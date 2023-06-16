«Heute und für immer fahren wir für dich» – die Reaktionen zum Tod von Gino Mäder

Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportwelt ist geschockt. Gino Mäder erlag am Freitagmittag den Verletzungen, die er sich bei einem Sturz in der Abfahrt vom Albulapass zugezogen hatte. Der Schweizer Veloprofi wurde nur 26 Jahre alt. Mäder war gestern Donnerstag auf den letzten Kilometern der 5. Etappe mit Ziel in La Punt von der Strasse abgekommen und gestürzt.
Die Rad- und Schweizer Sportfamilie trauert um das verlorene Mitglied. In Posts in den sozialen Medien drücken Kollegen, Teams und Begleiter ihre Trauer, ihre Bestürzung und ihr Mitgefühl aus.
🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023
❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.
🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg
Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news that professional road cyclist, Gino Mäder has passed away.— David Lappartient (@DLappartient) June 16, 2023
This is a terrible blow to the whole cycling community and I send my heartfelt condolences to Gino’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Kk9EhCRsaz
The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.— UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 16, 2023
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mK
I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino. https://t.co/kjh2jC1xP6— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 16, 2023
Terriblement choqué 😭— Julian Alaphilippe Officiel (@alafpolak1) June 16, 2023
Toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et ses proches .
Tu étais un guerrier , un chic type Gino
❤️ https://t.co/HIktHavxCY
Cycling has today lost a rising star of the professional peloton in the name of Gino Mäder.— Amina Lanaya (@Amina_Lanaya) June 16, 2023
It’s devastating for the entire community but especially to his family and friends. My thoughts are with them and his close ones. pic.twitter.com/28E1wU8vYy
Cycling is a big family.— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) June 16, 2023
Today we all cry for a special boy.
Your smile will forever be in our hearts.
Ciao Gino.
Il ciclismo è una grande famiglia.
Oggi piangiamo insieme un ragazzo speciale.
Il tuo sorriso, rimarrà sempre nei nostri cuori.
Ciao Gino. pic.twitter.com/18M5A6W6dF
It is with deep sadness that we hear of Gino's passing. Our sincerest condolences to Gino's family, teammates and relatives.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 16, 2023
C'est avec une grande tristesse et une profonde émotion que nous apprenons le décès de Gino. Toutes nos condoléances à sa famille, ses coéquipiers et ses… https://t.co/g56z1pnp2u
it‘s horrible news today from @tds our thoughts are with @ginomaeder s closest, his family. his friends. his team. his mates. a dark day for the cycling family. may he rest in peace. #dege #dgnklb— John Degenkolb (@johndegenkolb) June 16, 2023
We are heartboken.— Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 16, 2023
Rest in peace, Gino Mäder.
To his family and his team @BHRVictorious, we express our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/908WQTqKwc
All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family and loved ones at this difficult and heartbreaking time.— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) June 16, 2023
Rest in peace, Gino ❤️ https://t.co/J0QFY6uWps
Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five.— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 16, 2023
Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace.
Nous apprenons avec effroi la disparition de Gino Mäder. Nous sommes profondément attristés. Nos pensées vont vers ses proches, sa famille, son équipe. C'est une tragédie.— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) June 16, 2023
(abu)
Liebu
Viel Kraft den Angehörigen und Freunden.
RIP Gino.
Du wirst uns fehlen.