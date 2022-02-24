Navigation
    Liveticker

    UNO: 600'000 Flüchtlinge ++ Belarussische Truppen sollen in die Ukraine vorgedrungen sein

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    01.03.2022, 08:1401.03.2022, 12:34
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Aktuell bewegt sich ein riesiger russischer Militärkonvoi auf die Hauptstadt Kiew zu. Die Stadt Charkiw war in der Nacht auf Dienstag von russischen Angriffen besonders schwer getroffen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    • Am Montag, 28. Februar, haben Delegationen aus Russland und der Ukraine an der ukrainisch-belarussischen Grenze Friedensverhandlungen aufgenommen.
    13:08
    Selenskyj appelliert an das EU-Parlament
    In einer Video-Ansprache hat sich der ukrainische Präsident Selenskyj emotional an das EU-Parlament gewandt: «Wir geben unser Leben für Werte, für Rechte, für Freiheit, für den Wunsch, gleichberechtigt zu sein.» Während der fünftägigen, gross angelegten russischen Invasion in der Ukraine seien «Tausende von Menschen» getötet worden sind. «Für einige Ukrainer wird heute der letzte Tag ihres Lebens sein.»




    Die Abgeordneten des EU-Parlaments sollten in der Sondersitzung in Brüssel über eine Resolution abstimmen, die den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine scharf verurteilt und die vereinbarten Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland unterstützt. Der Entwurf plädiert zudem für eine EU-Beitrittsperspektive für die Ukraine.

    Am Montag hatte Selenskyj ein Beitrittsgesuch seines Landes unterzeichnet. EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen sprach sich bereits am Sonntag für einen Beitritt der Ukraine aus. «Im Laufe der Zeit gehören sie tatsächlich zu uns. Sie sind einer von uns, und wir wollen sie drin haben», sagte von der Leyen.

    Die Staatsoberhäupter von acht EU-Mitgliedstaaten haben sich dafür ausgesprochen, der Ukraine eine sofortige Beitrittsperspektive zur Europäischen Union zu eröffnen. Zu den Unterzeichnern zählen die Präsidentinnen und Präsidenten Bulgariens, Tschechiens, Estlands, Lettlands, Litauens, Polens, der Slowakei und Sloweniens. Ein Sprecher der Europäischen Kommission dämpfte indes die Erwartungen auf einen raschen Beitritt. (sda/dpa)
    12:23
    Kreml: Sanktionen werden Russland nicht dazu bringen, seine Haltung zur Ukraine zu ändern
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Kreml-Sprecher Dmitri Peskow

    Kreml-Sprecher Dmitri Peskow erklärte am Dienstag, dass westliche Sanktionen Russland nicht dazu bringen würden, seine Haltung zur Ukraine zu ändern. Weiter sagte er, dass zwar direkte Verhandlungen zwischen Moskau und Kiew begonnen hätten, aber keine Gespräche zwischen den Präsidenten der beiden Länder geplant seien.

    Peskow wies Behauptungen über russische Angriffe auf zivile Ziele als falsch zurück, wie Reuters berichtet.
    12:17
    Nato wird keine Truppen oder Flugzeuge in die Ukraine bewegen
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat eine Beteiligung des Militärbündnisses am Ukraine-Krieg erneut entschieden ausgeschlossen.

    «Die Nato wird keine Truppen in die Ukraine entsenden oder Flugzeuge in den ukrainischen Luftraum verlegen», sagte der Norweger am Dienstag bei einem Besuch auf dem polnischen Luftwaffenstützpunkt Lask. «Die Nato wird sich nicht an dem Konflikt beteiligen.»

    Der polnische Präsident Andrzej Duda bekräftigte: «Wir schicken unsere Flugzeuge nicht, denn das würde eine militärische Einmischung in den Konflikt bedeuten, der sich in der Ukraine abspielt, es würde bedeuten, dass sich die Nato in den Konflikt einschaltet, aber die Nato keine Partei in dem Konflikt ist». Duda verwies darauf, dass man vielseitige Hilfe, vor allem humanitäre Hilfe leiste. «Aber unsere Flugzeuge fliegen momentan nicht in die Ukraine.»


    (sda/dpa)
    12:14
    Letzte OSZE-Beobachter sitzen in umkämpften ukrainischen Städten fest
    Die Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) hat noch nicht alle ihre Beobachter aus der Ukraine abziehen können.

    Der Grossteil des zuletzt rund 500 Personen starken Teams habe das Land verlassen, doch aus den umkämpften Städten Charkiw und Cherson seien noch keine Evakuierungen möglich gewesen, bestätigte das OSZE-Sekretariat am Dienstag in Wien.

    «Wegen der anhaltenden militärischen Aktivitäten mit Geschützfeuer und Kämpfen, und wegen der dynamischen Verschiebung der Front» würden die Beobachter dort weiterhin auf günstige Zeitfenster für den Abzug warten, hiess es in einem OSZE-Bericht. Auch aus den relativ ruhigeren östlichen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk seien einige Beobachter noch nicht evakuiert worden.

    Die OSZE hatte vorigen Donnerstag beschlossen, ihre Mission angesichts der russischen Invasion vorübergehend zu beenden und ihr unbewaffnetes internationales Team ausser Landes zu bringen. Die Mission hatte vor allem die Aufgabe, in der Ostukraine die Waffenstillstandslinie zwischen staatlichen Truppen und pro-Russischen Separatisten zu überwachen.


    (sda/dpa)
    12:08
    Universitätsspital Basel entsendet medizinische Hilfsgüter in die Ukraine
    «Wir alle verfolgen mit grosser Betroffenheit die unglaubliche Entwicklung in der Ukraine», wird der Direktor des Basler Unispitals, Werner Kübler in der Medienmitteilung vom Dienstag zitiert. Darum entsende das Basler Unispital unter anderem 30 Sauerstoffgeräte, die auch die Herstellung von Sauerstoff aus der Umgebungsluft ermöglichten. Sie sollen zur medizinischen Unterstützung der ukrainischen Bevölkerung beitragen.

    Die Hilfsgüter werden heute durch die ukrainische Botschaft entsendet.
    12:02
    Lawrow wirft Ukraine Atom-Ambitionen vor
    In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic and Sergei Peresada, of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow hat der Ukraine eine Bedrohung der internationalen Sicherheit vorgeworfen. Die Regierung in Kiew wolle eigene Atomwaffen, sagte Lawrow am Dienstag per Videolink vor der Ständigen Abrüstungskonferenz in Genf.

    Auf dem ukrainischen Territorium befänden sich noch sowjetische Nukleartechnologie und die Mittel, so bestückte Waffen abzuschiessen, sagte Lawrow der englischen UN-Übersetzung zufolge. «Wir müssen auf diese reale Gefahr reagieren.»

    Lawrow verlangte, dass US-Atomwaffen vom Gebiet der Nato-Partner abgezogen werden. Er betonte auch: «Wir glauben weiter, dass ein Atomkrieg nicht gewonnen werden kann und niemals geführt werden darf.» Die Ständige Abrüstungskonferenz ist das einzige multilaterale Abrüstungsforum der Welt.

    Von der Internationalen Atomenergiebehörde IAEA hiess es in der vergangenen Woche, sie sehe keinerlei Belege für die Behauptungen über ein mögliches Atomwaffenprogramm in der Ukraine. «Unsere Agentur hat keine Hinweise dafür gefunden, dass in der Ukraine deklariertes Nuklearmaterial aus der friedlichen Nutzung von Nuklearenergie abgezweigt wird», teilte ein IAEA-Sprecher dem «Tagesspiegel» mit. Die Behörde mit Sitz in Wien überwacht unter dem Dach der Vereinten Nationen die zivile Nutzung der Atomkraft und die Einhaltung des Atomwaffensperrvertrags.

    Lawrow sagte weiter, es müsse eine neue Spirale des Wettrüstens verhindert werden. Es dürfe keine gefährlichen Schritte im Rahmen militärischer Aufrüstung geben. Die Nato-Mitglieder ignorierten dies. Die Nato ziehe die Ukraine in den Dunstkreis der Allianz, in dem sie ihr Waffen liefere, sagte Lawrow. Er beklagte, dass die Nato Russland keine langfristigen Sicherheitsgarantien gebe und keine weitere Ausweitung Richtung Osten ausschliesse. Die Nato müsse ihre militärischen Kapazitäten auf das Gebiet zurückziehen, wo sie bei der Unterzeichnung der Nato-Russland-Grundakte 1997 waren, verlangte Lawrow.

