Trump siegessicher: «Es wird nicht einmal knapp» +++ Harris gemäss letzter Prognose vorn

Election Touchscreen Map Takes Deeper Look Inside Key Swing Voter | Onion News Network— The Onion (@TheOnion) November 4, 2024
ONN political analyst Jason Copeland breaks down the latest presidential polling trends going on inside Pennsylvania resident Nick Camden. pic.twitter.com/F3LapdLCHC
It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024
Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!
I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes.…
🚨JUST IN: NBC aired a special message from Donald Trump during tonight’s #Colts-#Vikings Sunday Night Football game game.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 4, 2024
NBC was legally forced to do so after they gave Kamala Harris airtime during Saturday Night Live.
pic.twitter.com/l4q5T3Rxmi