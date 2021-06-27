Navigation
freundlich 23°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    Warum Ronaldo bei der Hymne immer schief steht +++ Müller wie «ein dritter Co-Trainer»

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    27.06.21, 21:37

    Mehr «Sport»

    Belgien führt dank Hazard nach 45 Minuten – Portugal auf Augenhöhe, aber …

    Link zum Artikel

    TdF: Van der Poel holt Etappensieg und Maillot Jaune +++ Lang springt zu …

    Link zum Artikel

    Oranje-Express jäh gestoppt: «Das ist sehr peinlich, echt schwierig, aber …

    Link zum Artikel

    Riesentat von Vaclik und Rot gegen de Ligt – 30 Sekunden beenden Hollands …

    Link zum Artikel

    Sommerferien in der Schweiz oder im Ausland? Hierhin zieht es unsere User

    Link zum Artikel

    «Eine hässliche Brücke zu bauen ist ein Verbrechen!»

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Oranje-Express jäh gestoppt: «Das ist sehr peinlich, echt schwierig, aber …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Djokovic kritisiert Federer – seine Beirätin schreibt: «Verneige dich vor …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Diese Kampfflugzeuge hat der Bund von 1931 bis heute beschafft



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 27.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Warum Ronaldo bei der Hymne immer schief steht
    Die Nationalhymne gehört zu jedem Länderspiel dazu, auch vor dem EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Portugal und Belgien wurden sie gespielt. Die Spieler stellen sich dazu stets in Reih und Glied auf, nur einer steht immer etwas versetzt: Cristiano Ronaldo. Warum ist kein Geheimnis: Der portugiesische Superstar empfindet es nach wie vor als grosse Ehre, sein Land als Captain auf den Platz zu führen. Deshalb positioniert er sich immer so, dass er frontal auf die portugiesische Fahne schauen kann. (pre)
    «Co-Trainer» Thomas Müller
    Thomas Müller ist ein sehr kommunikativer Spieler. Gerade in Corona-Zeiten hörte man die Zurufe des Stürmers während der Spiele immer wieder. Sein Spitzname deshalb: «Radio Müller». Sein Nationalmannschaftskollege Kai Havertz bezeichnete Müller wegen seiner kommunikativen Fähigkeiten nun gar als dritten Co-Trainer. Er sei super lustig, aber auf dem Spielfeld auch sehr professionell. Seine Kommunikation auf dem Platz sei für die Mannschaft sehr wichtig. (nih)
    Die «englische Freude» ist von kurzer Dauer
    Nach dem Sieg der Tschechen gegen die favorisierten Niederländer wurde der Weg in den Final für den Sieger von England gegen Deutschland vermeintlich noch leichter. Einem Viertelfinalgegen Schweden oder die Ukraine folgt ein Halbfinal gegen Dänemark oder Tschechien. Da kann man sich als Fan der Engländer oder der Deutschen schon grosse Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug machen. Dummerweise ist für eine der grossen Fussballnationen aber bereits im Achtelfinal Schluss.
    Regenbogenfahnen in Budapester Fanzone verboten
    Der Achtelfinal zwischen Niederlande und Tschechien wird in Budapest ausgetragen. In den dortigen Fanzonen sollen die Regenbogenfahnen verboten sein. Gemäss niederländischen Medienberichten seien Fans am Eingang der Fanzonen dazu aufgefordert worden, ihre Fahnen in einem Schliessfach aufzubewahren.

    Der niederländische Verbandssprecher akzeptiert die Entscheidung der UEFA, unterstützt diese aber nicht: «Wir sind für die Regenbogenflagge und haben deshalb die OneLove-Kampagne gestartet.» Captain Georginio Wijnaldum spielt mit einer speziellen Kapitänsbinde mit der Aufschrift «One Love».

    Die UEFA widerspricht den Berichten: «Die UEFA möchte klarstellen, dass sie keine regenbogenfarbenen Symbole aus der Fanzone in Budapest verbannt hat und dass die Fanzone unter der Verantwortung der lokalen Behörden steht.» Der Verband würde «jedes solche Symbol begrüssen» und der ungarische Fussballverband wurde darüber informiert, dass die regenbogenfarbenen Symbole nicht politisch seien und im Einklang mit der UEFA-Kampagne «Equal Game» stehen würden. (nih/t-online)
    epa09304895 Dutch presenter Klaas van Kruistum hands football fans rainbow flags during recordings for the TV program 'Klaas anything is possible,' at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, near Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 27 June 2021. Van Kruistum hopes to convince fans to speak out in Hungary against the anti-gay law. The Dutch team plays against the Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match in the Hungarian capital. EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
    Die niederländischen Fans tauchen Budapest in Oranje
    Für die Niederlande ist der Achtelfinal das erste Spiel an dieser EM, das nicht in Amsterdam stattfindet. Für die Partie gegen Tschechien muss die «Elftal» nach Ungarn reisen. Der Unterstützung der Fans tat dies kein Abbruch – die Oranje tauchen die ungarische Hauptstadt in Orange.
    Argentinier Rapallini pfeift Schweizer Achtelfinal
    Der Argentinier Daniel Rapallini pfeift die Achtelfinal-Partie zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich am Montag in Bukarest. Für den 43-Jährigen, der seit 2015 FIFA-Schiedsrichter ist, ist es die dritte Spielleitung an diesem Turnier nach den Partien Ukraine – Nordmazedonien (2:1) und Kroatien – Schottland (3:1).

    Rapallini kommt im Zuge eines Schiedsrichter-Austausches zwischen den beiden Kontinentalverbänden die Ehre zuteil, als erster Südamerikaner an einer EM-Endrunde zu pfeifen. (nih/sda)
    epa09279780 Argentinian referee Fernando Andres Rapallini checks with the VAR during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Stuart Franklin / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Die Aufstellungen von Tschechien und den Niederlanden
    Die Aufstellungen für den ersten Achtelfinal sind bekannt. Dabei fällt auf, dass «Bondscoach» Frank de Boer im Sturm auf Donyell Malen setzt und Wout Weghorst zunächst auf der Bank sitzt.
    Romelu Lukaku holt sich Tipps bei Stürmer-Legende Thierry Henry
    Vor dem Duell mit Portugal holt sich der belgische Stürmer Romelu Lukaku Tipps bei Co-Trainer Thierry Henry. Der Franzose unterstützt während der EM wieder das belgische Nationalteam. Auf der anderen Seite steht im EM-Duell Cristiano Ronaldo von Juventus Turin – es wird also ein Duell der beiden Serie-A-Knipser. Lukaku steht bei Inter Mailand unter Vertrag.
    Cristiano Ronaldo poliert Pepe die Glatze
    Heute Abend treffen die Portugiesen auf Belgien. In der Vorbereitung ist Portugals Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo zu Spässen aufgelegt. Das Opfer des Streichs ist sein Teamkollege Pepe. Die Gegenspieler fürchten den Innenverteidiger, Ronaldo scheint aber keine Angst vor Pepe zu haben.
    «Natürlich wollen wir in den Final»
    Mit wenig Kredit gestartet, mit viel Selbstvertrauen im Achtelfinal: Die Niederlande geht als grosser Favorit ins Duell mit Tschechien. Das günstige Los lässt die Oranje-Fans träumen. Im Viertelfinal würde mit Dänemark ein weiterer «machbarer» Gegner warten. Nach drei überzeugenden Gruppenspielen mit drei Siegen und 8:2 Toren in einem 5-3-2 ist die Kritik an Bondscoach Frank de Boer verstummt.

    Bislang konnte sich die Elftal auf ihre formstarken Führungsspieler verlassen, allen voran auf Captain Georginio Wijnaldum und Stürmer Memphis Depay. Wijnaldum, der nach der EM von Liverpool zu PSG wechselt, erzielte drei Tore. Der künftige Barcelona-Stürmer Depay traf zweimal und lieferte zweimal den letzten Pass. «Natürlich wollen wir in den Final», sagte Wijnaldum vor dem Tschechien-Match. Unterschätzen wollten die Niederländer den nächsten Gegner mit dem gefährlichen Mittelstürmer Patrik Schick nicht. «Die Tschechen haben ihr Können in der Gruppenphase gezeigt. Wir werden hart arbeiten und eine Top-Leistung abrufen müssen», warnte De Boer. (ram/sda)
    Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
    Bale weiter für Wales
    Gareth Bale setzt seine Nationalmannschafts-Karriere fort. Vor dem Achtelfinal-Out gegen Dänemark (0:4) war darüber spekuliert worden, dass der 31-Jährige sich künftig ganz auf den Klubfussball konzentrieren könnte.

