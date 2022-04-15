Ukraine. Has. Sank. A. Russian. Black. Sea. Fleet. Flagship.— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 14, 2022
And it doesn’t even have a navy, if we’re being honest. pic.twitter.com/JDPdobiEG3
An interesting detail — yesterday, the Postal service of #Ukraine️ presented a new series of postage stamps “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself”.— Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 14, 2022
And guess what? The ship in the picture is Russian missile cruiser #Moskva, the Black Sea Fleet flagship that was destroyed today. pic.twitter.com/E5lokRnDox
Someone updated the Wikipedia page for the Moskva… pic.twitter.com/BG3ftd1w0D— Paul Storm van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 🇺🇦 (@PaulSvL) April 13, 2022
What did Ukraine say to the "Moskva" after if finally got out of their way?— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) April 15, 2022
Sank you! pic.twitter.com/XFV1IwwBi5
The "Moskva" went down in 60 seconds— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) April 15, 2022
Let that sink in for a minute.....
Glory to Ukraine! #UkraineWillResist pic.twitter.com/vi2fqslDr5
Last photo from the deck of the Moskva before it sank into the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/U0rfWD8AKL— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) April 15, 2022
So it has been confirmed. #Moskva ship sank. Official information from all sides pic.twitter.com/9pqPqGUnFh— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 14, 2022
Introducing the new #Moskva cruiser toy model pic.twitter.com/eLa55vIaB7— Nikita Kazimirov (@realnikit0sha) April 14, 2022
She's officially down! ❤️🇺🇦❤️— meme4Ukraine (@Meme4Ukraine) April 14, 2022
This is a great victory for the world!#Moskva #StopRussia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/e1EKNu7PXF
Sinking of the #Moskva, the first footage.#Moskvacruiser pic.twitter.com/xlBLHi9or9— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) April 14, 2022
The “Moskva” has sunk.— Keysfins #Masked By Choice, We Care About Others! (@Keysfins) April 14, 2022
It floats no more.
It is resting on the bottom.
It has kicked the bucket… err, missile.
It sleeps with the fishes.
Naturally, the Ukrainian farmers are preparing to salvage it. pic.twitter.com/kmJ33EQKxN
(saw)
