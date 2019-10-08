Navigation
Wolkenfelder, kaum Regen
    Donald Trump: Die Reaktionen auf «unvergleichliche Weisheit»-Tweet

    Trumps «grosse und unvergleichliche Weisheit» löst heftige Reaktionen aus

    08.10.19, 04:15
    Milan Marquard
    Milan Marquard

    US-Präsident Trump steht erneut in der Kritik. Was ist diesmal vorgefallen? Kurz zusammengefasst: Trump pfeift die US-Truppen in Syrien zurück. Er lässt damit dem türkischen Präsidenten Erdogan freien Lauf, um unter anderem gegen die YPG-Kurdenmilizen vorzugehen. Diese waren jedoch ein enger Verbündeter der USA im Kampf gegen de Islamischen Staat (IS). Trump hintergeht nun also seine Verbündeten – und man weiss nicht einmal genau weshalb. Den detaillierten Bericht liest du hier:

    Trump rammt den Kurden das Messer in den Rücken – und kassiert Kritik von allen Seiten

    Link zum Artikel

    Viele finden es natürlich nicht ok, dass der US-Präsidenten quasi ein Verräter ist – es hagelt Kritik. Und was macht Trump? Er verteidigt sich in gewohnter Manier auf Twitter und sagt von sich selbst, mit «grosser und unvergleichlicher Weisheit» gesegnet zu sein.

    Derartige Bescheidenheit provoziert selbstverständlich auch entsprechende Reaktionen. Wir haben hier eine Auswahl der besten Twitter-Kommentare zusammengestellt:

    «Diese beiden Tweets werden eines Tages in einer Glasvitrine in einem Museum sein, um das Dümmste, das jemals gesagt wurde zu feiern.»

    «Kennst du jemanden in deinem Privatleben, der sagen würde, dass er ‹grosse und unvergleichliche Weisheit› hat, ohne dabei ironisch zu sein? Würdest du mit dieser Person befreundet bleiben? Würdest du gerne ständig von ihrer unvergleichlichen Weisheit hören & wie sie ein sehr stabiles Genie ist?»

    «Der Mann, der einst direkt in eine Sonnenfinsternis starrte, hat #grosseundunvergleichlicheWeisheit».

    «GOP im 2016: ‹Trump wird sich präsidial verhalten, sobald er die Wahl gewinnt.›
    GOP im 2017: ‹Trump wird sich präsidial verhalten, sobald er einige Monate hinter sich hat.›
    GOP im 2018: ‹Trump wird sich präsidial verhalten, jetzt wo er die midterms verloren hat.›
    GOP im 2019: ‹Fuck.›»

    «Du glaubst, dass Windmühlen Krebs verursachen und Solarenergie nicht funktioniert, wenn es kalt ist.»

    «Herr Präsident, ich bin ein SEAL Team Officer, der für die ST-6 gearbeitet hat. Zweimal in meinem Dienstleben habe ich mich für mein Land geschämt. Einmal, als ich Körper aus dem Schutt der Marine-Kaserne in Beirut grub. Und heute Morgen, als ich las, dass die USA die Kurden im Stich lassen.»

    «Du hast gesagt, dass Puerto Rico eine Insel ist, die von Wasser umgeben ist, grossem Wasser, Ozean-Wasser.»

    «Unsere Erwartungen an dich waren tief – aber HEILIGE SCHEISSE.»

    «Stell dir vor, du gehst in eine Wahlkabine und stimmst für einen Mann, der das sagt.»

    «Oh um Himmels willen, nehmt diesem Typen sein scheiss Handy weg.»

