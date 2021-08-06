Navigation
    Alle Medaillenentscheidungen vom 6. August in Tokio

    1 / 24
    Alle Medaillenentscheidungen vom 6. August in Tokio
    quelle: keystone / christian bruna
    SRF 2 - HD - Live

    Olympiaticker

    Italiens 100-Meter-Staffel gewinnt sensationell Gold +++ Springreiter problemlos im Final

    06.08.21, 16:00

    Liveticker: Olympia-Tagesticker, 06.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Italien gewinnt sensationell Gold mit der 4x100-Meter-Staffel
    Wie schon im 100-Meter-Sprint geht die Goldmedaille auch in der Staffel an Italien. Marcell Jacobs sichert sich damit das zweite Gold an diesen Spielen. Silber geht an Grossbritannien, Kanada sichert sich Bronze. Die Italiener brauchten für die viermal 100 Meter 37,5 Sekunden und waren damit nur eine Hundertstelsekunde schneller als die Zweitplatzierten Briten. (nih)
    Topfavoritin Garnbret gewinnt Kletter-Gold
    Die Slowenin Janja Garnbret ist die erste Olympiasiegerin im Sportklettern. Die mit Abstand stärkste Athletin der Gegenwart war in Tokio wie erwartet nicht zu schlagen. Die Schweizerin Petra Klingler war bei der Premiere dieser Sportart am Mittwoch als 16. in der Qualifikation ausgeschieden.

    Die erst 22-jährige Garnbret dominiert das Wettkampf-Klettern seit Jahren und ist mehrfache Weltmeisterin. In dem für die Medaillen bei Olympia entscheidenden Dreikampf war sie in den Teildisziplinen Bouldern und Lead, also dem klassischen Seilklettern, nicht zu schlagen. Ein fünfter Platz zu Beginn im Speed war verschmerzbar.

    Die weiteren Medaillen gingen an die beiden Japanerinnen Miho Nonaka (Silber) und in ihrem letzten Wettkampf Akiyo Noguchi (Bronze). Bei den Spielen 2024 in Paris wird es einen eigenen Medaillensatz nur für Speed geben und einen weiteren für die Kombi aus Lead und Bouldern. (sda/dpa)
    Janja Garnbret, of Slovenia, salutes after competing the lead portion of the women's sport climbing final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
    Die Stimmen der Schweizerinnen
    Kambundji: «Wir haben es probiert, aber es hat nicht sollen sein. Wir haben etwas mehr Risiko genommen, aber wir wussten, dass es extrem schwierig wird. Das Niveau ist unglaublich hoch. Der letzte Wechsel war nicht so gut, wir hätten sich schneller laufen können und sind deshalb extrem enttäuscht.»

    Kora: «Die allgemeine Enttäuschung ist natürlich gross. Dass es bei meinem Wechsel nicht allzu gut gelaufen ist, belastet mich persönlich sehr. Aber wir müssen jetzt nach vorne schauen.»

    Del Ponte: «Die Chance war da, aber heute war das Glück nicht auf unserer Seite. Natürlich wollten wir mehr als den vierten Rang, aber vielleicht klappt es ein anderes Mal.»

