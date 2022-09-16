Navigation
    • 19 unglaubliche Schläge und verrückte Punkte aus Roger Federers Karriere

    Die schönste Rückhand auf der Tour: Roger Federer liess regelmässig mit
    Die schönste Rückhand auf der Tour: Roger Federer liess regelmässig mit Bild: keystone

    19 unglaubliche Schläge und verrückte Punkte aus Roger Federers Karriere

    24 Jahre lang bezauberte Roger Federer Tennisfans aus aller Welt. Viel Zeit also für tolle Vorhände, gefühlvolle Rückhände, schnelle Smashs, reaktionsschnelle Volleys oder traumhafte Lobs. Hier eine Auswahl der besten Schläge und Punkte.
    16.09.2022, 16:16
    Niklas Helbling
    Niklas Helbling
    Frech, aber effizient

    Was soll man da noch machen?

    Wag es ja nicht, gegen Federer zu smashen …

    Ab 15:06.Video: YouTube/peRFect tennis

    Da fehlen einem die Worte 😳

    Video: YouTube/Denek1337

    Frech, aber effizient – Teil 2

    Der kommt einfach an jeden Ball…

    … an wirklich jeden

    Ein trockener, und noch wichtigerer Schlag

    Video: YouTube/Mohamed Nabawy
    1
    102
    Video
    Unvergessen
    Eine krachende Vorhand rettet Federer auf dem Weg zum Karriere-Slam
    von Reto Fehr

    Sorry, Sascha, wir wissen auch nicht, wie er das macht

    Video: streamja

    Ein Winner aus der Drehung, beim Zurücklaufen? Kein Problem!

    Video: YouTube/RogerFedererPoints

    Was. für. Ein. Ballwechsel.

    Gibt es etwas Schöneres als einen Tweener?

    Video: YouTube/Brian Dabul

    Ja. Zwei Tweener.

    Und weil es so schön war…

    Federer dreht den Spiess gegen Defensivspezialist Djokovic um

    Da hat er ihn aber schön vernascht

    Video: YouTube/Tennis TV

    Wie oft schlagen Federer und Juschny einen Slice? Ja!

    Video: YouTube/AvecDoubleCordage

    Wie gesagt: Smashen solltest du nicht gegen «King Roger»

    36 Mal hin und her – und dann macht er es einfach traumhaft

    Video: YouTube/RaiKanmuri

    Hier gibt's noch mehr verrückte Schläge:

    Video: YouTube/Tennis TV
    Mehr zu Roger Federer:
    Der Abgang der Legende: Der letzte Schlag von Roger Federer

    Video: watson

