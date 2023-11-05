meist klar10°
    Israel-Gaza: Israel meldet «Teilung des Gazastreifens»

    Protesters hold banners with hostages&#039; pictures and Israel national&#039;s flags during a gathering next to the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Octob ...
    Protest vor dem UN-Hauptquartier in Genf, Mitte Oktober. Noch immer halten Hamas-Terroristen mehr als 200 Israelis als Geiseln gefangen.Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    Israel meldet «Teilung des Gazastreifens» + Kommunikationsdienste erneut unterbrochen

    Am 7. Oktober attackierte die Hamas Israel und ermordete rund 1400 Menschen. Israel reagierte mit brutaler Härte und beschiesst seither Ziele im Gazastreifen. Alle News im Liveticker.
    05.11.2023, 20:4005.11.2023, 20:45
    Mehr «International»
    • Hamas-Terroristen haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel durchgeführt und rund 1400 Zivilistinnen und Zivilisten sowie Soldaten massakriert. Es handelt sich um den grössten Massenmord an Juden seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg.
    • Über 220 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt und werden mutmasslich in unterirdischen Tunnelsystemen als Geiseln gehalten.
    • Das israelische Militär (IDF) hat mit einer Bodenoffensive im Gazastreifen reagiert.
    • Seit dem 7. Oktober wurden bereits tausende Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser getötet und verletzt. Die genaue Opferzahl ist nicht bekannt.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    20:38
    Israelische Armee meldet Teilung von Gazastreifen in Süden und Norden
    Der Gazastreifen ist nach Militärangaben von israelischen Truppen vollständig in zwei Hälften geteilt worden. Es gebe nun «ein Nordgaza und ein Südgaza», sagte Sprecher Daniel Hagari am Sonntagabend. Die Einheiten hätten die Küste im südlichen Teil der Stadt Gaza erreicht und «halten» den Bereich, sagte Hagari. Die Stadt Gaza sei nun vollständig eingekreist. Dies sei ein entscheidender Schritt. Zivilisten soll es nach seiner Darstellung jedoch weiter möglich sein, in den südlichen Teil des Gazastreifens zu flüchten. Hagari bestätigte zudem, dass am Abend Luftschläge auf den dicht besiedelten Küstenstreifen ausgeweitet wurden.

    Zuvor waren dort nach Angaben der Palästinensischen Telekommunikationsgesellschaft erneut alle Kommunikations- und Internetdienste ausgefallen. (sda/dpa)
    19:16
    Zahl getöteter UN-Mitarbeiter im Gazastreifen steigt auf 79
    Im Gaza-Krieg ist die Zahl der bisher getöteten Mitarbeiter der Vereinten Nationen auf 79 angestiegen. Fünf Mitarbeiter seien innerhalb der vergangenen 48 Stunden getötet worden, teilte das UN-Palästinenserhilfswerk UNRWA am Sonntag mit. Mindestens 24 weitere seien verletzt worden. Wie die meisten Bewohner des Küstenstreifens seien auch UN-Mitarbeiter gemeinsam mit ihren Familien vertrieben worden. «Sie arbeiten weiterhin unermüdlich, um humanitäre Hilfe zu leisten.»

    In dem dicht besiedelten Küstenstreifen, wo rund 2,2 Millionen Menschen leben, ist die humanitäre Lage weiter verheerend. Fast 1,5 Millionen wurden nach UN-Angaben seit Kriegsbeginn vertrieben. Die Hälfte davon halte sich in etwa 150 UN-Einrichtungen, die inzwischen zumeist hoffnungslos überfüllt sind. (sda/dpa)
    18:39
    Kommunikationsdienste im Gazastreifen erneut unterbrochen
    Im Gazastreifen sind nach Angaben der Palästinensischen Telekommunikationsgesellschaft erneut alle Kommunikations- und Internetdienste ausgefallen. «Wir bedauern, mitteilen zu müssen, dass alle Internet- und Kommunikationsdienste mit dem Gazastreifen unterbrochen wurden», teilte das im Westjordanland ansässige palästinensische Unternehmen Paltel am Sonntagabend mit. Grund seien Hauptleitungen, die von israelischer Seite abgeschaltet worden sein sollen. Von israelischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung.

    Medienberichten zufolge soll das israelische Militär am Sonntagabend Luftschläge auf den dicht besiedelten Küstenstreifen intensiviert haben. Von der Armee gab es zunächst keine Reaktion.

    Die Organisation Netblocks, die für die Beobachtung von Internetsperren bekannt ist, bestätigte auf der Plattform X (früher Twitter) den Ausfall. «Live-Netzdaten zeigen einen erneuten Zusammenbruch der Konnektivität im Gazastreifen mit starken Auswirkungen auf Paltel, den letzten verbliebenen grossen Betreiber, der das Gebiet versorgt». Es sei bereits der dritte Telekommunikationsausfall seit Beginn des Kriegs zwischen der im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Hamas und Israel am 7. Oktober.

    Der palästinensische Rote Halbmond schrieb auf X, den Kontakt zu den Rettungsteams im Gazastreifen verloren zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    17:15
    Hamas-Behörde: Zahl der Toten im Gazastreifen steigt auf 9770
    Die Zahl der im Gazastreifen getöteten Palästinenser ist seit Kriegsbeginn vor einem Monat nach Angaben der von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsbehörde auf 9770 gestiegen. Rund 25 000 Menschen seien verletzt worden. Unter den Toten seien Tausende Frauen sowie Kinder und Jugendliche, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium am Sonntag mit. Die Zahlen lassen sich gegenwärtig nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Den Angaben zufolge handelt es sich um die mit Abstand grösste Zahl von Toten unter Palästinensern während eines Krieges in der Geschichte des israelisch-palästinensischen Konflikts.

    Auslöser des Krieges war das schlimmste Massaker in der Geschichte Israels, das Terroristen der islamistischen Hamas sowie anderer extremistischer Palästinenserorganisationen am 7. Oktober im Grenzgebiet verübt hatten. Auf israelischer Seite sind dabei und in den Tagen darauf mehr als 1400 Tote zu beklagen, darunter auch viele Frauen, Kinder und Jugendliche. (sda/dpa)
    epa10959315 A Palestinian man searches for survivors and bodies of his relatives among the rubble of a house following Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, 05 November 2023. More than 9,700 ...
    Bild: keystone
    16:10
    Israelisches Fahrzeug von Panzerabwehrrakete aus Libanon getroffen
    Ein israelisches Fahrzeug ist am Sonntag nach Militärangaben an der Grenze zum Libanon von einer Panzerabwehrrakete getroffen worden. Diese sei vom Libanon aus abgefeuert worden, teilte die israelische Armee mit. Das Militär erwidere das Feuer und greife den Ort der Attacke an.

    Die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz erklärte, sie habe eine Gruppe israelischer Soldaten nahe der Grenze angegriffen und dabei Opfer verursacht

    Zuvor hatte die israelische Raketenabwehr nach Armeeangaben ein unbemanntes Luftfahrzeug aus dem Libanon abgefangen. Ausserdem seien mehrere Geschosse vom Libanon aus auf den Norden Israels abgefeuert worden. Die Artillerie habe in beiden Fälle Ziele in dem nördlichen Nachbarland angegriffen.

    Seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs am 7. Oktober kommt es an der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon immer wieder zu Konfrontationen zwischen der israelischen Armee und der Hisbollah. Dabei gab es auf beiden Seiten Tote. Es ist die schwerste Eskalation seit dem zweiten Libanon-Krieg im Jahre 2006.

    Die Hisbollah hat Verbindungen zur im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Hamas, gilt aber als deutlich einflussreicher und schlagkräftiger. Zudem gilt sie als wichtigster nichtstaatlicher Verbündeter des Irans und zählt zur selbst ernannten «Widerstandsachse», einer Front von Milizen mit dem Ziel, Irans Erzfeind Israel zu bekämpfen. (sda/dpa)
    15:55
    Atombomben-Äusserung: Riad fordert Entlassung von Israels Minister
    Saudi-Arabien hat die Äusserungen eines rechtsextremen israelischen Ministers zum Vorgehen im Gazastreifen scharf kritisiert und dessen sofortige Entlassung gefordert. Israels Kulturerbeminister Amichai Elijahu hatte den Abwurf einer Atombombe auf den Gazastreifen in einem Radiointerview als mögliche Option bezeichnet. Diese Äusserung zeige, wie verbreitet Extremismus und Brutalität in einigen Teilen der israelischen Regierung seien, teilte das Aussenministerium in Riad am Sonntag mit. Dass Elijahu nicht mit sofortiger Wirkung entlassen werde, zeige die Missachtung «aller menschlichen, moralischen, religiösen und rechtlichen Standards und Werte» durch die Regierung Israels.