    Dietsche: «Wir sind wieder nah an den Schweizer Rekord herangekommen. Das ist cool, aber natürlich ist es schade, dass es nicht für mehr gereicht hat.»
    Schweizer 4x100-Meter-Staffel landet auf Rang 4
    Die Schweizer 4x100-Meter Staffel der Frauen verpasst die angestrebte Medaille und muss sich wie schon an der WM 2019 und der EM 2018 mit dem undankbaren 4. Rang begnügen. In 42,08 Sekunden bleiben Ajla Del Ponte, Riccarda Dietsche, Mujinga Kambundji und Salomé Kora drei Hundertstel unter dem Schweizer Rekord vom Donnerstag. Auf die Medaille fehlen am Ende nur zwei Zehntelsekunden – definitiv eine kleine Enttäuschung. Gold geht in 41,02 Sekunden an Jamaika, Silber an die USA, Bronze an Grossbritannien. (pre)
    2. Übergabe
    Del Ponte übergibt mit Rückstand an Kambundji.
    Der Start ist erfolgt!
    Riccarda Dietsche darf als Startläuferin nicht allzu viel verlieren.
    Alles bereit für die 4x100-Meter-Staffel der Frauen
    Gibt's in der 4x100-Meter-Staffel der Frauen die 14. Schweizer Medaille? Ajla Del Ponte, Riccarda Dietsche, Mujinga Kambundji und Salomé Kora sind bereits auf der Bahn. In wenigen Minuten geht es los!
    Kipyegon siegt mit Olympia-Rekord
    Faith Kipyegon hat über 1500 Meter wie schon vor fünf Jahren in Rio die Goldmedaille gewonnen. In 3:53,11 Minuten deklassiert die Kenianerin nicht nur die Konkurrenz, sondern stellt auch einen neuen olympischen Rekord auf. Hinter ihr komplettieren die Britin Laura Muir und die Niederländerin Sifan Hassan das Podest. (pre)
    Alvarez kann's im Winter wie im Sommer
    Eduardo Alvarez – genannt «Eddy» – gehört zu einem illustren Kreis von Olympioniken. Mit dem Einzug des amerikanischen Baseball-Teams in den olympischen Final vom Samstag hat der 31-Jährige nicht nur mindestens Silber sicher. Er ist nun auch einer von nur sechs Athletinnen und Athleten, die sowohl an Winter- als auch an Sommerspielen Edelmetall holten. In Sotschi 2014 hatte der Sohn kubanischer Eltern bereits Silber mit der Shorttrack-Staffel gewonnen. (pre/sda)
    Schweizer 100-Meter-Staffel startet um 15.30 Uhr
    Die Schweizer Frauen-Staffel über 4x100m mit Ajla Del Ponte, Riccarda Dietsche, Mujinga Kambundji und Salomé Kora läuft um 15:30 Uhr im Final und will den 4. Rang von vor 2 Jahren an der WM toppen.
    From left, Salome Kora, Ajla Del Ponte, Mujinga Kambundji, and Riccarda Dietsche of Switzerland react after the finish line of the women's athletics 4x100m relay heat at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, August 05, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Greta hebt den (grünen) Daumen
    Zu sportlichen Angelegenheiten äussert sich Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg eigentlich nicht. Pünktlich zum Anpfiff des olympischen Finalspiels im Frauenfussball zwischen den Schwedinnen und Kanada machte die 18-Jährige aber eine Ausnahme: Während ihres freitäglichen Klimaprotests vor dem Reichstag in Stockholm schickte sie lächelnd im gelb-blauen Schweden-Trikot und mit hochgerecktem Daumen einen kleinen Gruss Richtung Japan. «Heja, Sverige!», schrieb sie dazu auf Twitter. (pre/sda)
    Chinesisches Tischtennis-Team lässt Deutschland keine Chance
    Mit vier Siegen in fünf Wettbewerben dominiert China auch in Tokio das olympische Tischtennis klar. Den vierten Sieg erringt das Männerteam mit einem 3:0-Erfolg im Final gegen Deutschland. Seit der Aufnahme von Tischtennis ins Olympia-Programm 1988 haben Chinesinnen und Chinesen den Zelluloidkünstlern anderer Nationen nur 5 von 37 Goldmedaillen überlassen. In Tokio liessen sie Japan in der jüngsten Olympia-Disziplin Mixed den Vortritt.

    Für das europäische Tischtennis hielten die deutschen Männer das Fähnlein hoch. Der gebürtige Ukrainer Dimitrij Ovcharov gewann Bronze im Einzel (hinter zwei Chinesen) und brachte Fan Zhedong im Final des Teamwettkampfs an der Rand einer Niederlage. Ovcharov lag mit 1:0 und 2:1 Sätzen voran, bevor er sich der Weltnummer 1 im fünften Satz geschlagen geben musste. Aber auch wenn Ovcharov die spektakuläre Partie gewonnen hätte, wäre gegen die Chinesen kaum etwas auszurichten gewesen. Ma Long, der alte und neue Olympiasieger im Einzel, bezwang Deutschlands alternden Weltklassespieler Timo Boll, Jahrgänger von Roger Federer, mit 3:1. (pre/sda)
    epa09400193 Timo Boll (R) und Patrick Franziska (R) of Germany in action during the Table Tennis men's team cold medal match against Ma Long and Xu Xin of China during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/MAST IRHAM
    Schweizer Reiter problemlos im Final
    Die Equipe der Schweizer Springreiter nimmt die Qualifikationshürde in Tokio ohne Probleme. Martin Fuchs, Bryan Balsiger und Steve Guerdat beenden den Wettkampf auf Platz 4 und stehen somit im Final der besten zehn Mannschaften. Nach den gezeigten Leistungen gehört die Schweiz (10 Strafpunkte) zusammen mit Schweden (0), Belgien und Deutschland (je 4) zu den engsten Medaillenanwärtern. Der Wettkampf am Samstag (ab 12 Uhr) beginnt wieder bei null.

