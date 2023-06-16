Navigation
    Sport
    Velo

    So reagiert die Rad- und Sportwelt auf den Tod von Gino Mäder

    «Heute und für immer fahren wir für dich» – die Reaktionen zum Tod von Gino Mäder

    16.06.2023, 14:3716.06.2023, 14:44
    Mehr «Sport»

    Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportwelt ist geschockt. Gino Mäder erlag am Freitagmittag den Verletzungen, die er sich bei einem Sturz in der Abfahrt vom Albulapass zugezogen hatte. Der Schweizer Veloprofi wurde nur 26 Jahre alt. Mäder war gestern Donnerstag auf den letzten Kilometern der 5. Etappe mit Ziel in La Punt von der Strasse abgekommen und gestürzt.

    Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportfamilie trauert um das verlorene Mitglied. In Posts in den sozialen Medien drücken Kollegen, Teams und Begleiter ihre Trauer, ihre Bestürzung und ihr Mitgefühl aus.

    Tadej Pogacar: «Ruhe in Frieden, mein guter Freund.»
    Fabian Cancellara meldet sich zum Tod von Gino Mäder.
    Fabian Cancellara: «Wir werden dein Lächeln vermissen. Du warst so eine positive Person.»Bild: screenshot instagram
    Nino Schurter meldet sich zum Tod von Gino Mäder.
    Nino Schurter: «Was für ein trauriger Tag für die Sportwelt.»Bild: Screenshot instagram

    (abu)

    Die beliebtesten Kommentare
    avatar
    Janster
    16.06.2023 12:42registriert März 2021
    Ach du sch....wie krass ist dass denn? Einer meiner Lieblingsfahrer und nun so was. Das ist hart. Ich wünsche seiner Familie und den Freunden alles Gute.
    12217
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Kaoro
    16.06.2023 12:41registriert April 2018
    Ich kondoliere. Ruhe in Frieden.
    10013
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Liebu
    16.06.2023 12:42registriert Oktober 2020
    Du hattest die Zukunft, dein Leben noch vor dir. Du wirst eine Lücke hinterlassen, sei es als Mensch oder als Radrennfahrer.
    Viel Kraft den Angehörigen und Freunden.
    RIP Gino.
    Du wirst uns fehlen.
    9816
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