    Lawrow wollte ursprünglich persönlich nach Genf kommen. Das sei durch die Sperrung des Luftraums in der EU für russische Maschinen verhindert worden, teilte die russische Botschaft in Genf am Montag mit. (sda/dpa)
    11:43
    UNHCR: 660'000 ukrainische Flüchtlinge in Nachbarstaaten
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: eine Frau trägt ein Kind über die Grenze nach Polen

    Nach Angaben des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks (UNHCR) sollen seit dem Einmarsch Russlands mehr als 660'000 Menschen – überwiegend Frauen und Kinder – aus der Ukraine in die Nachbarländer geflohen sein.

    Eine Sprecherin des UNHCR, Shabia Mantoo, sagte bei einer Pressekonferenz in Genf, es gebe Berichte über Menschen, die bis zu 60 Stunden auf die Einreise nach Polen warten, während die Warteschlangen an der rumänischen Grenze bis zu 20 km lang seien.
    11:37
    Kulturerbe der Ukraine bedroht, ein Museum bereits niedergebrannt
    Millionen von Kunstwerken und Denkmälern seien durch den russischen Militärangriff in der Ukraine bedroht. Das Iwankiw-Museum, das etwas nördlich von Kiew liegt und «wertvolle ukrainische Volkskunst» beherbergte, sei bereits niedergebrannt. Dies schreibt die globale Kunstorganisation Getty in einer Erklärung von James Cuno, dem Präsidenten und Vorstandsvorsitzenden des J. Paul Getty Trust.

    Der Direktor des Ukrainischen Nationalmuseums in Kiew, Fedir Androshchuk, sagte, er versuche zusammen mit zwei Kollegen und zwei bewaffneten Polizisten, das Museum vor Angriffen oder Plünderungen zu schützen: «Das Museum befindet sich inmitten eines reichen Kulturerbes in der Nähe von drei schönen Kirchen, aber auch in der Nähe einiger möglicher Ziele (der ukrainische Sicherheitsdienst und die Grenztruppen)», soll er in einer E-Mail an einen schwedischen Wissenschaftler geschrieben haben.

    11:26
    Moskau bestätigt Angriffe in der Ukraine fortzuführen – "bis Ziele erreicht sind"
    In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu , left, speaks to hight rang officers on the board of a military helicopter during a naval exercises in the Mediterranean. Russia's naval drills in the Mediterranean come amid the tensions with the West over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: russischer Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu

    Russland hat die Fortsetzung des Angriffs gegen die Ukraine bestätigt. «Die Gruppierung der Streitkräfte der Russischen Föderation führt weiterhin eine Spezial-Militäroperation durch, bis die gesetzten Ziele erreicht sind», sagte Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu am Dienstag in Moskau der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Das Wichtigste sei, Russland «vor der militärischen Bedrohung durch westliche Länder zu schützen, die versuchen, das ukrainische Volk im Kampf gegen unser Land einzusetzen», sagte Schoigu.

    Er warf der Ukraine vor, mehrere Raketensysteme, Kanonen und Mörser in den Höfen von Wohngebäuden, in der Nähe von Schulen und Kindergärten aufgestellt zu haben. «Während militärischer Zusammenstösse zögert die ukrainische Seite nicht, Zivilisten als menschliches Schutzschild zu missbrauchen», behauptete der Vertraute von Präsident Wladimir Putin, der am vergangenen Donnerstag den Angriff auf das Nachbarland Ukraine angeordnet hatte.

    Die Ukraine wiederum wirft Russland vor, auch Wohngebiete mit Raketen zu beschiessen. Die Angaben beider Seiten sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    11:23
    Kiew bietet russischen Soldaten Geld, wenn sie kapitulieren
    Die Ukraine hat russischen Soldaten Straffreiheit und Geld angeboten, wenn sie sich ergeben. «Trefft Eure Wahl. Kommt ohne Waffen und mit weisser Flagge heraus», schrieb Verteidigungsminister Olexij Resnikow in der Nacht zum Dienstag bei Facebook. «Jeder, der sich weigert, ein Besatzer zu sein, bringt den Frieden näher. Für diejenigen, die den Weg des Besatzers wählen, wird es keine Gnade geben!», sagte Resnikow. Ob sich ergebende Russen das Geld tatsächlich erhalten, war zunächst nicht zu überprüfen.

    Geboten werden jedem Soldaten umgerechnet mehr als 40'000 Euro. Finanziert werde die Aktion von der internationalen IT-Industrie. (sda/dpa)
    11:18
    Visa und Mastercard schliessen russische Finanzinstitute aus ihrem Zahlungsnetzwerk aus
    Die US-Kreditkartenanbieter Mastercard und Visa schliessen russischer Finanzinstitute aus ihrem Zahlungsnetzwerk aus. Begründet wurde der Schritt mit der Einhaltung der staatlich beschlossenen Sanktionen gegen Russland nach dessen Angriff auf die Ukraine.

    11:09
    So kannst auch Du den Menschen in der Ukraine helfen:
    2
    10
    5 Ideen, wie du Menschen in der Ukraine helfen kannst
    von Vanessa Hann
    11:05
    100'000 Franken aus dem Thurgau für Soforthilfe in der Ukraine
    Der Kanton Thurgau unterstützt die humanitäre Soforthilfe in der Ukraine. Die Regierung hat dafür 100'000 Franken aus dem kantonalen Lotteriefonds gesprochen.

    Das Geld gehe an die Stiftung «Glückskette Schweiz» als anerkanntes und in der Ukraine gut vernetztes Hilfswerk. Damit will die Thurgauer Regierung eine rasche Wirksamkeit der Hilfe zugunsten der Zivilbevölkerung im Kriegsgebiet sicherstellen. (sda)
    11:03
    Separatistenführer will ukrainische Stadt Mariupol einkesseln
    epa09350036 Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a mourning ceremony at the crash site of the MH17 plane, on the seventh anniversary of the disaster, near the pro-Russian militant's controlled village of Grabovo, around 100 kilometers east from Donetsk, Ukraine, 17 July 2021. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board. EPA/ALEXANDER USENKO
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Denis Puschilin, der Anführer der selbsternannten Volksrepublik Donezk

    Einem Bericht der russischen Nachrichtenagentur RIA Novosti zufolge habe Denis Puschilin, der Anführer der selbsternannten Volksrepublik Donezk, erklärt, dass seine Truppen die wichtige Hafenstadt Mariupol im Südosten des Landes einkesseln wollen: «Die Aufgabe für heute ist es, Mariupol direkt einzukesseln» wird Puschilin von RIA Novosti zitiert.
    10:58
    Irans Führer fordert Ende des Krieges in der Ukraine – und beschuldigt die USA
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Präsident Ebrahim Raisi (hier am 19.01.2022 im Kremel am langen Tisch von Putin)

    Irans oberster Führer hat ein baldiges Ende des russischen Krieges in der Ukraine gefordert, gleichzeitig aber auch die Politik der USA in dem Land harsch kritisiert.

    «Natürlich sind auch wir für ein baldiges Ende des Krieges sowie der Zerstörung und Tötung von Zivilisten (...), aber die Wurzeln des Konflikts liegen auch in der Politik der USA», sagte Ajatollah Ali Chamenei am Dienstag im Staatsfernsehen. So hätten die Amerikaner diesen Konflikt mit Einmischungen in die internen Angelegenheiten der Ukraine regelrecht provoziert. «Daher sind auch die USA mitverantwortlich für die derzeitige Krise», so der Führer, der laut Verfassung das letzte Wort in allen strategischen Belangen hat.

    Einen ähnlichen Standpunkt vertritt auch Präsident Ebrahim Raisi. In einem Telefonat mit dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin zeigte Raisi Verständnis für Russlands Sorgen wegen einer Nato-Osterweiterung.

    Ganz anders sieht jedoch die Stimmung in der Presse und den sozialen Medien aus. Dort werden Putin und Russland wegen der Invasion in die Ukraine scharf verurteilt. Gleichzeitig gibt es auch heftige Kritik an der Haltung von Präsident Raisi. Die guten Beziehungen zwischen Teheran und Moskau seien kein Grund, die Kriegsverbrechen Russlands in der Ukraine zu ignorieren, so die Kritiker. (sda/dpa)
    10:48
    Belarussische Truppen sollen in Tschernihiw eingedrungen sein
    Unter Berufung auf den Sprecher der «Northern Territorial Defense Forces», Vitaliy Kyrylow, erklärte das ukrainische Parlament, dass belarussische Truppen nördlich von Kiew in die Region Tschernihiw eingedrungen seien.


    10:41
    Türkei fordert alle Parteien auf, sich an Abkommen zur Durchquerung des Schwarzen Meers zu halten
    epa09758199 A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows ships of the Black Sea Fleet conducted an artillery battle and destroyed a mock enemy submarine in Black Sea near Sevastopol, Russia, 15 February 2022. In December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between the Russian Federation and NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The document says that the United States should not create military bases in the territories of the former Soviet Union countries that are not members of NATO. The Russian Foreign Ministry 26 January received a response from the United States and NATO on security guarantees. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Ein Schiff der russischen Schwarzmeerflotte

    Die Türkei fordere alle Seiten im Ukraine-Krieg auf, ein internationales Abkommen über die Durchfahrt durch die türkische Meerenge zum Schwarzen Meer einzuhalten, erklärte Verteidigungsminister Hulusi Akar. Nach dem Montreux-Übereinkommen von 1936 hat Ankara das Recht, die Durchfahrt durch seine Meerengen in Kriegszeiten zu beschränken.

    Die Türke – ein Nato-Verbündeter – grenzt im Schwarzen Meer an die Ukraine und Russland und unterhält zu beiden Ländern gute Beziehungen.
    So kann es russische Kriegsschiffe auf dem Weg ins Schwarze Meer aufhalten. Der Pakt sieht eine Ausnahme für Schiffe vor, die zu ihren Heimatbasen zurückkehren, berichtet Reuters.

    "Ein Missachten des Montreux-Abkommens oder eine Störung des Status quo in irgendeiner Weise ist für niemanden von Vorteil. Wir sagen darum allen Seiten, dass es vorteilhaft wäre, sich an Montreux zu halten", sagte Akar nach der Kabinettssitzung am Montag gegenüber Reportern, wie sein Ministerium mitteilte.

    Aktuell sollen mindestens vier russische Schiffe auf die Durchquerung warten.
    10:34
    Google sperrt YouTube-Kanäle, die mit RT und Sputnik in Verbindung stehen
    Angesichts des Einmarsches in der Ukraine hat YouTube in ganz Europa - auch in Großbritannien - Kanäle gesperrt, die mit den russischen Staatsmedien RT und Sputnik in Verbindung stehen.
    In einer Erklärung, die auf Twitter veröffentlicht wurde, sagte Google Europe:

    Google erklärte auf Twitter, dass aufgrund des Krieges in der Ukraine mit sofortiger Wirkung Youtube-Kanäle, die mit RT und Sputnik in Verbindung stehen, gesperrt würde.

    Goolge hatte bereits zuvor die Möglichkeiten von russischen Kanälen eingeschränkt, Geld mit Werbung zu verdienen.

    10:28
    Polen: Bislang rund 380 000 Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine eingetroffen
    A men who fled from conflict from Ukraine waits at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Ambassadors from dozens of countries on Monday backed a proposal demanding that Russia halt its attack on Ukraine, as the U.N. General Assembly held a rare emergency session during a day of frenzied and sometimes fractious diplomacy surrounding the five-day-old war. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Ukrainischer Flüchtling in Polen

    In Polen sind nach Angaben des Grenzschutzes seit Beginn des Ukraine-Kriegs mehr als 377'400 Flüchtlinge aus dem Nachbarland angekommen. Allein am Montag hätten 100'000 Menschen die Grenze überquert, teilten die polnischen Grenzschützer am Dienstag per Twitter mit.

    Die Warteschlangen vor der Abfertigung auf der ukrainischen Seite der Grenze hätten sich verkürzt, da sich Polens Regierung und Präsident Andrzej Duda beim ukrainischen Grenzschutz für eine Vereinfachung der Prozedur eingesetzt hätten, sagte ein Regierungssprecher in Warschau. Frauen und Kinder würden jetzt praktisch ohne Kontrolle durchgelassen. (sda/dpa)
    10:04
    Chef-Dirigent der renomierten Münchner Philharmoniker muss gehen wegen Putin-Nähe
    Der bislang in den grossen Konzerthäusern der Welt willkommene russische Dirigent Waleri Gergijew wird zur unerwünschten Person. Am Dienstag haben die Münchner Philharmoniker ihren Chefdirigenten wegen dessen Nähe zum russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin entlassen. Auch die Pariser Philharmonie hat ihre Konzerte mit dem russischen Star-Dirigenten abgesagt.

    Gergijew habe sich zu der Aufforderung, «sich eindeutig und unmissverständlich von dem brutalen Angriffskrieg zu distanzieren, den Putin gegen die Ukraine und nun insbesondere auch gegen unsere Partnerstadt Kiew führt», nicht geäussert, erklärte Dieter Reiter (SPD), Oberbürgermeister von München.

    Die Freundschaft des 68-jährigen Dirigenten mit dem russischen Machthaber hatte immer wieder für Kritik gesorgt. Im Jahr 2014 unterschrieb er einen Künstler-Appell zur Annexion der ukrainischen Halbinsel Krim durch Russland und bekannte sich damit offiziell zur Politik Putins.

    Bereits am Montag hatte Lucerne Festival zwei Konzerte, die Gergijew mit seinem Mariinski Orchester im August hätte geben sollen, aus dem Festivalprogramm gestrichen. Das Festival wollte damit nach eigenen Angaben ein Zeichen der Solidarität für die Menschen in der Ukraine setzen. (sda/dpa)



    (sda/dpa)
    10:01
    Schweizer Reederei MSC streicht Kreuzfahrtanläufe in St. Petersburg
    Kein Kreuzfahrtstopp mehr in St. Petersburg: Nach dem Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine hat nun auch die Schweizer Reederei MSC ihre Kreuzfahrtanläufe auf die russische Stadt gestrichen.

    Die vier Schiffe, die den russischen Ostseehafen St. Petersburg auf dem Kreuzfahrtplan hatten, «werden von Ende Mai bis Oktober nicht mehr die russische Stadt anlaufen, da die Gesundheit und Sicherheit von Gästen und Besatzung oberste Priorität hat», teilte MSC Cruises am späten Montagabend mit. Die Reederei sei mit alternativen Häfen wie Stockholm, Helsinki oder Tallinn in Kontakt. «Derzeit läuft kein Schiff von MSC Cruises St. Petersburg an.»

    Tags zuvor hatten bereits Tui Cruises und Aida Cruises bekannt gegeben, dass sie St. Petersburg vom Programm streichen. (awp/sda/dpa)
    9:53
    Satellitenbilder zeigen den russischen Militärkonvoi in der Ukraine
    Satellitenbilder: Russischer Militärkonvoi in der Ukraine
    17 Bilder
    Die 64-Kilometer-Kollonne der russichen Armee rollt auf Kiew zu.
    Zur Slideshow
    9:36
    Nord Stream 2 in Zug hat laut Parmelin über 140 Personen entlassen
    epa09776760 (FILE) - A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 - Committed. Reliable. Safe.' picutured near the pipeline landfall facility after a visit of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania State Premier to the industrial port and the landfall facility of the joint German-Russian pipeline project Nord Stream 2, in Lubmin, Germany, 15 October 2020 (reissued 22 February 2022). German Chancellor Scholz on 22 February 2022 said he asked the economy minstry to halt certification of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia recognising the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN *** Local Caption *** 56423579
    Bild: keystone
    Die in Zug ansässige Nord Stream 2, welche die Gaspipeline zwischen Russland und Deutschland realisiert, hat wegen den gegen Russland ergriffenen Sanktionen eine Massenkündigung durchgeführt. 140 Personen hätten ihre Arbeit verloren, erklärte Bundesrat Guy Parmelin.

    Sie hätten erfahren, dass dem ganzen Personal von Nord Stream 2 in Zug gekündigt worden sei, erklärte der Vorsteher des Eidgenössischen Departements für Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung am Montagabend in der Fernsehsendung «Forum» von Radio Télévision Suisse francophone RTS.

    Gemäss Parmelin sind die Entlassungen eine Folge des Entscheids Deutschlands, das Projekt Nord Stream 2 aufs Eis zu legen. Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hatte vor einer Woche das Genehmigungsverfahren für die bereits gebaute 1230 Kilometer lange Pipeline in der Ostsee gestoppt.

    Nord Stream 2 hat den Standortkanton über die Massenentlassung informiert. Sie seien am Montagmorgen von der Firma kontaktiert worden, teilte Bernhard Neidhart, Leiter des kantonalen Amts für Wirtschaft und Arbeit, auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA mit. Es komme am heutigen Dienstag zu einem Treffen.

    Das Zuger Unternehmen hat auf Anfragen von RTS nicht reagiert. Auch die Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA hat am Dienstagmorgen die Pressestelle von Nord Stream 2 nicht für eine Stellungnahme erreichen können. (sda/awp)
    9:30
    Ukrainischer Aussenminister fordert härtere Sanktionen
    Nachdem in der Nacht in Charkiw Kampfhandlungen stattgefunden haben, fordert der ukrainsiche Aussenminister, Dmytro Kuleba, härtere Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland:

    9:21
    Mitarbeitende Gerhard Schröders haben gekündigt
    File--- File photo shows Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder walking in Russian natural gas monopoly Gazprom headquarters in Moscow, Thursday, March 30, 2006. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week on a mission to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine.(AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, file )
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Gerhard Schröder

    Der «Bild» und dem „The Pioneer“ zufolge, haben drei Mitarbeitende des Ex-Bundeskanzlers Deutschlands, Gerhard Schröder, sowie der langjährige Büroleiter Albrecht Funk gekündigt. Der Grund: Schröders solle sich geweigert haben, sich von Wladimir Putin zu distanzieren.

    Schröder steht seit Jahren im Dienste Russlands: Er ist Aufsichtsratschef beim Öl-Giganten Rosneft, hat einen Chefposten bei Nord Stream und soll Aufsichtsrat beim Gazprom werden.
    9:09
    Britische Regierung veröffentlicht Einschätzung zur Lage in der Ukraine
    Das britische Verteidigungsministerium veröffentlicht seine aktuelle Einschätzung zur Lage in der Ukraine: (1.) Der russische Vormarsch auf Kiew sei in den letzten 24 Stunden aufgrund logistischer Schwierigkeiten kaum vorangekommen. (2.) «Die russischen Streitkräfte haben ihren Artillerieeinsatz nördlich von Kiew und in der Umgebung von Charkiw und Tschernihiw verstärkt. Der Einsatz schwerer Artillerie in dicht besiedelten Stadtgebieten erhöht das Risiko von Opfern unter der Zivilbevölkerung erheblich.» (3.) Zudem sei es Russland nicht gelungen, die Kontrolle über den Luftraum über der Ukraine zu erlangen.

    9:04
    Ölpreise steigen – Lage bleibt angespannt
    epa09781042 A man fills his car with fuel in London, Britain, 24 February 2022. Average UK petrol and diesel prices have hit new highs as the Ukraine crisis continues to affect oil prices. Oil prices jumped as on February 24, early in the morning, President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a military special operation in the Donbass. EPA/NEIL HALL
    Bild: keystone
    Die Ölpreise haben am Dienstag in einem angespannten Umfeld zugelegt. Die Höchststände vom Montag wurden aber nicht erreicht. Am Morgen kostete ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent 99,91 US-Dollar. Das waren 1,79 Dollar mehr als am Vortag. Zu Wochenbeginn war der Preis deutlich über die Marke von 100 Dollar gestiegen. Ein Fass der US-Sorte West Texas Intermediate (WTI) kostete am Dienstag 97,46 Dollar und damit 1,62 Dollar mehr als am Montag.

    Auslöser des jüngsten Preisschubs am Erdölmarkt sind der Krieg Russlands in der Ukraine und die sich eintrübenden Beziehungen zwischen dem Westen und Russland. Rohstoffexperten beschäftigen sich mit den Konsequenzen für die Öllieferungen Russlands. Das Land ist einer der weltgrössten Rohölförderer und -exporteure. Die Internationale Energieagentur (IEA) will am Dienstag eine ausserordentliche Sitzung zu der Thematik abhalten.

    Die scharfen Wirtschafts- und Finanzsanktionen, die viele Länder gegen Russland ergriffen haben, richten sich bisher nicht direkt gegen den Ölsektor. Ebenso hat Russland bisher keine konkreten Gegensanktionen auf dem Gebiet ergriffen. An den Märkten wird spekuliert, dass grosse Volkswirtschaften wie die USA einen Teil ihrer strategischen Erdölreserven freigeben könnten. (awp/sda/dpa)
    8:56
    Orban will keine Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine durch Ungarn lassen
    epa09784321 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban

    Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban will es nicht zulassen, dass Waffenlieferungen des Westens an die Ukraine über ungarisches Hoheitsgebiet durchgeführt werden. «Wir haben entschieden, dass wir keine derartigen Lieferungen durchlassen», teilte er in einer Erklärung mit, die die staatliche ungarische Nachrichtenagentur MTI am Montagabend veröffentlichte.

    Das EU- und Nato-Land Ungarn grenzt im Osten an die Ukraine und weist eine etwa 140 Kilometer lange gemeinsame Grenze auf. Die Entscheidung, keine Waffenlieferungen durch Ungarn passieren zu lassen, begründete Orban damit, dass in der westukrainischen Region Transkarpatien mehr als 100 000 ethnische Ungarn leben. Deren Sicherheit wäre durch derartige Lieferungen gefährdet, hiess es.

    Der rechtsnationale Politiker hat in der EU die Sanktionsbeschlüsse gegen Russland sowie die Entscheidung, die Ukraine mit Waffen zu unterstützen, mitgetragen. Zugleich verurteilte er den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine eher halbherzig. In den Jahren seit seinem Amtsantritt 2010 entwickelte er ein freundschaftliches Verhältnis zum russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin.

    In der Erklärung von Montagabend sagte Orban weiter: «Es ist das Interesse der ungarischen Menschen, dass sich Ungarn aus diesem Krieg heraushält.» Aus diesem Grunde werde Ungarn weder Waffen noch Soldaten ins Kriegsgebiet schicken. (sda/dpa)
    8:10
    Gewaltige Explosion im Zentrum von Charkiw
    Gewaltige Explosion im Zentrum von Charkiw, direkt vor einem Regierungsgebäude in der zweitgrössten Stadt der Ukraine. Dabei entstand ein grosser Feuerball, der mehrere durch die Gegend fahrende Autos verschlang. Es ist unklar, ob es Verletzte gab oder was die Explosion ausgelöst hat.

    Die Explosion ereignete sich gegen 8.00 Uhr morgens, zwei Stunden nachdem die Ausgangssperre in der Stadt aufgehoben worden war, so Anton Geraschtschenko, ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers.

    Videoaufnahmen zeigten einen grossen Krater in der Mitte des mit Kopfsteinpflaster belegten zentralen Platzes der Stadt. Die Explosion ereignete sich einen Tag nach dem Beschuss eines Wohnviertels in Charkiw durch russische Streitkräfte, bei dem nach Angaben des Bürgermeisters der Stadt, Igor Terechow, mindestens neun Menschen getötet wurden, darunter eine fünfköpfige Familie.

    8:03
    Ukraine meldet 70 Tote nach russischem Angriff auf Militärbasis
    Bei einem russischen Artillerieangriff auf eine Militärbasis wurden am Sonntag nach ukrainischen Angaben mindestens 70 Soldaten getötet. Der Angriff fand in Ochtyrka in der Region Sumy statt, die derzeit von den russischen Streitkräften belagert wird.