    Der Neuling Balsiger im Sattel von Twentytwo des Biches überzeugte mit einem Blankoritt. Er stand mit den Weltnummern 2 (Fuchs) und 3 (Guerdat) als Teamkollegen mächtig unter Druck, zumal er im Einzel nicht eingesetzt worden war und somit lange auf den Ernstkampf hatte warten müssen. «Ich bin total froh über diese Runde. Ich bin sehr glücklich», sagte der Neuenburger, der nach dem Ritt die Faust in Höhe streckte.

    Fuchs im Sattel von Clooney hatte als Startreiter Ruhe ins Team gebracht. Den einen Zeitfehler nahm er bewusst in Kauf. Bei Schlussreiter Guerdat mit Venard de Cerisy fielen zwar zwei Stangen. Dennoch reichte dies den Schweizern problemlos zum Finaleinzug. Die Abschaffung des Streichresultats wurde unter anderen Irland, das zum erweiterten Favoritenkreis zählte, und Gastgeber Japan zum Verhängnis. Von den 19 Nationen brachten deren vier nicht alle drei Paare durch den Parcours. (pre/sda)
    Martin Fuchs of Switzerland riding Clooney 51 competes during the equestrian jumping team qualifier at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, August 6, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Miller-Uibo verteidigt Titel über 400 Meter
    Shaunae Miller-Uibo von den Bahamas gewinnt über 400 Meter souverän Olympia-Gold. In einer Zeit von 48,36 Sekunden läuft Miller-Uibo mit einer persönlichen Bestzeit ins Ziel. Das Podest komplettieren die Dominikanerin Marileidy Paulino (49,20) und die Amerikanerin Allyson Felix (49,46), die damit ihre zehnte Olympia-Medaille holt. (pre)
    Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of the Bahamas, wins a women's 400-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    Cheptegei triumphiert über 5000 Meter
    Im Final über 5000 Meter der Männer setzt sich Joshua Cheptegei rund 600 Meter vor Schluss an die Spitze des Feldes. Einer Tempoverschärfung im Schlusssprint können die Konkurrenten schliesslich nicht mehr folgen. So geht Gold souverän an den 24-jährigen Ugander, der über 10'000 Meter schon Zweiter wurde. Silber holt der Kanadier Mohammed Ahmed, Bronze geht an den Amerikaner Paul Chelimo.
    Niederlande holt Hockey-Gold bei den Frauen
    Das Frauen-Hockey-Team der Niederlande ist Olympiasieger. Die Holländerinnnen bezwangen im Final Argentinien mit 3:1. Dabei fielen alle Tore im zweiten Viertel, überdies allesamt nach einer Strafecke. Bronze hatte zuvor Grossbritannien gewonnen. (pre)
    The Netherlands celebrates their 3-1 victory over Argentina to win the women's gold medal field hockey match during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Bronze für Mexiko beim Männerfussball
    Mexikos Fussballer gewinnen bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio die Bronzemedaille. Im Spiel um Platz 3 setzten sich die Mexikaner gegen Olympia-Gastgeber Japan mit 3:1 durch. Sebastian Cordova in der 17. Minute per Foulpenalty und Johan Vasquez (22.) sorgten für die 2:0-Pausenführung. In der 58. Minute erhöhte Alexis Vega auf 3:0. Kaoru Mitoma (78.) erzielte den einzigen Treffer für Japan. Im «Traumfinal» am Samstag (13.30 Uhr Schweizer Zeit) trifft Brasilien auf Spanien. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Niederländischer Doppelsieg im Sprint
    Mit einem niederländischen Doppelsieg von Harrie Lavreysen und dem zweitplatzierten Jeffrey Hoogland ist bei den olympischen Bahnrad-Wettbewerben die Königsdisziplin Sprint zu Ende gegangen. Lavreysen gewann das Finale in drei Läufen gegen Hoogland, mit dem er zusammen schon Gold im Teamsprint gewinnen hatte. Bronze ging an den Briten Jack Carlin. (pre)
    Harrie Lavreysen of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal over teammate Jeffrey Hoogland, behind, during the track cycling men's sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    Strasse für Bronze
    Die indische Boxerin Lovlina Borgohain erhält nach dem Gewinn der Bronzemedaille in Tokio eine richtige Strasse zu ihrem abgelegenen Dorf im Nordosten des Landes. Ein Abgeordneter der regionalen gesetzgebenden Versammlung hatte dazu die Initiative übernommen, wie er kürzlich mitteilte. «Lovlina ist eine Inspiration für all die vielen Mädchen von so kleinen Distrikten», sagte er laut der Zeitung «India Today». In Indien gibt es verglichen mit reicheren Staaten wenig Sportförderung, besonders abseits der beliebten Sportarten Cricket oder Rugby. Mangelernährung, Armut sowie ein überholtes Rollenbild erschweren vielen jungen Mädchen den Zugang zum Leistungssport, insbesondere auf dem Land.
    epa09393361 Referee Wilfredo Vazquez Calero (R) gestures in front of Lovlina Borgohain of India (blue) during her bout in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) Semifinal against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey (red) during the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
    UCI sperrt deutschen Sportdirektor bis Ende Jahr
    Der internationale Radsport-Verband UCI hat die Suspendierung für den deutschen Sportdirektor Patrick Moster nach dessen rassistischer Entgleisung anlässlich des olympischen Zeitfahrens der Männer bestätigt. Laut dem Weltverband wird der 54-jährige Deutsche bis zum Jahresende gesperrt, nachdem er sein Fehlverhalten eingestanden hatte. Zuvor hatte der Funktionär mehrfach öffentlich um Entschuldigung gebeten.

