Zuvor waren dort nach Angaben der Palästinensischen Telekommunikationsgesellschaft erneut alle Kommunikations- und Internetdienste ausgefallen. (sda/dpa)
⚠ Confirmed: Live network data show a new collapse in connectivity in the #Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel, the last remaining major operator serving the territory; the incident will be experienced as the third telecommunications blackout since the start of the conflict 📉 pic.twitter.com/oRcJyppVd9— NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 5, 2023
WOW: Israeli minister of heritage Amichai Eliyahu says dropping an atomic bomb to Gaza is one of the options Israel has— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 5, 2023
•“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” and “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza,” he says
•He backs retaking the Strip’s… pic.twitter.com/NpJFLsLz6y
Another opening of the humanitarian route was announced today by @AvichayAdraee for civilians to relocate southward on the Salah Al-Din route in Gaza between 13:00-16:00.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 4, 2023
Hamas attempted to prevent Gazan civilians from evacuating, including by firing at IDF soldiers sent to… pic.twitter.com/aNy20fYCi8
