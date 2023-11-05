Bei einer Demonstration in der US-Hauptstadt Washington haben Tausende Teilnehmer «Freiheit für Palästina» gefordert. Sie verlangten am Samstag unter anderem einen Waffenstillstand in den Kämpfen zwischen Israel und der Hamas und dass die USA Hilfszahlungen an Israel einstellt. Den Protest hatte ein Bündnis von Antikriegs- und Bürgerrechtsorganisationen initiiert. In sozialen Netzwerken waren Fotos von Bussen mit Demonstranten aus Städten wie New York, Atlanta und Philadelphia zu sehen.

Bild: keystone

Samstäglicher Protest in Washington D.C.



Unter den weitestgehend friedlich demonstrierenden Teilnehmern waren auch einige mit aggressiveren Aussagen. Unter anderem wurde auf manchen Plakaten US-Präsident Joe Biden wegen seiner Unterstützung Israels als «Genozid-Joe» bezeichnet. Ein Redner auf der Bühne brachte die Teilnehmer zu Rufen wie: «It is right to rebel! Israel can go to hell!» («Es ist richtig, zu rebellieren. Israel kann zur Hölle gehen.»)



(sda/dpa)