, lag vor rund zehn Tagen bei 1,15.

    Die Auslastung der Intensivstationen in den Spitälern beträgt zur Zeit 66,6 Prozent. Vier Prozent der verfügbaren Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten besetzt.

    Insgesamt wurden gemäss BAG bis am vergangenen Mittwoch 7'849'725 Impfdosen an die Kantone und Liechtenstein ausgeliefert. Damit wurden 7'522'199 Dosen verabreicht. 3'111'941 Personen waren damals vollständig geimpft. Bis am Montagmorgen wurden 3'359'177 Zertifikate für vollständig Geimpfte ausgestellt. (sda)
    Eine junge Frau erhaelt im Kinder Impfzentrum des Kinderspitals Zuerich ihre Corona-Impfung, fotografiert am 1. Juli 2021 in Zuerich. Seit dem 28. Juli werden in Zuerich auch 12- bis 15-jaehrige geimpft. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
    10:19
    Jobportale verzeichnen im zweiten Quartal mehr Stelleninserate
    Die Jobportale jobs.ch und jobup.ch haben im zweiten Quartal 2021 eine deutliche Zunahme an ausgeschriebenen Stellen verzeichnet. Betrachtet man nur das Portal jobs.ch, so wurde konkret ein Anstieg der Inserate um 30 Prozent seit Anfang Jahr und eine Zuwachs von 14 Prozent seit April dieses Jahres verzeichnet, teilte das Unternehmen Jobcloud am Montag mit.

    Zu diesem gehören die zwei Jobbörsen. Ähnlich steil fiel der Anstieg aber auch bei jobup.ch aus, dem Pendant aus der Romandie. Dort wurde ein Anstieg von 21, respektive 15 Prozent gemessen. Das Plus bei den ausgeschriebenen Stellen sei denn auch ein klares Anzeichen für die Erholung der Wirtschaft, heisst es im Communiqué.

    Der stärkste Anstieg nach Branchen wurde derweil in der Gastronomie gemessen. Die geringste Zunahme wurde im Bereich der Medizin und Pflege, sowie im Bereich Chemie und Pharma verzeichnet. In diesen Branchen war auch während der Krise der Bedarf an Arbeitskräften gross. (awp/sda)
    10:15
    Trotz wachsender Infektionen: Johnson will Corona-Massnahmen lockern
    Abstandsregeln, Maskenpflicht, Homeoffice: Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson will trotz steigender Infektionszahlen die verbliebenen Corona-Massnahmen in England bis zum 19. Juli weitgehend aufheben. Das geht aus einer Pressemitteilung der Regierung am Montag hervor. Johnson wollte noch am Abend die Pläne in einer Pressekonferenz vorstellen.

    In Grossbritannien steigen die Infektionszahlen seit Wochen wieder stark an. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz wurde zuletzt mit 214 angegeben (Stand: 29. Juni). Allein am Sonntag waren mehr als 24'000 Neuinfektionen registriert worden. Zurückgeführt wird das auf die Delta-Variante, die in Grossbritannien inzwischen mehr als 90 Prozent der Fälle ausmacht.

    Gleichzeitig verblieb die Zahl der Todesfälle mit 122 Covid-Toten innerhalb einer Woche (bis zum 29. Juni) derzeit noch auf relativ niedrigem Niveau. Auch die Krankenhauseinweisungen steigen bislang nicht im selben Masse wie die Ansteckungen. (sda/dpa)
    9:40
    Schweizer Hotellerie verzeichnet im Mai wieder mehr Übernachtungen
    Die Übernachtungszahlen in den Schweizer Hotels sind im Monat Mai deutlich gestiegen. Die Zahlen bewegen sich aber immer noch rund einen Drittel unter dem Vorkrisenniveau.