    Nachdem Moster bei den Olympischen Spielen von Tokio zwei afrikanische Teilnehmer rassistisch beleidigt hatte, war er zunächst nur provisorisch gesperrt worden. Vom Bund Deutscher Radfahrer war Moster nach seiner vorzeitigen Rückkehr aus Tokio abgemahnt und von seinen Aufgaben «bis auf Weiteres» entbunden worden. (zap/sda/dpa)
    «Hol die Kameltreiber» – deutscher Rad-Trainer sorgt bei Olympia für Rassismus-Eklat
    IOC-Chef Bach: Spiele haben Erwartungen «bei weitem übertroffen»
    IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach stellt den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio ein glänzendes Zeugnis aus. «Diese Spiele haben meine persönlichen Erwartungen bei weitem übertroffen», sagte Thomas Bach und lobte die «fantastischen Arenen» und die Freundlichkeit der Helfer. Zudem seien die Massnahmen gegen die Verbreitung des Coronavirus sehr effizient gewesen.

    Seine Sorgen, die Spiele könnten wegen des Ausschlusses der Zuschauer und der strengen Hygieneregeln seelenlos werden, hätten sich nicht bestätigt. «Die Athleten haben diesen Spielen eine grossartige olympische Seele verliehen», schwärmte der Deutsche. In vielen Fällen habe man nicht bemerkt, dass keine Fans in den Arenen gewesen seien. Durch den Fokus auf den Sport habe man die Emotionen der Athleten besser nachempfinden und eine «sehr direkte Verbindung» zu ihnen aufbauen können. «Die Atmosphäre war intensiver als je zuvor.»

    Die Sportlerinnen und Sportler hätten es genossen, sich nach langen Monaten der Pandemie wiederzusehen. «Sie waren sehr dankbar dafür, dass diese Spiele endlich stattfinden können», versicherte der IOC-Chef. Die Qualität des Sports sei trotz der teils schwierigen Vorbereitungen auf diese Sommerspiele oft «extrem hoch» gewesen, urteilte Bach.

    Die Spiele seien «ein grosser Erfolg für Japan, aber auch für das IOC und die ganze Sportwelt», betonte der 67-Jährige. Für eine endgültige Bewertung wolle er aber noch bis zu seiner Rede bei der Schlussfeier am Sonntag abwarten. «Man muss die Ziellinie überschritten haben, um das finale Ergebnis zu kennen.» (sda/dpa)
    International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach watches the competition on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    Doch noch Gold für April Ross
    Die amerikanische Beachvolleyballerin April Ross hat ihren olympischen Medaillensatz mit dem Gewinn der Goldmedaille komplettiert. Zusammen mit Alix Klineman setzte sich die 39-Jährige im Final gegen die Australierinnen Mariafe Artacho del Solar/Taliqua Clancy deutlich mit 21:15, 21:16 durch.

