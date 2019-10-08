Trumps «grosse und unvergleichliche Weisheit» löst heftige Reaktionen aus

US-Präsident Trump steht erneut in der Kritik. Was ist diesmal vorgefallen? Kurz zusammengefasst: Trump pfeift die US-Truppen in Syrien zurück. Er lässt damit dem türkischen Präsidenten Erdogan freien Lauf, um unter anderem gegen die YPG-Kurdenmilizen vorzugehen. Diese waren jedoch ein enger Verbündeter der USA im Kampf gegen de Islamischen Staat (IS). Trump hintergeht nun also seine Verbündeten – und man weiss nicht einmal genau weshalb. Den detaillierten Bericht liest du hier:
Viele finden es natürlich nicht ok, dass der US-Präsidenten quasi ein Verräter ist – es hagelt Kritik. Und was macht Trump? Er verteidigt sich in gewohnter Manier auf Twitter und sagt von sich selbst, mit «grosser und unvergleichlicher Weisheit» gesegnet zu sein.
....the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019
Derartige Bescheidenheit provoziert selbstverständlich auch entsprechende Reaktionen. Wir haben hier eine Auswahl der besten Twitter-Kommentare zusammengestellt:
Those two tweets will one day be in a glass case at a museum celebrating the most stupid things ever said.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 7, 2019
Do you know anyone in your personal life that would say they have "great and unmatched wisdom" without any irony? Would you stay friends with that person? Would you enjoy constantly hearing about their unmatched wisdom & how they are a very stable genius? #25thAmendmentNow— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 7, 2019
the man who once stared directly into a solar eclipse has #greatandunmatchedwisdom pic.twitter.com/eThMpXaUIS— Eric Borgh (@eborgh) October 7, 2019
GOP in 2016: “Trump will act presidential once he wins the election.”— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) October 7, 2019
GOP in 2017: “Trump will act presidential once he gets a few months under his belt.”
GOP in 2018: “Trump will act presidential now that he lost the midterms.”
GOP in 2019: “Fuck.”#greatandunmatchedwisdom
You think windmills cause cancer and solar doesn’t work when it is cold. #greatandunmatchedwisdom— Ron Mexico (@po10shlgrizzly) October 7, 2019
Mr. President, I am a SEAL Team Officer who served with ST-6. Twice in my life of service I have been embarrassed for my country. Once, when I dug bodies out the rubble of the Marine Barracks in Beirut. And this morning, when I read that the US is abandoning the Kurds. pic.twitter.com/a5JtafgmGY— Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) October 7, 2019
You said the Puerto Rico was an island surrounded by water, big water, ocean water #greatandunmatchedwisdom— Ron Mexico (@po10shlgrizzly) October 7, 2019
#ImpeachTrump#Ukrainegate #FormerPresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/ISeeVcMLqd— Robert Johnson (@TheGrumpyGiant) October 7, 2019
Great and unmatched wisdom. pic.twitter.com/V6dcejDexg— Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 7, 2019
Imagine walking into a voting booth and voting for a guy who says this. pic.twitter.com/O8wdwKrjL3— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 7, 2019
Oh for fuck’s sake, somebody take this fucking guy’s phone away... #ImpeachTrumpPence— John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) October 7, 2019
“my great and unmatched wisdom,”!— Bill wolf (@Wwolfhunt) October 7, 2019
Now that is fucking funny! pic.twitter.com/bl1m4mAcCx
Great and unmatched wisdom pic.twitter.com/amkiVOEyGZ— Michael 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) October 7, 2019
