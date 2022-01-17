Novak #Djokovic has landed in Belgrade more than an hour ago. He will stay in Belgrade for the next few days, but won't be making any public comments, his mother Dijana confirmed to @tanjugnews.— Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 17, 2022
Merci au mouvement sportif pour le travail de conviction auprès des derniers rares non vaccinés. Nous travaillerons ensemble à préserver les compétitions et à se faire les ambassadeurs de ces mesures au niveau international 2/2— Roxana Maracineanu (@RoxaMaracineanu) January 16, 2022
.@DjokerNole posing for a selfie with fans after arriving in Dubai 🤳🏼❤️— Novak India Fans (@NovakIndiaFans) January 17, 2022
(Reuters) #WeStandWithNovak pic.twitter.com/eRXJpzkdbo
Novak Djokovic leaves the Marhaba lounge at Melbourne Airport for flight back to Europe. pic.twitter.com/Rg2D1XTTwW— Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 16, 2022
Hasn't been easy to knock Novak Djokovic out of the #AusOpen in the last decade:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2022
2011🏆
2012🏆
2013🏆
2014 L--Wawrinka🇨🇭
2015🏆
2016🏆
2017 L--Istomin🇺🇿
2018 L--Chung🇰🇷
2019🏆
2020🏆
2021🏆
2022 L--Hawke🇦🇺