    Auch am Montag durchsuchten Rettungskräfte noch immer die Trümmer, um Überlebende zu finden. Das ukrainische Parlament hat in einem Tweet die Gefallenen mit den Worten «Ewiger Ruhm den Helden der Ukraine» gewürdigt.

    7:27
    Russland pumpt weiter Erdgas durch die Ukraine nach Europa
    Russland liefert nach eigenen Angaben weiter Erdgas durch die Transitleitungen in der Ukraine nach Europa. Die Auslastung der Pipeline bleibe auf hohem Niveau, meldete die Nachrichtenagentur Interfax unter Berufung auf Daten des russischen Staatskonzerns Gazprom. Demnach sollten am Dienstag 109,3 Millionen Kubikmeter Gas nach Europa geliefert werden, etwas mehr als am Montag.

    Im Westen wird befürchtet, dass Russland wegen der beispiellosen Sanktionen gegen das Land nach dem Angriff auf die Ukraine den Gashahn abdrehen könnte. Die Energiegrossmacht hatte hingegen betont, auch in grössten Krisen stets zuverlässig geliefert zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    7:18
    Russland will Soldaten als Veteranen einstufen
    Die in der Ukraine kämpfenden russischen Soldaten sollen nach dem Willen des Verteidigungsministeriums in Moskau als Veteranen gelten. Die Staatsagentur Tass zitierte am Dienstag aus einem entsprechenden Gesetzentwurf. Die Militärs können dann etwa mehr Rente und Gutscheine für eine Rehabilitation bekommen. Sie hätten zudem Urlaubsvorteile und könnten zum Beispiel einfacher Prothesen bei Kriegswunden erhalten. Das Verteidigungsministerium schätzt dem Bericht zufolge die Kosten für das laufende Jahr auf umgerechnet fast 43 Millionen Euro. Die Führung in Moskau bezeichnet den Krieg gegen die Ukraine als «Sonder-Militäroperation». (sda/dpa)
    6:53
    Musk liefert Ukraine Empfangsanlagen für sein Satelliten-Internet
    Nach Freischaltung des Satelliten-Internetdienstes Starlink für die von Russland angegriffene Ukraine hat Tech-Milliardär Elon Musk auch eine Lieferung der nötigen Empfangsanlagen geschickt. Der ukrainische Vize-Premier Mychajlo Fedorow bedankte sich bei Musk via Twitter mit einem Foto, auf dem einige Dutzend Kartons mit den Geräten in einem Lastwagen zu sehen waren. «Gern Geschehen», schrieb der US-Unternehmer in der Nacht zum Dienstag zurück.

    Das Starlink-System, das schnelle Internet-Verbindungen direkt über eigene Satelliten herstellt, könnte Ukrainern helfen, wenn die herkömmlichen Telekommunikationsnetze ausfallen sollten. Das System wird von Musks Raumfahrtfirma SpaceX aufgebaut. (sda/dpa)
    6:29
    Auch der europäische Handball-Verband schliesst Russland aus
    Der europäische Handball-Verband EHF schliesst bis auf Weiteres alle russischen und belarussischen Mannschaften vom Spielbetrieb aus. Damit fällt unter anderem das EM-Qualifikationsspiel der Schweizer Frauen-Nationalmannschaft vom 20. April gegen Russland aus. Es hätte in Basel stattfinden sollen.
    epa09708926 Philipp Weber of Germany (C) in action against Daniil Shishkarev of Russia (R) during the Men's European Handball Championship main round match between Germany and Russia in Bratislava, Slovakia, 25 January 2022. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Der Schweizerische Handballverband begrüsste das Vorgehen des Exekutivrates des EHF und erklärte, dass die anderen Partien der EM-Qualifikation wie geplant stattfinden: am Donnerstag auswärts und am Sonntag daheim gegen Litauen. Wie die Gruppe gewertet wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. (sda)
    6:24
    Ukrainische Armee melden Abschuss von mehreren russischen Flugzeugen
    Die ukrainische Armee will mehrere Kampfflugzeuge der Gegenseite abgeschossen haben. Insgesamt seien bei Luftangriffen am Montag fünf russische Kampfflugzeuge und ein Hubschrauber abgeschossen worden, wie die «Ukrainska Pravda» am Dienstag unter Berufung auf das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium schrieb. Auch die ukrainische Luftwaffe meldete diese Zahlen. Die Informationen liessen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen.

    Die Abschüsse auf die Kampfflugzeuge seien während der Luftangriffe auf Wassylkiw und Browary im Kiewer Umland erfolgt, hiess es. Auch ein Marschflugkörper und ein Hubschrauber seien in der Nähe von Kiew abgeschossen worden. (sda/dpa)
    5:30
    Selenskyj: «Das Böse muss sofort gestoppt werden»
    In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskij hat den Ausschluss Russlands aus dem UN-Sicherheitsrat gefordert. «Ein Staat, der Kriegsverbrechen an Zivilisten begeht, kann nicht Mitglied des UN-Sicherheitsrates sein», sagte er in einer Videobotschaft, die er am späten Montagabend auf seiner Facebook-Seite und in seinem Telegram-Kanal verbreitete.

    «Hier ist die Ukraine. Hier ist Europa. Hier ist das Jahr 2022. Das mit Raketen, Bomben und Artillerie bewaffnete Böse muss sofort gestoppt werden. Wirtschaftlich zerstört. Um zu zeigen, dass die Menschheit sich selbst verteidigen kann», sagte Selenskyj weiter. Eine vollständige Sperrung des Luftraums für russische Raketen, Flugzeuge und Hubschrauber müsse in Betracht gezogen werden. Er fordert eine Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine.

    Bei den Friedensverhandlungen, die am Montag von einer ukrainischen und einer russischen Delegation geführt wurden, sagte er, die Ukraine habe noch nicht das gewünschte Ergebnis erzielt. «Russland hat seine Positionen dargelegt, von uns wurden Gegenargumente vorgebracht, um den Krieg zu beenden.» Sobald die Delegation wieder in Kiew sei, werde man analysieren und entscheiden, wie es in der zweiten Verhandlungsrunde weitergehen soll.

    Selenskyj geht davon aus, dass Kiew das Hauptziel der russischen Armee ist. «Für den Feind ist Kiew ein wichtiges Ziel. Deshalb ist die Hauptstadt ständig bedroht.» Russland schicke Saboteure in die Hauptstadt. «Wir werden sie alle entwaffnen», fügte Selenskyj hinzu. Den Beschuss der ostukrainischen Stadt Charkiw bezeichnete Selenskyj als Kriegsverbrechen. «Es wird definitiv ein Tribunal für dieses Verbrechen geben. Ein internationales. Das ist ein Verstoss gegen alle Konventionen.» (sda/dpa)
    4:42
    «Raketen und Munition»: Australien unterstützt Ukraine mit Waffen
    epa09790881 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at the Brisbane City Council Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 28 February 2022. Queensland's southeast is set to endure more wild weather as the state grapples with a days-long flood crisis. EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Die australische Regierung will die Ukraine nach der Invasion Russlands mit militärischer Ausrüstung und humanitärer Hilfe in Höhe von insgesamt 105 Millionen australischer Dollar (68 Millionen Euro) unterstützen. Zwei Drittel der Gelder würden für «tödliche und nicht-tödliche Ausrüstung zur Verteidigung» aufgewendet, sagte Premierminister Scott Morrison am Dienstag.

    Um welche Waffen und welche andere Ausstattung es sich genaue handele, wollte der Regierungschef nicht sagen, um Russland keine zusätzlichen Informationen zu geben, wie er betonte. «Aber wir sprechen von Raketen und Munition, wir sprechen davon, die Ukraine bei der Verteidigung ihres Landes zu unterstützen.» Das Material soll in Zusammenarbeit mit der Nato geliefert werden. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Informationsdienst: Mariupol weiter unter ukrainischer Kontrolle
    Die südukrainische Hafenstadt Mariupol ist nach staatlichen Angaben vom frühen Dienstagmorgen unter der Kontrolle der ukrainischen Armee. Aufgrund eines Luftangriffs sei die Stadt in der Region Donezk jedoch fast ohne Stromversorgung, meldete der staatliche Informationsdienst der Ukraine unter Berufung auf den Bürgermeister der Stadt. Es gebe auch Internet- und Mobilfunkausfälle. Am Montag hatte die Stadt noch als umkämpft gegolten. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Twitter und Meta gehen gegen russische Staatsmedien vor
    Die US-Internetkonzerne Meta und Twitter gehen angesichts von Vorwürfen der Desinformation im Ukrainekrieg gegen russische Staatsmedien vor.