    Jordaniens Aussenministerium sprach von «rassistischen, provokativen Äusserungen». Elijahu Äusserungen seien eine «Aufforderung zum Genozid und ein nicht zu tolerierendes Hassverbrechen, zudem eine zu verurteiltende Anstiftung zu Mord und Kriegsverbrechen», hiess es. (sda/dpa)
    10:18
    Güter von weiteren 30 Lastwagen im Gazastreifen eingetroffen
    Im Gazastreifen sind weitere 30 Lastwagen mit Hilfsgütern eingetroffen. Die Güter seien dort an Teams des Internationalen Komitees vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK) sowie des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA übergeben worden, teilte der Palästinensische Rote Halbmond am Samstagabend mit.
    epa10958119 A truck which carried humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip crosses the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, in Rafah, Egypt, 04 November 2023. As per the agreement ...
    Bild: keystone
    Zudem habe der Ägyptische Rote Halbmond Güter geliefert. Wie zuvor kamen Essen, Wasser und Arzneimittel in den Gazastreifen. Insgesamt seien damit seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs Güter von 451 Lkw eingetroffen. Nach UN-Angaben sind täglich 100 Lkw-Ladungen notwendig, um die gut zwei Millionen Menschen im Gazastreifen mit dem Nötigsten zu versorgen. (sda/dpa)
    10:04
    Minister nennt Atombombe auf Gaza «Option» – Regierung weist zurück
    Die israelische Regierungsspitze hat sich klar von Äusserungen eines rechtsextremen Ministers zum Vorgehen im Gazastreifen distanziert. Kulturerbeminister Amichai Elijahu hatte am Sonntag auf die Frage während eines Radiointerviews, ob man eine Atombombe auf den Gazastreifen werfen sollte, geantwortet: «Das ist eine der Optionen.»

    Der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu sagte daraufhin, Elijahus Äusserungen hätten «keine Basis in der Realität». Israel und die Armee gingen «in Einklang mit den höchsten Standards internationalen Rechts vor, um Schaden an Zivilisten zu vermeiden». Man werde dies weiterhin tun, «bis zu unserem Sieg» gegen die im Gazastreifen herrschende islamistische Hamas.

    Auch Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant verurteilte die «haltlosen und unverantwortlichen Äusserungen» Elijahus. «Gut, dass dies nicht die Leute sind, die für Israels Sicherheit zuständig sind», schrieb er in einem X-Post. Elijahu von der rechtsextremen Partei Otzma Jehudit ist weder Teil des israelischen Sicherheitskabinetts noch des Kriegskabinetts um Netanjahu und gilt nicht als einflussreich.

    Elijahu sprach sich während des Interviews mit dem Radiosender Kol Barama auch gegen die Einfuhr humanitärer Hilfe in den Gazastreifen aus. «Wir würden den Nazis auch keine humanitäre Hilfe geben», sagte er. Es gebe keine unbeteiligten Zivilisten in dem Küstenstreifen, die Bevölkerung unterstütze die Hamas. Er sprach sich für eine Wiedereroberung des 2005 geräumten Gebiets und die Rückkehr israelischer Siedlungen aus. Auf die Frage nach dem Schicksal der palästinensischen Bevölkerung sagte er: «Sie können nach Irland oder in die Wüste gehen, die Monster aus Gaza sollen selbst eine Lösung finden.» (sda/dpa)

    04:44
    Israels Verteidigungsminister: Werden Chef der Hamas «eliminieren»
    Die israelischen Bodentruppen haben beim Vorrücken im Gazastreifen auch den Chef der islamistischen Hamas im Visier. Israels Truppen «nehmen ein Hamas-Bataillon nach dem anderen auseinander» und würden Hamas-Chef Jihia al-Sinwar «eliminieren», zitierte die Zeitung «The Times of Israel» Israels Verteidigungsminister Joav Gallant am späten Samstag.