    Diesen Gerüchten nahm Bale nun den Wind aus dem Segel. «Ich werde bis zu dem Tag für Wales spielen, an dem ich aufhöre, Fussball zu spielen», sagte er dem walisischen TV-Sender S4C. (ram)
    Wales' Gareth Bale reacts after Denmark's Kasper Dolberg scored his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP)
    Keine englische Angst vor Penaltyschiessen
    Das Versagen Englands in Penaltyschiessen ist schon beinahe legendär – auch wenn die «Three Lions» zuletzt an der WM 2018 (gegen Kolumbien) und in der Nations League 2019 (gegen die Schweiz) in der Kurzentscheidung durchsetzten. Ein Grund dafür ist, dass die Elfmeter bewusster trainiert werden. Nicht nur technisch, sondern auch psychisch sollen die Spieler vorbereitet an den Punkt schreiten.

    «Wir haben viel geübt», verriet Verteidiger John Stones. «Wie man sich auf diesen Moment vorbereitet, einen kleinen Prozess durchläuft, bei dem man sich so wohl wie möglich fühlt, seinen Platz wählt. Wir haben geübt, den klaren Fokus zu behalten, was zu tun ist, wenn man an der Reihe ist.» Dabei ist jeder Spieler anders: «Einige möchten lieber in Ruhe gelassen werden. Manche einer fühlt sich vielleicht müde und will eine kleine Massage. Manche wollen Dinge visuell sehen, um sich vorzubereiten. Wir haben herausgefunden, was jeder will und braucht und haben alles bereit.» Am Dienstag kommt es im Wembley zum Achtelfinal-Kracher zwischen England und Deutschland. (ram)
    epa09294500 Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (L) reacts with John Stones after the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between the Czech Republic and England in London, Britain, 22 June 2021. EPA/Carl Recine / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Dumfries' Hartnäckigkeit zahlte sich aus
    Der niederländische Aussenverteidiger Denzel Dumfries hat sich an der EM in den Vordergrund gespielt. Der Aufstieg des 25-Jährigen verlief indes nicht so rasant, er war keines dieser Supertalente. Als 20-Jähriger stieg Dumfries mit Sparta Rotterdam in die Eredivise auf, als 22-Jähriger bestritt er nach dem Wechsel zum Spitzenklub PSV Eindhoven sein erstes Länderspiel für die Oranje.

    Nationalspieler war Dumfries, der nach Schauspieler Denzel Washington benannt wurde, allerdings schon zuvor. Als 18-Jähriger bestritt er zwei Partien für Aruba, woher sein Vater stammt (im Video ein Tor, das er dabei erzielte). Er lief allerdings nur unter der Bedingung auf, dass es sich nicht um offizielle FIFA-Spiele handelt, weil er nach wie vor von Einsätzen für die Niederlande träumte. Der damalige Zweitliga-Spieler wurde dafür belächelt – doch wie sich nun zeigt, trifft die Redensart wieder einmal zu, welches besagt: Wer zuletzt lacht, lacht am besten. (ram)
    UEFA freut sich über Alaphilippes Sieg …
    Schöner Gag in der französischen Zeitung «L'Equipe»: Zeichner Martin Vidberg zeigt Radprofi Julian Alaphilippe, der gestern die 1. Etappe der Tour de France gewonnen hat – und deshalb heute nicht im Weltmeistertrikot mit dem Regenbogen startet, sondern im Maillot Jaune des Leaders.

    «Eine sehr gute Wahl», freut sich ein UEFA-Funktionär im Publikum. Natürlich eine Anspielung darauf, dass der europäische Fussballverband es der Stadt München verboten hatte, das Stadion während der Partie zwischen Deutschland und Ungarn in den Farben des Regenbogens leuchten zu lassen. (ram)
    Perisic fehlt nach positivem Corona-Test
    Ivan Perisic fehlt Kroatien am Montag im Achtelfinal gegen Spanien. Der 32-jährige Flügelspieler wurde im Rahmen einer regulären Testreihe positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet. Er musste sich für zehn Tage in Isolation begeben.

    Der bei Inter Mailand spielende Perisic erzielte in der Vorrunde zwei Tore. Er traf beim 1:1 gegen Tschechien und beim 3:1 gegen Schottland. Der Rest der Mannschaft wurde negativ getestet. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09294110 Scott McTominay (R) of Scotland in action against Ivan Perisic of Croatia during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow, Britain, 22 June 2021. EPA/Robert Perry / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Zuschauerkapazität für Schweiz – Frankreich erhöht
    Die Behörden in Rumänien haben die Zuschauerkapazität für den EM-Achtelfinal vom Montag zwischen der Schweiz und Weltmeister Frankreich erhöht. Die UEFA darf nun 50 Prozent der verfügbaren Plätze verkaufen.

