US-Wahlen 2024: Die aktuellen News im Liveticker

This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2024, 2024, and Republican presi ...
Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: Wer führt künftig das mächtigste Land der Welt?Bild: keystone
Liveticker

Trump siegessicher: «Es wird nicht einmal knapp» +++ Harris gemäss letzter Prognose vorn

Heute gilt es ernst: Die USA wählen ihr neues Staatsoberhaupt. Hier informieren wir dich laufend über alle aktuellen Entwicklungen.
05.11.2024, 13:4805.11.2024, 18:37
Das Wichtigste:

  • Am Dienstag, 5. November, wählen die USA ihren neuen Präsidenten oder ihre neue Präsidentin.
  • Entweder wird Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris das Weisse Haus von Joe Biden übernehmen oder Ex-Präsident Donald Trump erneut dort einziehen.
  • Laut aktuellen Umfragen kommt es zu einem extrem knappen Rennen – der Ausgang scheint komplett offen.
  • watson berichtet laufend über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen in der US-Wahlwoche. Hier siehst du, wann die ersten Resultate erwartet werden.
Die Wahlen im ABC-Livestream.Video: YouTube/ABC News
avatar
18:34
Trump: «Meine Unterstützer sind nicht gewalttätig»
Donald Trump, der sich während seiner Kampagne gewalttätiger Rhetorik bediente und Vergeltung an seinen Gegnern schwor, sagte nach der Stimmabgabe in Palm Beach in Florida, dass es nach der Wahl keine Gewalt geben dürfe. «Meine Unterstützer sind nicht gewalttätig», sagte er, ohne dabei auf Stürmung des Kapitols durch einen Pro-Trump-Mob am 6. Januar 2021 einzugehen. «Das muss ich ihnen nicht sagen.» (ome)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
18:07
Das Programm von Kamala Harris am «Election Day»
Kamala Harris will die Wahlnacht an ihrer ehemaligen Universität in der Hauptstadt Washington verbringen. In einem Radiointerview sagte sie: «Ich werde an meiner Alma Mater sein, der Howard University.» Davor werde sie mit ihrer Familie zu Abend essen, sagte die Vizepräsidentin dem Sender Newsradio KDKA. Sie habe viele Verwandte zu Besuch. Harris sagte weiter, den ganzen Tag über werde sie mit Menschen sprechen und sie daran erinnern, wählen zu gehen. Auch in mehreren Posts auf der Plattform «X» forderte sie die Menschen auf, wählen zu gehen. «Heute stimmen wir über eine bessere Zukunft ab», schrieb die 60-jährige Demokratin.
epa11703137 A mural of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Mount Airy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 05 November 2024. Voters nationwide are participating in the 2024 US presidential election, deciding i ...
Bild: keystone
17:52
Trump hat gewählt und gibt sich siegessicher
Donald Trump hat gewählt. Der ehemalige US-Präsident hat zusammen mit seiner Frau Melania in einem Wahllokal in Palm Beach seine Stimme abgegeben. «Ich bin sehr zuversichtlich, ich höre, dass wir überall sehr gut abschneiden», sagte er nach der Stimmabgabe gegenüber der Presse. Er sei zuversichtlich, dass er die Wahl gewinnen werde und dass es «nicht einmal knapp wird.» (ome)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tue ...
Bild: keystone
17:48
Eine historische Wahl
Wir wissen es, die Umfragen deuten auf einen extrem knappen Wahlausgang hin, weswegen das Ergebnis nicht abzusehen ist. Dabei könnte nicht nur die innenpolitische Stabilität der USA massgeblich gefährdet sein, sondern auch ihre zukünftige Rolle in internationalen Bündnissen und die transatlantische Zusammenarbeit auf den Kopf stellen. Die Verflechtungen Europas mit den Vereinigten Staaten sind im wirtschaftlichen Bereich riesig und haben im Verteidigungsbereich sogar existenzielle Dimensionen. Mehr dazu kannst du hier nachlesen. (sda)
Analyse
So gefährlich wäre eine Trump-Oligarchie
17:38
Satire-Magazin «The Onion» nimmt CNN auf die Schippe
Die «Magic Wall» von CNN gehört während den US-Wahlen für viele Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer zum Informationstool Nummer eins. Seit 2008 zeigt Moderator John King auf einem Touchscreen-Display in der Wahlnacht eine Vielzahl aktueller Wahldaten, seither ist die ikonische «Magic Wall» während dem «Election Day» nicht mehr wegzudenken. Nun hat das Satire-Magazin «The Onion» ein Video auf «X» geteilt, welches die «Magic Wall» und CNN auf sehr lustige Weise auf die Schippe nimmt. Aber siehe am besten selbst: (ome)
avatar
Washington D.C wählt
von Ralph Steiner
Hier bei der Dunbar Senior High School im Nordosten Washingtons befindet sich eines der Wahlzentren, in denen die Menschen bis 20 Uhr Ortszeit ihren Wahlzettel in die Urne werfen können. Von aussen sieht alles relativ ruhig aus, doch es kommen schon laufend Leute vorbei und geben ihre Stimme ab. Die Präsenz der Wählerinnen und Wähler nutzen andere Organisation, um für ihre Anliegen zu werben.
Bild
16:37
Trump ruft bei Schlangen an Wahllokalen zu Geduld auf
Der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump hat die Wählerinnen und Wähler in den USA zu Geduld bei der Stimmabgabe ermahnt.

«Ihr müsst eure Stimme abgeben, egal, wie lange es dauert. Bleibt in der Schlange!», schrieb er auf der Plattform X. Die Begeisterung der Wähler gehe «durch die Decke». Sein Vizekandidat, J.D. Vance, schrieb auf X, es gebe viele Berichte über «grossen Enthusiasmus» und lange Schlangen an den Wahllokalen.