    Silber hatte Ross 2012 mit Jennifer Kessy, Bronze 2016 mit Kerri Walsh gewonnen. Ross/Klineman, die im Halbfinal Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré bezwungen hatten, holten im siebten olympischen Beachvolleyball-Turnier zum vierten Mal Gold für die USA. Die anderen drei amerikanischen Olympiasiege waren auf das Konto des legendären Duos Kerri Walsh/Misty May-Treanor gegangen. (zap/sda)
    epa09399337 Alix Klineman (R) and April Ross (L) of the US celebrate after winning the Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal match between the US and Australia of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Shiokaze Park in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021 EPA/WU HONG
    Olympiasieger zeigt selbstgestrickten Tokio-Pulli
    Es ist vollbracht: Tom Daley hat seinen fertigen selbstgestrickten Olympia-Pullover präsentiert. Der Goldmedaillengewinner im Turmspringen war während der Spiele auf der Tribüne mit seinem Hobby aufgefallen.

    Olympiasieger Tom Daley hat seinen Fans den Pullover präsentiert, den er in den vergangene Tage bei den Spielen in Tokio gestrickt hatte. Der Brite, der im Wasserspringen vom 10-m-Turm Gold holte, war während des Synchronspringen-Wettkampfs vom 3-m-Brett von TV-Kameras beim Nachgehen seines Hobbys eingefangen worden.

    Auf der seiner Strickkunst gewidmeten Instagramseite @madewithlovebytomdaley (Deutsch: Mit Liebe gemacht von Tom Daley, Anm. d. Red) posiert der Athlet stolz mit seinem Olympia-Werk. Dazu schreibt er: «Als ich nach Tokio kam, entschied ich mich, etwas zu machen, das mich in der Zukunft an dieses Olympia erinnern lassen wird. Ich designte ein Farbmuster, das alles wesentliche dieser Spiele ausdrückt.» (dsl/t-online)
    Valenzuela nur noch wenig hinter den Diplomrängen
    Die Genfer Profigolferin Albane Valenzuela nähert sich in der dritten Runde des Olympiaturniers einem Diplomrang. Mit 67 Schlägen (4 unter Par) verbessert sie sich vom 27. auf den 16. Platz.

    Vor der Schlussrunde vom Samstag liegt die 23-Jährige nur noch zwei Schläge hinter dem 8. Platz. Selbst den fünf Schläge betragenden Rückstand auf einen Medaillenplatz wettzumachen ist nicht mehr ganz unrealistisch.

    Obwohl die Spielbedingungen wegen des Windes zunehmend schwierig wurden, fehlte Albane Valenzuela für eine makellose Runde wenig. Nach fünf Birdies auf den Löchern 1, 6, 11, 13 und 14 musste sie am schwierigen 18. und letzten Loch ihren einzigen Schlagverlust des Tages hinnehmen.

    Die 67 Schläge bedeuteten das drittbeste Tagesergebnis im 60-köpfigen Feld. Besser waren nur eine im Mittelfeld des Zwischenklassements liegende Ecuadorianerin (65 Schläge) und die renommierte Neuseeländerin Lydia Ko, die frühere Weltranglisten-Erste, mit 66 Schlägen.

    Die Lausannerin Kim Métraux nimmt nach drei Runden den 48. Platz ein. Wie schon am ersten Tag benötigte sie 74 Schläge, wodurch sie vier Positionen einbüsste. (zap/dab/sda)
    IOC entzieht zwei Trainern die Akkreditierung
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee entzieht im Zusammenhang mit dem Fall Kristina Timanowskaja zwei belarussischen Leichtathletik-Trainern die Olympia-Akkreditierung.

    Zu diesem Entscheid kam die vom IOC eingesetzte Disziplinarkommission. Die provisorische Massnahme sei zum Wohl der belarussischen Sportlerinnen und Sportler ergriffen worden, die sich noch in Tokio befinden.

