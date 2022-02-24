'We're giving lives for values, for rights, for freedom, for the desire to be equal'.— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 1, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the European Parliament on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/PVAFshMAE8
#NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg has landed in Łask Military Airbase, Poland 🇵🇱 where he is greeted by President @AndrzejDuda #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether https://t.co/4tUXYFIlWE— PLinNATO (@PLinNATO) March 1, 2022
.@OSCE_SMM has evacuated most intl staff. Teams in Kharkiv & Kherson remain sheltered in place, due to ongoing fighting. Teams in Luhansk & Donetsk Patrol Hubs await withdrawal. SMM senior management remains in Ukraine to oversee remaining evacuation. https://t.co/CsV11dhyOP— OSCE (@OSCE) February 28, 2022
We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian colleagues.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) February 28, 2022
Statement from Getty president Jim Cuno on threats to cultural heritage in Ukraine: https://t.co/9xpT4ZkTzv pic.twitter.com/DhFz0CwWHZ
Mastercard und Visa setzen Russland-Sanktionen um https://t.co/9sXWmgWNyM #Ukraine #Russland #Mastercard #Visa #Sanktionen— tagesschau (@tagesschau) March 1, 2022
Ukraine’s Parliament says Belarusian troops entered Chernihiv region north of Kyiv, citing information from Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the Northern Territorial Defense Forces. https://t.co/mMHTBDgIiA— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 1, 2022
Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.— Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022
Der russische Dirigent und Putin-Vertraute Valeri Gergijew wird heute seinen Job als Chefdirigent der Münchner Philharmoniker verlieren. Er hatte bis gestern Mitternacht Zeit, sich von Putins Angriffskrieg zu distanzieren. Das ist nicht geschehen. #Putin #UkraineKrieg— Stefan Leifert (@StefanLeifert) March 1, 2022
Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022
Latest Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1Ynzlps2dY— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 1, 2022
Strike hits the Kharkiv regional state administration building pic.twitter.com/Uo1tj6Zutm— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 1, 2022
and aftermath pic.twitter.com/Z5aNfMugef— Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) March 1, 2022
The aftermath of the presumed MLRS strike in central Kharkiv. https://t.co/ALypOeo142 pic.twitter.com/zAt3hHW6IM— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 1, 2022
‼️ В Охтирці ворожі «гради» вдарили по військовій частині. Загинуло 70 військовослужбовців.— Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) March 1, 2022
Про це повідомив голова Сумської ОДА Дмитро Живицький.
Вічна пам‘ять та слава Героям України🕯
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022
Organizers estimate 20‘000 people came out in #Zurich in solidarity with #Ukraine. On a monday night. Watch as they sing the national anthem.#StandWithUkriane #RussiaUkraineWar @watson_news pic.twitter.com/Nt1cpIntpN— Corsin Manser (@CorsinManser) February 28, 2022
Zurich Muensterplatz in solidarity with #Ukraine. People keep pouring in from all sides. #Ukrainians #UkraineInvasion #StandWithUkriane @watson_news pic.twitter.com/vm7cE2NDsd— Corsin Manser (@CorsinManser) February 28, 2022
Grosse Menschenmege auf der Münsterbrücke in Zürich. 🇨🇭🇺🇦 #Ukraine #Switzerland #zh2802 pic.twitter.com/IcNbaxciVq— Petar Marjanović (@petarmarj) February 28, 2022