    «Wir werden Yahya Sinwar finden und ihn eliminieren. Wenn die Bewohner des Gazastreifens vor uns dort ankommen, wird das den Krieg verkürzen», sagte Gallant dem Bericht zufolge. Israels Truppen griffen Terrorziele in der Stadt Gaza sowohl vom Süden als auch vom Norden her an und seien in städtische Gebiete vorgedrungen, hiess es.
    02:18
    Bericht: Israels Armee im Süden des Gazastreifens angegriffen
    Im Gazastreifen dauern die Kämpfe zwischen der israelischen Armee und der islamistischen Hamas unvermindert an. Palästinensische Terroristen hätten am frühen Sonntagmorgen israelische Soldaten im Süden des Gazastreifens in Grenznähe mit Panzerabwehrraketen angegriffen, berichtete die Zeitung «Jerusalem Post». Das israelische Militär habe zurückgeschossen.
    02:03
    Israels Armee nennt erneut Zeitfenster für Flucht in den Süden Gazas
    Die israelische Armee hat den Zivilisten im Gazastreifen für Sonntag erneut ein Zeitfenster für die Flucht in den Süden des Küstengebiets genannt. Die israelischen Streitkräfte würden zwischen 10.00 Uhr und 14.00 Uhr Ortszeit (9.00 und 14.00 Uhr MEZ) Verkehr auf einer Strasse in Richtung Süden zulassen, schrieb ein israelischer Armeesprecher am Samstagabend auf der Plattform X (vormals Twitter).

    Die Armee veröffentlichte auch eine Karte mit der ausgewiesenen Strasse. Der Sprecher rief die Menschen auf, zu ihrer eigenen Sicherheit die nächste Gelegenheit zu nutzen, nach Süden zu gehen.

    22:33
    Jüdin in Lyon mit Messer angegriffen
    Eine jüdische Frau ist in Lyon an ihrer Haustür mit einem Messer angegriffen worden. Die Frau wurde leicht verletzt, wie es am Samstag von der Polizei hiess. In ihre Tür war zudem ein Hakenkreuz geritzt. Es sei allerdings unklar, wann es in die Tür geritzt wurde, sagte ein Polizeisprecher. Der Sender France Info schrieb unter Verweis auf die Staatsanwaltschaft Lyon, die Tat könnte antisemitisch motiviert gewesen sein.

    In Frankreich hatte es zuletzt vermehrt antisemitische Übergriffe gegeben. Ende Oktober sprach Innenminister Gérald Darmanin von mehr als 800 Fällen seit dem Terrorangriff der islamistischen Hamas auf Israel am 7. Oktober.

    (sda/dpa)
    21:08
    Tausende bei propalästinensischer Demonstration in Washington
    Bei einer Demonstration in der US-Hauptstadt Washington haben Tausende Teilnehmer «Freiheit für Palästina» gefordert. Sie verlangten am Samstag unter anderem einen Waffenstillstand in den Kämpfen zwischen Israel und der Hamas und dass die USA Hilfszahlungen an Israel einstellt. Den Protest hatte ein Bündnis von Antikriegs- und Bürgerrechtsorganisationen initiiert. In sozialen Netzwerken waren Fotos von Bussen mit Demonstranten aus Städten wie New York, Atlanta und Philadelphia zu sehen.
    epa10958342 Pro-Palestinian activists and protesters rally in Freedom Plaza, calling for a cease fire and a free Palestine in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2023. The United States and Arab partners ...
    Bild: keystone
    Samstäglicher Protest in Washington D.C.

    Unter den weitestgehend friedlich demonstrierenden Teilnehmern waren auch einige mit aggressiveren Aussagen. Unter anderem wurde auf manchen Plakaten US-Präsident Joe Biden wegen seiner Unterstützung Israels als «Genozid-Joe» bezeichnet. Ein Redner auf der Bühne brachte die Teilnehmer zu Rufen wie: «It is right to rebel! Israel can go to hell!» («Es ist richtig, zu rebellieren. Israel kann zur Hölle gehen.»)

    (sda/dpa)
    20:40
    Zehntausende bei Pro-Palästina-Demos in Grossbritannien
    Bei propalästinensischen Demonstrationen sind am Samstag in London und anderen britischen Städten Zehntausende Menschen auf die Strassen gegangen. Allein in der britischen Hauptstadt waren 30 000 Menschen an Protesten gegen die israelischen Angriffe auf den Gazastreifen beteiligt, wie die BBC unter Berufung auf Schätzungen der Polizei berichtete. Sie forderten unter anderem einen sofortigen Waffenstillstand.
    epa10957546 Protesters holding placards and Palestinian flags rally during a Pro-Palestine &#039;Ceasefire Now&#039; demonstration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 04 November 2023, calling for ...
    Bild: keystone
    Demonstrierende auf dem Trafalgar Square in London.

    Im Zusammenhang mit den Protesten auf dem Trafalgar Square und in der Umgebung wurden elf Menschen festgenommen, wie Scotland Yard am Abend mitteilte. Grund dafür sei in einem Fall ein Plakat gewesen, das zu Hass aufstacheln könne, so der BBC-Bericht.

    Tausende schlossen sich auch einer propalästinensischen Demonstration in Manchester an. Auch in Sheffield, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff und Belfast wurde für eine sofortige Waffenruhe für Gaza demonstriert.

    Am kommenden Samstag, an dem das traditionelle Gedenken an das Ende des Ersten Weltkriegs stattfindet (Armistice Day), wird erneut mit einer Grossdemonstration gerechnet.

    (sda/dpa)
    18:49
    Arabische Aussenminister und PLO rufen zu sofortiger Waffenruhe auf
    Mehrere arabische Staaten und die Palästinensische Befreiungsorganisation (PLO) haben nach einem Treffen mit US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken einen «sofortigen Waffenstillstand in Gaza» gefordert. Ein «sofortiger und bedingungsloser Waffenstillstand in Gaza» sei dringend notwendig, sagte der jordanische Aussenminister Aiman al-Safadi bei einer Pressekonferenz in der Hauptstadt Amman am Samstag. Angemessene Hilfen müssten unverzüglich im Gazastreifen ankommen. Die «Vertreibung der Palästinenser» müsse gestoppt werden. «Mord und Kriegsverbrechen müssen aufhören und die Immunität Israels gegenüber dem Völkerrecht muss enden», so Al-Safadi.

    US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken erklärte, dass mehr getan werden müsse, um palästinensische Zivilisten zu schützen, verurteilte aber auch das Handeln der im Gazastreifen herrschenden, von den USA als Terrororganisation eingestuften Hamas. Blinken setzte sich erneut für eine humanitäre Feuerpause ein. Diese ermögliche es aus Sicht der USA, humanitäre Unterstützung nach Gaza zu bringen, und verbessere die Bedingungen für mögliche Freilassungen von Geiseln in der Gewalt der Hamas.

    (sda/dpa)
    18:41
    Irans Staatsoberhaupt Ajatollah Chamenei empfängt Hamas-Chef
    Irans Staatsoberhaupt Ajatollah Ali Chamenei hat den Chef des politischen Büros der Palästinenserorganisation Hamas in Teheran empfangen. Ismail Hanija sei «vor einigen Tagen» für Gespräche in die iranische Hauptstadt gereist, berichtete die staatliche iranische Nachrichtenagentur Irna am Samstag unter Berufung auf Osama Hamdan, einen Vertreter der islamistischen Organisation im Libanon. Chamenei gilt als mächtigster Mann im Iran und hat als Religionsführer in allen strategischen Fragen das letzte Wort.

    Treffen geheimgehalten
    Iranische Medien hatten bisher nicht über das Treffen berichtet – die Reise wurde offenbar geheim gehalten. Wann Hanija genau in Teheran war, blieb unklar.
    epa10704265 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) talks to the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Is ...
    Bild: keystone
    Ismail Hanija bei einem früheren Treffen mit Ali Chamenei.

    In den vergangenen Wochen hatte sich Irans Aussenminister Hussein Amirabdollahian regelmässig mit Hanija über den Gaza-Krieg zwischen der Hamas und Israel ausgetauscht. Der Iran unterhält gute Beziehungen zur Hamas. Seit der Islamischen Revolution von 1979 ist Israel Irans erklärter Erzfeind.

    (sda/dpa)
    Liebe Userinnen und User
    Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
    Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson

