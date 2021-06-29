Navigation
    So verrückt feiert die Schweiz den Viertelfinaleinzug

    Video: watson/aya baalbaki

    EM-Tagesticker

    Superfan kriegt Flug nach St.Petersburg spendiert +++ De Boer nicht mehr Niederlande-Coach

    29.06.21, 17:42

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 29.06.2021

    Superfan kriegt Reise nach St.Petersburg spendiert
    Seit gestern kennt mindestens die halbe Fussballwelt Luca Louten. Die emotionale Reaktion des Nati-Fans auf den Rückstand gegen Frankreich und den Ausgleich in letzter Minute ging viral. Nun stehen die Chancen gut, dass der Jurassier auch beim Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien in St.Petersburg mit von der Partie sein wird.
    40
    5
    «Weiss nicht, was mit mir passiert» – sagt der Schweizer, der über Nacht zum Meme wurde
    Auf Twitter fragte Luca die Swiss International Airlines: «Hey, wie viele Retweets für ein Ticket nach St.Petersburg am Freitag?» Die Antwort der Fluggesellschaft: «Lieber Luca, kontaktiere uns via Direktnachricht und wir machen deinen Traum wahr.»
    Nach Achtelfinal-Aus: De Boer tritt als Bondscoach ab
    Das Achtelfinal-Aus der Niederlande hat Konsequenzen: Frank de Boer legt sein Amt als Trainer der Nationalmannschaft per sofort ab. Eine eingehende Analyse mit Sportchef Nico-Jan Hoogma und Verbandspräsident Eric Gudde habe zum Entscheid des 51-jährigen De Boer geführt.

    Der Druck auf ihn und das Team habe nach der überraschenden 0:2-Niederlage im Achtelfinal gegen Tschechien stark zugenommen, machte De Boer klar. «Das ist weder für mich noch für die Mannschaft eine gesunde Situation vor den wichtigen Spielen der WM-Qualifikation», so der scheidende Bondscoach. De Boer hatte den Posten als Nationaltrainer erst im Herbst 2020 als Nachfolger des populären und erfolgreichen Ronald Koeman angetreten, der dank einer Ausstiegsklausel zum FC Barcelona gewechselt war.

    Ein Nachfolger für De Boer steht beim Königlichen Niederländischen Fussballbund (KVNB) noch nicht in den Startlöchern. (sda)
    Hohe TV-Quote in Frankreich
    Den Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz verfolgten in Frankreich mehr Menschen vor den Fernsehgeräten als die vorangegangen Spiele der französischen Mannschaft. Durchschnittlich 16,34 Millionen sahen das Spiel auf TF1, was eine Einschaltquote von 63,3 Prozent bedeutete. Für das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Portugal hatten sich 15,59 Millionen zugeschaltet, für die erste Partie gegen Deutschland 15,1 Millionen. (pre/sda)
    French players react following their loss to Switzerland in a penalty shoot out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match at National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP)
    Anders als Ronaldo: Xhaka trinkt Coca-Cola
    Cristiano Ronaldos Meinung zu Süssgetränken wie Coca-Cola kennen wir spätestens seit dieser EM. Während einer Pressekonferenz räumte er die vor ihm stehenden Cola-Flaschen zur Seite und kommentierte seine Aktion trocken mit «Agua». Trinkt Wasser statt Cola, sollte das wohl heissen. Eine andere Einstellung scheint Granit Xhaka zum weltberühmten Getränk zu haben. Nach Ablauf der Verlängerung im EM-Achtelfinal gegen Frankreich wurde dem Schweizer Captain von einem Betreuer eine Cola-Flasche gereicht, von der der Teamleader wenig später auch genüsslich trank. (pre)
    Torwartfehler und ein neuer Trend
    Neun Eigentore gab es an dieser EM bisher – so viele wie an allen 15 bisherigen Europameisterschaften zusammen. Vier dieser Malheure wurden durch die Torhüter verschuldet. Zwei davon – Slowakeis Martin Dubravka und Spaniens Unai Simon – waren krasse Goaliefehler. Bei Polens Wojciech Szczesny und Finnlands Lukas Hradecky war eine gehörige Portion Pech dabei, da der Ball vom Pfosten an ihren Körper und dann ins Tor sprang.

