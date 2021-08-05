Navigation
    USA wollen ihre Grenzen wieder öffnen – aber nur für Geimpfte

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    05.08.2021, 06:24
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Mittwoch 1033 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden, die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 4,8 Prozent. Zwei Personen sind verstorben, 35 mussten ins Spital.
    • 48,6 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 99,4 Prozent.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,67 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 6,1 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Coronavirus-Zahlen Zum Daten-Dashboard
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle 0–29 30–59 60–99
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 05.08.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    1:45
    USA wollen ihre Grenzen wieder öffnen – aber nur für Geimpfte
    epa09395976 Travelers arrive at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 August 2021. The United States keeps its current travel restrictions in place due to concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of coronavirus cases. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
    Die US-Regierung will Medienberichten zufolge künftig von fast allen einreisenden Ausländern den Nachweis einer vollständigen Corona-Impfung verlangen. Mit der Einführung dieses Systems sollten dann auch die aktuellen Einreisebeschränkungen für Menschen aus Europa und anderen Staaten aufgehoben werden, wie unter anderem die «New York Times» am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) unter Berufung auf Kreise des Weissen Hauses berichtete. Für die Einführung der Nachweispflicht gibt es demnach noch keinen konkreten Zeitplan.

    Auch die praktische Umsetzung des Plans soll noch relativ unklar sein, inklusive der Frage, welche Impfnachweise anerkannt werden sollen. Auch soll den Berichten zufolge noch nicht entschieden sein, ob die US-Behörden nur Impfungen mit Präparaten akzeptieren würden, die auch in den USA zugelassen sind. Eine Alternative wäre es, die Zulassung durch die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) zum Massstab zu machen. In den USA sind bislang nur die Impfstoffe der Hersteller Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech und Johnson & Johnson zugelassen.

    Seit vergangenem Jahr gilt wegen der Pandemie ein weitreichendes US-Einreiseverbot für Personen aus Europa. Ausgenommen sind lediglich US-Bürger und einige andere Personengruppen wie zum Beispiel enge Verwandte von Amerikanern, Diplomaten und Mitarbeiter internationaler Organisationen. Auch Einreisen aus China, Südafrika und Brasilien sind auf Ausnahmen begrenzt. Alle Fluggäste müssen bei der Einreise in die USA einen negativen Corona-Test vorweisen können. (sda/dpa)
    23:16
    Biontech an der Börse nun mehr als 100 Milliarden Dollar wert
    FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Germany will start offering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, as pressure mounts to vaccinate more young people as schools return from summer vacations. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)
    Die Rally bei mRNA-Impfstoffaktien kennt weiter keine Grenzen. Die Papiere des deutschen Unternehmens Biontech schossen am Mittwoch in New York zeitweise um fast ein Viertel in die Höhe auf 433,90 Dollar und setzten ihre Rekordrally damit fort.

    Eine gute halbe Stunde vor Handelsende gewannen sie noch 14 Prozent auf gut 401 Dollar. Der Börsenwert beläuft sich damit auf mehr als 100 Milliarden Dollar (84,2 Mrd Euro). In wenigen Tagen will das Unternehmen Quartalszahlen veröffentlichen.

    Wie die «New York Times» in der Nacht auf Mittwoch unter Berufung auf mit der Sache vertraute Personen berichtet hatte, will die US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA dem gemeinsam mit Pfizer vermarkteten Corona-Impfstoff noch im September die endgültige Zulassung erteilen. Bislang handelt es sich nur um eine Notfallzulassung.

    Auch die Pfizer-Aktien kannten in New York zuletzt kein Halten mehr, sie steuern mit grossen Schritten auf ihren bisherigen Rekord aus der Zeit vor der Jahrtausendwende zu. Am Mittwoch legten sie aber erst einmal eine Pause ein und gaben zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent nach. Bis zu den 1999 erreichten 47,45 Dollar fehlt aber nicht mehr viel.

    Der Rückenwind erstreckt sich auch auf die Aktien von Moderna, die ihre Rekordrally am Mittwoch in den USA ebenfalls fortsetzten. Die Papiere waren schon am Vortag mit mehr als elf Prozent Plus aus dem Handel gegangen. (sda/dpa)
    23:48
    Weltweit bereits mehr als 200 Millionen bestätigte Corona-Infektionen
    Seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie ist die Zahl der weltweit nachgewiesenen Infektionen auf mehr als 200 Millionen angestiegen. Das ging am Mittwoch aus Daten der US-Universität Johns Hopkins in Baltimore hervor. Die Zahl der bekannten Infektionen stieg damit in einem guten halben Jahr, seit dem 26. Januar, um 100 Millionen an. Die Zahl der weltweit bestätigten Todesfälle nach einer Corona-Infektion liegt inzwischen bei 4,25 Millionen – doppelt so viele wie noch Ende Januar. Experten gehen sowohl bei den Infektionen als auch bei den Todesfällen weltweit von höheren Dunkelziffern aus.

    Die Webseite der Universität wird regelmässig mit eingehenden Daten aktualisiert und zeigt einen etwas höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen wurden die Zahlen aber auch wieder nach unten korrigiert. Die WHO zählte bis Mittwoch 199,5 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen und knapp 4,25 Millionen Todesfälle. Die Zahl der weltweit verabreichten Corona-Impfungen liegt laut WHO inzwischen bei rund vier Milliarden.

    Zuletzt stieg die Zahl der bestätigten Neuinfektionen in vielen Teilen der Welt erneut rasch an, was Experten vor allem auf die Verbreitung der besonders ansteckenden Delta-Variante zurückführten. Dem jüngsten Wochenbericht der WHO zufolge etwa gab es zuletzt weltweit täglich mehr als eine halbe Million Neuinfektionen.

    Die meisten bestätigten Infektionen gibt es bislang mit gut 35 Millionen in den USA, einem Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern. Auf Platz zwei steht mit rund 32 Millionen Infektionen Indien mit einer Bevölkerung von rund 1,3 Milliarden Menschen. Dahinter folgen Brasilien (20 Millionen) sowie Russland und Frankreich (je etwa 6,25 Millionen). In Deutschland gab es den Johns-Hopkins-Daten zufolge knapp 3,8 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen mit dem Virus Sars-CoV-2. (sda/dpa)
    16:55
    Deutlich mehr Covid-Patienten in Berner Spitälern
    Im Kanton Bern ist die Zahl der Covid-Spitalpatienten innert einer Woche von 13 auf 21 Personen gestiegen. Fünf Patienten liegen zurzeit auf der Intensivstation, vier von ihnen sind auf künstliche Beatmung angewiesen.

    Die übrigen 16 Erkrankten werden auf der normalen Bettenstation behandelt. Das geht aus den Zahlen auf der Corona-Website des Kantons Bern hervor, die jeweils am Mittwoch aktualisiert werden.
    epa04459144 Doctors and nurses take part in training in treating infectious deseases in an isolation room during a presentation on diagnosing and treating patients with Ebola virus symptoms, in the Insel Spital hospital in Bern, Switzerland, 23 October 2014. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bei den Infektionen vermeldete der Kanton innert eines Tages 112 neue laborbestätigte Fälle, doppelt so viel wie am Mittwoch vergangener Woche. Die Positivitätsrate lag bei 10,01 Prozent.

    In Isolation befanden sich am Mittwoch 504 Infizierte, 839 weitere Personen waren in Quarantäne.

    Inzwischen sind rund 534'000 Bernerinnen und Berner vollständig geimpft. Eine erste Dosis erhielten bislang gut 58'000 Personen. Für weitere Impfwillige waren am Mittwoch rund 17'000 Termine frei. (sda)
    16:45
    Lambda-Variante bereitet sich laut WHO nicht stark aus
    Die Lambda-Variante des Coronavirus bereitet sich nach Angaben Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) nicht besonders stark aus. Die WHO betrachte unter anderem immer, wie stark sich eine Variante nach der Entdeckung verbreite, sagte Covid-Expertin Maria van Kerkhove am Mittwoch auf eine Frage der Nachrichtenagentur DPA.

    «Es geht nicht wirklich hoch, selbst in Peru nicht, wo die Variante zuerst entdeckt wurde», sagte van Kerkhove. Nach Angaben aus Peru werde die Lambda-Variante derzeit dort von der Gamma-Variante verdrängt.

    Van Kerkhove räumte ein, dass Mutationen in einem Spike-Protein der Lambda-Variante besorgniserregend seien. Alle Virusveränderungen könnten die Effektivität von Impfstoffen beeinträchtigen.

    Lambda wurde nach Angaben der WHO in 40 Ländern nachgewiesen. Die WHO listet sie zur Zeit als eine von vier «Varianten von Interesse», nicht, wie Delta, als «besorgniserregende Variante». Davon gibt es ebenfalls vier. «Das heisst absolut nicht, dass sie weniger wichtig ist», so van Kerkhove.
    In der Schweiz wird die Lambda-Variante noch nicht vom Bundesamt für Gesundheit in den Sequenzierungsdaten ausgewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    16:12
    Über 12'000 Menschen in Florida mit Covid-19 im Spital
    15:59
    WHO verlangt Moratorium auf Auffrischimpfungen
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) fordert einen vorübergehenden Stopp von Auffrischimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus, so lange noch viele ärmere Länder auf Impfdosen warten. WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kritisierte die in mehreren Ländern erörterten Pläne für solche Impfungen am Mittwoch in Genf.

    Bereits begonnene Auffrischimpfungen sollten ausgesetzt und Pläne dafür bis mindestens Ende September auf Eis gelegt werden, bis mindestens zehn Prozent der Menschen in allen Ländern der Welt geimpft seien.

    «Länder mit hohen Einkommen haben 100 Impfdosen pro 100 Einwohner verabreicht», sagte Tedros. «Gleichzeitig konnten Länder mit niedrigen Einkommen nur 1,5 Dosen pro 100 Menschen verabreichen, weil ihnen Impfstoff fehlt. Wir brauchen dringend eine Kehrtwende, so dass die Mehrheit der Impfstoffe in Länder mit niedrigen statt hohen Einkommen geht.» (sda/dpa)

    14:27
    Für viele Touristen ist die Reise bereits am Flughafen zu Ende
    Die Corona-Einreisebestimmungen in den Ferienländern führen derzeit dazu, dass viele Passagiere schon am Flughafen Zürich stranden. Das häufigste Problem ist das Covid-Zertifikat, das entweder nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch verfasst ist.

    Im Juni waren es 700 Passagiere, deren Reise am Flughafen Zürich ein vorzeitiges Ende nahm. Im Juli konnten 5 bis 10 Prozent der Langstrecken-Reisenden ihren Flug nicht antreten. Bei den Kurzstreckenflügen waren es 1 bis 2 Prozent. Das Bodenabfertigungs-Unternehmen Swissport bestätigte eine entsprechende Meldung im «Blick» vom Mittwoch.

    Meist seien die Covid-Zertifikate gar nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch. Probleme gibt es jedoch auch, wenn die Zertifikate nicht alle geforderten Angaben wie etwa die Passnummer oder den vollständigen Namen enthalten, wobei dieser gleich geschrieben sein muss wie im Pass oder auf der ID. (sda)
    Reisende auf dem Flughafen Zuerich in Kloten am Samstag, 10. Juli 2021. Am Wochenende beginnen in weiten Teilen der Schweiz die Sommerferien. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bi
    13:40
    Zahl der Corona-Toten in Indonesien übersteigt 100'000
    Die Zahl der Todesopfer in Verbindung mit Covid-19 hat in Indonesien die Marke von 100 000 überschritten.

    Etwa 40 Prozent aller Todesfälle seien allein seit Juli durch die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante im viertbevölkerungsreichsten Land der Erde verzeichnet worden, ergaben Zahlen des Gesundheitsministeriums in der Hauptstadt Jakarta. Allein in den vergangenen 24 Stunden seien weitere 1750 Tote im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus hinzugekommen, so die Behörden am Mittwoch.

    Der südostasiatische Inselstaat mit 270 Millionen Einwohnern ist das am schwersten von der Pandemie betroffene Land in der Region. Teilweise war Indonesien der globale Hotspot: Mitte Juli wurden mehrmals über 50 000 Neuinfektionen am Tag gemeldet. Mittlerweile sind die Zahlen rückläufig und lagen am Mittwoch bei etwa 35 000 - auch dank eines Anfang Juli verhängten Lockdowns auf der schwer betroffenen Hauptinsel Java und der beliebten Urlaubsinsel Bali. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    1033 neue Fälle
    BAG meldet: 1033 neue Corona-Fälle ++ 35 Hospitalisationen ++ 2 Todesfälle ++ 48,6 % vollständig geimpft.

    13:04
    WHO empfiehlt Stillen trotz Corona-Infektion oder -Impfung
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO empfiehlt Müttern, ihre Neugeborenen im Falle einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus und nach einer Corona-Impfung weiter zu stillen.

    Das Stillen habe viele Vorteile für Mutter und Kind und müsse während einer Ansteckung oder im Anschluss an eine Impfung der Mutter nicht unterbrochen werden, teilte das WHO-Regionalbüro Europa am Mittwoch in Kopenhagen mit.

    Die Impfung einer stillenden Mutter stelle nach bisherigem Wissensstand keine Gefahr für den Säugling dar. Im Gegenteil: Sie habe nach der Verabreichung eines Corona-Impfstoffes Antikörper in ihrer Milch, was sogar dabei helfen könnte, das Baby vor einer Infektion zu schützen.

    Das Virus Sars-CoV-2 selbst sei Studien zufolge bisher nicht in der Muttermilch festgestellt worden, was darauf hindeute, dass das fortgesetzte Stillen unter Einhaltung der empfohlenen Vorsichtsmassnahmen selbst im Falle einer Covid-19-Erkrankung sicher sei, schreibt die WHO. Zu diesen Massnahmen zählen etwa das Tragen eines Mund-Nasen-Schutzes während des Stillens und gründliches Händewaschen. (sda/dpa)
    12:34
    Von der Leyen: Für Zulassung von Sputnik V fehlen valide Daten
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes off her protective face mask as she prepares to deliver a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The European Union has achieved a major goal of providing at least one coronavirus shot to 70 percent of adults across the 27-nation bloc but member countries must step up their vaccination rates to combat fast-spreading variants of the disease, the EU's chief executive warned Tuesday. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)
    Eine Zulassung des russischen Corona-Impfstoffs Sputnik V durch die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) ist nach Angaben von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen weiter ungewiss. «Bislang ist es dem Hersteller nicht gelungen, genügend valide Daten zu liefern, um die Sicherheit nachzuweisen», sagte von der Leyen dem Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Mittwoch). Das werfe Fragen auf.

    Nach Angaben des Herstellers ist der Impfstoff Sputnik V mittlerweile bereits weltweit in 69 Staaten zugelassen. In der EU verwenden ihn die Länder Ungarn und die Slowakei auch ohne Zulassung der EMA. Russland hoffte zuletzt auf eine Zulassung der EMA bis zum Herbst. Sie prüft den Impfstoff nun bereits seit Anfang März. Russland selbst hat keine ausländischen Vakzine im eigenen Land zugelassen.

    Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow sagte, Mitarbeiter der EMA stünden in «direktem Arbeitskontakt» mit den russischen Ministerien für Gesundheit und Handel. «Nach unseren Informationen gibt es keine Einwände gegen den Impfstoff und seine Wirksamkeit», sagte Lawrow der Zeitung «Komsomolskaja Prawda». Russland hatte immer wieder davor gewarnt, die Prüfung des Antrags zu politisieren. (sda/dpa)
    Mehr zum Coronavirus:
    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie

    1 / 59
    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie
    quelle: keystone
    Was junge TikTok-Stars zur Pandemie zu sagen haben

