"Radio Müller" ➡️ Der dritte Co-Trainer der Nationalmannschaft?! 😀👏— Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) June 27, 2021
"Er zieht sehr viele Spieler mit und ist sehr wichtig in der Kommunikation auf dem Platz. Er bringt uns auf jeden Fall weiter."#SkySport #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dCsg6Zpgm8
England fans realising that they will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals and then Denmark or Czech Republic in the semi-finals but then remembering that they’ll get knocked out by Germany on Tuesday.— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 27, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Cc8vCnauWT
This picture. 😍🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/zD09l3Y8Sy— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 27, 2021
What are Lukaku & Henry discussing? 💭— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021
🇧🇪 @RomeluLukaku9 has 63 goals in 96 Belgium games 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/J0whp5NRk5
🇵🇹 The temptation for Cristiano was just too much 🤣#EURO2020 | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/Lge0rmJCSp— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021
Der Bundestrainer kommt völlig frei zum Abschluss. #DFBTeam #herzo #Löw #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/bchDmQsGHr— Der SPORTBUZZER (@Sportbuzzer) June 26, 2021