Trump behauptete in seinem Post, die Demokraten wollten die Stimmabgabe der Menschen verhindern. «Die radikalen kommunistischen Demokraten wollen, dass ihr eure Sachen packt und nach Hause geht», warnte er. (sda/dpa)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
16:18
Kamala Harris liegt laut neuester Prognose von «The Economist» vorn
Die Vorhersage des Nachrichtenmagazins «The Economist» hat sich in einer letzten Prognose noch einmal verändert: Die Siegchancen von Kamala Harris stiegen von 50 Prozent auf 56 Prozent. Der Vorsprung sei zwar so gering, dass man ihn kaum als solchen bezeichnen könne, aber es werde angenommen, dass sie im Vergleich zu Donald Trump eine stärkere Woche hatte.

Die letzten Umfragen würden diese Annahme bestätigen. Gestern wurden 67 Umfragen veröffentlicht – in 44 davon schnitt Harris besser ab, als in der Prognose von The Economist vorhergesagt wurde. In Pennsylvania lag sie im Durchschnitt einen Prozentpunkt vorn. (hkl)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) K ...
Bild: keystone
15:20
JD Vance gibt in Ohio seine Stimme ab
Der republikanische Vizepräsidentschaftskandidat JD Vance gab heute Morgen seine Stimme persönlich in seinem Wahllokal in Cincinnati ab. Der Senator schien gut gelaunt zu sein, als er mit seiner Frau Usha und ihren Kindern in der Kirche des Heiligen Antonius von Padua ankam, um abzustimmen. Nachdem er seine Stimme für das Trump-Vance-Ticket abgegeben hatte, sagte Vance Reportern, er sei all jenen dankbar, die gekommen seien, um «eine der grossen Traditionen der amerikanischen Demokratie» zu erleben.

«Ich fühle mich gut. Man weiss nie, bis man es weiss, aber ich habe ein gutes Gefühl bei diesem Rennen», sagte Vance.

Er meinte ausserdem: «Ich hatte vor ein paar Jahren ein gutes Gefühl bei meinem eigenen Rennen, als ich genau an dieser Stelle gewählt habe. Hoffentlich läuft es für Präsident Trump und mich genauso gut, wie es für mich vor ein paar Jahren im Bundesstaat Ohio gelaufen ist.» (kek)
epa11701612 Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance participates in an Election Day eve campaign rally in the Cobb County area of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 04 November 2024. Vance ...
Bild: keystone
15:09
Tim Walz hält letzte Wahlkampfveranstaltung ab
Tim Walz soll am Dienstagmorgen in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, zu seiner letzten angekündigten Wahlkampfveranstaltung erscheinen. Er ist der einzige der vier Präsidentschafts- und Vizepräsidentschaftskandidaten, der vor den Wahlpartys noch eine Veranstaltung am Wahltag auf dem Programm hat. Kamala Harris wird mehrere Radiointerviews geben, bevor sie und Walz am Wahlabend eine Wahlparty an der Howard University in Washington, D.C. abhalten. Donald Trump hält seine Wahlparty in Florida ab. (kek)
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Bild: keystone
14:53
Fast 83 Millionen stimmten vorzeitig ab / Angst vor Gewalt
Viele Wähler haben allerdings auch schon gewählt. Fast 83 Millionen US-Bürger stimmten allein bis mittags vor dem Wahltag per Brief oder in vorab geöffneten Wahllokalen ab, wie das «Election Lab» der Universität Florida berichtete. Das entspricht mehr als der Hälfte der 2020 bei der Präsidentenwahl insgesamt abgegebenen Stimmen. Der Wahltag wird allerdings nicht nur mit Spannung, sondern auch mit Sorge vor Ausschreitungen oder Gewalt erwartet. In der Hauptstadt verbarrikadierten einige Geschäftsleute im Zentrum ihre Schaufenster mit Holzplatten. Das Ergebnis der Wahl könnte möglicherweise erst nach Tagen feststehen. Besonders die Briefwahlstimmen verzögern den Auszählungsprozess. Die ersten grösseren Wahllokale an der Ostküste der USA schliessen um Mitternacht Schweizer Zeit. (sda/dpa)
14:48
Erste Ergebnisse: Gleichstand in Dixville Notch
Bereits um Mitternacht (Ortszeit) fiel die erste Entscheidung: Das kleine Dörfchen Dixville Notch im Bundesstaat New Hampshire verkündete ein Unentschieden. Auf einer handbeschriebenen Tafel wurden je drei Stimmen für Harris und Trump bekanntgegeben. Die Wahlbeteiligung betrug 100 Prozent.

Das Wahllokal in Dixville Notch öffnet seit 1960 am Wahltag bereits um Mitternacht. Da es in dem Skiort nahe der Grenze zu Kanada nur sechs registrierte Wähler gibt, sind Stimmabgabe und Auszählung schnell abgewickelt. Bei der Wahl 2020 hatte hier US-Präsident Joe Biden ohne Gegenstimme gegen Trump gewonnen.

Auch wenn die Resultate in dem kleinen Skiort längst nicht immer spiegelten, wer am Ende Präsident wurde, könnte man das Ergebnis als Sinnbild für das enge politische Rennen in dem gespaltenen Land sehen. Nach Angaben von US-Medien waren die Umfragen selten so eng wie diesmal - und der Wahlausgang ist völlig unberechenbar.
Am Morgen (Ortszeit) machten die Wahllokale in grösseren Städten und Kommunen im Osten des Landes auf.
An einigen Wahllokalen bildeten sich sofort längere Schlangen.

Weil sich die USA über mehrere Zeitzonen erstrecken, zieht sich die Öffnung der Wahllokale über mehrere Stunden. Im Westküstenstaat Kalifornien kann man von 7.00 Uhr Ortszeit (16.00 Uhr MEZ) an die Stimme abgeben. Hawaii und Alaska sind die Schlusslichter: Hier können die Wähler bis um 6.00 Uhr MEZ am Mittwoch abstimmen, auf den Aleuten - einer Inselgruppe im Nordpazifik - noch eine Stunde länger.
Les Otten, far right, has his vote inserted into the ballot box by town moderator Tom Tillotson shortly after midnight in the presidential primary election, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dixville Notch, ...
Bild: keystone
(sda/dpa)
14:33
Joe Biden verfolgt Ergebnisse vom Weissen Haus aus
Der scheidende US-Präsident Joe Biden wird den historischen Wahltag aus dem Weissen Haus verfolgen. Öffentliche Auftritte des 81-Jährigen sind nicht geplant.