    Die Kapazität im Bukarester Nationalstadion liegt damit bei 26'900. Für das Spiel vom Montag wurden bislang 22'000 Tickets abgesetzt. Für die drei Gruppenspiele hatte das Stadion nur zu einem Viertel gefüllt werden dürfen. (abu/sda)
    Team Austria celebrate after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)
    Dani Olmo entzückt Kroaten
    Spaniens Dani Olmo hat vor dem Achtelfinal-Duell kroatische Journalisten entzückt. Auf die Frage eines Medienschaffenden aus dem Land des spanischen Achtelfinal-Gegners reagierte Olmo mit einer Gegenfrage: «Soll ich auf Englisch oder Kroatisch antworten?»

    Dem Wunsch, die Antwort doch in Kroatisch auszuformulieren, kam Olmo ohne Probleme nach. Da Olmo mit 16 Jahren in die kroatische Hauptstadt zog, nachdem er einen Vertrag bei Dinamo Zagreb erhalten hatte, beherrscht er die Sprache einwandfrei. Freude machte den Kroaten aber nicht nur wie Olmo sprach, sondern auch was er sagte. «Für mich ist dieses Spiel der EM-Final», sagte der 23-Jährige.
    Spain's Dani Olmo reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Sweden in Sevilla, Spain, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Jose Manuel Vidal/Pool via AP)
    Löw im Stile eines Torjägers
    Wenn nur seine Stürmer auch so kaltblütig wären wie der abtretende Bundestrainer ...
    Franzosen von nächtlicher Studenten-Party gestört
    Die Vorbereitung Frankreichs auf den EM-Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz läuft nicht gerade problemlos. «Les Bleus» wohnen in der rumänischen Hauptstadt Bukarest im Hotel Hilton in der Altstadt. Dort echauffieren sich nun Betreuer der «Equipe Tricolore», dass es in der Nacht auf Samstag zu einer lautstarken Party gekommen sei.

    Bei den Übeltätern handelt es aber nicht etwa um Pogba und Co., andere Hotelgäste sorgten die nächtliche Unruhe. Eine Gruppe Studenten feierte in der Lobby ab 18 Uhr eine Jahresabschlussparty. Die lautstarken Gesänge seien bis zu den Zimmern der Stars zu hören. Das verriet die französische «Equipe»: «Wenn einige Spieler die Disco-Alben von Village People besser kennenlernen wollten, mussten sie nur die Zimmertüre öffnen …» (pre)
    epa09231716 French national soccer team striker Karim Benzema (C) attends his team's training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, 27 May 2021. Benzema has been selected to be part of France's squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 soccer championship. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

    Mehr zur UEFA Euro 2020:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 67
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / andy rain / pool
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien zittert sich gegen Österreich weiter: «Es ist ein absolut unverdienter Sieg»
    2
    Luxemburgs Premierminister nach EU-Gipfel positiv getestet ++ 1000 Personen feiern in Chur
    3
    Oranje-Express jäh gestoppt: «Das ist sehr peinlich, echt schwierig, aber leider Realität»
    4
    Djokovic kritisiert Federer – seine Beirätin schreibt: «Verneige dich vor der Legende»
    5
    Urteil gefallen: Über 22 Jahre Haft für Derek Chauvin
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Gefährlicher Streit auf den Strassen: Autofahrende ärgern sich über Critical Mass
    2
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44
    3
    Alle antreten zum Cute-News-Appell!
    4
    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm eine Lektion
    5
    5 Dinge, die du über die Critical Mass wissen musst
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    Die «Vanfluencer»: Dieses Aargauer Pärchen wohnt ständig in seinem Minibus
    3
    Frau tötet ihren Vergewaltiger – ganz Frankreich spricht über den Fall Valérie Bacot
    4
    Joe Bidens grösster Sieg
    5
    Forscher findet gelöschte Dateien: Zirkulierte das Virus schon vor Dezember 2019?

    UEFA verbietet Regenbogen-Arena

    Die Münchner EM-Arena sollte im letzten Gruppenspiel am Mittwoch gegen Ungarn in den Regenbogen-Farben erstrahlen. Dies als Zeichen der Toleranz, da in Ungarn Homosexuelle kriminalisiert werden. Das Parlament hatte unter anderem kürzlich ein Gesetz beschlossen, welches es verbietet, in den Schulen über Homosexualität aufzuklären.

    Wie die «Bild» berichtet, hat die UEFA die geplante Regenbogen-Arena nun aber verboten. Die Begründung: Die elf Stadien sollen nur in den Farben der UEFA und der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel