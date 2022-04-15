Navigation
    So amüsiert sich Twitter über den Untergang des russischen Raketenkreuzers «Moskwa»

    Der riesige russische Raketenkreuzer «Moskwa» ist gesunken. Bislang ist noch unklar, was genau zum Schaden am Schiff geführt hat. Fakt ist aber, dass der Untergang der Moskwa einen grossen Verlust für Russland darstellt. Das sind die besten Tweets dazu.
    15.04.2022, 10:5215.04.2022, 10:56
    Mehr «International»
    Die Reaktion beim Lesen der Neuigkeiten

    Die Ukraine verewigt das gesunkene Schiff auf einer neuen Briefmarke

    Eigentlich müsste sie ja so aussehen:

    Der Wikipedia-Artikel zum Schiff wurde bereits angepasst

    Muss mit deutschem Akzent gelesen werden

    Hier ebenfalls

    Da hat sich jemand zu sicher gefühlt...

    Die letzten Momente an Deck der Moskva

    Die Tastenkombination scheint einwandfrei zu funktionieren

    Ukraine: Was der Verlust der «Moskwa» für den Krieg bedeutet

    Fertig gespielt

    Die neue Crew der Moskva ist einsatzbereit

    So hat sich der Angriff wahrscheinlich abgespielt

    Ukrainische «farmed forces» wollen sich Schiffs-Teile ergattern

    Russland kommt in Erklärungsnot

    avatar
    Garp
    15.04.2022 11:18registriert August 2018
    Ich finde ws auch toll, ist das Schiff untergegangen. Die Soldaten, die ihr Leben lassen mussten tun mir teotzdem leid. Sie sind auch Opfer des russischen Systems.
    275