Mitarbeiter seines Teams sagten dem Fernsehsender CNN, Biden und seine Frau Jill wollten die Wahlergebnisse zusammen mit langjährigen Mitarbeitern und leitenden Angestellten aus der Residenz im Weissen Hauses beobachten.
President Joe Biden speaks to union laborers about his administration&#039;s support for unions in Philadelphia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Joe Biden
Bild: keystone
Damit verläuft der Wahltag ganz anders, als sich Biden das vor einigen Monaten noch vorgestellt hat. Denn eigentlich wollte er selbst erneut kandidieren – zog sich dann aber unter Druck aus seiner eigenen Partei zugunsten seiner Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris zurück.

Am Tag vor der Wahl hatte sich Biden bereits auffallend bedeckt gehalten. Zuvor hatte er aktiv Wahlkampf für Harris gemacht – und deren Kampagne mit einer ungeschickten Äusserung in Erklärungsnot gebracht.

Dem Mitschnitt eines Wahlkampftelefonats war nicht eindeutig zu entnehmen, ob Biden Trumps Anhänger als «Müll» bezeichnete – oder dies zu verbreiteten Ansichten über Latinos sagte. Das Trump-Lager vertritt die erste Lesart, das Weisse Haus die andere. Biden selbst beteuert, er habe sich undeutlich ausgedrückt und sei falsch verstanden worden. Im Wahlkampf-Schlussspurt beleidigte nun Trumps Vize-Kandidat J.D. Vance eindeutig Harris als Müll. «Wir werden den Müll in Washington D.C. rausbringen, und der Müll heisst Kamala Harris», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
14:25
Arizonas episch langer Wahlzettel könnte Probleme bereiten
Zum ersten Mal seit fast 20 Jahren wählen die Wähler im hart umkämpften Maricopa County in Arizona auf zwei Blättern, auf deren Vorder- und Rückseite Dutzende von Stimmen stehen. Wahlbeamte warnen, dass die Wähler aufgrund der Länge der Wahlzettel möglicherweise länger in den Wahlkabinen bleiben müssen, was zu Rückstaus in den Warteschlangen führen kann. Der lange Stimmzettel könnte auch Probleme bereiten, wenn Wähler versuchen, ihn in die Auszählungsmaschinen einzuführen. Daher müssen Wahlhelfer die Wähler möglicherweise anweisen, ihre Stimmzettel ungültig zu machen und neu zu beginnen – oder sie in einen Briefkasten zu werfen, damit sie abtransportiert und ausserhalb des Wahllokals ausgezählt werden können. (kek)
14:08
Richter genehmigt Wahlbeobachter in St. Louis. Beobachter in Texas müssen sich ausserhalb der Wahllokale aufhalten
Eine Bundesrichterin sagte gemäss CNN am Montagabend, sie werde das US-Justizministerium nicht daran hindern, Wahlbeobachter an den Wahllokalen in St. Louis einzusetzen. Damit wies sie eine Klage republikanischer Vertreter des Bundesstaates Missouri ab. Die von Ex-Präsident Donald Trump ernannte US-Bezirksrichterin Sarah Pitlyk verwies auf eine frühere gerichtliche Vereinbarung zwischen der Stadt St. Louis und der Behörde, die es den Mitarbeitern des Justizministeriums erlaubte, zu überwachen, ob die Wahllokale der Stadt dem Americans With Disabilities Act entsprachen.
In einem anderen Fall einigte sich das Justizministerium in Texas unterdessen darauf, dass sich Wahlbeobachter am Wahltag ausserhalb der Wahllokale aufhalten werden, wie staatliche Stellen mitteilten.

Die Republikaner des Bundesstaates Texas hatten Klage eingereicht, um das Justizministerium daran zu hindern, Wahlbeobachter in die Wahllokale zu schicken. Der Bundesstaat liess am Montag jedoch durchblicken, man habe sich mit dem Justizministerium geeinigt, den Einsatz der Beobachter im Freien zu erlauben.

Der vom ehemaligen Präsidenten Donald Trump ernannte US-Bezirksrichter Matthew Kacsmaryk ordnete an, dass das Justizministerium bis 12.00 Uhr CT Unterlagen zur Bestätigung der Vereinbarung einreichen müsse. (kek)
13:31
Wahllokale im Osten der USA geöffnet
In den USA haben die ersten Wahllokale für all diejenigen geöffnet, die am Wahltag persönlich ihre Stimme abgeben wollen. Nachdem in einem kleinen Ort bereits um Mitternacht (Ortszeit) abgestimmt worden war, machten im Osten der Vereinigten Staaten nun auch die Wahllokale in grösseren Städten und Kommunen auf.


Um 7.00 Uhr Ortszeit (13.00 Uhr MEZ) öffneten sie zum Beispiel in Washington DC, bereits eine Stunde früher in New York.


Die Entscheidung fällt zwischen der Demokratin und Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris sowie dem republikanischen Ex-Präsidenten Donald Trump. Auch in einigen «Swing States», die besonders umkämpft sind und die Wahl entscheiden könnten, dürfen die Wähler bereits an die Wahlurnen - etwa in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania und in Teilen von Michigan. In Wisconsin, Arizona und Nevada, wo ebenfalls ein enges Rennen erwartet wird, öffnen die Wahllokale erst später.

