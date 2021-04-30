I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021
I will be quarantining for ten days.
I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.
My symptoms would be far worse.
#CoronaInfoCH #Coronavirus #COVID19— BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) August 2, 2021
02.08. Aktueller Stand sind 719 684 laborbestätigte Fälle, 2019 mehr als am Freitag. Gemeldete Tests: 63 142 in den letzten 72 Stunden.
Reproduktionszahl Re vom 23.07.2021: 1,07 https://t.co/vMBPcGwAPO pic.twitter.com/d3VJsvH8uX
52,3% (43,5 Mio) in 🇩🇪 haben den vollen Impfschutz, 61,7% (51,3 Mio) sind mind. einmal geimpft. Allerdings ist Zahl der Erstimpfungen so niedrig wie zuletzt im Februar. Damals hatten wir nicht genug Impfstoff, das ist heute anders: bitte impfen lassen!— Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) August 2, 2021