Navigation
vereinzelte Gewitter 27°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    So drehen die Italien-Fans weltweit durch:

    Video: watson/Aya Baalbaki

    EM-Tagesticker

    9 von 10 Schweizer Fussballfans schauten SRF +++ Die «Azzurri» auf dem Quirinal empfangen

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    12.07.21, 17:44

    Mehr «Sport»

    Golubic in der Weltrangliste so gut wie nie +++ Dank Giannis verkürzen die Bucks

    Link zum Artikel

    Erst Buhmann, nun Nationalheld – der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg von Gianluigi …

    Link zum Artikel

    Musiker und Influencer: Der EM-Final-Flitzer ist in England kein Unbekannter

    Link zum Artikel

    Damit du nichts verpasst: das Olympia-Programm nach Sportart und Datum

    Link zum Artikel

    11 Kätzchen statt Three Lions – warum Gareth Southgate der falsche Trainer …

    Link zum Artikel

    9 Grafiken, die deine Kindheit perfekt auf den Punkt bringen

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    In Malta sind 80 Prozent geimpft – darum explodieren die Fallzahlen trotzdem

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    11 Kätzchen statt Three Lions – warum Gareth Southgate der falsche Trainer …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Der Flitzer, der SRF-Kommentator Ruefer fast in Ekstase versetzte



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker 12.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    9 von 10 Schweizer Fussballfans schauten SRF
    Beim SRF wird die EM als Erfolg verbucht: Knapp 90 Prozent aller Personen, welche das Fussballfest an den TV-Geräten der Deutschschweizer Privathaushalte sahen, schalteten SRF zwei ein. Im Durchschnitt erreichten die Livespiele auf SRF zwei 526’000 Zuschauende aus der Deutschschweiz und einen Marktanteil von 47,0 Prozent. Also knapp die Hälfte aller TV-Zuschauenden an den jeweiligen Abenden schauten Fussball, neun von zehn auf SRF zwei.

    Den Final zwischen Italien und England verfolgten bis zu 1,376 Millionen Zuschauende live auf SRF zwei. Im Durchschnitt über das ganze Spiel inklusive Penaltyschiessen waren am Sonntagabend ab 21.00 Uhr 1,206 Millionen Personen aus der Deutschschweiz zugeschaltet, was einem Marktanteil von 63,9 Prozent entspricht.

    Damit war das Endspiel zugleich die meistgesehene Partie der EM ohne Schweizer Beteiligung. Das zuschauerstärkste Spiel überhaupt war das dritte Gruppenspiel der Schweiz gegen die Türkei. In der Spitze verfolgten mehr als 1,8 Millionen Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer aus der Deutschschweiz den 3:1-Erfolg.
    Die EM-Helden zu Besuch beim Staatspräsidenten
    Für die frisch gebackenen Europameister steht nun der Besuch beim italienischen Staatspräsidenten Sergio Mattarella auf dem Programm. Dieser hatte die Partie von gestern Abend live im Stadion mitverfolgt und würdigte die Mannschaft für ihre Leistung bereits via Twitter: «Grosse Dankbarkeit für Roberto Mancini und unsere Spieler, die Italien gut vertreten haben und dem Sport Ehre gemacht haben.» Auf dem Quirinal gibt es kleinen Empfang. Gegen 18.30 Uhr geht es weiter zu Ministerpräsident Mario Draghi. Danach machen die «Azzurri» eine Tour durch Rom mit dem offenen Bus.
    Ein kleiner Fakt für zwischendurch
    Toggi ist die Nummer 1
    Mit der EM ist auch das Tippspiel dazu beendet. Wer hat in deiner Tipprunde gewonnen?

    Hier bei watson war es der hochgeschätzte Redaktor Patrick Toggweiler. Er setzte sich gegen 32 Mitarbeiter durch. Herzlichen Glückwunsch, Toggi! Kein Symbolbild:
    Ravioli, Bohnen &amp; Co: Was wir so Trashiges essen, wenn Mama nicht guckt Die Namensliste! ❤️😂 … DARTH MAUL LUKE SKYWALKER DARTH VADER DER IMPERATOR HAN SOLO KLONKRIEGER PADMÉ AMIDALA SABÉ... …Patrick Toggweiler
    Der – aus unserer Sicht natürlich – noch bessere Fakt als Toggis Coup ist jedoch die Dominanz der Sportredaktion. Geschlossen belegt ein Sextett aus vier aktuellen Redaktoren und zwei früheren Praktikanten die Ränge 2 bis 7. Es brauchte schon einen wild entschlossenen und verwegen tippenden Toggweiler, um uns zu stoppen.
    Die Bilder von Italiens Heimflug
    Noch in der Nacht flog die Squadra Azzurra mit dem wunderbar glänzenden Pokal aus London zurück nach Italien. Und glänzend war auch die Stimmung in der Maschine, welche das Team nach Rom brachte:
    Wahnsinnige TV-Quote in Italien
    Praktisch ganz Italien hat gestern Abend den EM-Final geschaut. Gemäss dem italienischen Fussballverband hatte die Übertragung bei Rai und Sky zusammengezählt einen Marktanteil von 83,6 Prozent. In über vier von fünf Haushalten des Stiefellandes wurde demnach, sofern dort der Fernseher eingeschaltet war, mitgelitten und mitgejubelt.

    Alle 50 der 50 Sendungen mit den besten Einschaltquoten in Italien waren Fussballspiele. Bei 47 Partien handelt es sich um solche des Nationalteams.
    epa09338696 Italy
    Deko kommt runter
    Down geht's für die England-Dekoration an der Downing Street 10, dem Amtssitz des britischen Premierministers:
    England flag bunting decorations are removed from outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championship, in a final played at Wembley stadium. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Englands Spieler gehen heim
    Am Mittag haben Englands Spieler ihr EM-Camp verlassen. Nun geht es für sie von Hertfordshire aus in die Ferien, wo sie die Enttäuschung des verlorenen Finals verarbeiten müssen.
    England's Kalvin Phillips with the team leave the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, England, and head to Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy Sunday July 11, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with the team leave the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, England, and head to Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy Sunday July 11, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    England's captain Harry Kane with the team leave the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, England, and head to Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy Sunday July 11, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    England's Harry McGuire with the team leave the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, England, and head to Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy Sunday July 11, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    England manager waves Gareth Southgate as he leaves the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, England Monday July 12, 2021 the day after Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. ( Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    Rashford-Wandgemälde besudelt
    Nach dem verschossenen Penalty im EM-Final haben Unbekannte ein Wandgemälde des englischen Nationalspieler Marcus Rashford besudelt. Dieses ist in Withington, einem Vorort von Manchester, zu sehen. Es wurde erstellt, nachdem sich der Angreifer stark für hungernde Kinder engagiert hatte. Die Beschimpfungen gegen Rashford wurden mittlerweile provisorisch überklebt.
    Prinz William: «Das muss jetzt aufhören»
    Dass englische Spieler ständig rassistisch beleidigt werden, sei völlig inakzeptabel, schreibt Prinz William. Der britische Thronfolger: «Ich bin angewidert von den rassistischen Beschimpfungen, die nach dem Spiel gestern Abend gegen englische Spieler gerichtet waren. Es ist völlig inakzeptabel, dass die Spieler dieses abscheuliche Verhalten ertragen müssen. Das muss jetzt aufhören und alle Beteiligten sollten zur Rechenschaft gezogen werden.»
    49 Festnahmen in London
    Rund um den EM-Final in London kam es in der Stadt und beim Wembley-Stadion zu Ausschreitungen. Die Polizei vermeldete 49 Festnahmen und 19 verletzte Einsatzkräfte.
    40
    Video
    Hitzige Stimmung vor dem EM-Final: Fans ohne Tickets stürmen ins Wembley
    Grealish wehrt sich
    Englands Jack Grealish wehrt sich dagegen, dass man ihn einen Drückeberger nennt. «Ich wollte einen Penalty schiessen!», schreibt er. «Der Trainer hat während des Turniers und auch im Final viele richtige Entscheidungen getroffen. Aber ich lasse es nicht zu, dass Leute behaupten, ich hätte keinen Penalty schiessen wollen, wenn das Gegenteil der Fall war.»
    Und noch ein Bonucci
    «Ihr müsst noch viel mehr Pasta essen!», ruft Bonucci nach dem Finalsieg den Engländern zu – ein italienischer Ausdruck, der in etwa unserem «noch grün hinter den Ohren sein» entspricht:
    Bonucci, Bonucci, immer wieder Bonucci
    Wenn du diesen Ticker durchscrollst, wirst du auf regelmässige Einträge von und mit Leonardo Bonucci stossen. Der Verteidiger ist ganz offensichtlich ein Feierbiest und einer, der seine Freude mit der Welt teilt.

    Nach dem Sieg meint Bonucci im italienischen Fernseh-Interview, es tue ihm leid für die englischen Fans. «Aber es war sehr schön, sie beim Verlassen des Stadions zu sehen. Sie dachten alle, it's coming home, aber der Pokal kommt nach Rom. Das war wirklich schön zu sehen.»
    Southgate: «Penalty-Schützen waren meine Wahl»
    Nach dem verlorenen Penaltyschiessen gegen Italien werden einige erfahrene englische Nationalspieler dafür kritisiert, dass sie sich vor der Verantwortung drückten. Trainer Gareth Southgate sagte, das sei allein seine Entscheidung gewesen: «Es geht nicht darum, dass sich Spieler freiwillig meldeten oder einen Rückzug machten. Sie hatten gar nicht die Möglichkeit: Das war meine Entscheidung.»
    epa09338849 Headcoach Gareth Southgate (R) of England comforts Bukayo Saka after failing to score during the penalty shoot out during the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021. EPA/Laurence Griffiths / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Southgate: «Ich brauche eine Pause»
    Englands Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate hält am Morgen nach der bitteren Niederlage eine Medienkonferenz ab. Er wolle nicht zu weit in die Zukunft blicken, sagte er auf die Frage, ob er nach der WM 2022 als Nationaltrainer weitermachen werde: «Ich glaube nicht, dass jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, um darüber nachzudenken. Wir müssen uns erst für Katar qualifizieren. Ich brauche Zeit, um wegzugehen und über die Euro 2020 nachzudenken. Ich brauche eine Pause.»
    England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds the fans after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Italy defeated England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)
    Southgate sprach über die enorme Belastung, die es mit sich bringt, wenn eine ganze Nation so sehr mit seinem Team mitfiebert. «Sein Land bei diesen Turnieren zu führen, fordert seinen Tribut. Ich will mich nicht länger verpflichten, als ich sollte. Es ist keine finanzielle Sache. So wie ich heute hier sitze, würde ich das Team gerne nach Katar führen.» Sein Vertrag als Nationaltrainer gilt bis nach der WM 2022.

    Der Coach sprach auch über die rassistischen Beleidigungen seiner dunkelhäutigen Spieler, die vom Penaltypunkt aus nicht trafen. Er erwähnte aber nicht primär die Dummköpfe, sondern dankte all jenen, die sein Team unterstützten. «Meine ersten Gedanken heute Morgen waren bei den Jungs, die für uns so gut gearbeitet haben. Dass einige von ihnen so beleidigt werden, ist unverzeihlich. Wir waren ein Leuchtturm, der die Menschen zusammenbrachte, und die Nationalmannschaft steht für alle. Wir spürten Energie und diese Posivität vieler Fans und darauf bin ich unglaublich stolz.»

    Mehr zu diesem leidigen Thema:
    127
    Englische Nationalspieler werden massivst rassistisch beleidigt – von den eigenen Fans
    Titel ist Titel, sagt sich Ronaldo
    Zumindest eine persönliche Auszeichnung erhielt Cristiano Ronaldo. Der 36-Jährige wurde trotz des frühen Aus im Achtelfinal mit Titelverteidiger Portugal mit fünf Treffern in vier Partien Torschützenkönig des Turniers. Hinter Ronaldo folgt der Tscheche Patrik Schick, der zwar ebenfalls fünf Mal traf, aber keine Vorlage gegeben hatte.

    CR7 gestern: Nicht im Wembley, sondern in den Ferien:
    Donnarumma Spieler des Turniers
    Als erster Goalie der EM-Geschichte ist Italiens Gianluigi Donnarumma nach dem Finalsieg im Penaltyschiessen gegen England als bester Spieler des Turniers ausgezeichnet worden. Donnarumma hatte nur vier Gegentore kassiert und hielt im Final zwei Penaltys. Auch beim Halbfinalerfolg gegen Spanien hatte der 22 Jahre alte und 1,96 Meter grosse Keeper den entscheidenden Penalty in den Duellen vom Punkt pariert.
    Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a saves on a penalty shot from England's Bukayo Saka during the penalty shoot out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    epa09339541 Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma arrives in Rome, Italy, 12 July 2021, after Italy won the UEFA EURO 2020 final soccer match against England on penalties. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
    Donnarumma folgt auf Antoine Griezmann (Frankreich/2016), Andrés Iniesta (Spanien/2012), Xavi (Spanien/2008), Theodoros Zagorakis (Griechenland/2004), Zinédine Zidane (Frankreich/2000) und Matthias Sammer (Deutschland/1996). Die Auszeichnung wird von der UEFA seit 1996 vergeben.

    Als bester junger Spieler wurde Spaniens Mittelfeldspieler Pedri (18) gekürt.
    Pedri Spain
    Eine Nation fieberte am TV mit
    England konnte es kaum erwarten, dass der football nach home zurück comen würde (was für 1 Satz). Bei den übertragenden Sendern BBC und ITV schauten fast 31 Millionen Zuschauer zu – so viele wie zuletzt 1997 bei der Beerdigung von Lady Diana vor dem Fernseher sassen und trauerten.
    England und sein Penalty-Trauma
    Englands Nationalteam wird sein chronisches Penalty-Trauma bei Europa- und Weltmeisterschaften nicht los. Im neunten Anlauf bei einem grossen Turnier kassierten die Three Lions im EM-Final gegen Italien ihre siebte Niederlage im Penaltyschiessen. Zuletzt hatte sich das Team von Trainer Gareth Southgate 2018 im WM-Achtelfinal gegen Kolumbien im Duell vom Punkt durchgesetzt.
    Die unglaubliche Penalty-Saga der Engländer
    10 Bilder
    <strong>WM 1990: Halbfinal gegen Deutschland 1:1 n.V., 3:4 n.P.</strong> Der Inbegriff des englischen Penalty-Traumas! Der WM-Final ist so nah, doch erst scheitert Stuart Pearce im Elfmeter-Krimi an Bodo Illgner, dann hämmert Chris Waddle den Ball weit übers Tor. Natürlich treffen alle Deutschen und
    Zur Slideshow
    Das gab's noch nie
    Erstmals in der Geschichte von Fussball-Europameisterschaften kommt der Sieger aus dem Land, das im gleichen Jahr beim Eurovision Song Contest triumphiert hat.
    Wen zeigt dieses Bild?
    Ein bisschen Unterhaltung gefällig?
    Da hätten wir was für dich:
    72
    Auf Chiellinis Foul hat das Internet gewartet – 22 grandiose Memes
    19
    Die besten Tweets und Reaktionen zu Italiens EM-Triumph gegen England
    Schotten lassen Italien hochleben
    Ganz Britannien ist in tiefer Trauer. Ganz Britannien? Mitnichten. Hoch oben feierten Schotten den italienischen Triumph über den schottischen Erzrivalen England.

    Es ist und bleibt halt so: Schadenfreude ist manchmal die schönste Freude. Und einen eigenen Titel werden die schottischen Fussballfans halt wohl ihr Leben lang nicht feiern können …
    England tröstet sich selber
    «Im Fussball geht es nicht nur um Pokale» schreibt das englische Nationalteam heute Morgen. Damit hat es zweifelsohne Recht – und trotzdem klingt die Aussage keine zehn Stunden nach dem verlorenen EM-Final wie die bitterste Ausrede eines Verlierers.

    Das Statement:
    Tore wie nie
    An der Euro 2020 fielen die Tore buchstäblich dutzendweise: Genau zwölf Dutzend waren es – ein Gros. Die 144 Treffer in den 51 Spielen ergeben einen Durchschnitt von 2,82 Toren.

