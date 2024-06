EM 2024 live: Schweiz – Italien – der Achtelfinal in Ticker und TV

Belgium 🇧🇪 and Slovenia 🇸🇮 have the toughest projected route (on paper) to the #euro2024 final. Worst case scenario, they'd need to beat European #1, #2 and #4 (Elo rank) to reach the final.



England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 has the easiest path on paper. Worst case, they'd need to beat #26, #8, #5. pic.twitter.com/LdforaPc7g