BREAKING: Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida reaches 12,408, highest since pandemic began https://t.co/Vp1tDrN1su pic.twitter.com/4YPptxaEOb— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 4, 2021
"Accordingly, WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #VaccinEquity https://t.co/K4TbHxtGDJ— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 4, 2021
#CoronaInfoCH #Coronavirus #COVID19— BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) August 4, 2021
04.08. Aktueller Stand sind 721 776 laborbestätigte Fälle, 1033 mehr als am Vortag. Gemeldete Tests: 21 424 in den letzten 24 Stunden.
Reproduktionszahl Re vom 23.07.2021: 1,07 https://t.co/vMBPcGwAPO pic.twitter.com/gVpwKpPC9u