    Deutschland genehmigt Waffenexport + Russland nimmt strategisch wichtigen Ex-Flugplatz ein

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    26.02.2022, 06:26
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet.
    • Die Ukraine rief den Kriegszustand aus und ordnete die Mobilmachung an. Nach Schätzungen der Vereinten Nationen sind in der Ukraine schon 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht.
    • Am 25. Februar ist die russische Armee bei ihrem Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine bis in die Hauptstadt Kiew vorgedrungen. Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba berichtete zudem von «schrecklichen russischen Raketenangriffen» auf die Millionenstadt.
    • US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach der russischen Invasion «harte Sanktionen» gegen Russlands Finanzbranche und den Technologiesektor angekündigt. Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz forderte Putin auf, seine Truppen aus der Ukraine zurückzuziehen.
    • Rund um den Globus gingen Demonstrierende aus Solidarität auf die Strasse. Gebäude und Monumente wurden in den blau-gelben Farben der ukrainischen Flagge beleuchtet. Auch in Russland gab es zahlreiche Proteste.
    18:43
    Deutsche Bundesregierung genehmigt Estland Lieferung von Geschützen an Ukraine
    Die deutsche Bundesregierung hat Estland die Lieferung mehrerer Artilleriegeschütze aus DDR-Altbeständen an die Ukraine genehmigt. Das erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur am Samstag aus Regierungskreisen. (sda/dpa)
    18:42
    Parteichef: Italien für Ausschluss Russlands aus Bankensystem Swift
    In Italien bahnt sich ein Richtungswechsel hin zu einem Ausschluss Russlands aus dem Banken-Informationssystem Swift an. Der sozialdemokratische Parteichef Enrico Letta schrieb am Samstag bei Twitter, dass Ministerpräsident Mario Draghi eine entsprechende Massnahme gegen die Russen als Folge ihrer Invasion in die Ukraine unterstütze. Lettas Partito Democratico ist Teil der Regierung. Draghi selbst bestätigte dies nicht, sondern liess mitteilten, dass Italien die Linie der EU bei den Sanktionen gegen Russland voll unterstütze, «einschliesslich jene, die Swift betreffen».


    Zuvor hatte auch der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj getwittert, dass ihm Draghi bei einem Telefonat gesagt habe, dass Italien eine Abkopplung Russlands von Swift unterstütze.

    Bei den internationalen Beratungen über Sanktionen gegen Russland als Reaktion auf die Invasion in die Ukraine hatten sich zuletzt noch mehrere europäische Staaten – darunter neben Italien auch Deutschland – gegen einen Ausschluss Russlands aus Swift ausgesprochen. Mehrere Länder gaben zuletzt aber ihren Widerstand auf. (sda/dpa)
    18:31
    Nato verlegt schnelle Eingreiftruppe nach Rumänien
    epa09784335 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    Zur Verstärkung der Ostflanke und zur Abschreckung Russlands verlegt die Nato Kräfte der schnellen Einsatztruppe NRF in das ukrainische Nachbarland Rumänien. Die belgische Verteidigungsministerin Ludivine Dedonder bestätigte am Samstag entsprechende Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vom Vortag. Konkret kündigte Dedonder die Entsendung von 300 belgischen Soldaten an, die derzeit Teil der sogenannten Nato-«Speerspitze» VJTF sind. Diese ist wiederum Teil der NRF.

    Neben den belgischen Kräften werden nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur insbesondere französische Truppen nach Rumänien verlegt. Frankreich führt in diesem Jahr die rund 5000 Soldaten starke VJTF.

    Deutschland stellt für die schnellste Eingreiftruppe der Nato derzeit rund 750 Kräfte. Sie wurden nach Angaben eines Sprechers des Bundesverteidigungsministeriums vom Samstagnachmittag bislang allerdings nicht vom Nato-Oberbefehlshaber für den Einsatz angefordert. Insgesamt stehen in diesem Jahr rund 13'700 deutsche Bundeswehrsoldaten für die NRF zur Verfügung.

    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hatte am Freitagabend nach einer Videokonferenz der Staats- und Regierungschefs der 30 Bündnisstaaten die Verlegung von NRF-Kräften in den östlichen Teil des Bündnisgebiets angekündigt, aber keine Ländernamen genannt. Es ist das erste Mal in der Geschichte der Allianz, dass Teile der NRF zur Abschreckung und Verteidigung des Bündnisgebiets verlegt werden. Sie besteht nach Nato-Angaben insgesamt aus rund 40'000 Soldaten. (sda/dpa)
    18:25
    Russische Truppen nehmen strategisch wichtigen Ex-Flugplatz ein
    Russische Truppen haben bei ihrem Angriff auf die Ukraine einen strategisch wichtigen früheren Flugplatz im Süden des Landes eingenommen. Wie die Gebietsverwaltung der Grossstadt Berdjansk am Samstag mitteilte, befindet sich schweres russisches Militärgerät auf dem Airport. Die Stadt ist Medienberichten zufolge von russischen Truppen eingeschlossen, die von dort weiter auf Mariupol vorrücken und die Stadt in die Zange nehmen könnten. Mariupol liegt in der Nähe der ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete und ist der letzte wichtige Hafen unter Regierungskontrolle am Asowschen Meer. Die Behörden verhängten eine Ausgangssperre. (sda/dpa)
    18:24
    Johnson erhöht Druck zum Ausschluss Russlands aus Swift-Bankensystem
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street as he makes his way to the parliament to make a statement, in London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson

    hat erneut den Ausschluss Russlands aus dem Banken-Kommunikationssystem Swift gefordert. Er habe mit dem niederländischen Regierungschef Mark Rutte über das Thema am Telefon gesprochen, teilte Johnson am Samstag per Twitter mit. Ein Ausschluss Russlands sei dringend notwendig, so der Premier weiter.

    Die Forderung, die als schärfstes Sanktionsschwert gilt, wurde zunächst von mehreren europäischen Staaten, darunter Deutschland, abgelehnt. London pocht seit einiger Zeit auf den Schritt. Die Bundesrepublik ist mit ihrer Haltung zunehmend isoliert. (sda/dpa)
    18:23
    Pornhub blockiert wohl russische Nutzer
    Pornhub soll russische Benutzer auf ihrer Seite blockiert haben, diese Mitteilung kursiert auf den Sozialen Medien. Den Nutzern werde statt des Seiteninhalts eine ukrainische Flagge angezeigt.

    18:05
    Russische Truppen sprengen ukrainsichen Damm – Wasserversorgung für Krim
    Russland hat nach eigenen Angaben die Wasserversorgung der annektierten ukrainischen Halbinsel Krim nach acht Jahren wieder sichergestellt. Russische Truppen sprengten einen von der Ukraine errichteten Damm, der seit 2014 den wichtigen Nord-Krim-Kanal vom Fluss Dnipro abgeschnitten hatte, wie der Armee-Fernsehsender Swesda am Samstag berichtete. Fallschirmjäger hatten den Kanal nach dem Angriff auf die Ukraine erobert.



    Über das Bauwerk bezog die Krim bis zur Annexion durch Russland bis zu 90 Prozent ihrer Wasserversorgung. Wegen der Blockade hatte der Chef der Krim-Republik, Sergej Aksjonow, einen sparsamen Umgang mit Wasser angeordnet. Der Grundwasserspiegel auf der Halbinsel sank deutlich, weite Flächen trockneten auch wegen fehlender Niederschläge aus.
    (sda/dpa)
    17:37
    Deutsche Bundesregierung genehmigt Waffenexport an Ukraine
    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock briefs the media following a meeting of German government's crisis unit after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die deutsche Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock erklärt: «Nach dem schamlosen Angriff Russlands muss sich die Ukraine verteidigen können.»

    Die Bundesregierung hat den Niederlanden die Lieferung von 400 Panzerfäusten aus deutscher Produktion an die Ukraine genehmigt. Das erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur am Samstag aus der Bundesregierung. Bisher hatte sie alle Exporte tödlicher Waffen in die Ukraine prinzipiell abgelehnt, weil es sich um ein Krisengebiet handelt.

    Die Ukraine fordert von Deutschland seit Monaten die Lieferung tödlicher Waffen und anderer Rüstungsgüter. Bisher hatte die Bundesregierung nur 5000 Helme zugesagt, die am Samstag an die ukrainischen Streitkräfte übergeben wurden.

    Nach Angaben des Bundesministeriums für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz wurde am Samstag zudem die Ausfuhr von 14 sondergeschützten gepanzerten Fahrzeugen für die Ukraine genehmigt. Die Fahrzeuge dienten dem Personenschutz, gegebenenfalls auch Evakuierungszwecken, hiess es. Sie sollen an ukrainische Dienststellen übergeben werden. Zudem soll bis zu 10 000 Tonnen Treibstoff über Polen in die Ukraine geliefert werden. Weitere Unterstützungsleistungen würden derzeit geprüft.