    Diese Marke ist ein Rekord seit der Einführung der Gruppenphase 1980, also seit die EM mit einer repräsentativen Zahl von Spielen ausgetragen wird. Seither waren 2,74 Tore an der EM 2000 der beste Wert. Besonders frappant ist die Steigerung im Vergleich zur EM 2016 in Frankreich. Dort ergaben 108 Tore in ebenfalls 51 Spielen einen Schnitt von 2,11. (ram/sda)

    Im Video: Alle Tore in 10 Minuten.
    Kä Luscht!
    Der «Daily Star» macht einen auf Bundesrat Ueli Maurer: Die Zeitung hat «kä Luscht» mehr auf diesen ganzen Fussball-Quatsch. Das titelt sie jedenfalls heute nach der Final-Niederlage und fragt ihre Leser, ob jemand gerne Conkers spielen würde. Das ist wohl etwas ähnliches wie unser Eiertütschen an Ostern, bloss mit Kastanien statt mit Eiern.
    Mancini versteckt seine Augen
    Viel geschlafen hat Europameister-Trainer Roberto Mancini vermutlich nicht. Die Sonnenbrille jedenfalls dürfte mehr als nur ein modisches Accessoire sein, sondern auch tatsächlich eine Funktion haben …
    epa09339554 Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini (R) and head coach Roberto Mancini (L) show the European Championship trophy as the Italian football team returns from London after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 championship, at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 12 July 2021. EPA/TELENEWS
    epa09339538 Head coach of Italy Roberto Mancini arrives in Rome, Italy, 12 July 2021, after Italy won the UEFA EURO 2020 final soccer match against England on penalties. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
    Heldenempfang beim Hotel
    Italiens Mannschaft wird beim Teamhotel in Rom empfangen – Captain Chiellini hält nicht nur den Pokal in der Hand, sondern trägt auch eine Krone. England hat seine Königin, Italien seinen Fussballkönig:
    Brüder im Bus
    Mit den Medaillen um den Hals singen die italienischen Nationalspieler nach dem Final im Car ihre wunderbare Hymne «Fratelli d'Italia»:
    Eben noch im Bett …
    … jetzt schon beim Zmorge: Leonardo Bonucci weicht dem Pokal nicht mehr von der Seite.
    A never ending love story
    Bonucci, Chiellini und ein Pokal – nach vielen Juve-Triumphen nun auch im Nationalteam ein Trio infernale:
    Chiellini als Hüter des Schatzes
    Der Pokal war in der (kurzen) Nacht an einem sicheren Ort: Im Bett des italienischen Verteidigungsministers Giorgio Chiellini:
    Ein Blick auf englische Titelseiten
    Rome, not home
    Es ist einer der Gags, die den Engländern wohl besonders schmerzen: Dass die Italiener ihren hoffnungsvollen Ausruf «It's Coming Home» in «It's Coming Rome» umgetextet haben. Leonardo Bonucci und Jorginho geben den Gassenhauer in den Katakomben des Wembleystadions zum besten:
    Ihm gefällt das wirklich
    Bonucci kündigte es bereits auf dem Platz stehend und vor der Pokalübergabe an: Dieser kommt noch Rom.
    De Rossi jubelt rutschend
    Als Spieler wurde Daniele de Rossi 2006 Weltmeister, nun gehört er als Co-Trainer auch dem italienischen Europameister-Team 2020 an. In der Kabine jubelte der Römer noch nicht wie ein Coach, sondern wie der Fussballer, der er bis vor eineinhalb Jahren noch war.
    Europameister-Empfang in Rom
    Italiens Fussball-Nationalmannschaft wird heute Montag in Rom von Ministerpräsident Mario Draghi empfangen. Der Regierungschef wolle sich persönlich bei der Mannschaft und dem Trainerteam bedanken, teilte die Regierung mit. Die Squadra Azzurra habe «neben grosser Individualität ein aussergewöhnliches Spiel und einen besonderen Teamgeist» gezeigt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09294996 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivers a speech at the Lower House, ahead to the upcoming European Council meeting scheduled for 24-25 June, in Rome, Italy, 23 June 2021. Draghi reiterated that Italy, like many other countries, was caught unprepared when the first wave of COVID-19 swept through the nation at the beginning of the pandemic, and that it should not happen again. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani
    Prinz William: «Kopf hoch!»
    Premierminister Boris Johnson hat der englischen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft trotz der Niederlage gratuliert und Trost gespendet. «Das war ein herzzerreissendes Ergebnis am Ende der EM», schrieb Johnson bei Twitter. Sie hätten dennoch wie Helden gespielt, schrieb der konservative Regierungschef und lobte: «Sie haben die Nation stolz gemacht und verdienen grosse Anerkennung.»
    Auch Prinz William meldete sich zu Wort und twitterte: «Herzzerreissend. Gratulation Azzurri zu einem grossartigen Sieg. England, ihr seid alle so weit gekommen, aber leider war diesmal nicht unser Tag. Ihr könnt Eure Köpfe erhoben halten und so stolz auf euch sein. Ich weiss, da kommt noch mehr.» (ram/sda/dpa)
    Italien kassiert 28,25 Millionen Euro
    Für den Finalsieg kassiert Italiens Fussball-Nationalmannschaft 8 Millionen Euro aus dem Preisgeldtopf der UEFA. England muss sich mit 5 Millionen Euro Prämie für die Teilnahme am Endspiel begnügen.

    Italien streicht damit die für den Titelgewinner maximal mögliche Summe von 28,25 Millionen Euro ein. 9,25 Millionen gab es als Startgeld für jede Mannschaft. Für die drei Siege in den Gruppenspielen verbuchte die Squadra Azzurra jeweils eine Million Euro. Der Einzug ins Achtelfinale brachte 1,5 Millionen, der Sprung in die nächste Runde weitere 2,5 Millionen. Für das Halbfinale erhielten die Italiener weitere vier Millionen Euro. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 101
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / fabio frustaci
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Nico «surft» mit Legende Robby Naish – und weiss nicht mehr, wo oben und unten ist

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Rashford, Sancho und Co. versagen im Penaltyschiessen: Italien ist Europameister!
    2
    Schweizer Impfexperte: «Diese Gerüchte sind schlicht und einfach falsch»
    3
    Der Flitzer, der SRF-Kommentator Ruefer fast in Ekstase versetzte
    4
    11 Kätzchen statt Three Lions – warum Gareth Southgate der falsche Trainer für England ist
    5
    Der türkische Präsident gebärdet sich als Sexist – und bekommt die Quittung
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Steigende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 1,45
    2
    Nur noch 3 Prozent wollen sich impfen lassen – die wichtigsten Befunde des Corona-Monitors
    3
    Mönche und Nonnen quälten bis in die Neuzeit Kinder zu Tode
    4
    Ungereimtheiten bringen den F-35 ins Trudeln
    5
    Zu Besuch bei den Appenzeller Impfmuffeln
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    29 Türmatten, die dir bereits alles über die Bewohner sagen
    2
    Die dunkle Seite der Befreiung – wie die Alliierten 1945 in den Niederlanden plünderten
    3
    Kanadas kultureller Genozid an seinen indigenen Kindern
    4
    So stehen die Chancen einer Viertage-Woche in der Schweiz
    5
    Salzburg: Zug voller Kinder entgleist am letzten Schultag

    Unvergessen

    Das brutalste WM-Foul der Geschichte: Toni Schumacher streckt Patrick Battiston nieder

    8. Juli 1982: Ein Fussballtorhüter unbeliebter als Adolf Hitler: Der WM-Halbfinal zwischen Frankreich und Deutschland (3:4 n.P.) ist ein Jahrhundert-Spiel der anderen Art.

    Es gibt Spiele von denen nichts im Gedächtnis haften bleibt als das Resultat. Andere beschäftigen uns noch nach Jahrzehnten, weil sie menschliche und unmenschliche Geschichten erzählen von Triumph und Tragödie, von Recht und Unrecht. Der WM-Halbfinal 1982 zwischen Deutschland und Frankreich gehört zu diesen unvergessbaren Spielen.

    Die Deutschen liegen in der Verlängerung scheinbar hoffnungslos 1:3 zurück und siegen schliesslich fünf Minuten vor Mitternacht mit 8:7 im ersten Penaltyschiessen …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel