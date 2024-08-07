vereinzelte Gewitter22°
Olympiaticker

Olympia-Ticker: Kameramann behindert Läufer im Rennen über 5000 m

SRF 2 - HD - Live

Olympiaticker

Kameramann will auch mitmachen +++ Jayet verpasst Segel-Medaille

07.08.2024, 14:34
Der Medaillenspiegel
Jayet verpasst Segel-Medaille
Maud Jayet ist im abschliessenden Medal Race der ILCA-6-Klasse leer ausgegangen. Die Waadtländerin belegte den 7. Rang und verpasst als Vierte des Schlussklassements die erste Schweizer Olympiamedaille im Segeln seit 56 Jahren. Jayets Rückstand aufs Podest betrug 15 Rangpunkte.
epa11528282 Maud Jayet of Switzerland competes during the Women Dinghy ILCA 6 race at the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 05 August ...
Bild: keystone
Die Niederländerin Marit Bouwmeester stand bereits vor dem finalen Lauf als Olympiasiegerin fest. Silber sicherte sich die dänische Weltmeisterin Anne-Marie Rindom, die Olympiasiegerin von Tokio. Bronze ging an die Norwegerin Line Flem Höst. (ram/sda)
Bruno, der Kameramann
An Englishman in Dublin
Nicht Johnny, sondern Mark English. Logischerweise nicht aus England, sondern aus Irland.
Mark English, of Ireland,and Gabriel Tual, of France, cross the finish line in a men&#039;s 5000 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP P ...
Bild: keystone
«Spiderwoman» Miroslaw kraxelt zu Gold
Aleksandra Miroslaw heisst die erste Olympiasiegerin im Speed-Klettern. Die Polin, die in der Qualifikation einen neuen Weltrekord aufgestellt hatte, schlug im Final die Chinesin Lijuan Deng. Bronze ging an Aleksandra Kalucka, die im Halbfinal gegen ihre Landsfrau den Kürzeren gezogen hatte.
Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, left, reacts after competing against Deng Lijuan of China, right, in the women&#039;s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wedn ...
Bild: keystone
Kletterer Lehmann klar am Final vorbei
Sportkletterer Sascha Lehmann verpasst im Wettbewerb mit Boulder und Lead die Teilnahme am Final mit den besten acht deutlich. Er beendet den Halbfinal auf Platz 17.

Auch im zweiten Wettkampfteil Lead blieb Lehmann hinter den Erwartungen zurück, in seiner bevorzugten Sparte scheiterte der 26-jährige Berner früh. (ram/sda)
Sascha Lehmann of Switzerland competes during the men&#039;s Boulder &amp; Lead Semifinal Lead at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Bild: keystone
Brunner begeistert als Fussballerin
Nina Brunners Fussabwehr beim Viertelfinal-Sieg gegen die Amerikanerinnen Sara Hughes und Kelly Cheng sorgte für Begeisterung. Der deutsche Eurosport-Kommentator konnte es kaum fassen: «Nein, nein, nein! Was für ein Ball», sagte er nach der Aktion, die mit einem Punkt für die Schweizerinnen endete. «Das ist das Play des Turniers!»

Auch SRF-Kommentator Sascha Ruefer zeigte sich von der «Fussballerin» Brunner beeindruckt und fügte an: «Das Transferfenster der Super-League-Klubs ist ja noch offen.»
video: srf
Slapstick-Tor der Anfang vom Ende
Weltmeister Spanien verpasst den Final des olympischen Fussballturniers der Frauen. Gegen Brasilien gibt es eine 2:4-Niederlage – nach einem denkbar blöden Start.

Das Führungstor der Brasilianerinnen nach sechs Minuten ist ein spanisches Eigentor der Marke «besonders ärgerlich»: Torhüterin Cata Coll schoss Verteidigerin Irene Paredes an, von der der Ball ins Tor abprallte.


Im Olympia-Final trifft Brasilien auf die USA. Die Amerikanerinnen kegelten Deutschland raus, siegten 1:0 nach Verlängerung.
Die Metro funktioniert
Olympia-Besucher freuen sich, für die Einwohner von Paris grenzt es an ein kleines Wunder: Die im Alltag oft überfüllten und von Pannen geplagten Metros halten dem Ansturm von Millionen Olympia-Fans stand.

94 Prozent der Olympia-Besucher und der übrigen Pendler gaben dem Nahverkehr gute Noten, wie eine Umfrage im Auftrag der Staatsbahn SNCF ergab. Im Vorfeld der Spiele hatte die Metro als Sorgenkind gegolten; ein Verkehrskollaps war befürchtet worden.
Vera Looser, of Namibia, carries her bike down into a metro station while surveying the course through Paris streets during a training session ahead of her road race event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, ...
Bild: keystone
Empfang für Julie Derron
Triathletin Julie Derron kehrt heute mit ihrer Silbermedaille um den Hals in die Schweiz zurück. Ihr Zug kommt um 13.26 Uhr in Basel an. Swiss Olympic und der Triathlonverband führen im Westflügel des Bahnhofs einen Empfang durch.
Der kuriose Grund, warum Triathletin Julie Derron eine Pistole im Ohrläppchen hat
Der Moonwalk unter Wasser
Jetzt hört aber mal auf! Das kann ich ja noch nicht mal an Land … eine sehr eindrückliche Einlage des US-Teams beim Synchronschwimmen:


Und hier der gesamte Auftritt:
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10
Quan Hongchan gelingt in der 10-Meter-Konkurrenz der perfekte Sprung. Auf dem Weg zu ihrem Olympiasieg schafft die Chinesin einen Sprung, der von allen Kampfrichtern mit der Höchstnote 10 bewertet wird.
Hey Olympiasiegerin, freu dich doch!
Cute Olympic moment +78 judo silver madalist Raz Hershko (ISR) encourages gold medalist Beatriz Souza (BR) to smile ar the podium.
byu/chilllyyypepper inolympics
US-Basketballer mit Kantersieg in die Halbfinals
Das hochkarätige amerikanische Basketballteam befindet sich nach einem Kantersieg im Viertelfinal weiter auf dem Weg zum fünften Olympiasieg in Folge und zum 17. insgesamt. Die mit drei souveränen Siegen durch die Gruppenphase marschierte Mannschaft um Superstar LeBron James deklassierte Brasilien mit 122:87.

Die Amerikaner führten bereits nach dem ersten Viertel mit 12 Punkten und bei Halbzeit mit 27 Punkten Vorsprung. Bester Werfer des «Dream Teams 2.0» war Devin Booker mit 18 Punkten. James, der seine Einsatzzeit ebenfalls dosierte, liess sich 12 Punkte, 9 Assists und 3 Rebounds notieren.

Nächster Gegner der USA ist am Donnerstag im Halbfinal Serbien. Den zweiten Halbfinal bestreiten Deutschland und Frankreich. (nih/sda)
epa11531770 LeBron James of the US gestures during the men&#039;s quarterfinal match between Brazil and USA in the Basketball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in ...
Bild: keystone
Ringer Lopez tritt mit fünftem Olympia-Gold ab
Kubas Ringer-Star Mijain Lopez hat seine einzigartige Karriere mit dem Gewinn der fünften Olympia-Goldmedaille gekrönt und emotional beendet. Der 41-Jährige setzte sich im Final des Superschwergewichts bis 130 Kilogramm souverän gegen Yasmani Acosta aus Chile durch. Schon an den Spielen 2008, 2012, 2016 und 2021 hatte der erfolgreichste Ringer der Olympia-Historie triumphiert.

Nach dem Kampf in der Champ-de-Mars-Arena jubelte Lopez erst ausgelassen mit den begeisterten Zuschauern, dann ging er auf die Knie und küsste die Matte. Er zog seine Schuhe aus und stellte sie in die Mitte der Kampffläche – eine übliche Geste von Ringern, die ihre Laufbahn beenden.

Lopez hatte seit den Spielen 2021 in Tokio keinen grösseren Wettkampf mehr bestritten. Umso erstaunlicher war es, in welch starker körperlicher Verfassung er in Paris antrat. Dass er seine Karriere beenden würde, hatte der Griechisch-Römisch-Spezialist schon angekündigt. (nih/sda/dpa)
Cuba&#039;s Mijain Lopez Nunez celebrates after defeating Chile&#039;s Yasmani Acosta Fernandez during their men&#039;s Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling final match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
Dritter Final zwischen den USA und Brasilien
Die Fussballerinnen der USA stehen zum sechsten Mal im Final des Olympia-Turniers. Dort treffen sie zum dritten Mal auf Brasilien.

Die Amerikanerinnen schlugen im Halbfinal in Lyon Deutschland 1:0 nach Verlängerung. Sophia Smith avancierte vor rund 15'000 Zuschauern in der 95. Minute zur späten Matchwinnerin. Obwohl bei den Deutschen mit Captain Alexandra Popp und der Stürmerin Lea Schüller zwei Leistungsträgerinnen ausfielen, hielten die Aussenseiterinnen lange erfolgreich dagegen. Den sechsten Finaleinzug im achten olympischen Turnier der Rekordsiegerinnen konnte das Team von Trainer Horst Hrubesch indes nicht vereiteln.
United States&#039; Sophia Smith celebrates with Trinity Rodman the opening goal during a women&#039;s semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday ...
Bild: keystone
Brasilien bekundete in Marseille gegen Weltmeister Spanien keine Mühe und siegte 4:2. Ein Eigentor von Irene Paredes brachte die Südamerikanerinnen bereits früh auf die Siegerstrasse. Gabi Portilho in der Nachspielzeit der ersten Hälfte und Adriana eine gute Viertelstunde vor Schluss sorgten schliesslich für überraschend klare Verhältnisse. In den Schlussminuten und der 15-minütigen Nachspielzeit konnten die Spanierinnen zwar noch zweimal treffen. Da aber auch Brasilien traf, wurde es zu keinem Zeitpunkt mehr spannend.
Brazil&#039;s Adriana celebrates after scoring her side&#039;s third goal during a women&#039;s semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at M ...
Bild: keystone
Nach zwei Finalniederlagen gegen die USA (2004 und 2008) soll es für die Brasilianerinnen im dritten Anlauf mit Gold klappen. Die Amerikanerinnen haben vier der seit 1996 im Programm vertretenen olympischen Fussballturniere gewonnen, warten aber seit 2012 auf den fünften Olympiasieg. Im Final wieder mittun kann Marta. Für die 38-jährige Ausnahmespielerin Brasiliens, die den Viertel- und Halbfinal gesperrt verpasst hatte, wird es das letzte Spiel ihrer Karriere sein. (nih/sda)
video: srf
Griechische Stabhochspringerin vierter Dopingfall
Die Griechin Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, die in der Qualifikation im Stabhochsprung ausgeschieden war, wurde wegen eines positiven Dopingtests vorläufig suspendiert. Dies teilten die Organisatoren der Olympischen Spiele in Paris am Dienstag mit.

Polak, die am Montag mit einem Sprung über 4,20 m ausgeschieden war, wurde wegen eines «abnormalen Analyse-Ergebnisses» nach einer Dopingkontrolle disqualifiziert und bis zum weiteren Verfahren suspendiert, schrieb die Organisation in einer Erklärung ohne weitere Details.

Polak ist nach der irakischen Judoka Sajjad Sehen, der nigerianischen Boxerin Cynthia Ogunsemilore und dem afghanischen Judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad der vierte Dopingfall der Olympischen Spiele in Paris. (sda/afp)
Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, of Greece, competes during the women&#039;s pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bild: keystone
Unglücklicher Kite-Lauf aus Schweizer Sicht
Nur gerade einen Lauf konnten die Kiterinnen surfen – und aus Schweizer Sicht erst noch einen unglücklichen: Kurz vor dem Start schlief der Wind auf der einen Seite der Startlinie komplett ein. Nicht weniger als 8 von 20 Kiterinnen waren in dieser Zone, blieben dort stehen und schafften es daher nicht zum Start – unter ihnen auch Elena Lengwiler. Dass die Wettfahrtleitung das Startprozedere trotzdem weiterlaufen liess, war nicht nur aus Schweizer Sicht ein fragwürdiger Entscheid. Verschiedene Nationen haben denn auch einen Protest gegen diesen Lauf eingereicht. Elena Lengwiler ist aktuell trotzdem noch im hervorragenden 6. Zwischenrang klassiert. (nih/sda)
epa11526195 Elena Lengwiler of Switzerland competes in the Women Kite opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 04 ...
Bild: keystone
Mermod/Siegenthaler erreichen Medal Race
Mermod und Siegenthaler erwischten im ersten Lauf einen denkbar schlechten Start und fanden sich weit hinten im Feld wieder. Als sich die Chance ergab, wagten sie im Gegensatz zu den anderen Teams einen Schlag nach links – und rundeten die dritte Bahnmarke als Führende. Mit diesem Laufsieg und dem anschliessenden soliden 9. Platz verbesserten sie sich in den 6. Zwischenrang. «Wir segelten über alles gesehen eine gute Regatta und konnten auch auf Rückschläge immer wieder reagieren», bilanzierte Mermod vor dem abschliessenden Medal Race. Siegenthaler ergänzte: «Mich hat vor allem unsere mentale Stärke gefreut: Wir blieben locker und nahmen stets Schritt für Schritt. Das war der Schlüssel für diese gute Platzierung.»
epa11530992 Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland in action during the Mixed Dinghy 470 opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Mar ...
Bild: keystone
Segel-Entscheidung mit Maud Jayet erst am Mittwoch
Aufgrund von mangelndem Wind in Marseille muss das Medal Race im Segeln der Frauen in der Kategorie ILCA 6 auf Mittwoch verschoben werden. Mit Maud Jayet muss sich auch eine Schweizerin gedulden. Sie nimmt das entscheidende Rennen als Vierte in Angriff. Im Medal Race der besten zehn werden doppelte Punkte verteilt, pro Rang gibt es also zwei Zähler. Jayet startet mit einem Rückstand von fünf Punkten auf die drittplatzierte Norwegerin Line Flem Höst, Gold und Silber sind schon vergeben.
Maud Jayet a le podium en ligne de mire.
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Serbien nach grosser Aufholjagd im Basketball-Halbfinal
Obwohl die Serben zwischenzeitlich mit 24 Punkten im Rückstand lagen, setzte sich das Team um NBA-Superstar Nikola Jokic am Ende doch gegen Australien durch. Der Center der Denver Nuggets hatte mit 21 Punkten, 14 Rebounds, neun Assists und vor allem auch starker Defensivarbeit in der entscheidenden Phase grossen Anteil am 95:90-Sieg gegen Australien. Erst in der Verlängerung konnte sich der Favorit im Viertelfinal durchsetzen, Australiens Topskorer Patty Mills (26 Punkte) hatte 1,4 Sekunden vor Ablauf der regulären Spielzeit zum 82:82 ausgeglichen. Im Halbfinal trifft Serbien nun auf die USA oder Brasilien.
Cheptegei verzichtet auf 5000 m
Joshua Cheptegei aus Uganda gab am Dienstag bekannt, dass er an den Spielen in Paris nicht über die 5000 Meter an den Start gehen wird. «Nach Gesprächen mit meinem Team haben wir beschlossen, das Rennen auszulassen», schrieb der Titelverteidiger und Weltrekordhalter in seinen sozialen Netzwerken. Als Grund nannte Cheptegei die fehlende Erholungszeit nach dem 10'000-m-Rennen vom Samstag, bei dem er die Goldmedaille gewann. Die Vorläufe stehen am Mittwoch im Programm, der Final findet am Samstag statt. (nih/sda/afp)
Men&#039;s 10,000-meter gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei reacts on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Joshua Cheptegei
Bild: keystone
Desplanches trifft den GOAT
Der letzten Samstag zurückgetretene Schweizer Schwimmer Jérémy Desplanches trifft bei einem Sponsoren-Event auf einen anderen Schwimm-Rentner. Zusammen mit dem 23-fachen Olympiasieger Michael Phelps posiert er für ein Foto. Vor acht Jahren trafen die beiden schon einmal aufeinander, damals im olympischen Schwimmbecken von Rio im Halbfinal über 200 m Lagen. Während Desplanches in diesem Lauf ausschied, zog der Amerikaner wie erwartet in den Final ein und gewann dort Gold. Weiter schrieb Desplanches unter seinem Instagram-Beitrag, dass er bei diesem Treffen an Land deutlich nervöser war, als damals im Wasser.


Der Medaillenspiegel

Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
1 / 37
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
Arena Champ-de-Mars (Paris Zentrum): Judo und Ringen. Kapazität: 8356 Zuschauer.
quelle: imago/usa today network / imago images
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Hast du in der Badi früher «die Katze» gemacht? Dann zieh dir mal diese Norwegerin rein
Video: watson