Weil sich die USA über mehrere Zeitzonen erstrecken, zieht sich die Öffnung der Wahllokale über mehrere Stunden. Nach dem Osten folgen die Staaten im Zentrum des Landes. Im Westküstenstaat Kalifornien kann man von 7.00 Uhr Ortszeit (16.00 Uhr MEZ) an die Stimme abgeben. Hawaii und Alaska sind die Schlusslichter: Hier können die Wähler bis um 6.00 Uhr (MEZ) am Mittwoch abstimmen, auf den Aleuten noch eine Stunde länger. (sda/dpa)
epa11702553 A woman walks past the Dekalb County Avondale Estates City Hall voting precinct as the polls open on Election Day in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the cou ...
Bild: keystone
Ein Wahllokal in Dekalb County, Georgia.
13:16
Trumps Berater beschreiben die letzten Stunden als entscheidend für die Wahlbeteiligung
Trumps Berater sind überzeugt, dass ein Erfolg oder Misserfolg Trumps in diesen letzten Stunden letztlich von einer Frage abhängt: der Wahlbeteiligung. «Es ist knapp. Es ist wirklich knapp», sagte ein hochrangiger Trump-Berater gegenüber CNN. «Ich möchte nicht so lächerlich klingen. ‚Oh, es geht um die Wahlbeteiligung‘, aber darauf läuft es wirklich hinaus und es ist das Einzige, worauf wir uns im Moment konzentrieren.» Trumps Berater sind der Ansicht, dass dieser Zyklus der stärkste sei, den Trump jemals durchlaufen hat, insbesondere wenn sie die Umfrageergebnisse mit denen von 2016 und 2020 vergleichen. (kek)
13:10
US-Wahlbeamte fordern die Bevölkerung auf, sich nicht von Verschwörungstheorien täuschen zu lassen
Wahlbeamte in den gesamten USA – insbesondere in den Swing States – versicherten, die Integrität der Wahl zu wahren und forderten die Wähler auf, sich nicht von Verschwörungstheorien in die Irre führen zu lassen.
«Hier in Georgia ist es einfach, zu wählen, und schwer zu betrügen», sagte Brad Raffensperger in Georgia, der für die Wahlen zuständig ist. «Unsere Systeme sind sicher und unsere Leute sind bereit.»
FILE - Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investi ...
Bild: keystone
Im Vorfeld der Wahl gab es bereits Vorwürfe von Trump und anderen Republikanern, die Wahl sei «manipuliert». Trump hat wiederholt falsche Behauptungen aufgestellt, die Demokraten würden bei der Wahl betrügen. (kek)
11:39
Starke Unwetter belasten Swing States
Einige wichtige Swing States werden am Wahltag von starken Unwettern heimgesucht. Die stärksten Regenfälle fallen von Osttexas bis zur Grenze zwischen Missouri und Illinois, einschließlich St. Louis. Das Unwetter verlagert sich nach Osten, könnte aber bereits Wähler beeinträchtigen, die in den frühen Morgenstunden ihre Stimme abgeben möchten. Die Front wird weiter nach Osten ziehen und Regenschauer nach Minnesota und in die Swing States Wisconsin und Michigan im Süden bis nach Louisiana bringen. Bei früheren Wahlen hat der Regen die Wahlbeteiligung leicht reduziert. Wisconsin hat von den sieben Swing States laut CNN das schlechteste Wetter. Es gibt Sturmwarnungen der Stufe 1 bis 5. (kek)
11:25
Öffnung Wahllokale
Die ersten Wahllokale öffnen in Kürze.
6 Uhr (12 Uhr Schweizer Zeit): Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Virginia
6:30 Uhr (12.30 Uhr Schweizer Zeit): Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Vermont. (kek)
10:29
Trump hat bei Abba-Musik wohl nicht genau hingehört
Abba-Star Björn Ulvaeus hält nichts davon, dass auf Wahlkampfveranstaltungen von US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump Lieder und Videos der schwedischen Kultband liefen. «Das mag ich überhaupt nicht!», sagte der 79-Jährige dem schwedischen Rundfunksender SVT.

«Wir haben niemals zugelassen, dass unsere Musik im politischen Zusammenhang verwendet wird. Das ist schrecklich», sagte er.

Zugleich hält der schwedische Musiker all das auch für sehr komisch. «‹The Winner Takes It All› handelt von jemandem, der verloren hat und als Verlierer dasteht», sagte Ulvaeus unter Verweis auf einen der Welthits von Abba aus dem Jahr 1980, in dem es um eine Frau geht, die ihren Mann an eine andere Frau verloren hat. Trump könne also nicht genau auf den Liedtext geachtet haben, mutmasste der Schwede lächelnd.

Im Wahlkampf hatte Trump mehrmals Lieder und Musikvideos von Abba spielen lassen. Das Musiklabel Universal und Abba selbst forderten bereits vor Monaten, dass dies sofort gestoppt werde. Doch Trumps Wahlkampfteam gab an, dass man das Recht dazu habe, Abba-Musik vor Publikum zu spielen. Ulvaeus zog das bei SVT noch einmal in Zweifel. (sda/dpa)
9:55
Wird Trump frühzeitig den Sieg ausrufen?
Es ist gut möglich, dass es noch einige Tage dauern wird, bis eine Siegerin oder ein Sieger bei den Wahlen feststeht. Wenn das Rennen eng wird, könnte es länger dauern, bis aus den Swing States wie Pennsylvania ein definitives Resultat kommt.

Das Team von Kamala Harris hat in den vergangenen Wochen immer wieder gesagt, dass Donald Trump womöglich frühzeitig seinen Sieg verkünden wird, obschon die entscheidenden Staaten noch nicht ausgezählt sind.

Der Republikaner hat während seines Wahlkampfes Zweifel über die Rechtmässigkeit des Wahlsystems gestreut. Seine Abwahl im Jahr 2020 anerkennt er bis jetzt nicht.

Weshalb die USA bei einer Niederlage Trumps ins Chaos stürzen könnte, liest du hier:
Wie Trump bei einer Niederlage mit der Big Lie 2.0 die USA ins Chaos stürzen will
8:35
Trumps Kinder werben für Vater in Michigan - Ivanka fehlt
Einige von Donald Trumps Kindern haben bei dessen Wahl-Abschlusskundgebung für den republikanischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten geworben. Trumps Söhne Eric und Don Jr. sowie Tochter Tiffany kamen in Grand Rapids im Bundesstaat Michigan auf die Bühne und wurden bejubelt. Ebenfalls dabei waren Trumps Schwiegertochter Lara Trump und Schwiegersohn Michael Boulos. Trumps Sohn Barron und seine Tochter Ivanka fehlten.

