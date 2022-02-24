Zum zweiten Mal innert weniger Tage hat am Montagabend in Zürich eine Kundgebung gegen den Angriffskrieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine stattgefunden. Die Teilnehmenden forderten das sofortige Ende der Kampfhandlungen und solidarisierten sich mit der Ukraine.Zahlreiche Personen füllten kurz nach Beginn der Kundgebung am Montag um 19.30 Uhr den Münsterhof in Zürich, viele von ihnen mit Kerzen in den Händen oder in ukraninische Flaggen gehüllt. Eine Reporterin der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA vor Ort schätzte die Zahl der Teilnehmenden auf mehrere Tausend.Als Redner angekündigt waren die Zürcher Stadtpräsidentin Corine Mauch (SP), der ukrainisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger Sasha Volkov und Olga Feldmeier, Unternehmerin und gebürtige Ukrainerin russischer Abstammung.Zu der bewilligten Kundgebung aufgerufen hatte die Gruppe StandUp4Democracy. Früher am Abend fand im Zürcher Grossmünster ein Friedensgebet statt. Die Fassade der Kirche und weitere Gebäude wurden am Montagabend aus Solidarität mit der Ukraine in den Farben blau und gelb beleuchtet. (sda)