    Die deutsche Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock und Vizekanzler Robert Habeck (beide Grüne) erklärten hierzu: «Nach dem schamlosen Angriff Russlands muss sich die Ukraine verteidigen können. Sie hat ein unabdingbares Recht auf Selbstverteidigung. Die Bundesregierung unterstützt daher die Ukraine auch bei der Ausstattung mit dringend benötigtem Material.» (sda/dpa)
    17:17
    Der dritte Tag der russischen Invasion in der Ukraine – das ist bisher passiert
    - Selenskyj berichtete in einer Videobotschaft über andauernde Kämpfe in Kiew und anderen Landesteilen. Russische Truppen wollten das Stadtzentrum von Kiew einnehmen und «hier ihre Marionetten installieren», warnte er. «Mehr als 100'000 Eindringlinge sind in unserem Land», schrieb das Staatsoberhaupt am Samstag bei Twitter. «Sie schiessen heimtückisch auf Wohngebäude.» Er appellierte an den UN-Sicherheitsrat, die Ukraine dringend politisch zu unterstützen.

    - Der russische Ex-Präsident Dmitri Medwedew sagte, dass Russland trotz westlicher Sanktionen den Einmarsch in die Ukraine nicht abbrechen werde. «Die Militäroperation zum Schutz des Donbass wird vollständig und bis zum Erreichen aller Ergebnisse durchgeführt.», schrieb der Vize-Vorsitzende des russischen Sicherheitsrats im sozialen Netzwerk Vkontakte.

    - Der Kreml behauptete, die Ukraine habe am Samstag Friedensverhandlungen mit Russland abgelehnt. Daher werde der «Vormarsch der wichtigsten russischen Streitkräfte» wieder aufgenommen, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der Agentur Interfax zufolge. Die ukrainische Führung dementierte. «Ihre Kommentare, dass wir Verhandlungen abgesagt hätten, sind lediglich Teil ihrer Taktik», sagte Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podolak einer Mitteilung zufolge.

    - Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj rief seine Landsleute in Videobotschaften am Samstag zur Abwehr russischer Angriffe auf. Nach Angaben des Innenministers wurden 25'000 automatische Waffen sowie 10 Millionen Patronen an Einwohner Kiews ausgegeben. Die ukrainische Armee forderte die Bevölkerung auf, den russischen Vormarsch mit allen Mitteln zu stoppen. «Fällt Bäume, baut Barrikaden, verbrennt Reifen! Nutzt alles, was Ihr zur Hand habt!», zitierte die Agentur Unian aus einer Mitteilung. Auch der Bau sogenannter Molotow-Cocktails könne helfen.

    - Das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk (UNHCR) teilte mit, dass weit mehr als 100'000 Menschen aus der Ukraine in Nachbarländer geflüchtet seien. Nach Angaben des ukrainischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bis Samstag insgesamt 198 Zivilisten getötet.

    - Die Europäische Union und die USA wollen nicht militärisch in den Konflikt eingreifen. Sie verhängten aber scharfe Sanktionen, auch gegen Putin selbst. Ein Ausschluss Russlands aus dem Banken-Informationssystem Swift wurde bisher nicht beschlossen. Die neuen EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland sind allerdings schon in Kraft. Das geht aus Rechtsakten hervor, die in der Nacht zum Samstag im EU-Amtsblatt veröffentlicht wurden. Die wegen Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine erlassenen Strafmassnahmen zielen darauf ab, dem Land und seiner Wirtschaft erheblichen Schaden zuzufügen.

    - Rund um den Globus wird weiter aus Solidarität mit der Ukraine demonstriert. Auch in mehreren Schweizer Städten gingen Hunderte auf die Strassen. (sda/dpa)
    17:05
    Russland denkt wieder über Todesstrafe nach – wegen Ausschluss aus Sicherheitsrat
    epa09777049 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Duma shows Russian lawmakers during a plenary session of the Russia's State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) in Moscow, Russia, 22 February 2022. The deputies of the Russia's State Duma unanimously ratified the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Earlier the both Treaties were submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin after he signed the decrees of recognizing the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. EPA/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Sitzung der Duma am 22.02.22 in Moskau

    Seit mehr als 20 Jahren ist die Todesstrafe in Russland ausgesetzt. Nun wird ihre Wiedereinführung offen diskutiert – weil Russland aus dem Sicherheitsrat verbannt worden ist.

    In Russland werde nach der Suspendierung des Landes aus dem Europarat offen über die Wiedereinführung der Todesstrafe nachgedacht, wie «t-online» schreibt. Der Vize-Vorsitzende des nationalen Sicherheitsrats und ehemalige Präsident, Dmitri Medwedew, habe die Entscheidung, die Mitgliedschaft Russlands auszusetzen, «unfair» genannt. Dieser Entscheid sei für Russland ein Grund, die «Tür zu dieser Organisation endgültig zuzuschlagen» und Russland die Möglichkeit zu geben, die Todesstrafe wieder einzuführen, schreibt «t-online» weiter.

    Auch der Ausschuss für Gesetzgebung des russischen Unterhauses habe sich bereits geäussert: Es gebe keine rechtlichen Hindernisse für die Verhängung der Todesstrafe, sagte der stellvertretende Vorsitzende, Yuri Sinelshchikov, der russischen Nachrichtenagentur Interfax.

    Um die Todesstrafe wieder einzuführen, bedarf es laut Sinelshchikov lediglich einer politischen Entscheidung. Wesentlich sei der Wille des Präsidenten, sagte er. Ein Hindernis könnte allerdings sein, dass es keine entsprechenden Gerichtskammern und Vollstrecker gebe, die Todesurteile verhängen und durchführen könnten.
    16:55
    Sanktionen: Weitere EU-Länder wollen Swift-Verbot für Russland unterstützen
    Wie der Guardian schreibt, wollen weitere EU-Länder – darunter Frankreich, Italien und Griechenland – ein Nutzungs-Verbot des globalen Zahlungsnetzwerks «Swift» für Russland unterstützen.

    Mit dieser Sanktion gegen Russland erhofft sich der Westen, negativ auf den russischen Handel einzuwirken, um die Regierung von Wladimir Putin weiter unter Druck zu setzten.

    Der ukrainische Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba erklärte am Donnerstag, dass westliche Politiker «Blut an den Händen» hätten, sollten sie ein entsprechendes Verbot nicht unterstützen. Am Freitag erklärte der EU-Aussenbeauftragte Josep Borrell, dass ein Verbot nicht die «notwendige Einstimmigkeit» erlangt habe.
    4
    Video
    Das scharfe Schwert, das (noch) nicht gezückt wird: 7 Punkte und du weisst, was Swift ist
    16:35
    Kiew weist Angaben aus Moskau zu abgesagten Verhandlungen zurück
    Die ukrainische Führung hat Vorwürfe aus Moskau zurückgewiesen, sie habe Friedensverhandlungen mit Russland abgesagt. Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podolak warf der russischen Regierung Lügen vor. «Ihre Kommentare, dass wir Verhandlungen abgesagt hätten, sind lediglich Teil ihrer Taktik», sagte Podolak einer Mitteilung vom Samstag zufolge. «Sie scheinen die Verhandlungen in eine Sackgasse lenken zu wollen, bevor sie überhaupt begonnen haben.» Podolak forderte, Gespräche müssten eine «ehrliche Lösung» im Interesse der Ukrainer und der ukrainischen Staatlichkeit ergeben.

    Podolak kritisierte auch Kreml-Angaben, denen zufolge Russland seine Offensive am Freitagabend angesichts erwarteter Verhandlungen ausgesetzt habe. Die Realität habe gezeigt, dass dies eine Lüge sei. «Die Kämpfe waren brutal, mit maximaler Intensität. Gerade weil Präsident (Wolodymyr) Selenskyj kategorisch inakzeptable Bedingungen und Ultimaten für die Ukraine ablehnt. Nur vollwertige Verhandlungen.» (sda/dpa)
    16:34
    Ukrainer bauen weiterhin Molotow-Cocktails
    Gestern hat das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium Zivilisten aufgefordert, Molotow-Cocktails für den Falle einer russischen Invasion zu bauen . Auch heute kommen sie dieser Aufforderung nach, wie ein Bericht von «Sky News» aus Dnipro (Zentralukraine) zeigt:
    15:36
    Ukrainischer Innenminister: 25'000 automatische Waffen an Bürger in Kiew verteilt
    Zur Abwehr des erwarteten grossen russischen Angriffs auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew haben die Behörden nach eigenen Angaben zahlreiche Waffen an die Einwohner verteilt. Insgesamt seien 25'000 automatische Waffen sowie 10 Millionen Patronen ausgegeben worden, sagte Innenminister Denys Monastyrskyj in einem am Samstag veröffentlichten Video. Auch Panzerabwehrwaffen seien ausgehändigt worden. «Kiew wird sich selbst verteidigen», sagte Monastyrskyj. Er sagte, er sei stolz, wenn er sehe, wie die Menschen ihre Städte, Dörfer, Strassen und Häuser verteidigten. «Sie organisieren sich selbst, es gibt keine Plünderungen oder Raubüberfälle.» (sda/dpa)
    15:24
    Türkei will russische Kriegsschiffe aus dem Schwarzen Meer verbannen
    Die Türkei wolle nach Angaben des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskiy russische Kriegsschiffe an der Durchfahrt durch das Schwarze Meer hindern. In einem Tweet erklärte Selenskiy, die Türkei habe der Ukraine militärische und humanitäre Unterstützung zugesagt: Die Türkei werde die Durchfahrt von Kriegsschiffen verhindern.