«Und Ivanka sitzt zu Hause und schaut sich jede Sekunde hiervon an», sagte Trump über seine Tochter, die sich im Wahlkampf auffällig zurückgehalten hatte. Ivanka Trump arbeitete während Trumps Zeit im Weissen Haus als enge Beraterin ihres Vaters. Trumps Sohn Eric sagte über seinen 78 Jahre alten Vater: «Ich kann Ihnen sagen, dass wir als Sohn, als Familie, noch nie in unserem Leben so stolz auf einen Menschen gewesen sind.»

Trump redete bei seinem finalen Wahlkampfauftritt fast zwei Stunden. Zum Abschluss rief er «Ich liebe euch» und tanzte - wie häufig - zu dem Disco-Klassiker «Y.M.C.A». (sda/dpa)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump hugs his son, Eric Trump, as he speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Bild: keystone
7:26
Trump setzt in letzter Wahlkampfrede auf Beleidigungen
Der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump hat seine demokratische Rivalin Kamala Harris bei seiner Abschlusskundgebung im Wahlkampf gleich zu Beginn mit Beleidigungen überzogen. «Sie ist eine linksradikale Verrückte», sagte Trump in Grand Rapids im besonders hart umkämpften «Swing State» Michigan. Bis vor kurzem habe niemand gewusst, wer die US-Vize überhaupt sei. «Aber dann wollten sie politisch korrekt sein. Also wählten sie Kamala und nannten sie Harris, und niemand wusste, wer Harris war.» Deshalb würde man sie nur mit ihrem Vornamen ansprechen. Trump nannte Harris «eine Person mit sehr niedrigem IQ».

Trump redet regelmässig abfällig über die 60 Jahre alte Demokratin. Diese beendete wenige Minuten, bevor Trump seine Rede in Michigan begann, ihre Abschlusskundgebung in Philadelphia im «Swing State» Pennsylvania. Dabei erhielt sie Unterstützung von Superstars wie Lady Gaga und setzte auf eine positive Botschaft.

Die Abschlusskundgebungen sind die letzte Chance der Kandidaten, eine Botschaft an ihre Wähler zu richten, bevor heute über das Präsidentenamt und die künftigen Machtverhältnisse im US-Parlament entschieden wird. (sda/dpa)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
7:21
Lady Gaga appelliert bei Harris' Schlusskundgebung an Frauen
US-Präsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris hat bei ihrer Abschlusskundgebung im Wahlkampf prominente Unterstützung von Lady Gaga erhalten. Die Sängerin performte vor dem letzten Wahlkampfauftritt der Demokratin den Song «God Bless America» am Klavier.

Lady Gaga nutzte die Bühne auch für einen gezielt an Frauen gerichteten Appell, Harris bei der Präsidentschaftswahl zu unterstützen. Lange hätten Frauen keine Stimme gehabt, aber Kinder grossgezogen, Familien zusammengehalten und Männer bei ihren Entscheidungen unterstützt. Jetzt seien sie an der Entscheidung beteiligt, wie es mit dem Land weitergehe. «Ich habe meine Stimme abgegeben für eine, die Präsidentin für alle Amerikaner sein wird», sagte die Künstlerin. «Und jetzt, Pennsylvania, sind Sie dran. Das Land ist auf Sie angewiesen.» (sda/dpa)
Lady Gaga departs after performing during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphi ...
Bild: keystone
7:19
Harris gibt sich in letzter Wahlkampfrede siegessicher
In einer Show mit zahlreichen Stargästen an ikonischem Ort hat sich US-Präsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris zum Abschluss ihres Wahlkampfs siegessicher gezeigt. Vor den Stufen des Philadelphia Museum of Art im «Swing State» Pennsylvania, der Kulisse aus dem Kultfilm «Rocky» über den Aufstieg eines Boxers, sagte Harris: «Es ist schön, wieder in der Stadt der brüderlichen Liebe zu sein, wo das Fundament unserer Demokratie geschmiedet wurde, und hier an diesen berühmten Stufen, einer Hommage an diejenigen, die als Aussenseiter beginnen und sich zum Sieg hocharbeiten.»

Harris wiederholte ihr Versprechen, eine Präsidentin für alle Amerikanerinnen und Amerikaner zu sein. Die minuziös choreografierte Veranstaltung mit Gästen wie Starmusikerin Lady Gaga und TV-Ikone Oprah Winfrey erinnerte an grosse amerikanische Fernsehmomente wie die Oscar- und Grammy-Verleihungen oder die Halbzeitshow des Super Bowl. Zehntausende enthusiastische Zuschauer jubelten Harris zu. (sda/dpa)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) K ...
Bild: keystone
7:17
Winfrey wirbt für Harris: Wir stimmen für Heilung statt Hass
Die bekannte US-Talkmasterin Oprah Winfrey hat eindringlich zur Wahl der demokratischen Präsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris aufgerufen. «All die Angst und die Furcht, die ihr fühlt: Ihr fühlt sie, weil ihr die Gefahr spürt, und ihr ändert das mit eurer Stimme», sagte die 70-Jährige auf Harris' Abschlusskundegebung in Philadelphia, der grössten Stadt im besonders umkämpften Bundesstaat Pennsylvania. «Wir stimmen für Heilung statt Hass.» Die Entscheidung, nicht zu wählen, sei definitiv eine Entscheidung dafür, anderen Menschen die Kontrolle über die eigene Zukunft zu überlassen, sagte Winfrey. «Jede einzelne Stimme, jeder wird eine Rolle spielen.» (sda/dpa)
Oprah Winfrey speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/M ...
Bild: keystone
6:41
JD Vance beschimpft Harris als «Müll»
Der republikanische Kandidat für das Amt des US-Vizepräsidenten, JD Vance, hat seinen Wahlkampf mit einer Beleidigung der Trump-Kontrahentin Kamala Harris beendet. «Wir werden den Müll in Washington D.C. rausbringen, und der Müll heisst Kamala Harris», sagte Vance bei einem Auftritt im Bundesstaat New Hampshire.