    Der zweite Grund für die grosse Zahl an Eigentoren sei ein taktischer Trend. Vier seien nach sehr ähnlichen Spielzügen gefallen. Am Ende dieser beförderte jeweils ein Verteidiger den Ball ins eigene Tor. Der Auslöser seien scharfe, halbhohe Flanken nach Seitenwechseln. Dies sagt Tobias Escher vom Taktik-Blog laptoptrainer.de gegenüber der «Sportschau». «Die Verteidiger müssen sich durch den Seitenwechsel drehen und gleichzeitig auf die Spieler hinter sich achten sowie mit der Flanke umgehen.» Dies passierte den Portugiesen Ruben Dias und Raphael Guerreiro, aber auch dem Türken Merih Demiral und Mats Hummels.
    Mal schauen, was passiert
    von TanookiStormtrooper
    Manchester United hat es nicht so mit den vorhersagen... Heute glauben sie an England. 🤣
    Ob es diese Nati-Fans heute alle zur Arbeit geschafft haben?
    Der historische Sieg der Schweiz gegen Frankreich war ein guter Grund zu feiern. Dass es erst Montagabend war, schien diesen Fans keinen Abbruch zu tun. Der Herr im Kroatien-Trikot entschuldigte sich immerhin schon vorsorglich bei seinem Chef dafür, dass er am nächsten Tag «eventuell» nicht zur Arbeit erscheinen würde.
    Trost von Pelé: Mbappé spürt «immense Traurigkeit»
    Brasiliens Fussball-Ikone Pelé hat Frankreichs Kylian Mbappé nach dessen entscheidendem Penalty-Fehlschuss bei der EM Trost zugesprochen. «Halte den Kopf hoch, Kylian. Morgen wird der erste Tag einer neuen Reise», twitterte der 80-jährige Pelé. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Mbappé entschuldigt sich für seinen Fehlschuss
    Kylian Mbappé war im EM-Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz der tragische Held im Penaltyschiessen. Nachdem vor ihm alle Schützen getroffen hatten, trat er zum zehnten Penalty an und scheiterte an Yann Sommer. Sein halbhoher Schuss nach links stellte den Nati-Goalie vor keine grossen Probleme. Während nach kurzer Verwirrung der Schweizer Jubelsturm begann, schlich Mbappé mit hängendem Kopf vom Platz. Doch schon kurz nach dem Spiel meldete sich der französische Stürmerstar in den sozialen Medien zu Wort und entschuldigte sich für seinen Fehlschuss: «Es tut mir leid wegen des Elfmeters. Ich wollte der Mannschaft helfen, aber ich bin gescheitert. Schlaf zu finden, wird schwer werden, aber leider sind es die Unwägbarkeiten des Sports, den ich so sehr liebe. Ich weiss, dass ihr Fans enttäuscht seid, aber ich möchte euch für die Unterstützung und den festen Glauben an uns danken. Das Wichtigste ist es nun, wieder aufzustehen und bei den Turnieren, die da kommen, noch stärker zu sein.» (pre)
    Die Westschweizer Kommentatoren drehen durch
    Beim gestrigen Achtelfinal Sieg der Schweizer Nati gegen den amtierenden Weltmeister Frankreich hat das ganze Land gejubelt. Wie das bei Sascha Ruefer tönte, haben wir wohl alle noch im Kopf. Bei den Westschweizer Kommentatoren David Lemos und dem hemaligen Nati-Spieler Steve von Bergen klang das so:
    Schwedischer Kampfgeist und Forsbergs Beitrag
    Schweden ist bislang eine der positiven Überraschungen an der EM. Viel Solidarität und Emil Forsberg tragen die Skandinavier, die zum Abschluss der Achtelfinals in Glasgow auf die Ukraine treffen.

    Das erste Spiel gegen Spanien brachte die Schweden in Schwung und skizzierte den weiteren Weg durch das Turnier. Die Kampfbereitschaft vom Auftakt in Sevilla haben sie sich bewahrt. Im Verlauf der Vorrunde kamen noch die Tore dazu, in erster Linie jene von Emil Forsberg, der drei der vier schwedischen Treffer erzielt hat.

    Dass Forsberg die Qualität besitzt eine Mannschaft spielerisch anzuführen, ist keine Überraschung. Als regelmässiger Torschütze hatte man ihn in der Heimat aber eher nicht auf der Rechnung. Vor der EM waren dem Mittelfeldspieler von Leipzig in 58 Länderspielen nur 9 Treffer gelungen, darunter jener im WM-Achtelfinal beim 1:0 gegen die Schweiz.

    Auf seine starke Torbilanz bei der EM angesprochen, meinte Forsberg: «Ich muss mich kneifen.» Er sei im Vergleich zur WM 2018 lockerer geworden. «Ich bin eine bessere Version meiner selbst.» Auch wenn der 29-Jährige im Blickpunkt steht, vergisst er nicht, was die Stärke von Schweden ausmacht: «Jeder weiss, was gut für die Mannschaft ist. Wir haben in unserem Spiel ein Gleichgewicht gefunden.»

    Unter anderem auch dank Forsbergs Toren rutschte die Ukraine als einziger Gruppendritter mit nur drei Punkten in die Achtelfinals. Die Mannschaft von Andrej Schewtschenko, die den Sieg gegen Nordmazedonien holte, konnte bislang auf zwei Skorer zählen: Roman Jaremtschuk vom belgischen Klub Gent und Andrej Jarmolenko, der bei West Ham in der letzten Saison nur eine kleine Nebenrolle gespielt hat, haben je zweimal getroffen. (nih/sda)
    Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Sweden and Poland, at the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool)
    De Bruyne und Eden Hazard gegen Italien fraglich
    Der Einsatz von Belgiens Kevin de Bruyne und Eden Hazard im Viertelfinal am Freitag in München gegen Italien ist fraglich. De Bruyne hatte sich beim 1:0 am Sonntag gegen Titelverteidiger Portugal nach einem Foul von Palhinha eine Knöchelverletzung zugezogen und musste kurz nach der Pause ausgewechselt werden. Captain Eden Hazard verliess wegen muskulären Problemen vorzeitig den Platz. (pre/sda)
    epa09306521 Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium reacts on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal in Seville, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/Lluis Gene / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Kane wird Regenbogen-Binde tragen
    England-Captain Harry Kane wird es im Achtelfinal-Duell gegen Deutschland seinem Gegenüber Manuel Neuer gleichtun und eine Kapitänsbinde in Regenbogen-Farben tragen. Damit setzt auch er ein Zeichen für Toleranz und Akzeptanz.
    Vier Monate Pause für Dembélé
    Der FC Barcelona muss rund vier Monate auf Ousmane Dembélé verzichten. Dies gab der katalanische Klub am Mittwoch bekannt, nachdem der französische Internationale operiert worden war. Dembélé hatte sich an der EM eine Sehnenverletzung am rechten Knie zugezogen, weswegen für ihn das Turnier vorzeitig beendet war. (pre/sda)
    epa09285716 Attila Fiola (R) of Hungary in action against Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and France in Budapest, Hungary, 19 June 2021. EPA/Tibor Illyes / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur Euro 2020:

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 158
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    Wenn im Büro nur noch die EM regiert