    Die Trainer Artur Schimak und Juri Maisewitsch verliessen das olympische Dorf umgehend. Sie sollen Timanowskaja mitgeteilt haben, dass sie wegen kritischer Äusserungen in Sozialen Medien vorzeitig in ihre Heimat zurückkehren müsse. Die 24-Jährige hatte sich am Flughafen an die japanische Polizei gewandt und den Rückflug verweigert. Inzwischen hat sie Polen erreicht, wo sie ein humanitäres Visum erhielt. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Polen holt Gold im Gehen
    In Sapporo sicherte sich der Pole Dawid Tomala die womöglich letzte Goldmedaille im 50-km-Gehen. Die Zukunft der Disziplin ist unsicher. Für Paris sind die 50 km schon gestrichen, wie es danach weitergeht, steht noch nicht fest. In Japan machten die Geher mit einem dramatischen Rennen Werbung in eigener Sache. Tomala führte nach 40 km mit mehr als drei Minuten, im Finish kamen ihm der Deutsche Jonathan Hilbert (2.) und der Kanadier Evan Dunfee (3.) aber gefährlich nahe. Tomalas Sieg war eine Sensation: Der 31-jährige Pole feierte erst den zweiten Sieg in seiner Karriere nach dem Gewinn der U23-EM über 20 km vor zehn Jahren. Ehe er sich im März in der Slowakei für Tokio qualifizierte, startete er noch nie über 50 km. (zap/sda)
    epa09399202 Gold medalist Dawid Tomala of Poland reacts during the flower ceremony for the Men's 50 kilometer Race Walk during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
    Beachvolley-Gold für Norwegen?
    Norwegen ist wahrscheinlich nicht das erste Land, das einem in den Sinn kommt, wenn man an Beachvolleyball denkt. Dabei hat das Land wunderschöne Strände wie diesen hier auf den Lofoten:


    Im Männer-Final stehen Anders Mol und Christian Sorum nach einem 2:0-Sieg über das lettische Duo Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs. Die zwei Norweger treffen dort auf Wiatscheslaw Krassilnikow und Oleg Stojanowski. Die Russen schlugen Cherif Younousse/Ahmed Tijan aus Katar ebenfalls mit 2:0 Sätzen. (ram)
    Anders Berntsen Mol, left, of Norway, and teammate Christian Sandlie Sorum, celebrate winning a men's beach volleyball semifinal match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Anders Berntsen Mol,Christian Sandlie Sorum
    Dänemark im Handball-Final
    Frankreich kennt seinen Finalgegner im Handball-Turnier der Männer. Dänemark, Olympiasieger von Rio, setzte sich im Halbfinal mit 27:23 gegen Europameister Spanien durch. Damit kommt es am Samstag um 14 Uhr (Schweizer Zeit) zur Neuauflage des Finals von 2016.
    epa09398100 Mikkel Hansen (R) and Magnus Landin (L) of Denmark react during the Men's Semifinal match between Spain and Denmark during the Handball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
    Frankreichs Männer stehen nicht nur im Handball und Basketball im Final. Auch die Volleyballer kämpfen um Gold. Frankreich schlug Argentinien im Halbfinal 3:0 und trifft im Endspiel auf Russland. (ram)
    epa09398289 Members of the France men's volleyball team celebrate their victory in the men's seminfinal match between Argentina and France of the Volleyball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
    Grossmutter warnte Timanowskaja
    Wie die belarussische Leichtathletin Kristina Timanowskaja berichtete, entkam sie der Rückschaffung in ihre Heimat nur dank ihrer Grossmutter. Die habe sich per Telefon bei ihr gemeldet, als sie bereits an den Flughafen unterwegs gewesen sei, sagte die 24-Jährige im Gespräch mit der Nachrichtenagentur AP. «Alles, was sie sagte, war: 'Komm bitte nicht zurück nach Belarus, es ist nicht sicher.' Das war es, dann legte sie auf», sagte Timanowskaja. (sda/dpa)
    Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who came to Poland, fearing reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games, talks to reporters in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

    Die besten Bilder der Olympischen Spiele 2020 in Tokio

    1 / 84
    Die besten Bilder der Olympischen Spiele 2020 in Tokio
    quelle: keystone / vincent thian
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Japanische Olympia-Heldin: Mit diesen Videos verblüfft die 13-Jährige auf Social-Media