    Facebook-Muttergesellschaft Meta kündigte am Montag an, den Zugang zu RT und Sputnik in der Europäischen Union zu beschränken. Meta-Vizepräsident Nick Clegg begründete die Entscheidung mit der «aussergewöhnlichen Natur der aktuellen Situation».

    Zuvor hatte Twitter angekündigt, Nachrichten mit Verbindungen zu russischen, dem Staat nahestehenden Medien mit Warnhinweisen zu versehen. Twitters Verantwortlichem für die Integrität der Plattform, Yoel Roth, zufolge gibt es auf Twitter pro Tag mehr als 45.000 Tweets, die Links zu diesen Medien teilen.

    «Unser Produkt sollte es einfach machen, zu verstehen, wer hinter den Inhalten steht und was ihre Motivationen und Absichten sind», erklärte er. Daneben unternehme die Plattform auch Schritte, um die Verbreitung dieser Inhalte auf Twitter deutlich zu reduzieren.

    Sowohl Twitter als auch Facebook sind seit dem russischen Einmarsch in der Ukraine mit Zugangsbeschränkungen in Russland konfrontiert und dort nun weitgehend unbrauchbar, erklärte die Internet-Überwachungsorganisation NetBlocks.

    Die Europäische Union hatte bereits am Sonntag ein Verbot von RT und Sputnik in der EU angekündigt. (sda/afp)
    4:39
    Dutzende Tote auf beiden Seiten in der Region Sumy
    Bei einem Angriff in der Region Sumy im Nordosten der Ukraine soll es zu grossen Verlusten auf beiden Seiten gekommen sein. Das ukrainische Anti-Korruptions-Portal Antikor schrieb am frühen Dienstagmorgen von möglicherweise 70 Toten auf ukrainischer Seite und einer grossen Zahl von Opfern auf russischer Seite. Russische Artillerie habe eine Militäreinheit getroffen. Unter dem Trümmern würden Leichen geborgen. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Nach Angaben der Agentur Unian will die ukrainische Armee in der Region Sumy rund 100 russische Militärfahrzeuge zerstört haben. (sda/dpa)
    3:27
    Russischer Konvoi vor Kiew länger als angenommen
    Ein russischer Militärkonvoi, der sich auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew zubewegt, soll rund 64 Kilometer lang sein. Das zeigen Satellitenbilder, die die Nachrichtenagentur Unian am Dienstag veröffentlichte. Damit sei die Kolonne länger als bisher angenommen. Sie bestehe aus Panzern und anderen militärischen Fahrzeugen und erstrecke sich vom Flughafen Hostomel im Nordwesten Kiews bis zum Dorf Prybirsk, das zwischen Kiew und Tschernobyl liegt. (sda/dpa)
    3:26
    Disney-Konzern will in Russland vorerst keine Filme herausbringen
    Der amerikanische Unterhaltungsgigant Disney will vorerst keine Filme mehr in russische Kinos bringen. Der Konzern begründete diesen Schritt mit Russlands «grundloser Invasion» in die Ukraine und der «tragischen humanitären Krise», wie ein Sprecher der Walt Disney Company am Montag mitteilte. Laut der Mitteilung ist unter anderem der im März erscheinende Pixar-Film «Turning Red» (dt. Titel «Rot») davon betroffen.

    Zukünftige Geschäftsentscheidungen würden von der Entwicklung der Lage abhängen, hiess es. Der Konzern würde mit Hilfsorganisationen zusammenarbeiten, um Flüchtlingen zu helfen. (sda/dpa)
    3:17
    Angriffe auf Charkiw und Kiew dauern an
    Die Angriffe Russlands auf das ostukrainische Charkiw und die Hauptstadt Kiew sind in der Nacht zu Dienstag fortgesetzt worden. Nach Aussagen von Charkiws Bürgermeister, Ihor Terechow, sprenge das russische Militär dort Umspannwerke, wie die Agentur Ukrinform schrieb. Dadurch soll es zu Problemen bei der Strom- und Wasserversorgung kommen. Die Nachrichtenagentur Unian berichtete, die oberen Stockwerke zweier Hochhäuser seien zerstört worden. Die Informationen liessen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen.

    Die russischen Truppenbewegungen auf die Hauptstadt Kiew sollen ebenfalls weitergehen. Die Lage bleibe angespannt, schreibt der ukrainische Generalstab auf seiner Facebook-Seite. In der südukrainischen Stadt Cherson soll nach Angaben des staatlichen Informationsdiensts der Ukraine ebenfalls ein Angriff begonnen haben.

    Nach früheren Angaben hatte es am Montag bei Angriffen in Charkiw mindestens elf Tote und Dutzende Verletzte gegeben, 87 Wohnhäuser seien zerstört worden. (sda/dpa)
    0:43
    Vereinte Nationen: Mehr als 100 tote Zivilisten in der Ukraine
    Beim russischen Angriffskrieg in der Ukraine sind nach Angaben der Vereinten Nationen bislang mehr als 100 Zivilisten getötet worden. Zudem seien mehr als 300 Unbeteiligte verletzt worden, teilte das Büro der UN-Menschenrechtsbeauftragten Michelle Bachelet am Montag in Genf mit. Unter den Todesopfern seien auch mindestens sieben Kinder. «Die meisten dieser Opfer wurden durch den Einsatz von explosiven Waffen mit einem grossen Aufprallbereich verursacht, einschliesslich Beschuss durch schwere Artillerie, Raketenwerfer und Luftangriffe», hiess es. Nach ukrainischen Angaben wurden bereits mehr als 350 Zivilisten infolge der Kämpfe getötet.

    Russland weist den Vorwurf, es greife zivile Einrichtungen an, zurück. UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hatte Attacken auf Unbeteiligte als «völlig inakzeptabel» bezeichnet. Die Ukraine warf Moskau vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat Kriegsverbrechen vor. (sda/dpa)
    23:30
    Bürgermeister: Tote und Verletzte in Charkiw
    Beim Beschuss der ostukrainischen Stadt Charkiw sollen mehrere Menschen gestorben und verletzt worden sein. In einer Videobotschaft auf Facebook spricht Charkiws Bürgermeister, Ihor Terechow, von neun Toten und 37 Verletzten. Ausserdem seien 87 Wohngebäude durch den russischen Beschuss beschädigt worden. Die Informationen liessen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen. «Der heutige Tag hat gezeigt, dass das nicht einfach Krieg ist. Das ist die Ermordung von uns, dem ukrainischen Volk.» (sda/dpa)
    23:22
    Kanada stellt Rohöl-Importe aus Russland ein
    Wegen des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine stellt Kanada vorerst alle Rohöl-Importe aus Russland ein.

    «Wir kündigen unsere Absicht an, die Einfuhr von Rohöl aus Russland – eine Industrie, von der Präsident (Wladimir) Putin und seine Oligarchen sehr profitiert haben – zu verbieten», sagte Premierminister Justin Trudeau am Montag bei einer Pressekonferenz.

    In den vergangenen Jahren hat Kanada laut Medienberichten stets Rohöl aus Russland im Wert von mehreren hundert Millionen kanadischen Dollar importiert.

    Zudem wolle Kanada weitere Panzerabwehrwaffen und Munition in die Ukraine schicken. «Kanada wird die heroische Defensive der Ukraine gegen das russische Militär weiter unterstützen», sagte Trudeau. Die Rundfunkbehörde des Landes solle zudem überprüfen, ob der russische Staatssender «Russia Today» (RT) vom Netz genommen werden könne. (sda/dpa)
    23:17
    Belarussische Truppen Richtung Ukraine unterwegs
    Das ukrainische Militär geht davon aus, dass belarussische Truppen in Richtung der Ukraine unterwegs sind. «Einige Einheiten der kampfbereitesten Formationen der belarussischen Streitkräfte haben begonnen, sich zur Staatsgrenze der Ukraine in Richtung Wolhynien zu bewegen», schrieb der ukrainische Generalstab am Montag auf Facebook. Diese Informationen liessen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen. Wolhynien ist eine Region im Nordwesten der Ukraine.

    Bereits in der Nacht zu Montag hatte es Spekulationen gegeben, dass Belarus sich in Kürze offiziell mit Soldaten in den Krieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine einschalten könnte. Dabei hatte der belarussische Präsident Lukaschenko nach Angaben des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj noch am Sonntag versichert, nicht in den Krieg eingreifen zu wollen. (sda/dpa)
    23:10
    Ukraine wirft Russland Kriegsverbrechen vor
    Angesichts von Berichten über zahlreiche zivile Opfer beim Angriffskrieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine hat Kiew Moskau Kriegsverbrechen vorgeworfen. «Russland greift immer wieder Kindergärten und Waisenhäuser an. Russland greift Krankenhäuser an. Russland greift mobile medizinische Hilfsbrigaden mit Granatfeuer und Sabotagegruppen an», sagte der ukrainische UN-Botschafter Serhij Kyslyzja am Montag bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung im UN-Sicherheitsrat in New York. Dies seien nicht die Akte eines Staates mit Sicherheitsbedenken. «Dies sind die Akte eines Staates, der entschlossen ist, Zivilisten zu töten. Es gibt keine Debatte: Das sind Kriegsverbrechen.» (sda/dpa)
    22:52
    UN: Planen wegen Ukraine-Krieg für bis zu vier Millionen Flüchtlinge
    Angesichts des russischen Einmarschs in die Ukraine planen die Vereinten Nationen für eine mögliche Versorgung von bis zu vier Millionen Flüchtlingen. Wenn es keinen sofortigen Stopp der Kampfhandlungen gebe, würden die Menschen weiter fliehen, sagte UN-Flüchtlingshochkommissar Filippo Grandi am Montag per Video dem UN-Sicherheitsrat in New York.

    Bislang seien bereits rund 520'000 Menschen aus der Ukraine in umliegende Länder geflüchtet – darunter Polen, Ungarn, Rumänien, die Slowakei und auch Russland. Grandi bedankte sich bei den Regierungen und den Menschen der aufnehmenden Länder. Er habe so einen raschen Anstieg der Zahl von Flüchtlingen selten gesehen, sagte Grandi weiter.

    Das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk UNHCR werde in der Ukraine bleiben, um die Menschen dort mit dem Nötigsten zu versorgen. Die Aktivitäten sollen noch ausgebaut werden, auch wenn einige Mitarbeiter wegen der Kämpfe hätten verlegt werden müssen. «Wir wissen aber, dass wir noch nicht einmal an der Oberfläche kratzen, wenn es darum geht, was die Menschen in der Ukraine brauchen.» Grandi forderte die internationale Gemeinschaft auf, rasch zu handeln. «Wenn wir das nicht schaffen, könnte es für uns alle zu spät sein.» (sda/dpa)
    22:50
    400 Festnahmen bei Anti-Kriegs-Demos in Russland
    Bei Protesten gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine sind am Montag in Russland erneut Hunderte Menschen festgenommen worden. 208 wurden bei Protesten in Moskau, 181 in St. Petersburg festgenommen, wie das Bürgerrechtsportal Owd-Info am Abend mitteilte. Landesweit habe es mindestens 413 Festnahmen in 13 Städten gegeben.
    Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Saturday evening, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg for the third straight day despite mass arrests. OVD-Info rights group reported that at least 325 people were detained in 26 Russian cities on Saturday in antiwar protests, nearly half of them in Moscow. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    Bild: keystone
    Seit Beginn der Anti-Kriegs-Demonstrationen sind insgesamt 6440 Menschen festgenommen worden. Rund die Hälfte der Festnahmen – 3126 – habe es in Moskau gegeben, wie das Bürgerrechtsportal Owd-Info in der Nacht zu Dienstag mitteilte. In St. Petersburg seien 2084 Menschen festgenommen worden. In Jekaterinburg, Krasnodar und Nischni Nowgorod waren es demnach je mehr als 100. Insgesamt habe es seit Beginn des Angriffs Russlands auf die Ukraine Proteste in 103 russischen Städten gegeben. Allein bei den Protesten am Montag wurden laut Owd-Info 413 Menschen in 13 Städten festgenommen.

    Das Entsetzen über den Krieg gegen die Ukraine treibt in Russland viele Menschen zu Protesten auf die Strasse. Allerdings gehen die russischen Sicherheitskräfte überaus brutal gegen Demonstranten vor. Die russischen Behörden warnen eindringlich vor einer Teilnahme an den nicht genehmigten Kundgebungen. Unter dem Vorwand der Sicherheit vor Ansteckung in der Corona-Pandemie werden Demonstrationen nicht erlaubt. (sda/dpa)
    22:34
    Nach Putins Drohung: USA ändern ihre Alarmstufe nicht
    Nach der Ankündigung Russlands, als Warnung an den Westen seine Abschreckungswaffen in erhöhte Alarmbereitschaft zu versetzen, sehen die USA keine Veranlassung für eine Änderung der eigenen Verteidigungsbereitschaft. «Wir bewerten die Anordnung von Präsident Putin und sehen derzeit keinen Grund, unsere eigene Alarmstufe zu ändern», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Montag in Washington. Auch der Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums, Ned Price, betonte: «Wir sind der Meinung, dass es keine Notwendigkeit für eine Änderung gibt.»

    Inmitten des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine hatte Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin am Sonntag befohlen, die Abschreckungswaffen der Atommacht in besondere Alarmbereitschaft zu versetzen. Die Ankündigung wurde als Drohung mit dem Atomwaffenarsenal des Landes aufgefasst. Russlands Verteidigungsministerium führte die Anordnung nach eigenen Angaben aus. Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu nannte hier am Montag konkret die strategischen Raketentruppen, die Nord- und die Pazifik-Flotte und die Fernfliegerkräfte.

    Ein Vertreter des US-Verteidigungsministeriums sagte am Montag in Washington, bislang seien noch keine spürbaren Konsequenzen dieser Anordnung Putins zu beobachten: «Ich glaube nicht, dass wir etwas Konkretes als Ergebnis seiner Anweisungen gesehen haben – zumindest bisher nicht.» Die Lage werde aber genau analysiert und beobachtet. Das Pentagon betonte erneut, man vertraue weiterhin auf die Fähigkeiten der USA, sich und seine Verbündeten zu verteidigen.

    Psaki sagte, es sei wichtig, sich zu erinnern, dass sich Russland und die USA trotz aller Meinungsverschiedenheiten in den vergangenen Monaten und Jahren immer einig gewesen seien, «dass der Einsatz von Atomwaffen verheerende Folgen haben würde». Ein Atomkrieg sei nicht zu gewinnen. Die US-Regierung versuche, Spannungen abzubauen. (sda/dpa)
    22:32
    US-Regierung lehnt Einrichtung von Flugverbotszone über Ukraine ab
    Die US-Regierung lehnt die Einrichtung einer Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine ab. Präsident Joe Biden habe sehr deutlich gemacht, dass er nicht die Absicht habe, US-Truppen in einen Krieg mit Russland zu schicken, sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Montag. Eine Flugverbotszone wäre ein Schritt in diese Richtung, denn diese müsste entsprechend umgesetzt werden. «Sie würde die Entsendung von US-Militär erfordern, um sie durchzusetzen, was einen direkten Konflikt, einen potenziell direkten Konflikt und einen potenziellen Krieg mit Russland bedeuten würde, an dem wir uns nicht beteiligen wollen», sagte Psaki.

    Auch Pentagon-Sprecher John Kirby, verneinte die Frage klar, ob die US-Regierung die Einrichtung einer Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine plane. Er wies aber auch darauf hin, dass der Luftraum über der Ukraine derzeit umkämpft sei und direkt an Nato-Gebiet grenze. Man prüfe daher entsprechende Massnahmen zur Koordination, um Vorfälle oder Unfälle zu vermeiden. «Wir haben noch keine konkreten Entscheidungen getroffen, und wir haben noch keine Anzeichen dafür, dass die Russen ebenfalls an der Erkundung dieser Optionen interessiert wären», so Kirby. Entsprechende Koordination sei aber keine Einbahnstrasse. (sda/dpa)
    22:02
    Rund 500 Menschen an Churer Mahnwache für Frieden in der Ukraine
    epa09792316 People light candles to form a sea of lights as they attend a support vigil for Ukraine during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Heldenplatz square in Chur, Switzerland, 28 February 2022. People all over the world hold vigils and demonstrations for peace in the Ukraine and against Russian troops invading the country. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Rund 500 Menschen haben am Montagabend in Chur trotz beissender Kälte mit einer Mahnwache Frieden in der Ukraine gefordert. Sie versammelten sich im Stadtzentrum um einen mit Kerzen gefüllten Kreis und sangen eine Dreiviertelstunde lang stille Friedenslieder.

    Die bewilligte Kundgebung fand auf dem Alexanderplatz im Churer Einkaufsviertel statt. Sie war von Kantonsschülerinnen und -schülern initiiert worden und wurde von mehren Parteien und Menschenrechtsorganisationen mitgetragen.

    Auf Transparenten forderten die Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer «Russia stop», «no war» und «Solidarität mit der Ukraine». Auf einer Kartonschachtel stand «Graubünden nehmt bitte Flüchtlinge auf». Die Teilnehmerzahl von etwa 500 Personen beruht auf einer Schätzung von vor Ort anwesenden Journalisten. (sda)
    21:32
    Norwegen und Finnland schicken Panzerabwehrwaffen in die Ukraine
    Norwegen und Finnland schicken der Ukraine Waffen für den Kampf gegen Russland. Das teilten die Regierungen der beiden Länder am Montagabend mit. Finnland stellt der Ukraine 1500 Panzerabwehrwaffen und 2500 Sturmgewehre zur Verfügung. Ausserdem spendet das Land 150'000 Patronen und 70'000 Portionen Feldrationen. «Das ist eine historische Entscheidung für Finnland», sagte Ministerpräsidentin Sanna Marin (im Bild).
    epa09781686 Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit on the situation in Ukraine, at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. A special meeting of the European Council was urgently convened to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Ahead of the summit, EU leaders issued a joint statement in which they 'condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine.' EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Finnland ist nicht Mitglied, aber Partner der Nato. Angesichts des Einmarschs Russlands in die Ukraine will das finnische Parlament ab Dienstag eine Nato-Mitgliedschaft diskutieren, wie der Rundfunk am Montagabend berichtete. Eine Petition für ein Referendum über den Antrag auf Nato-Mitgliedschaft hatte zuvor die erforderlichen 50'000 Stimmen erreicht, damit das Parlament sich damit beschäftigen muss. Finnland hat eine 1300 Kilometer lange Grenze mit Russland.

    Norwegen schickt 2000 Panzerabwehrwaffen des Typs M72 in die Ukraine. «Norwegen hat eine restriktive Praxis für den Export von Verteidigungsgütern, aber die Ukraine ist jetzt in einer aussergewöhnlichen Situation», erklärte der norwegische Ministerpräsident Jonas Gahr Støre laut einer Mitteilung. (sda/dpa)
    21:30
    Russland: USA erklärt zwölf Diplomaten zu unerwünschten Personen
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben nach Darstellung der russischen UN-Vertretung zwölf Diplomaten in New York zu unerwünschten Personen erklärt. Diese Mitarbeiter in der russischen UN-Vertretung müssten das Land bis zum 7. März verlassen, sagte UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja am Montag in New York.

    Die Vereinigten Staaten würden damit ihre «Verpflichtungen im Gastlandabkommen grob verletzen.» Tatsächlich besitzen zumindest einige Diplomaten, die bei den Vereinten Nationen in New York arbeiten, besonderen Schutz, weil die UN eine internationale Organisation sind, zu der alle Mitgliedsländer Zugang haben müssen. Ein Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums bestätigte den Vorgang auf Nachfrage zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
    21:11
    Türkei warnt vor Durchfahrt durch Meerengen zum Schwarzen Meer
    Die Türkei hat angesichts des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine davor gewarnt, mit Kriegsschiffen die Meerengen zwischen Mittelmeer und Schwarzem Meer zu durchqueren. «Wir haben alle Länder, ob Anrainer oder nicht, davor gewarnt, die Meerengen mit Kriegsschiffen zu passieren», sagte der türkische Aussenminister Mevlüt Cavusoglu nach Angaben der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu am Montag. Er verwies dabei auf den Vertrag von Montreux. Demnach kann die Türkei in Kriegszeiten unter bestimmten Umständen alleinig über die Schliessung der Meerengen Bosporus und Dardanellen entscheiden.

    Der türkische Aussenminister Mevlüt Cavusoglu hatte am Sonntag betont, dass die Türkei den russischen Angriff in der Ukraine als Krieg definiere und Ankara damit das Recht habe, die Meerenge in bestimmten Fällen zu schliessen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09713866 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevluet Cavusoglu attends a joint press conference with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris (not pictured) during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 January 2022. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
    Bild: keystone
    21:07
    Veranstalter gehen von 20'000 Teilnehmenden in Zürich aus
    In Zürich hat sich eine grosse Menschenmenge für die Kundgebung versammelt. Die Veranstalter sprachen von bis zu 20'000 Personen. Neben der Zürcher Stadtpräsidentin sprachen der ukrainisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger Sasha Volkov und Olga Feldmeier, Unternehmerin und gebürtige Ukrainerin russischer Abstammung.

    20:16
    EU setzt Sanktionen gegen russische Oligarchen in Kraft
    Die EU hat Sanktionen gegen Oligarchen aus dem Umfeld von Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin in Kraft gesetzt. Damit werden unter anderem ihre Vermögenswerte in der EU eingefroren, wie am Montagabend aus einer Veröffentlichung im EU-Amtsblatt hervorgeht. (sda/dpa)
    19:53
    Kundgebung in Zürich
    Zum zweiten Mal innert weniger Tage hat am Montagabend in Zürich eine Kundgebung gegen den Angriffskrieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine stattgefunden. Die Teilnehmenden forderten das sofortige Ende der Kampfhandlungen und solidarisierten sich mit der Ukraine.



    Zahlreiche Personen füllten kurz nach Beginn der Kundgebung am Montag um 19.30 Uhr den Münsterhof in Zürich, viele von ihnen mit Kerzen in den Händen oder in ukraninische Flaggen gehüllt. Eine Reporterin der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA vor Ort schätzte die Zahl der Teilnehmenden auf mehrere Tausend.


    Als Redner angekündigt waren die Zürcher Stadtpräsidentin Corine Mauch (SP), der ukrainisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger Sasha Volkov und Olga Feldmeier, Unternehmerin und gebürtige Ukrainerin russischer Abstammung.

    Zu der bewilligten Kundgebung aufgerufen hatte die Gruppe StandUp4Democracy. Früher am Abend fand im Zürcher Grossmünster ein Friedensgebet statt. Die Fassade der Kirche und weitere Gebäude wurden am Montagabend aus Solidarität mit der Ukraine in den Farben blau und gelb beleuchtet. (sda)
    19:45
    IAEA: Laut Ukraine sind Atomreaktoren weiter sicher
    Die Atomreaktoren in der Ukraine arbeiten nach Darstellung der dortigen Behörden sicher und störungsfrei. Darüber sei die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) am Montag informiert worden, teilte die IAEA mit.

    Nach Berichten der Betreiber würden die russischen Truppen zwar nahe dem Kernkraftwerk Saporischschja mit seinen sechs Reaktoren operieren, hätten das Gelände aber noch nicht besetzt.

    Ausserdem habe die IAEA die Strahlenmesswerte aus der bereits von russischen Truppen besetzten Sperrzone um den Unfallreaktor Tschernobyl nördlich von Kiew analysiert. Sie halte diese Daten für niedrig und unauffällig, teilte die IAEA weiter mit. IAEA-Chef Rafael Grossi betont erneut, wie wichtig es sei, dass die Gefechte die Sicherheit der Reaktoren nicht gefährden dürfen. (sda/dpa)

    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine, 24.02.2022

    Video: watson/lea bloch
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
