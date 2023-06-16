«Heute und für immer fahren wir für dich» – die Reaktionen zum Tod von Gino Mäder

Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportfamilie trauert um das verlorene Mitglied. In Posts in den sozialen Medien drücken Kollegen, Teams und Begleiter ihre Trauer, ihre Bestürzung und ihr Mitgefühl aus.

Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportwelt ist geschockt. Gino Mäder erlag am Freitagmittag den Verletzungen , die er sich bei einem Sturz in der Abfahrt vom Albulapass zugezogen hatte. Der Schweizer Veloprofi wurde nur 26 Jahre alt. Mäder war gestern Donnerstag auf den letzten Kilometern der 5. Etappe mit Ziel in La Punt von der Strasse abgekommen und gestürzt.

Zwei Menschen in einem Körper – so leben die siamesischen Zwillinge Abby und Brittany

St.Gallens Maglica zu Stuttgart ++ Arsenal an Havertz dran ++ Bayern will Napoli-Star ++

Grosse watson-Umfrage zeigt: So steht die Bevölkerung zum Autobahnausbau in der Schweiz

Gino Mäder nach schwerem Sturz an der Tour de Suisse reanimiert – Kritik an der Strecke

Dicke Luft am US Open – Golfer der PGA-Tour und der Saudi-Tour treffen aufeinander

Der vor einer Woche verkündete Zusammenschluss der US PGA Tour mit dem Public Investment Fund von Saudi-Arabien (mit der rivalisierenden LIV Golf League) sorgt am US Open in Los Angeles für Gesprächsstoff und heisse Köpfe.

Der Hintergrund: In den letzten zwei Jahren stritten sich die rivalisierenden Golf-Touren PGA Tour und LIV Golf League um die besten Spieler. Mit 200 Millionen Dollar wurden der PGA Tour Stars wie Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka und Bryson DeChambeau abgeworben. Der saudi-arabische Staatsfonds, der über ein Vermögen von rund 620 Milliarden Dollar verfügt, finanzierte diesen Golf-Krieg mit über zwei Milliarden Dollar. Und die Saudis funkten der PGA Tour immer mehr ins Geschäft: 8 Turniere (von 14) der LIV League finden 2023 in den USA statt.