    15:19
    Selenskyj geht von Zehntausenden russischen Truppen in Ukraine aus
    Nach Darstellung des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj sind inzwischen Zehntausende russische Truppen in die Ukraine einmarschiert. «Mehr als 100'000 Eindringlinge sind in unserem Land», schrieb das Staatsoberhaupt am Samstag im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. «Sie schiessen heimtückisch auf Wohngebäude.» Er appellierte an den UN-Sicherheitsrat, die Ukraine dringend politisch zu unterstützen. «Stoppt gemeinsam den Angreifer!» (sda/dpa)
    15:02
    Auch Baltenstaaten werden Luftraum für russische Flugzeuge schliessen
    Auch die baltischen Staaten wollen wegen des russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine ihren Luftraum für Flugzeuge aus dem Nachbarland sperren. «Estland schliesst sich der Initiative Polens an und wird allen russischen Fluggesellschaften die Nutzung unseres Luftraums verbieten», sagte Wirtschaftsminister Taavi Aas einem Rundfunkbericht zufolge am Samstag in Tallinn. Es werde bereits eine entsprechende Beschlussvorlage vorbereitet.

    Auch Lettland und Litauen wollen den Luftraum für russische Flugzeuge sperren. «Alle Sanktionen und Beschränkungen funktionieren viel erfolgreicher, wenn sie weitreichend und umfassend sind. Deshalb stimmt sich Lettland in dieser Angelegenheit mit den anderen baltischen Staaten ab», teilte der lettische Verkehrsminister Talis Linkaits mit. Nach Angaben seines litauischen Kollegen Marius Skuodis soll die Schliessung des Luftraums der drei Baltenstaaten gleichzeitig erfolgen. (sda/dpa)
    14:42
    Italien schickt vier weitere Kampfflugzeuge nach Rumänien
    Nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine schickt Italien vier weitere Kampfflugzeuge zur Stärkung der Nato-Südostflanke nach Rumänien. Das kündigte Verteidigungsminister Lorenzo Guerini am Samstag in Rom an. Bislang hatten die Italiener auf dem Militärflughafen Mihail Kogalniceanu bei Constanta bereits vier Eurofighter stationiert, von Sonntag an kommen vier weitere dazu. Seit Dezember ist innerhalb der Nato die italienische Luftwaffe für die Luftraumüberwachung in der Region verantwortlich («Southern Air Policing»).

    Die Bundeswehr hatte in den vergangenen Tagen insgesamt sechs Kampfflugzeuge nach Rumänien geschickt. (sda/dpa)
    14:39
    Belgien will Waffen und Kraftstoff an die Ukraine liefern
    Belgien will die Ukraine angesichts des russischen Angriffs mit Waffen und Kraftstoff unterstützen. «Die Ukraine hat Belgien um grosse Mengen an Treibstoff gebeten, um ihre Truppen zu versorgen», schrieb Belgiens Premierminister Alexander de Croo am Samstag auf Twitter. Man werde 3800 Tonnen Kraftstoff liefern. «Belgien wird ausserdem 2000 Maschinengewehre an die ukrainische Armee liefern», schrieb er weiter. Darüber hinaus werde Belgien 300 Soldaten nach Rumänien entsenden.


    (sda/dpa)
    14:36
    Schweizer Botschaft hält eingeschränkten Betrieb aufrecht
    Die Infrastruktur der Schweizer Botschaft in Kiew ist gemäss Angaben Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) am Samstag intakt gewesen. Die Vertretung könne ihren reduzierten Betrieb weiterführen, eine Verlegung oder Schliessung sei derzeit kein Thema.

    «Der Kontakt mit unserer Vertretung in Kiew ist möglich und war bisher zu keinem Zeitpunkt technisch eingeschränkt», teilte das EDA am Samstag auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA mit.
    Für eine allfällige Verschlechterung der Lage sei die Botschaft gerüstet: «Vorbereitungen für eine allfällige temporäre Schliessung gehören in einer solchen Situation zur normalen Krisenvorbereitungsarbeit einer Aussenvertretung», schreibt das EDA.

    Bei der Botschaft oder der EDA-Hotline hätten sich in den vergangenen Tagen verschiedene Personen gemeldet, einige von ihnen hätten das EDA um Unterstützung bei ihrer Ausreise aus der Ukraine gebeten. Das EDA hatte Schweizerinnen und Schweizer dazu aufgerufen, das Land mit eigenen Mitteln zu verlassen, sofern dies möglich und sicher erscheine. Andernfalls empfiehlt es, sich an einem sicheren Ort aufzuhalten.

    Wie viele Schweizerinnen und Schweizer aus der Ukraine ausgereist sind, ist unbekannt. Vor dem Beginn der russischen Kampfhandlungen am Donnerstag waren 268 Schweizer Staatsangehörige und ausländische Familienangehörige auf der Vertretung in Kiew angemeldet. An dieser Zahl hat sich bis am Samstag nichts geändert, da bei einer temporären Ausreise keine Pflicht besteht, sich abzumelden. (sda)
    14:33
    Russisches Staatsfernsehen wirft westlichen Medien «Hysterie» vor.
    Das russische Staatsfernsehen berichtet heute von einem «normalen Tag» in der Ukraine und wirft westlichen Medien «Hysterie» vor.

    14:28
    Kiew weitet nächtliche Ausgangssperre aus
    epaselect epa09785996 A Ukrainian firefighter fights a fire on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Kiew am 26.02.2022

    Aus Furcht vor einem grossen Angriff russischer Truppen, weitet die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew die nächtliche Ausgangssperre aus. Nach Angaben von Bürgermeister Vitali Klitschko gilt sie von diesem Samstag an bereits ab 17.00 Uhr (Ortszeit, 16.00 Uhr MEZ) bis 8.00 Uhr (7.00 Uhr MEZ) am nächsten Morgen. Zuvor galt sie ab 22.00 Uhr Ortszeit. Zudem habe die U-Bahn ihren Betrieb eingestellt, schrieb Klitschko im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Die Metro-Stationen werden von Einwohnern derzeit als Schutzraum bei Luftangriffen genutzt. (sda/dpa)
    14:25
    USA geben Ukraine 350 Millionen Dollar für "sofortige Verteidigung"
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken

    Die US-Regierung stellt Kiew bis zu 350 Millionen US-Dollar (312 Millionen Euro) zur «sofortigen Unterstützung der Verteidigung der Ukraine» zur Verfügung. Die militärische Unterstützung werde helfen, sich gegen die Bedrohungen durch Panzer und aus der Luft zu wehren, erklärte US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken am Samstag. «Das ist ein weiteres Signal, dass die Vereinigten Staaten zu den Menschen in der Ukraine stehen, während sie ihr souveränes, mutiges und stolzes Land verteidigen», erklärte Blinken.

    Mit der neuen Tranche summierten sich die Militärhilfen für die Ukraine seit dem vergangenen Jahr auf eine Milliarde US-Dollar, hiess es weiter. US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte die Auszahlung der neuen Militärhilfen in der Nacht zum Samstag angeordnet. Die USA haben der Ukraine bereits viele Waffensysteme und auch Munition geliefert. (sda/dpa)
    14:11
    Menschen in Russland berichten über erste Probleme beim Geldabheben
    People stand in line to withdraw money from an ATM in Sberbank in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russians flocked to banks and ATMs on Thursday and Friday shortly after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine and the West announced crippling sanctions. According to Russia's Central Bank, on Thursday alone Russians have withdrawn 111 billion rubles (about $1.3 billion) in cash. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Russen versuchen Geld abzuheben in Moskau, 25.02.2022

    Nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine und darauf folgenden westlichen Sanktionen gegen Banken haben Menschen in Moskau und anderen russischen Städten über erste Probleme beim Abheben von Bargeld geklagt. Ein Mann erzählte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dass er am Samstag erst nach längerem Suchen in der Moskauer Innenstadt einen Automaten habe finden können, der 7500 Rubel (rund 80 Euro) auswarf.