    Im Mai 2021 zählte das Bundesamt für Statistik (BFS) 2,0 Millionen Logiernächte. Das sind 1,4 Millionen mehr als Vorjahresmonat, als der Tourismus auf nationaler und internationaler Ebene wegen der Coronapandemie noch stark eingeschränkt war. Gegenüber dem Niveau von Mai 2019 fehlten aber immer noch rund 1,0 Million Übernachtungen.

    Langsame Rückkehr ausländischer Gäste
    Mit 1,66 Millionen Logiernächten entfiel wie in den Vormonaten der grösste Anteil auch im Monat Mai auf den Inlandtourismus. Aber auch bei den ausländischen Gästen zeigte sich mit insgesamt 353'000 Übernachtungen gegenüber dem Vorjahr wieder eine deutliche Belebung.

    Die grösste Gästegruppe aus dem Ausland kam im Monat Mai aus Deutschland, gefolgt von den anderen Nachbarländern Frankreich, Italien und Österreich. Weiterhin auf tiefem Niveau bleiben die Reisenden aus Fernmärkten wie den Vereinigten Staaten oder aus Asien. Kumuliert übernachteten seit Anfang Jahr 1,7 Millionen ausländische Gäste in der Schweiz. Das sind weniger als die Hälfte im Vergleich zur Vorjahresperiode. (awp/sda)
    Das aus der Zeit des indischen Gurus Maharishi Mahesh Yogi bekannte Hotel Sonnenberg, auch bekannt als Hotel der fliegenden Yogis von Seelisberg, am Samstag, 13. Februar 2021. Die Hotelanlage Sonnenberg auf dem Seelisberg wurde im Jahr 1875 erbaut und ist seit 1968 im Besitz der Maharishi European Research University (MERU). Nun soll die gesamte Hotelanlage verkauft werden. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    9:33
    Kanton Bern erwartet 70 bis 100 Gesuche für Corona-Schutzschirm
    Der Kanton Bern spannt den Corona-Schutzschirm auf: Ab Mitte Juli können Gesuche eingereicht werden. Gemäss aktuellen Schätzungen ist kantonsweit mit 70 bis 100 Gesuchen zu rechnen.

    Das teilte der Regierungsrat am Montag mit. Er hat die Umsetzung des Schutzschirms in einer Verordnung geregelt. Die finanziellen Mittel stammen je zur Hälfte von Bund und Kanton; insgesamt stehen 50 Millionen Franken zur Verfügung.

    Das Geld soll Veranstaltern zugute kommen, wenn ihre bewilligten Anlässe kurzfristig wegen Covid-Massnahmen abgesagt werden müssen. Beitragsberechtigt sind Publikumsanlässe, die zwischen Juli 2021 und Ende April 2022 stattfinden und an denen mehr als 1000 Personen pro Tag teilnehmen.

    Die Verordnung übernimmt grundsätzlich die Vorgaben des Bundes. Sie präzisiert zudem, dass nur Veranstaltungen unterstützt werden, die im Kanton Bern selber stattfinden. Überkantonale Veranstaltungen wie zum Beispiel manche Velorennen erhalten nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen Unterstützung. (sda)
    07:55
    US-Bundesstaat Florida wird von der Delta-Variante heimgesucht
    Der US-Epidemiologe Eric Feigl-Ding zeigt mit dieser Grafik auf, dass die Infektionen im US-Bundesstaat Florida um 50 Prozent gestiegen sind. Florida sei einer der Staaten mit den wenigsten Corona-Sicherheitsmassnahmen. «Der Delta-Variante ist es egal, ob es Sommer ist», schreibt Feigl-Ding.

    Interessant ist auch diese Grafik, welche auf Ebene der US-Bundesstaaten aufzeigt, wie sich die Beziehung von Trump-Wählern im Jahr 2020 und Corona-Impfungen verhält. Die Korrelation zeigt: Je mehr Stimmen Trump in einem Bundesstaat erhielt, desto weniger sind die Bürger dieses Staates geimpft. (rst)
