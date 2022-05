What could be the secret of Meghan Markle‘s healthy hair?

They say our skin and hair show it all

For example –

Deep under-eye circles could signal liver troubles

The pesky spots around the lips point to an enlarged spleen

That‘s not a good spleen, not a very pretty spleen

And the artist ought to be healthy:

To be healthy, to be healthy, to be healthy,

To be, to be, to be

To be healthy, to be healthy, to be healthy,

To be, to be, to be

How lucky, the existence of the autonomic nervous system

No need to control the heart beats

The heart beats

The heart beats, alone

A summer‘s day, the colours bright, the skirts of mine

On my body

My dog and I

We walk

Just the two of us, counting steps

The skirt steps

around my leg

We are walking

And that is all

And it does not have to get better! the heart beats by itself!

I surrender my trust, let it beat by itself!

I surrender my trust, let it beat, let me breathe!

God grant us health, grant us, grant us health!

God grant us health, since there‘s no

Medical insurance for me

Now how will they follow me?

All in the name of health

How will they care for me?

All in the name of health

The artist is invisible

All in the name of health

You can‘t see me, it‘s magical

All in the name of health

The artist could be healthy:

Be healthy, be healthy, be healthy,

be, be, be

Be healthy, be healthy, be healthy,

be, be, be

In a healthy body, in a healthy body

In a healthy body, in a healthy body

In a healthy body, in a healthy body

The body is healthy, and what now

Mensinfirm in a healthy body

A sad soul in a healthy body

Mensdesperate in a healthy body

Men frightened in a healthy body

Now what shall we do?