Seit dem Auftritt eines Comedians bei einem Wahlkampf-Event des republikanischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump im New Yorker Madison Square Garden hält sich «Müll»-Rhetorik hartnäckig im US-Wahlkampf. Der Komiker hatte die zu den USA gehörende Karibikinsel Puerto Rico als im Ozean schwimmende Insel aus Müll bezeichnet – und damit Empörung ausgelöst.

Kurz vor seinen Äusserungen über Harris kritisierte Vance auch eine Äusserung des scheidenden Präsidenten Joe Biden. Stein des Anstosses: ein Wahlkampftelefonat Bidens mit der Latino-Community. Einem danach veröffentlichten Mitschnitt ist nicht eindeutig zu entnehmen, ob Biden Trumps Anhänger als «Müll» bezeichnete – oder die verbreiteten Ansichten über Latinos. Das Trump-Lager verbreitet seitdem erstere Lesart, das Weisse Haus die andere. Biden selbst beteuert, er habe sich undeutlich ausgedrückt und sei falsch verstanden worden. Vance bezeichnete die Äusserungen des Präsidenten nun als respektlos. (sda/dpa)
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign rally on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Newtown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) JD Vance
Bild: keystone
6:36
US-Geheimdienste: Wahlmanipulation bleibt Russlands Ziel
Vor der weltweit mit Spannung erwarteten US-Wahl warnen amerikanische Geheimdienste vor versuchter Manipulation der Abstimmung durch Russland – auch am Wahltag und in den Wochen danach. «Russland ist die aktivste Bedrohung. Insbesondere mit Russland verbundene Einflussakteure produzieren Videos und erstellen gefälschte Artikel, um die Legitimität der Wahl zu untergraben, den Wählern Angst vor dem Wahlprozess zu machen und zu suggerieren, dass Amerikaner aufgrund politischer Präferenzen Gewalt gegeneinander anwenden», teilten mehrere US-Geheimdienste in einer gemeinsamen Stellungnahme mit.

Man gehe «davon aus, dass sich diese Aktivitäten am Wahltag und in den kommenden Wochen verstärken werden und dass sich die Narrative über ausländische Einflussnahme auf »Swing States« konzentrieren werden», hiess es weiter. Auch der Iran bleibe in diesem Zusammenhang eine Bedrohung.

Im politisch extrem aufgeheizten Klima in den USA haben viele Amerikaner Sorge, dass es am Rande der Präsidentschaftswahl zu Ausschreitungen oder anderen Gewalttaten kommen könnte. Verstärkt wird die gesellschaftliche Spaltung durch Falschnachrichten, polarisierende Meinungsbeiträge und hetzerische Videos in sozialen Medien.

Dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und russischen Gruppen wird seit Jahren vorgeworfen, manipulative Taktiken anzuwenden, um Einfluss auf Wahlen in den USA zu nehmen. Bei der Abstimmung am Dienstag steht auch für Russland viel auf dem Spiel – so muss die Ukraine bei einem Sieg von Donald Trump um die wichtige Unterstützung der USA im Krieg gegen Russland bangen. (sda/dpa)
3:56
Nato-Chef: «Donald Trump stand und steht hinter der Nato»
Der neue Nato-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte rechnet nach eigenen Worten mit einem Verbleib der USA in dem Verteidigungsbündnis unabhängig vom Ausgang der Präsidentschaftswahl im einflussreichsten Mitgliedsland. «Die USA stehen hinter der Nato. Donald Trump stand und steht hinter der Nato. Kamala Harris stand und steht hinter der Nato», sagte Rutte im ZDF-«Heute Journal».

Sowohl Republikaner als auch Demokraten wüssten, dass die Nato nicht nur der Sicherheit Europas diene, sondern auch der Sicherheit der USA. Und ein Präsident müsse dafür sorgen, dass sein Land sicher sei, so der Nato-Chef. Beide Kandidaten seien sich im Klaren darüber, dass ihre Sicherheit eng mit der Nato verbunden sei.

Äusserungen Trumps hatten in der Vergangenheit Zweifel daran geweckt, ob die USA unter seiner Führung uneingeschränkt zur Beistandsverpflichtung stehen würden. Trump drohte zeitweise sogar mit einem Austritt der USA aus dem Bündnis.

Der frühere niederländische Ministerpräsident Rutte hat das Amt als Nato-Generalsekretär am 1. Oktober übernommen und weilte am Montag zum Antrittsbesuch in Berlin. Er hat den Ruf, besonders geschickt mit Trumps Eigenheiten umgehen zu können und einen vergleichsweise guten Draht zu ihm zu haben. Während eines Treffens im Jahr 2019 sagte Trump, er und Rutte seien Freunde geworden. Im ZDF-Interview betonte Rutte nun, er könne sowohl mit Trump als auch mit dessen Kontrahentin Kamala Harris arbeiten: «Ich mag sie beide sehr gern.» (sda/dpa)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the chancellory in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Mark ...
Bild: keystone
3:55
Podcaster Rogan unterstützt Trump
Der populäre US-Podcaster Joe Rogan hat sich für Donald Trump als neuen Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten ausgesprochen. Schon in der Vergangenheit hatte Rogan, der eine grosse Fanbasis und einen der erfolgreichsten Podcasts im Land mit Millionen Zuhörern hat, seine Sympathien für Trump kundgetan. Nun sprach er dem Republikaner auch ganz offen seine Unterstützung bei der Wahl am Dienstag aus – während er über die Plattform X sein Interview mit Firmenboss und Trump-Unterstützer Elon Musk bewarb.

«Er (Musk) bringt meiner Meinung nach das überzeugendste Argument für Trump vor, das Sie je hören werden, und ich stimme ihm in jeder Hinsicht zu», sagte Rogan - und schob dann hinterher: «Nur zur Klarstellung: Ja, das ist eine Unterstützung für Trump.»

Rogan ist in der Vergangenheit auch mit der Verbreitung von Falschinformationen und rassistischen Äusserungen aufgefallen, für die er sich nachträglich entschuldigte. Zu seinen Gästen zählten auch Verschwörungstheoretiker. Ausserhalb der USA dürfte Rogan vor allem als Ringkommentator der US-Kampfsportorganisation UFC bekannt sein. Mit Trump traf er sich vor wenigen Tagen zu einem stundenlangen Gespräch. Zu einem Interview mit Trumps demokratischer Kontrahentin Kamala Harris kam es trotz Verhandlungen nicht. (sda/dpa)
joe rogan
Bild: screenshot youtube
3:47
US-Gericht stoppt Musks Geldgeschenke an Wähler nicht
Einem Staatsanwalt ist es nicht gelungen, die umstrittenen Geldvergabe durch Tech-Milliardär und Trump-Unterstützer Elon Musk an Wähler zu stoppen. Ein Richter in Philadelphia lehnte den Antrag auf eine einstweilige Verfügung ab, wie unter anderem der Finanzdienst Bloomberg berichtete. Die Entscheidung hat eher eine symbolische Bedeutung, denn die tägliche Vergabe von einer Million Dollar an jeweils eine Person endet ohnehin mit dem Wahltag am Dienstag.

Musk hatte angekündigt, bis zur Wahl täglich eine Million Dollar an einen registrierten Wähler in besonders hart umkämpften US-Bundesstaaten zu vergeben. Die ersten Millionen-Schecks übergab er in Pennsylvania. Der Bundesstaat könnte besonders wichtig sein, weil er 19 Wahlleute stellt. Für den Sieg bei der Präsidentenwahl braucht man 270 Stimmen von Wahlleuten.

Der Bezirksstaatsanwalt von Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, hatte Musk und seiner Organisation «America PAC» vorgeworfen, «eine illegale Lotterie» zu betreiben. Musks Gewinnspiel verstosse gegen ein Gesetz von Pennsylvania, das verlangt, dass alle Lotterien im Bundesstaat staatlich reguliert werden, argumentierte er unter anderem. Musks Seite konterte, es gebe keine zufällige Vergabe. Die Personen, die das Geld bekämen, würden für ihre Botschafterrolle bezahlt.

Die Aktion richtet sich an registrierte Wählerinnen und Wähler, die eine Petition unterzeichnen. Darin geht es um «die freie Meinungsäusserung und das Recht, Waffen zu tragen» – sie wurde von Musks Organisation «America PAC» ins Leben gerufen. Diese unterstützt den Wahlkampf des republikanischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump.

Laut US-Wahlrecht ist es verboten, Bürgern Geld dafür zu zahlen, dass sie abstimmen oder sich dafür registrieren. Nach Musks Worten soll das Millionen-Geschenk der Petition mehr Aufmerksamkeit verschaffen. Kritiker sehen allerdings ein Problem darin, dass nur registrierte Wähler teilnehmen können. Man könne dies so interpretieren, dass die Gabe des Gelds einen Anreiz zur Registrierung schaffe. Das US-Justizministerium sprach eine Warnung aus. (sda/dpa)
Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Bild: keystone
20:13
US-Wahlleiter versprechen korrekte Auszählung
Kurz vor der US-Wahl haben Wahlleiter und Verantwortliche aus den Bundesstaaten eine sichere und regelkonforme Abstimmung zugesagt. «Die Amerikaner können darauf vertrauen, dass die Wahl sicher ist und die Ergebnisse korrekt ausgezählt werden», versicherten zwei Verbände von Wahlaufsehern in einer gemeinsamen Mitteilung. Das könne dauern und bei engen Rennen auch eine Nachzählung erfordern. Das sei aber das normale Prozedere.

Die Verbände betonten: «Die Wahlhelfer ermöglichen den Amerikanern eine sichere und geschützte Teilnahme an der morgigen Wahl». Man habe «viel Zeit, Energie und Ressourcen darauf verwendet, die amerikanischen Wahlen zu schützen».

Zugleich bereiteten sie die Öffentlichkeit darauf vor, es könne kleinere Probleme im Ablauf geben: Einzelne Wahllokale könnten zu spät öffnen und es könne Warteschlangen geben. «Dies sind unvermeidliche Herausforderungen, die am Wahltag auftreten werden, aber die Wahlhelfer haben Notfallpläne für diese und andere Szenarien», erklärten die Verbände. (sda/dpa)
19:00: Mehr als 77 Millionen US-Amerikaner haben schon abgestimmt
Mehr als 77 Millionen US-Amerikaner haben bereits in 47 Staaten ihre Stimme abgegeben. Das zeigt eine Auswertung von CNN, Edison Research dem demokratischen Datenanalyseunternehmen Catalyst. Im Vergleich zu 2020 haben mehr Republikaner im Vorhinein abgestimmt. Das wird daran liegen, dass die Trump-Kampagne im Jahr 2020 davon abriet, im Vorhinein zu wählen. (nzu)
17:00: Trump mobilisiert letzte Wähler in Rally in North Carolina
Donald Trump machte bei seiner letzten Rally-Tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, Halt. In seiner Rede betonte er, dass alle noch für ihn an die Urne gehen sollen. Gemäss CNN waren auch die Gouverneurin von Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders und Floridas Senator Marco Rubio auf der Bühne. Rubio betonte die angeblichen Schwierigkeiten der Biden-Harris-Administration und drängte die Anwesenden, an den Urnen für Trump zu stimmen.

Gemäss CNN hat Trump heute mehrere Rallys in verschiedenen Bundessstaaten. Darunter auch im umkämpften Swing State North Carolina. (nzu)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
14:23
Das macht Trump heute
Auch Donald Trump hat einen intensiven Tag vor sich. Er wird nicht weniger als vier Rallys halten.

Bereits um 10 Uhr morgens wird er in Raleigh, North Carolina auftreten. Es ist bereits der vierte Auftritt in diesem Bundesstaat seit Samstag. Warum dieser Staat wichtig ist, liest du übrigens in dieser Reportage.

Danach geht es nach Pennsylvania, wo auch Kamala Harris ihren Tag verbringt. Um 14 Uhr tritt Trump in Reading auf, um 18 Uhr in Pittbsurgh.

Damit nicht genug. Zum Schluss des Tages reist Trump nach Grand Rapids in Michigan. Bereits 2016 und 2020 hatte der Republikaner dort seine letzte Rally vor den Wahlen.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Bild: keystone
14:02
Das macht Harris heute
Kamala Harris hat am Montag ein Mammutprogramm vor sich. Die demokratische Kandidatin wird noch einmal versuchen, Stimmen aus dem Swing State Pennsylvania zu holen.

Die Demokratin beginnt ihren Tag in Scranton mit einer Rede. Dann wird sie zusammen mit Rapper Fat Joe in Allentown auftreten, wo rund 34'000 Puerto-Ricaner leben. Diese wurden an einer Trump-Rally von einem Comedian beleidigt und könnten eine entscheidende Rolle im Wahlkampf spielen.

Weiter geht's in die Stadt Reading, wo sie in einem puerto-ricanischen Restaurant einen Stopp machen wird.

Nach dem Lunch geht es nach Pittsburgh, wo sie eine Wahlkampfveranstaltung halten wird. Auftreten wird dort unter anderem Sängerin Katy Perry.

Der Abschluss des Tages findet in Philadelphia statt. In der grössten Stadt des Bundesstaates wird sie eine Rally halten, welche von einem Konzert flankiert wird. Auftreten werden unter anderem DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin und Oprah Winfrey.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Jenison Field House on the campus of Michigan State University, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Lansing, Mi ...
Bild: keystone
10:19
Trump bekommt nach Harris' Comedy-Auftritt bei NBC extra Sendezeit
Nach einem Auftritt der demokratischen Präsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris in der NBC-Comedyshow «Saturday Night Live» hat der Sender auch dem Republikaner Donald Trump zusätzliche Sendezeit gewährt.

US-Medien zufolge wurde auf NBC sowohl am Ende der Übertragung des Nascar-Rennens als auch nach dem «Sunday Night Football»-Spiel eine Wahlwerbung Trumps abgespielt. In dem 60 Sekunden langen Beitrag ruft dieser die Zuschauer zum Wählen auf. Sollte Harris die Wahl gewinnen, würde sie das Land in eine «Depression» führen, warnte Trump darin.

Laut dem Branchenblatt «The Hollywood Reporter» steht die Ausstrahlung von Trumps Wahlwerbung im Zusammenhang mit Harris' Auftritt in der Comedyshow. Es gehe dabei um eine Vorschrift der US-Aufsichtsbehörde FCC, wonach Sender den Präsidentschaftskandidaten eine vergleichbare Sendezeit einräumen müssen. Nachrichtensendungen zählen dabei nicht mit. Unklar war, ob Trumps Wahlkampagne die kostenlose Sendezeit aktiv eingefordert hatte.

Im quotenstarken NBC-Format «Saturday Night Live» war Harris in einem 90-sekündigen Beitrag an der Seite der Schauspielerin Maya Rudolph zu sehen gewesen, welche in der satirischen Sendung die aktuelle Vizepräsidentin spielt. Dabei hatte die 60-jährige Harris nicht an Spott über ihren 78-jährigen Konkurrenten Trump gespart. Am Dienstag findet die in den USA die Präsidentschaftswahl statt. (sda/dpa)
8:04
Trump bedauert Rückzug aus Weissem Haus und verharmlost Schüsse auf Journalisten
Kurz vor der US-Präsidentschaftswahl bedauert der republikanische Kandidat Donald Trump seinen Rückzug aus dem Weissen Haus vor knapp vier Jahren und stachelt seine Anhänger gegen die Medien auf. «Wir hatten die sicherste Grenze in der Geschichte unseres Landes, an dem Tag, an dem ich ging. Ich hätte nicht gehen sollen», sagte Trump in Lititz im US-Bundesstaat Pennsylvania offenkundig mit Blick auf das Weisse Haus. Auch die anwesenden Medienvertreter bedachte Trump in seiner Rede – allerdings höhnisch.

«Ich habe diese Glasscheibe hier», sagte der Republikaner mit Blick auf eine Glaswand auf dem Podium. Dieses Konstrukt soll ihn bei Auftritten nach dem Attentat auf ihn im Juli besser vor möglichen Angreifern schützen. Dann wandte er sich der anwesenden Presse zu und sagte: «Was wir da drüben haben, sind die Fake News.» Unter dem Jubel des Publikums redete Trump weiter: «Und um mich zu kriegen, müsste jemand durch die Fake News schiessen. Und das macht mir nicht so viel aus. Es macht mir nichts aus.» Trump nennt Medien regelmässig «Feinde des Volkes» und droht unliebsamen Journalisten. Es gibt ernstzunehmende Anzeichen, dass Trump im Falle einer Wahl mit Gewalt gegen Medien und Andersdenkende vorgehen könnte. (con/sda)
7:43
HERZLICH WILLKOMMEN zum US-Wahl-Ticker
Die Woche der Wahrheit ist da! Nach Monaten intensiven und teils völlig verrückten Wahlkampfs, entscheidet sich ab Dienstag, 5. November, wer neues US-Staatsoberhaupt wird. Bei watson halten wir Dich stets auf dem Laufenden über die Geschehnisse – unter anderem mit dem Liveticker hier.

Ein kurzer Überblick, was in den vergangenen 12 Stunden alles geschah und interessierte:

Trump sät bereits Zweifel am Wahlausgang und lästert über Deutschland:
Trump sät vorsorglich Zweifel an Wahlausgang – Katy Perry und Lady Gaga weibeln für Harris
Trump lästert über die Deutschen
Harris holt letzte Sympathiepunkte und erhält noch mehr Promi-Unterstützung:
Harris punktet im Endspurt gegen Trump – reicht das?
Einige Analysen, Reportagen und andere Hintergrundberichte findest Du zudem weiter unten.
(con)

