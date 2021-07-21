Navigation
    15 Tweets, die das schier unglaubliche Ausmass der Fluten in Zhengzhou zeigen

    Die chinesische Millionen-Metropole Zhengzhou kämpft mit schweren Überschwemmungen. Tausende von Feuerwehrleuten sind im Einsatz, über 200'000 Menschen wurden bereits evakuiert. Diese 15 Videos geben einen Einblick in die Katastrophe.
    21.07.2021, 11:36

    Zhengzhou in der Provinz Henan wurde besonders hart von den Regenfällen getroffen.

    Die Rekord-Regenfälle haben zu massiven Überschwemmungen geführt.

    Von Samstagabend bis Dienstagabend sind 617,1 mm Regen gefallen.

    Zum Vergleich: Üblicherweise fällt in Zhengzhou im Schnitt 640,8 mm Regen pro Jahr.

    Über den Damm Goujiazuo in der Nähe Zhengzhous gibt es widersprüchliche Angaben – eine Meldung über den Dammbruch wurde von der Behörde für Krisenmanagement wieder zurückgezogen.

    Die Wassermassen sind so mächtig, dass sie ganze Gräben durch die Stadt ziehen.

    Beim Überqueren der Flüsse müssen die Menschen eine Kette bilden, um nicht mitgerissen zu werden.

    Auf Twitter zirkulieren Videos von Menschen, die versuchen, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen.

    Im letzten Moment wird hier eine Frau aus den tödlichen Fluten gezogen.

    Besonders prekär war die Situation in U-Bahnstationen.

    Während Stunden sassen Menschen in einer überfluteten U-Bahn fest. Sie konnten schliesslich gerettet werden.

    Obwohl zuerst berichtet wurde, dass alle Passagiere überlebt hätten, sind wohl mindestens 12 Menschen gestorben.

    Dieser Tweet lässt weitere Zweifel über die Berichterstattung aufkommen. Glaubt man dieser Person, dürfte die Todeszahl weitaus höher liegen als zunächst berichtet.

    Hier wurde der Moment festgehalten, in dem das Wasser in diese Bahnstation brach:

    Dieses Video zeigt, wie Menschen mutig in die Fluten springen, um eine mitgerissene Person zu retten.

    Dieser Retter hilft einer dreiköpfigen Familie aus dem Schlamm.

    Auch Schul- und Kindergartenkinder mussten gerettet werden.

    Unfassbare Druckwelle – hier explodiert eine Aluminium-Fabrik in China

    Video: watson

    Gemäss Wetterprognosen wird der Regen wohl noch bis Mittwochabend andauern.

    (saw)