    Auch andere Moskauer berichteten von solchen Problemen. Ein Mann aus der Ostsee-Metropole St. Petersburg schickte ein Foto von einem Automaten der Raiffeisen Bank, auf dessen Bildschirm stand: «Der Bankautomat ist vorübergehend abgestellt.»

    Als Reaktion auf den gross angelegten Angriff Russlands gegen das Nachbarland hatten sowohl die EU als auch die USA Sanktionen gegen den russischen Finanzsektor verhängt. Von den US-Strafmassnahmen waren sechs russische Banken – darunter das zweitgrösste Institut des Landes, die VTB Bank - komplett betroffen.
    Am Freitag hatten daraufhin mehrere grosse russische Banken - darunter auch die Sberbank und die VTB Bank – den Russen in einer gemeinsamen Mitteilung versichert, dass es nicht zu Problemen beim Abheben von Bargeld kommen werde. (sda/dpa)
    14:04
    Cassis auf Twitter: Schweiz verurteilt Militärintervention
    Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis meldet sich auf Twitter: «Die Schweiz verurteilt die russische Militärintervention aufs Schärfste.» Der Tweet ist eine Antwort auf einen Tweet des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj, der sich für die Solidarität mit der Ukraine sowie konkrete Hilfsangebote bedankte (siehe Eintrag von 12:45 Uhr).

    14:00
    Kreml: Ukraine lehnt Friedensverhandlungen ab
    epa09781641 Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall on his way to a meeting with Russian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. In the early hours of 24 February, President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation on Ukraine. Against this background, the Russian Ruble weakened against the US dollar and the euro to a six-year low, the Russian stock market fell by 11 percent, trading on the Moscow and St. Petersburg stock exchanges were suspended. The prices of oil and precious metals are rising on world markets. EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der Präsident Russlands, Wladimir Putin

    Die Ukraine hat nach Kremlangaben Friedensverhandlungen mit Russland abgelehnt. «Da sich die ukrainische Seite grundsätzlich weigerte zu verhandeln, wurde der Vormarsch der wichtigsten russischen Streitkräfte heute Nachmittag gemäss dem Operationsplan wieder aufgenommen», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Samstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge. Eine Bestätigung von ukrainischer Seite gab es zunächst nicht.

    Der Ukrainische Botschafter in Deutschland, Andrij Melnyk, bezeichnet diese Behauptung von Russland auf «ntv» als «Fake News».

    (sda/dpa)
    13:34
    Bundesrat will rasch über allfällige Putin-Sanktionen entscheiden
    Der Bundesrat erwägt Massnahmen gegen den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow. Der Bundesrat will laut dem Wirtschaftsdepartement «so schnell wie möglich» einen Entscheid treffen.

    Dabei geht es darum, ob und wie die Schweizer Regierung allenfalls EU-Sanktionen gegen die russische Staatsspitze übernimmt. Ob es zu weiteren Anpassungen bei den bestehenden Sanktionen kommt, war ebenfalls noch offen, teilte das Eidgenössische Departement für Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF) der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA am Samstag auf Anfrage mit. «Die Situation wird laufend analysiert.»

    Die Schweiz hat am Freitag die ersten von der EU erlassenen Sanktionen teils direkt übernommen. Das WBF passte die Bestimmungen zur Vermeidung der Umgehung internationaler Sanktionen im Ukraine-Konflikt entsprechend an. 363 Personen und 4 Unternehmen wurden neu auf die entsprechende Sanktionsliste aufgenommen.

    Mit diesen dürften Schweizer Finanzunternehmen keine neuen Geschäfte machen. Bereits bestehende müssen sie sofort dem Bund melden. Die gelisteten Personen dürften zudem nicht mehr in die Schweiz einreisen.

    Die EU setzte in der Nacht auf Samstag neue Sanktionen in Kraft. Diese zielen darauf ab, Russland und seiner Wirtschaft erheblichen Schaden zuzufügen. Dafür werden zum Beispiel die Refinanzierungsmöglichkeiten des Staates und ausgewählter privater Banken und Unternehmen eingeschränkt. Zudem erliess die EU Ausfuhrbeschränkungen für strategisch wichtige Güter.

    Darüber hinaus setzte die EU Putin und Lawrow auf ihre Sanktionsliste. Das Aussenministerium in Moskau teilte mit, die beiden hätten keine Konten im Westen. Auch die USA und Grossbritannien verhängten Sanktionen gegen Putin und Lawrow. (sda)
    13:16
    Sanktionen: Französische Behörden stoppen russisches Handelsschiff
    Französische Behörden haben in der Strasse von Pas-de-Calais, dem engsten Teil des Ärmelkanals, ein russisches Frachtschiff abgefangen. Das mit Fahrzeugen beladene Handelsschiff sei in der Nacht auf Samstag in den Hafen von Boulogne-sur-Mer umgeleitet worden, als es die Meerenge zwischen Grossbritannien und Kontinentaleuropa überqueren wollte, bestätigte die maritime Präfektur der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Paris.

    Es wird vermutet, dass das Handelsschiff mit russischen Finanzinteressen in Zusammenhang steht. Die EU hat gegen Russland als Reaktion auf den Einmarsch in die Ukraine Sanktionen in den Bereichen Energie, Finanzen und Transport, Exportkontrollen und Visabeschränkungen ergriffen. Eine Zollkontrolle werde durchgeführt und die Papiere überprüft, hiess es von der französischen Behörde. (sda/dpa)
    12:57
    Auch Estland wird Luftraum für russische Flugzeuge schliessen
    Auch Estland will wegen des russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine seinen Luftraum für Flugzeuge aus dem Nachbarland sperren. «Estland schliesst sich der Initiative Polens an und wird allen russischen Fluggesellschaften die Nutzung unseres Luftraums verbieten», sagte Wirtschaftsminister Taavi Aas einem Rundfunkbericht zufolge am Samstag in Tallinn. Es werde bereits eine entsprechende Beschlussvorlage vorbereitet.

    «Eine weitere Grundsatzentscheidung ist auf dem Weg», kommentierte Regierungschefin Kaja Kallas auf Facebook den Schritt des baltischen EU- und Nato-Landes. «Polen und Tschechien haben dies bereits getan, und wir fordern alle Länder der Europäischen Union auf, dasselbe zu tun. Die Flugzeuge eines Paria-Staats haben keinen Platz am Himmel von Demokratien», schrieb sie.
    12:49
    Wermuth und Glättli auf Friedensdemo in Bern
    Gemäss watson-Reporter Petar Marjanovic hat der Grünen-Präsident Balthasar Glättli die Demonstrierenden aufgerufen, die Parole «Nein zum Krieg! Solidarität!» zu wiederholen. Vor Ort seien mehrere 1000 Personen, die Lage sei ruhig. Nationalrat und SP-Co-Präsident Cédric Wermuth sagte in einer Ansprache, dass er sich schäme für die Schweizer Regierung.
    12:45
    Selenskyj dankt Cassis für Unterstützung
    Der Schweizer Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis hat nach ukrainischen Angaben am Samstag mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj telefoniert. Selenskyj bedankte sich im Anschluss für die im Gespräch geäusserte Unterstützung.

    «Ich bekomme Unterstützungsanrufe», teilte Selenskyj auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter mit. Er habe mit dem Schweizer Bundespräsidenten Ignazio Cassis und dem griechischen Regierungschef Kyriakos Mitsotakis gesprochen. Der ukrainische Präsident bedankte sich für die Entscheidungen über konkrete Hilfe. Genauere Angaben machte er nicht.

    Über den Inhalt des Gesprächs wurde nichts bekannt. Das Schweizer Aussendepartement nahm auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA zunächst keine Stellung. (sda)

    12:42
    Neues Video von Selenskyj: «Die Kämpfe gehen weiter»
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat in einer neuen Videobotschaft über andauernde Kämpfe in Kiew und anderen Landesteilen berichtet. «Die Kämpfe gehen in vielen Städten und Gebieten unseres Landes weiter», sagte Selenskyj in der rund fünfminütigen Ansprache am Samstag. Russische Truppen wollten das Stadtzentrum von Kiew einnehmen und «hier ihre Marionetten installieren», warnte er. Bislang seien die Hauptstadt und andere strategisch wichtige Städte aber unter Kontrolle der ukrainischen Armee.

    Selenskyj warf Russland zudem vor, ukrainische Wohngebiete zu attackieren. Moskau bestreitet das.

