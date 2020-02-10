watson sport
Legs deserve iceeeeee baby 🥶💦 3 gym and 7 ball sessions this week- It’s very intense because of the strong teams and different climatic conditions but that‘s why we‘re here! Love it! 🇧🇷 #rio #trainingcamp #ice #beachvolleyball #roadtotokyo #teamjoanouk #thxbruno 📷@joanaheidrich
This has been one of the best winters I’ve had training. Last year I arrived into testing with a lot of water weight and around 78kg. This year, I’m at a better weight of 73kg. Still have more fat to burn off and more muscle to add but on the way. Consistency is key! If you are wanting to get in shape, you can do it. Just depends how much you want it. Let’s go guys #keeppushing #letsgo 💪🏾
The Swiss Team starting in Style today 💁🏼♀️ #DestinationBudapest
#MatchInAfrica Super happy to be in Cape Town sharing this unique event with my friend @rogerfederer
Felicidades al hombre de mi vida! Qué ganas de transportar nuestro amor en tu regalo 💝🏎 🎁 @cristiano #happybirthday
It’s time to celebrate my birthday 🥳🥳Thanks my love for this amazing surprise👩❤️👨
My family my everything 🧡🧿 @granitxhaka
I fell in love with this beautiful African lion Okavango ❤️ He was saved by @blackjaguarwhitetiger from an illegal private zoo and now lives with his parents and sister in their sanctuary. Can’t believe anyone would buy, sell and often times torture these incredible animals. In awe of what the foundation does to save over 500 large felines and 800 total rescued animals. I have put the link to their foundation in my story if you would like to help. #iloveanimals
Happy birthday to me 🤙🏽🤪 thank for everything my God ❤️🙏🏽 #Njr28
✨✨✨two year anniversary friendship dinner 🥰 @geniebouchard
40 days and counting .. This is becoming more real every day... So excited ⚽️ @intermiamicf
On top of the world... Until I rolled my ankle minutes later 🤦🏼♀️🙈 #welcometoretirement 😂
we out here! best city for the super bowl 😍 thank you @verizon for inviting us! and @bellelite for the glam #sbliv
Worst feeling in the air!😳🤯🤦♂️ ⬅️[swipe left for the video)😅 #Xgames #Crash #LoL #Scary 📸 @elmarbossard / @buhsch