    Der ukrainische Staatschef sprach sich für eine EU-Mitgliedschaft seines Landes aus – derzeit ein aussichtsloses Unterfangen. Er forderte darüber hinaus Deutschland und Ungarn auf, einen Ausschluss Russlands aus dem internationalen Banken-Kommunikationsnetzwerk Swift voranzutreiben. Die EU und die USA haben bereits weitreichende Wirtschaftssanktionen als Reaktion auf die russische Aggression in der Ukraine verhängt. (sda/dpa)
    12:27
    Improvisiertes Kino in der Metro
    Etliche Menschen haben in der Kiewer Metro Schutz gesucht – gerade Familien mit Kindern. Die müssen natürlich auch irgendwie unterhalten werden. Und so habe man ein improvisiertes Kino aufgestellt, schreibt die ukrainische Parlamentarierin Lesia Vasylenko auf Twitter:

    12:21
    Über Tausend Menschen demonstrieren in Bern für Frieden in Ukraine
    In der Schweizer Hauptstadt Bern hat am Samstag eine Grossdemonstration gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine begonnen. Dazu aufgerufen hat eine breite Allianz von Bewegungen, Organisationen und Parteien. Zu Beginn versammelten sich weit über tausend Menschen.

    «Frieden für die Ukraine und ganz Europa» lautete das Motto der bewilligten Kundgebung, die am Mittag auf der Schützenmatte unweit des Bahnhofs Bern begann. Die Demonstrierenden wollten damit ihre Solidarität mit den Menschen in der Ukraine zum Ausdruck bringen.

    Es brauche eine Deeskalation und eine politische Lösung des Konfliktes im Rahmen multilateraler Vereinbarungen, hiess es in verschiedenen Aufrufen. Gefordert sei auch die Schweiz, schrieben SP, Grüne, deren Jungparteien sowie mehrere Friedensorganisationen in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung.

    Die Schweiz müsse scharfe Sanktionen gegen den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und die russischen Eliten erlassen und die EU-Sanktionen mittragen. Zudem solle der Bundesrat schon jetzt Vorkehrungen treffen, damit so rasch als möglich mindestens 10'000 Schutzsuchende aus der ukrainischen Krisenregion in der Schweiz aufgenommen werden könnten.

    Demonstrationen gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine waren auch für Genf, Bellinzona, Basel und Luzern angekündigt. Bereits am vergangenen Donnerstag war es zu Spontankundgebungen in mehreren Schweizer Städten gekommen, an denen insgesamt weit über tausend Menschen teilgenommen hatten. (sda)
    12:17
    Moskau: Begriffe wie «Angriff» für Ukraine-Krieg in Medien verboten
    Russland will seinen Medien in der Berichterstattung über den Krieg gegen die Ukraine Begriffe wie «Angriff», «Invasion» und «Kriegserklärung» verbieten. Diese müssten gelöscht werden, teilte die Medienaufsichtsbehörde Roskomnadsor am Samstag in Moskau mit. Das gelte auch für die Verbreitung «unwahrer Informationen über den Beschuss ukrainischer Städte und den Tod von Zivilisten in der Ukraine durch Handlungen der russischen Armee».

    Roskomnadsor beschuldigte unabhängige Medien wie die von dem Friedensnobelpreisträger Dmitri Muratow geführte kremlkritische Zeitung «Nowaja Gaseta», den Internetsender Doschd und den Radiosender Echo Moskwy, falsche Informationen verbreitet zu haben. Russland bezeichnet die Invasion in die Ukraine offiziell als «Militäroperation» und spricht von einer «Friedensmission» in den Separatistengebieten in der Ostukraine. (sda/dpa)
    11:41
    Tschechien schickt Ukraine Maschinengewehre und Munition
    Tschechien schickt der von Russland angegriffenen Ukraine weitere Militärhilfe. Es handele sich um Maschinengewehre, Maschinenpistolen, Scharfschützengewehre und passende Munition, teilte Verteidigungsministerin Jana Cernochova am Samstag bei Twitter mit. Die Lieferung habe einen Gesamtwert von umgerechnet rund 7,5 Millionen Euro.

    Das tschechische Innenministerium übernimmt demnach den Transport in die Ex-Sowjetrepublik. «Unsere Hilfe hört nicht auf», betonte die Liberalkonservative Cernochova. Bereits Ende Januar hatte die Regierung in Prag entschieden, der Ukraine 4000 Artilleriegranaten zur Verfügung zu stellen. Zudem ist man bereit, verletzte ukrainische Soldaten in tschechischen Krankenhäusern zu behandeln. (sda/dpa)
    11:12
    Medwedew: Militäreinsatz in Ukraine wird trotz Sanktionen fortgesetzt
    Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party speaks attends a meeting in the Gorky residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The statement from Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, comes amid tensions over the concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Russlands Ex-Präsident Dmitri Medwedew

    Russland will laut Ex-Präsident Dmitri Medwedew trotz westlicher Sanktionen den Einmarsch in die Ukraine nicht abbrechen. «Die Militäroperation zum Schutz des Donbass wird vollständig und bis zum Erreichen aller Ergebnisse durchgeführt. Nicht mehr und nicht weniger», schrieb der Vize-Vorsitzende des russischen Sicherheitsrats am Samstag im sozialen Netzwerk Vkontakte. Daran änderten auch die Strafmassnahmen des Westens nichts.

    Medwedew bezeichnete die Sanktionen des Westens als «politische Ohnmacht, die sich aus der Unfähigkeit ergibt, den Kurs Russlands zu ändern». «Jetzt werden wir von überall vertrieben, bestraft, verängstigt, aber wir haben wieder keine Angst», sagte der Vertraute von Präsident Wladimir Putin. Russland werde «spiegelbildlich» antworten. Diplomatische Beziehungen zum Westen seien «nicht besonders erforderlich». Es sei an der Zeit, «die Botschaften mit Schlössern zu verschliessen». Auch im Föderationsrat kam zuvor schon dieser Vorschlag auf. Nach der Suspendierung Russlands aus dem Europarat brachte Medwedew die Wiedereinführung der Todesstrafe ins Spiel. Auch das wurde bereits in Russland diskutiert. (sda/dpa)
    11:10
    Russische Soldaten bei Lwiw? Geheimdienst dementiert
    In der Nähe der westukrainischen Grossstadt Lwiw (Lemberg) sind nach Angaben von Bürgermeister Andrij Sadowyj russische Truppen gelandet. Der ukrainische Geheimdienst SBU wies den Bericht aber kurz darauf zurück. «Wir bitten die Bürger, Ruhe zu bewahren», teilte der SBU am Samstag mit. Demnach handelte es sich um einen Einsatz der ukrainischen Luftwaffe.

    Sadowy hatte bei Facebook geschrieben, drei Hubschrauber hätten am Samstagmorgen gegen 9.00 Uhr (Ortszeit, 8.00 Uhr MEZ) etwa 60 russische Fallschirmjäger nahe der Stadt Brody abgesetzt, rund 90 Kilometer nordöstlich von Lwiw. «Unsere Truppen haben sie zurückgeschlagen.» Die Angreifer hätten sich vorerst zurückgezogen. «Wir behalten die Situation unter Kontrolle», betonte Sadowyj.

    Die Gegend um Lwiw in der Nähe zur polnischen Grenze gilt als Hochburg ukrainischer Nationalisten. (sda/dpa)
    10:54
    Wohnhaus von Geschoss getroffen – Videos zeigen Einschlag
    Ein Geschoss von unbekannter Herkunft hat in Kiew ein Wohnhaus getroffen (siehe Ticker-Eintrag von 8:17 Uhr). Nun zeigen zwei Videos den Einschlag des Geschosses.



    Um was für ein Geschoss es sich handelt, war zunächst nicht bekannt. Experten wiesen darauf hin, dass die Explosion für eine ballistische Rakete zu klein sei. Es wurde darüber spekuliert, ob es sich um eine Luftabwehrrakete handeln könnte.



    Gesicherte Berichte über Verletzte lagen noch nicht vor.
    10:24
    Bürgermeister Klitschko: Lage in Kiew unter Kontrolle
    Die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew ist nach Angaben von Bürgermeister Vitali Klitschko weiter in der Hand der Regierung. «Die Nacht war schwer, doch es gibt keine russischen Truppen in der Stadt», sagte Klitschko in einem am Samstag verbreiteten Clip im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Er betonte zugleich: «Der Feind versucht, in die Stadt vorzudringen.» Mit Stand 5.00 Uhr MEZ gebe es 35 Verletzte, unter ihnen zwei Kinder.

    Klitschko rief die Bevölkerung auf, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen. «Bleibt in den Bombenschutzkellern, denn der Feind greift aus der Luft an.» Die Infrastruktur funktioniere, die U-Bahn fahre. Klitschko forderte dazu auf, mutmassliche Markierungen von Angriffszielen auf Häusern zu entfernen. «Wir haben Kontrollpunkte eingerichtet, daher wird die Bewegung in der Stadt eingeschränkt und erschwert.» Klitschko sagte: «Es wird schwer, aber wir sind verpflichtet durchzuhalten, denn die Armee ist mit uns, die Gebietsverteidigung ist mit uns, die Gerechtigkeit ist mit uns.»

    Zuvor hatte auch der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podolak gesagt, die Regierung beherrsche die Lage. «Sowohl in der Stadt selbst als auch am Stadtrand von Kiew ist die Situation unter Kontrolle», sagte Podolak der Agentur Unian zufolge. Die Angreifer versuchten, grosse Zahlen von Militärtechnik und Streitkräften in die Stadt zu bringen. Dort seien russische Saboteure aktiv, gegen die ukrainische Sicherheitskräfte erfolgreich vorgingen. In den Aussenbezirken kämpfe die Armee gegen die russischen Angreifer. (sda/dpa)


    10:16
    Russische Armee mit Versorgungsengpässen
    Anscheinend hat die russische Armee Probleme mit der Versorgung ihrer Fahrzeuge. Videos zeigen, wie etwa zwei gepanzerte Fahrzeuge (davon ein Panzer) am Strassenrand stehen. Der Filmende fragt die russischen Soldaten: «Braucht ihr Hilfe? Soll ich euch zurück nach Russland schleppen?»

    10:11
    Niederlande liefern 200 Stinger-Raketen an Ukraine
    Die Niederlande werden 200 Stinger Flugabwehrraketen an die Ukraine liefern. Das teilte die Regierung dem Parlament am Samstag in Den Haag mit. Die Regierung reagiere damit auf ein Ersuchen der Ukraine. Die sogenannten Stinger-Raketen können zum Beispiel Flugzeuge und Helikopter treffen.

    Bereits in der vergangenen Woche hatten die Niederlande der Lieferung von Waffen und militärischen Gütern zugestimmt. Dazu gehörten 100 Scharfschützengewehre mit 30'000 Schuss Munition sowie Radargeräte und Minen-Detektoren. Ein Teil davon sei am Samstag verschickt worden, der Rest solle so schnell wie möglich folgen. Die Niederlande hätten allerdings ebenso wie auch andere Verbündete «logistische» Probleme. (sda/dpa)
    9:47
    Zusammenfassung der letzten Stunden
    Die letzten Ereignisse im Überblick:

    - In der Nacht kam es in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew zu schweren Kämpfen. Russische Truppen griffen von mehreren Fronten aus an und versuchten offenbar, die Stadt einzunehmen. Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte gaben an, sie hätten die russischen Angriffe auf einen Armeestützpunkt und eine wichtige Strasse zurückgeschlagen.

    - Nach Angaben des Kiewer Bürgermeisters wurden bei den Kämpfen 35 Menschen, darunter zwei Kinder, verletzt.

    - Nach Angaben der ukrainischen Rettungsdienste wurde ein Wohnhochhaus in Kiew von einer Rakete getroffen. Videos und Bilder zeigen, dass der Einschlag das Hochhaus auf mindestens vier Geschossen zerstörte (siehe Ticker-Eintrag von 8:17 Uhr).

    - Berichten zufolge wurden vom Schwarzen Meer aus Marschflugkörper auf die Ukraine abgefeuert. Zudem wurden in der Nähe von Sumy, Poltava und Mariupol Gebiete von Luftangriffen getroffen.

    - Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj veröffentlichte am Samstagmorgen ein Video vor seinem Amtssitz in Kiew, in dem er gefälschte Berichte zurückwies, er habe eine Kapitulation angeordnet. «Wir werden unsere Waffen nicht niederlegen, wir werden unser Land schützen», sagte er (siehe Ticker-Eintrag von 7:14 Uhr).

    - Russland behauptet, die südöstliche Stadt Melitopol eingenommen zu haben, wie die russische Nachrichtenagentur Interfax berichtet. Von ukrainischer Seite hiess es am Freitagabend, die Stadt sei umzingelt und kleine Gruppen russischer Soldaten seien in die Stadt eingedrungen. Der britische Militärminister James Heappey dementierte die russische Meldung und erklärte, er erkenne die Berichte, dass Melitopol eingenommen wurde, nicht an, schreibt der Guardian. Der russische Invasionsplan liege «nicht annähernd» im Zeitplan.

    - Ukraine meldete am Samstagmorgen, dass seit Kriegsbeginn 3500 russische Soldaten getötet wurden. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden
    8:40
    Ukraine meldet: 3500 russische Soldaten seit Kriegsbeginn getötet
    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben den russischen Truppen nach eigenen Angaben seit Beginn der Invasion schwere Verluste zugefügt. 3500 russische Soldaten seien getötet und 200 weitere gefangen genommen worden, teilte das ukrainische Militär am Samstag mit. Zudem seien 14 Flugzeuge, 8 Hubschrauber und 102 Panzer sowie mehr als 530 weitere Militärfahrzeuge zerstört worden. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden.

    In verschiedenen Teilen des Landes werde schwer gekämpft, hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter. In Sumy im Nordosten, Mariupol im Süden und Poltawa im Osten hätten russische Kampfjets Angriffe geflogen. In der Hauptstadt Kiew seien auch zivile Ziele ins Visier genommen worden. Russland hatte am Donnerstag einen grossflächigen Angriff auf das Nachbarland gestartet. (sda/dpa)
    8:17
    Russisches Geschoss schlägt in Wohnhaus in Kiew ein
    Nach Angaben des staatlichen ukrainischen Katastrophenschutzes ist ein russisches Geschoss in ein Wohnhaus in der Lobanowski-Allee im Zentrum von Kiew eingeschlagen.

    Ein vom Pressedienst von Wolodymyr Selenskyj verbreitetes Video zeigt, wie das Geschoss in einer Privatwohnung explodiert. Der Pressedienst veröffentlichte auch Bilder von den Folgen, auf denen zu sehen ist, dass das Gebäude am Samstagmorgen immer noch brennt und grosse Schäden aufweist.

    Ein grosses Stück wurde aus der rechten Ecke des Hauses herausgerissen, und mehrere Wohnungen wurden zerstört. Die Zahl der Verletzten war nicht bekannt. Feuerwehrleute halfen Überlebenden und trugen eine Frau über ein Trümmerfeld hinaus auf die Strasse.

    7:53
    Moskau: Russische Armee nimmt ukrainische Stadt Melitopol ein
    Russische Truppen haben nach Angaben des Verteidigungsministeriums in Moskau die Kontrolle über die ukrainische Kleinstadt Melitopol im Südosten des Landes übernommen. Dies teilte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Samstagmorgen in Moskau mit. Soldaten ergriffen demnach alle Massnahmen, um die Sicherheit der Bevölkerung zu gewährleisten und «Provokationen durch die ukrainischen Geheimdienste und Nationalisten auszuschliessen». Die Stadt liegt in der Nähe des Asowschen Meeres.

    Zuvor hiess es, russische Einheiten seien zunächst in Asow am Asowschen Meer gelandet. Sie hätten sich dann in Marsch gesetzt und schliesslich «ohne Widerstand» Melitopol besetzt.

    Von ukrainischer Seite hiess es am Freitagabend, die Stadt sei umzingelt und kleine Gruppen russischer Soldaten seien in die Stadt eingedrungen. Berichte über Kämpfe am Stadtrand von Melitopol gab es bereits Freitagmittag. (sda/dpa)
    7:14
    Selenskyj zeigt sich in Kiew
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat heute Morgen ein weiteres Video veröffentlicht, das ihn in der Innenstadt von Kiew zeigt. Er warnt vor Falschinformationen im Internet, die sagen, er habe die Armee aufgefordert, die Waffen niederzulegen.

    Und weiter: «Ich bin hier. Wir werden die Waffen nicht niederlegen. Wir werden unseren Staat verteidigen, denn unsere Waffe ist die Wahrheit. Und die Wahrheit ist: Dies ist unser Land. Unser Land, unsere Kinder – und wir werden alles verteidigen.»





    "I'm here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children - and we will defend it all. that's all. That's what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!"
    6:30
    Facebook unterbindet Werbung russischer Staatsmedien
    Der Facebook-Konzern Meta ergreift in Reaktion auf Russlands Invasion in die Ukraine weitere Schritte. Man sei dabei, russische Staatsmedien daran zu hindern, in dem sozialen Netzwerk weltweit Anzeigen zu schalten oder dort Geld zu verdienen, gab der Sicherheitschef bei Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, am Samstag auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter bekannt. «Wir beobachten die Situation in der Ukraine genau und werden unsere Schritte zum Schutz der Menschen auf unserer Plattform weiter mitteilen», erklärte Gleicher.

    Man habe als Reaktion auf den Konflikt in der Ukraine ein Sondereinsatzzentrum mit Experten eingerichtet, um so schnell wie möglich reagieren zu können. Russland hatte am Vortag Facebook teils beschränkt. Die Kommunikationsaufsicht Roskomnadsor in Moskau hatte dem Facebook-Konzern vorgeworfen, mit der Sperrung russischer Medien auf dem Netzwerk «grundlegende Menschenrechte und Freiheiten» sowie «Rechte und Freiheiten russischer Bürger» verletzt zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    6:21
    USA wollten Selenskyj aus Kiew bringen
    Bild: keystone
    Die USA boten dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj an, ihn aus Kiew in Sicherheit zu bringen. Selenskyj lehnte das Angebot jedoch ab, so ein hochrangiger amerikanischer Geheimdienstmitarbeiter mit direkter Kenntnis des Gesprächs. Der Beamte zitierte den Präsidenten mit den Worten, dass «der Kampf hier ist» und dass er Munition brauche, «keine Mitfahrgelegenheit».

    Selenskyj hatte in der Nacht auch an die Bevölkerung gewandt: «Das Schicksal des Landes entscheidet sich gerade jetzt.» Selenskyj rief die ukrainische Bevölkerung in einer Videobotschaft auf seinem Telegram-Kanal zur Verteidigung von Kiew auf. «Der Feind wird alle seine Kräfte einsetzen, um unseren Widerstand zu brechen», sagte Selenskyj gegen Mitternacht ukrainischer Zeit. «In dieser Nacht setzen sie zum Sturm auf Kiew an.»

    Er rief alle Ukrainer auf, «den Feind wo auch immer möglich aufzuhalten». Die Bevölkerung sollte alle Markierungen entfernen, die Saboteure an Strassen und Häusern anbringen. «Verbrennt die feindliche Militärtechnik mit allem, was zur Verfügung steht!» (sda/mlu)
    5:54
    Kiewer Behörden warnen vor Strassenkämpfen
    Die ukrainischen Behörden in Kiew warnen angesichts des russischen Einmarsches vor Strassenkämpfen in der Hauptstadt. «Auf den Strassen unserer Stadt laufen jetzt Kampfhandlungen. Wir bitten darum, Ruhe zu bewahren und maximal vorsichtig zu sein!», hiess es in der Mitteilung am Samstag. Wer in einem Bunker sei, solle dort bleiben. Im Fall von Luftalarm sollten die Menschen den nächsten Bunker aufsuchen. Die Stadt veröffentlichte eine Karte dazu.

    «Wenn Sie zuhause sind, dann gehen sie nicht ans Fenster, gehen sie nicht auf die Balkone.» Die Menschen sollten sich etwa auch abdecken, um sich vor Verletzungen zu schützen. In Kiew gilt eine Sperrstunde von 22.00 Uhr (21.00 MEZ) bis 07.00 Uhr (6.00 Uhr MEZ) morgens. (sda/dpa)


    5:34
    Russische Luftlandeoperation auf Militärflughafen bei Kiew
    Mit einer Luftlandeaktion versuchen russische Truppen dem Anschein nach, den Militärflughafen Wassylkiw südlich von Kiew unter ihre Kontrolle zu bringen. Bei den heftigen Kämpfen seien ukrainische Soldaten getötet und verletzt worden, sagte die Bürgermeisterin der Kleinstadt, Natalija Balassynowytsch, in der Nacht zu Samstag ukrainischen Medien. Es seien viele russische Fallschirmjäger gelandet. «Wir haben Verluste. Wir haben viele Verletzte. Es sind leider 200», sagte sie. Der Luftwaffenstützpunkt liegt etwa 40 Kilometer vom Kiewer Zentrum entfernt. (sda/dpa)
    4:38
    Ukrainische Armee meldet Angriffe auf Kaserne im Westen von Kiew
    Russische Truppen haben in der Nacht zu Samstag eine Kaserne der ukrainischen Streitkräfte im Westen von Kiew beschossen. Das teilte die ukrainische Armee mit. Der Angriff sei zurückgeschlagen worden. Die Kaserne liegt etwa sieben Kilometer vom Zentrum der Millionenstadt entfernt. Fotos zeigten hellen Feuerschein über der Stelle der Kämpfe. Auf Videos, die in sozialen Netzwerken geteilt wurden, waren Explosionen und Schüsse zu hören.

    Vorher in der Nacht waren Angriffe auf ein Heizkraftwerk im Nordosten der Hauptstadt gemeldet worden. Auch im Stadtteil Obolon im Norden gebe es Kämpfe. Die Orte liegen alle in der Stossrichtung des russischen Vormarsches auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt. (sda/dpa)
    3:48
    Kiew steht in Kontakt mit Moskau wegen Verhandlungen
    Im Krieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine ist die Führung in Kiew mit Moskau in Kontakt wegen möglicher Gespräche. Das teilte der Sprecher von Wolodymyr Selenskyj am späten Freitagabend in Kiew mit. Die Ukraine sei immer bereit gewesen zu Gesprächen über eine Einstellung der Kämpfe und über einen Frieden. «Unmittelbar in diesen Stunden führen die Seiten Konsultationen über Ort und Zeit eines Gesprächsprozesses», schrieb Sprecher Serhij Nikiforow auf Facebook. Dagegen erklärte die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, die Ukraine habe Gespräche zunächst abgelehnt und die Frage auf Samstag verschoben. (sda/dpa)
    3:13
    Schweiz unterstützt Haltung des Uno-Sicherheitsrates
    Die Schweiz zeigt sich solidarisch mit dem ukrainischen Volk nach dem Einmarsch von russischen Truppen in das osteuropäische Land. Sie werde sich für die Ukraine in der Uno-Generalversammlung einsetzen, schreibt das Schweizerische Aussendepartement auf Twitter.

    Darüber hinaus unterstützt die Schweiz die Haltung des Uno-Sicherheitsrates und verurteilt die Aggression Russlands gegen die Ukraine. Die Schweiz spricht sich für eine strikte Einhaltung der internationalen humanitären Rechts aus.

    Jene, die in Not seien, müssten einen ungehinderten Zugang zu Hilfe haben, schreibt das Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten. Der Uno-Sicherheitsrat hatte in der Nacht auf Samstag eine gegen den Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine gerichtete Resolution verabschiedet, die jedoch am Veto Russlands scheiterte. (sda)
    1:21
    Unruhige Nacht in Kiew
    Mehrere Quellen berichten in den Sozialen Medien von lauten Explosionen in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew. Die Detonationen sind auf verschiedenen Youtube-Streams aus der Stadt zu hören, so etwa auf jenem der «Deutschen Welle». Informationen über genaue Opfer und Anschlagsziele sind zurzeit keine verfügbar. (pit)
    0:42
    China: Krieg in Ukraine an Punkt, «den wir nicht sehen wollen»
    Nach seiner vorsichtigen Distanzierung von Russland im Sicherheitsrat hat China sich kritisch über den Krieg in der Ukraine geäussert. «China ist zutiefst besorgt über die jüngsten Entwicklungen der Lage in der Ukraine. Jetzt sind wir an einem Punkt angelangt, den wir nicht sehen wollen», sagte UN-Botschafter Zhang Jun am Freitag (Ortszeit) bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung im UN-Sicherheitsrat. «Wir glauben, dass die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität aller Staaten respektiert und die Ziele und Prinzipien der UN-Charta allesamt gewahrt werden sollten.» Man unterstütze Verhandlungen Russlands und der Ukraine bei der Lösung des Konflikts.

    Zuvor hatte sich Peking bei der Abstimmung über eine gegen Russlands Einmarsch in die Ukraine gerichtete Resolution enthalten, statt zusammen mit seinem Partner Moskau ein Veto einzulegen. Westliche Diplomaten werteten dies als Erfolg bei ihrem Versuch, Russland diplomatisch zu isolieren und einen Keil zwischen Moskau und Peking zu treiben. (sda/dpa)
    0:42
    EU setzt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft
    Die neuen EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland sind in Kraft. Das geht aus Rechtsakten hervor, die in der Nacht zum Samstag im EU-Amtsblatt veröffentlichten wurden.

    Die wegen Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine erlassenen Strafmassnahmen zielen darauf ab, dem Land und seiner Wirtschaft erheblichen Schaden zuzufügen. Dafür werden zum Beispiel die Refinanzierungsmöglichkeiten des Staates und von ausgewählten privaten Banken und Unternehmen eingeschränkt. Zudem erlässt die EU Ausfuhrbeschränkungen für strategisch wichtige Güter, die insbesondere Unternehmen aus dem Verkehrs- und Energiesektor treffen sollen.

    Darüber hinaus setzt die EU auch den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und seinen Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow auf ihre Sanktionsliste. Möglicherweise in der EU vorhandene Vermögen der beiden Politiker können so eingefroren werden. (sda)
    23:32
    Selenskyj erwartet russischen Sturm auf Kiew ++ Russlands Veto im UN-Sicherheitsrat
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj erwartet in der Nacht auf Samstag den Ansturm der russischen Armee auf Kiew. In einer Erklärung am späten Freitagabend rief er die Bevölkerung zur entschlossenen Verteidigung der Hauptstadt auf. «Das Schicksal des Landes entscheidet sich gerade jetzt», sagte er in einer Videobotschaft auf seinem Telegram-Kanal.

    «Der Feind wird alles seine Kräfte einsetzen, um unseren Widerstand zu brechen», sagte Selenskyj. «In dieser Nacht setzen sie zum Sturm auf Kiew an.» Er rief alle Ukrainer auf, «den Feind wo auch immer möglich aufzuhalten». Die Bevölkerung sollte alle Sonderzeichen entfernen, die Saboteure an Strassen und Häusern anbringen. «Verbrennt die feindliche Militärtechnik mit allem, was zur Verfügung steht!» Sollten die Angreifer auch Kindergärten ins Visier nehmen, sollten sie daran gehindert werden, so Selenskyj weiter. «Alle Gebete sind mit unsere Soldaten. Wir glauben an sie. Sorgt für sie!»

    Gleichzeitig ist eine gegen Russlands Einmarsch in die Ukraine gerichtete Resolution im UN-Sicherheitsrat gescheitert. Moskau legte bei der Abstimmung im mächtigsten Gremium der Vereinten Nationen am Freitag in New York wie erwartet ein Veto gegen den Text ein - China enthielt sich. (sda/dpa)
    21:50
    Nach EU will auch US-Regierung Sanktionen gegen Putin verhängen
    Nach der Europäischen Union will auch die US-Regierung Sanktionen gegen den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow verhängen. Das sagte US-Präsident Joe Bidens Sprecherin, Jen Psaki, am Freitag.
    President Joe Biden speaks as he announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Inmitten des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine hat US-Präsident Joe Biden dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj erneut Unterstützung der Vereinigten Staaten zugesichert. Biden teilte am Freitag in einer schriftlichen Stellungnahme mit, er habe mit Selenskyj telefoniert und ihn über laufende wirtschaftliche, humanitäre und sicherheitspolitische Hilfen der USA informiert. Biden betonte auch: «Ich habe das mutige Handeln des ukrainischen Volkes gelobt, das für die Verteidigung seines Landes kämpft.» Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, sagte, derzeit würden eine Reihe von Optionen geprüft, wie zusätzliche Unterstützung für die Ukraine sichergestellt werden könne. (sda/dpa)
    21:42
    Raketenbeschuss auf Regionen Odessa und Mykolajiw
    Russische Soldaten haben nach ukrainischen Angaben die Region um die Hafenstadt Odessa an der Schwarzmeer-Küste mit Raketen beschossen. Es seien am Freitag mehrere Raketen vom Meer aus auf Grenzschutzanlagen abgefeuert worden, teilte der Grenzschutz von Odessa mit. Betroffen sei auch Infrastruktur in der Region Mykolajiw. Mehrere Beobachtungsposten seien beschädigt worden. Befürchtet wird, dass russische Truppen nach Odessa vorrücken könnten - eine strategisch wichtige Stadt. Bild: Grosse ukrainische Flagge in einer Strasse von Odessa. (keystone-sda)
    Demonstrators holding a huge Ukrainian flag march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Thousands of people in Odessa marched through the streets of the city in a show of unity on Sunday, marking the date on which, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during Ukraine's Maidan revolution. Waving national flags and placards with slogans such as, 'No Putin, No Cry', people said they had come out to demonstrate against a potential Russian invasion, and said that they were prepared to defend their city if needed. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Bild: keystone
    Zuvor hatten russische Truppen nach ukrainischen Angaben den Fluss Dnipro in der Südukraine überschritten. Damit hätten sie nun Zugang zur strategisch wichtigen Stadt Cherson, die wiederum eine wichtige Rolle beim Schutz von Odessa spielt. (sda/dpa)
    20:46
    Slowakei meldet über 7000 Grenzübertritte aus der Ukraine
    Die Slowakei hat am ersten Tag nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine mehr als fünfmal so viele Grenzübertritte aus dem Nachbarland verzeichnet wie normalerweise. Von Mittwochnachmittag bis Donnerstagnachmittag seien 7490 ukrainische Staatsbürger über die Grenze gekommen, teilte das Innenministerium in Bratislava am Freitag mit. Normalerweise seien es rund 1400 an einem Tag. Von den in die Slowakei eingereisten Ukrainern beantragten bis Freitagnachmittag aber nur 14 Personen offiziell Schutz als Flüchtlinge. Sie wurden im grenznahen Flüchtlingslager Humenne untergebracht.
    epa09784933 Refugees from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic rest at the temporary accommodation centre in Novocherkassk, Rostov region, Russia, 25 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February convened an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council, which discussed the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). On the same day, the president made a decision and, during his video message to the citizens of the Russian Federation, signed a decree recognizing the independence of the republics of Donbass, as well as an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. The President instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure the maintenance of peace by the Russian armed forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry should establish diplomatic relations with the DNR and LNR. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Der konservative Ministerpräsident Eduard Heger reiste am Freitag gemeinsam mit Innenminister Roman Mikulec zum Grenzübergang Vysne Nemecke, um sich ein Bild von der Lage zu machen. Die Slowakei sei bereit, den Flüchtenden Zuflucht und Hilfe zu gewähren, betonte er. Allein der Staat verfüge über Zehntausende Unterbringungsmöglichkeiten, zusätzlich gebe es auch eine ganze Reihe an privaten Unterkünften, die für Kriegsflüchtlinge offen stünden. (sda/dpa)
    20:24
    Gazprom pumpt unvermindert Erdgas durch Pipeline Nord Stream 1
    Aus Russland fliesst weiter Erdgas nach Europa. Die durch die Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 1 gepumpten Gasmengen schwankten auch in den vergangenen Tagen nur wenig, wie am Freitag aus einer Übersicht der in Zug ansässigen Betreibergesellschaft Nord Stream AG hervorging. Demnach flossen seit Jahresbeginn täglich zwischen 1,63 Milliarden und 1,76 Milliarden Kilowattstunden Erdgas über Greifswald ins deutsche Verteilnetz.
    FILE - The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Europe's natural gas woes are far from over in Jan. 2022. Prices are high. Underground reserves that are relied on in cold weather are low. Russia's state-owned Gazprom isn't selling as much spot gas as it used to. The pipeline operators have told the European Union's executive commission that if there's a cold winter, the continent's gas companies will need to import more than they have in the past. (AP Photo, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Gaslieferungen gingen am Freitag unvermindert weiter. Bis 16.00 Uhr flossen stündlich etwa 73 Millionen Kilowattstunden Gas. Lieferant ist der russische Staatskonzern Gazprom. Er hält auch 51 Prozent der Anteile an der Betreibergesellschaft. Beteiligt sind ausserdem die Energieunternehmen Wintershall Dea, Eon, Gasunie und Engie. (awp/sda/dpa)
    20:02
    Verstärkung für Nato-Truppe in Estland eingetroffen
    In Estland sind die ersten britischen Soldaten und Lastwagen mit zusätzlicher Ausrüstung zur Verstärkung des Nato-Bataillons in dem baltischen EU- und Nato-Land eingetroffen. Ein Konvoi mit sechs Kampfpanzern und weiteren Militärfahrzeugen kam am Freitag auf dem Militärstützpunkt Tapa an, wie die estnische Armee mitteilte. Dort werden sie Teil des seit 2017 stationierten Nato-Gefechtsverbands zur Abschreckung Russlands.
    Bild: keystone
    Grossbritannien hatte angesichts der wachsenden Spannungen mit Russland in der Ukraine-Krise eine Verstärkung des Gefechtsverbandes angekündigt. London wird dazu gut 850 zusätzliche Soldaten und Ausrüstung nach Estland entsenden – und damit das britische Truppenkontingent in etwa verdoppeln. Die Einheiten werden vom britischen Truppenstandort in Sennelager bei Paderborn über Polen, Litauen und Lettland in das an Russland grenzende Estland verlegt. (sda/dpa)

    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine, 24.02.2022

    Video: watson/lea bloch
