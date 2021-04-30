Navigation
    Drei von vier Zürcher Spitalangestellte geimpft ++ Bidens Impfziel erst verspätet erreicht

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    03.08.2021, 06:1403.08.2021, 10:16
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Montag 2019 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 72 Stunden, die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 3,2 Prozent. 3 Personen sind verstorben, 24 mussten ins Spital.
    • 48,2 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 99,4 Prozent.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,67 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 6,1 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Liveticker: Corona National+International 03.08.21

    10:13
    Drei von vier Spitalangestellten im Kanton Zürich sind geimpft
    Die Impfquote beim Zürcher Spitalpersonal ist besser als befürchtet: Obwohl das Pflegepersonal eher als impfkritisch gilt, sind mittlerweile 75 Prozent der Ärztinnen und Ärzte, Pflegenden und Mitarbeitenden mit Patientenkontakt gegen Covid-19 geimpft.

    Der Verband der Zürcher Krankenhäuser (VZK) geht davon aus, dass die Zürcher Spitäler «zu den sichersten Orten gehören», wie er am Dienstag mitteilte. Die Datenerhebung, die vom 1. Juli stammt, basiert auf den Impfungen direkt in den Spitälern oder in den dazugehörigen Impfzentren.

    Jene Mitarbeitenden, die sich ausserhalb dieser Möglichkeiten impfen liessen, wurden nicht erfasst. Man könne also davon ausgehen, dass die Impfquote sogar noch höher sei, so der VZK. (sda)
    09:56
    Covid-Patienten der dritten Welle: Jünger und häufig übergewichtig
    Pflegepersonal im Universitaetspital der Insel Gruppe kuemmern sich auf der Intensivstation um einen Covid Patienten , am Mittwoch, 16. Dezember 2020, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Die Patientinnen und Patienten, die während der dritten Coronavirus-Welle auf einer Schweizer Intensivstation lagen, unterscheiden sich von den Patienten der ersten und zweiten Welle: Sie waren deutlich jünger und hatten häufiger Übergewicht.

    Die Patientinnen und Patienten der dritten Welle, also jener Welle vom Frühling 2021, waren im Schnitt fünf Jahre jünger als die Patienten der ersten und zweiten Welle. Sie hatten zudem einen höheren Body Mass Index und litten vermehrt an Vorerkrankungen, wie die Universität Zürich in einer Mitteilung vom Dienstag schreibt.

    Bei den Vorerkrankungen waren vor allem koronare Herzkrankheiten häufig. Diese Patientinnen und Patienten der dritten Welle hätten Covid-19 etwas besser toleriert, hätten eine tiefere Konzentration von weissen Blutkörperchen aufgewiesen und eher weniger Kreislaufunterstützung benötigt, schreibt die Universität.

    «Die Unterschiede, die wir in der dritten Welle beobachten können, hängen wahrscheinlich zu einem grossen Teil mit der nationalen Impfkampagne zusammen», wird Matthias Hilty in der Mitteilung zitiert. Hilty ist Intensivmediziner am Universitätsspital und Hauptautor der Studie.

    Die Altersverschiebung hin zu jüngeren Patienten liegt jedoch nicht nur an der Impfkampagne, die ältere Patienten vor einem schweren Verlauf schützt. Das Universitätsspital geht ausserdem davon aus, dass auch «veränderte Viruseigenschaften» für die gestiegene Zahl jüngerer Patienten verantwortlich sind.

    Für die Untersuchung wurden die Daten aller 1829 Patientinnen und Patienten ausgewertet, die in einem Schweizer Spital wegen Covid-19 auf einer Intensivstation lagen. 1690 dieser Personen wurden vor dem 1. Februar 2021 behandelt und werden damit zur ersten und zweiten Welle gezählt. 139 Betroffene wurden später eingeliefert und werden zur dritten Welle gezählt. (sda)
    9:30
    Coronaimpfung in Schwyzer Impfzentren definitiv ohne Anmeldung
    Wer sich in einem der drei Schwyzer Impfzentren gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen will, kann dies definitiv auch ohne vorgängige Registrierung oder Anmeldung machen. Um die Hürden zum Covidschutz zu senken, wird das Angebot für Walk-In-Impfungen ausgebaut, wie das Departement des Innern am Dienstag mitteilte.

    Im Kanton Schwyz waren bis am 1. August 43,4 Prozent der Bevölkerung vollständig geimpft. 46,4 Prozent haben mindestens eine Impfung erhalten. (sda)
    6:12
    Anstieg der Delta-Fälle verschreckt asiatische Anleger
    Die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus hat am Dienstag das Vertrauen der asiatischen Anleger erschüttert. China, Japan und Australien kämpfen mit rasch ansteigenden Fallzahlen.

    «Nach dem schlimmsten Ausbruch seit Beginn der Pandemie sind in China Millionen von Menschen im Lockdown, und angesichts der Risiken für die Lieferketten könnte sich dies in grösserem Masse auf die Weltwirtschaft auswirken», sagte Elizabeth Tian, Leiterin der Abteilung für Aktienderivate bei der Citigroup.

    Zu der negativen Stimmung trägt auch die anhaltende Sorge der Anleger über die zunehmende staatliche Regulierung Chinas in Sektoren wie Technologie, Fintech und Bildung bei. Der 225 Werte umfassende Nikkei-Index lag im Verlauf 0,8 Prozent tiefer bei 27'559 Punkten. Der breiter gefasste Topix-Index sank um 0,7 Prozent und lag bei 1927 Punkten. (sda/reuters)
    04:00
    Bidens Impfziel erst verspätet erreicht
    epa09349476 A man holds a sign reading 'Vaccine' and pointing in the direction of a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic organized by Mothers In Action in Crenshaw, South of Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 July 2021. Starting Saturday night, Los Angeles County will require the return to wearing mask indoor amid alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. The past week Los Angeles has seen an average of about a thousand new cases a day, and yesterday a spike to more than 1500 new cases, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
    Mit rund einem Monat Verspätung haben die USA ein von US-Präsident Joe Biden ausgerufenes Impfziel erreicht. Mit Stand Montag haben 70 Prozent aller Erwachsenen mindestens eine Impfdosis erhalten, wie aus Daten der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC hervorgeht. «Wir haben genug Impfstoff für jeden Amerikaner, der einen haben möchte», sagte der Corona-Koordinator der Regierung, Jeff Zients. All diejenigen, die für eine Impfung in Frage kämen, müssten jetzt die Ärmel hochkrempeln und ihren Beitrag leisten. Gleichzeitig warnten die Gesundheitsbehörden eindringlich vor der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus.

    Eigentlich sollte die 70-Prozent-Marke bereits am Unabhängigkeitstag am 4. Juli erreicht werden.     Das Ziel wurde damals jedoch trotz zahlreicher Impfanreize und eines grossen Vorrats an Impfstoffen verfehlt. In den USA sind bislang fast 50 Prozent der Gesamtbevölkerung von rund 330 Millionen Menschen vollständig geimpft, rund 58 Prozent haben mindestens die erste Spritze bekommen. Angesichts der rasch steigenden Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen haben sich in den USA zuletzt wieder deutlich mehr Menschen impfen lassen. (sda/dpa)
    22:19
    US-Senator Graham trotz Impfung an Covid-19 erkrankt
    Der prominente US-Senator Lindsey Graham ist trotz Impfung positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Das schrieb der Republikaner am Montag auf Twitter. Am Samstagabend habe er grippe-ähnliche Symptome bekommen und sei daraufhin am Montagmorgen zum Arzt gegangen. Er werde sich nun für zehn Tage in Quarantäne begeben. Seine Symptome seien mild, betonte Graham. «Ich bin sehr froh, dass ich geimpft wurde, denn ohne Impfung würde ich mich sicher nicht so gut fühlen wie ich es jetzt tue.»

    Graham hatte in der Amtszeit von Donald Trump an Bekanntheit und politischem Gewicht gewonnen - als enger Vertrauter des damaligen Präsidenten. Erst zum Schluss von Trumps Zeit im Weissen Haus ging Graham auf Distanz zu seinem Parteikollegen.

    Unter republikanischen Anhängern ist Impfskepsis in den USA besonders verbreitet. Angesichts der Ausbreitung der hoch ansteckenden Delta-Variante hatten zuletzt auch hochrangige republikanische Politiker und konservative Kommentatoren vermehrt für eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus geworben. (sda/dpa)

    21:43
    70 Prozent der Erwachsenen in USA geimpft
    Mit rund einem Monat Verspätung haben die USA ein von US-Präsident Joe Biden ausgerufenes Impfziel erreicht. Mit Stand Montag haben 70 Prozent aller Erwachsenen mindestens eine Impfdosis erhalten, wie aus Daten der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC hervorgeht. Eigentlich sollte diese Marke bereits am Unabhängigkeitstag am 4. Juli erreicht werden. Das Ziel wurde damals jedoch trotz zahlreicher Impfanreize und eines grossen Vorrats an Impfstoffen verfehlt.

    Cyrus Shahpar, der im Weissen Haus für die Corona-Daten zuständig ist, schrieb auf Twitter von einem «Meilenstein». In den USA sind bislang fast 50 Prozent der Bevölkerung von rund 330 Millionen Menschen vollständig geimpft, rund 58 Prozent haben mindestens die erste Spritze bekommen.

    Angesichts der rasch steigenden Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen haben sich in den USA zuletzt wieder deutlich mehr Menschen impfen lassen. Die Impfkampagne war seit Juni ins Stocken geraten, mit zuletzt nur rund einer halben Million verabreichten Spritzen pro Tag. Der Trend kehrte sich nun jedoch angesichts der neuen Corona-Welle, die auf die besonders ansteckende Delta-Variante zurückgeführt wird, wieder um. (sda/dpa)
    18:01
    Zu viele Briten in Quarantäne: Regierung schraubt an Corona-App
    Um die Anzahl der Beschäftigten zu senken, die wegen Kontakts mit Corona-Infizierten in Quarantäne sind, hat die britische Regierung die Einstellungen der Corona-App ändern lassen. Künftig schlägt die Anwendung nur noch an, wenn es in den vergangenen zwei Tagen einen Corona-Kontakt gab, wie das Gesundheitsministerium am Montag mitteilte. Bisher ging die Suche fünf Tage zurück. Das Ministerium betonte, das Update beeinfluss weder die Empfindlichkeit der App noch ändere es die Risikoschwelle.

    Zuletzt waren wöchentlich Hunderttausende in England und Wales aufgefordert worden, sich wegen engen Kontakts mit Menschen, die später positiv auf das Virus getestet wurden, in Selbstisolation zu begeben.     Die Regelung hatte schwere Auswirkungen auf die Wirtschaft: Pubs und Gaststätten blieben geschlossen, Lebensmittelregale leer, Bahnen und Busse blieben stehen. Medien nennen das Phänomen «Pingdemie» - nach dem «ping», das Anwender über einen Corona-Kontakt informiert.

    Wirtschaftsvertreter und konservative Politiker begrüssten die Änderungen. Der Sender Sky News berichtete unter Berufung auf Regierungsbeamte, die App habe in den ersten drei Juli-Wochen dazu beigetragen, mehr als 50 000 Neuinfektionen und 1600 Krankenhauseinweisungen zu vermeiden. (sda/dpa)
    13:40
    Mittlerweile 60 Millionen nachgewiesene Corona-Fälle in Europa
    Seit dem Beginn der Corona-Pandemie sind in Europa mittlerweile mehr als 60 Millionen Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden.

    Damit entfallen rund 30 Prozent aller weltweit bisher gemeldeten Corona-Fälle auf die europäische Region, wie am Montag aus den aktuellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO hervorging.

    Das WHO-Regionalbüro Europa rief in dem Zuge zu mehr Bemühungen auf, beim Impfen gegen Covid-19 schneller und ausgewogener voranzukommen. Die Impffortschritte variierten unter den Staaten stark, die Impfrate sei bei Prioritätsgruppen wie Älteren, Mitarbeitern des Gesundheitswesens, Betreuten in Langzeitpflege und Vorerkrankten in einigen Ländern noch immer niedrig, erklärte die regionale WHO-Notfalldirektorin Dorit Nitzan.

    Es sei wichtig, dass sich die Länder weiter darum bemühten, die am stärksten gefährdeten Menschen und Risikogruppen zu schützen, forderte Nitzan. Traurigerweise gebe es nunmehr mehr als 1,2 Millionen Todesfälle in Verbindung mit Covid-19 in der Region. Weltweit sind es bisher 4,2 Millionen Todesfälle.
    epa09332135 An assistant undergoes a swab sample collection for a Covid-19 Antigen test during the first day of Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 08 July 2021. Cruilla is the first mass festival held in Europe without distances since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Around 25,000 visitors will enjoy the three day festival without restriction of free movement. EPA/Marta Pérez
    Die WHO rechnet insgesamt mehr als 50 Länder zur Region Europa, darunter neben der Europäischen Union auch östlich davon gelegene Länder wie Russland, die Ukraine, die Türkei und weitere Staaten.

    Die EU-Gesundheitsbehörde ECDC hat bislang für die 27 EU-Mitgliedstaaten und ihre im Europäischen Wirtschaftsraum verknüpften Partnerländer Norwegen, Island und Liechtenstein rund 34,4 Millionen Infektionen sowie mehr als 740'000 Todesfälle erfasst. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    BAG meldet 2019 neue Coronavirus-Fälle innerhalb von 72 Stunden
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) am Montag innerhalb von 72 Stunden 2019 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG drei neue Todesfälle und 24 Spitaleinweisungen.

    Vor Wochenfrist hatte das BAG übers Wochenende 1746 neue bestätigte Fälle, fünf neue Todesfälle und 24 Spitaleinweisungen registriert. Mit einem geschätzten Anteil von 99,4 Prozent aller neuen Ansteckungen ist die Delta-Variante im Sieben-Tage-Schnitt aktuell die dominante Virus-Mutation.

    Auf 100'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner wurden in den vergangenen zwei Wochen 115,04 laborbestätigte Coronavirus-Infektionen gemeldet. Die Reproduktionszahl R, die angibt, wie viele Personen eine infizierte Person im Durchschnitt ansteckt, lag am 23. Juli bei 1,07.

    Insgesamt wurden bis am Sonntagnachmittag 8'839'325 Impfdosen an die Kantone und Liechtenstein ausgeliefert. Damit wurden 9'023'209 Dosen verabreicht. 48,2 Prozent der Bevölkerung sind bereits vollständig geimpft.

    Die Auslastung der Intensivstationen in den Spitälern beträgt zur Zeit 67,6 Prozent. 4,7 Prozent der verfügbaren Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten belegt.

    In den vergangenen 72 Stunden wurden dem BAG 63'142 neue Corona-Tests gemeldet. Seit Beginn der Pandemie wurden in der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein 9'116'277 Tests auf Sars-CoV-2 durchgeführt, den Erreger der Atemwegserkrankung Covid-19, wie das BAG weiter mitteilte. Insgesamt gab es 719'684 laborbestätigte Fälle von Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus.
    (sda)
    12:57
    Delta-Variante in Thailand: Strikter Lockdown in Bangkok verlängert
    Die Behörden in Bangkok bekommen die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus trotz strikter Massnahmen weiter nicht in den Griff. Der Lockdown in Thailands Hauptstadt und mehreren Dutzend Provinzen wird deshalb um zunächst zwei Wochen verlängert, wie die Regierung am Montag mitteilte.

    Mitte August werde neu bewertet, ob die Einschränkungen gelockert oder noch einmal bis zum 31. August ausgedehnt würden, sagte Apisamai Srirangson, eine Sprecherin des staatlichen Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

    Die Bürger der sogenannten «dunkelroten Zonen», zu denen auch Bangkok gehört, dürfen derzeit nicht in andere Landesteile reisen. Zudem herrschen strenge Ausgangsbeschränkungen zwischen 21.00 und 04.00 Uhr. Einkaufszentren, Massagesalons und Restaurants sind geschlossen.

    Jedoch verlangsame sich der Anstieg der Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Bangkok langsam, hiess es. In der grössten Stadt des Landes, in deren Metropolregion fast 15 Millionen Menschen leben, werden derzeit fast 40 Prozent aller landesweiten neuen Fälle verzeichnet.
    epa09387535 Taxis wait for passengers on the side of a nearly empty road in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 August 2021. The Thai government has imposed for 14 days, effective from 03 August 2021, a strict lockdown and curfew from 9pm to 4am in 29 provinces, including the capital Bangkok, as well as the tightening of health measures in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
    Im vergangenen Jahr galt Thailand noch als Vorzeigeland im Kampf gegen die Pandemie - seit April erlebt der Staat aber seine bisher schwerste Welle. Insgesamt wurden bisher 615'000 Fälle bestätigt. Fast 5000 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben.

    Seit die Regierung die Grenzen im März 2020 wegen des Virus geschlossen hat, liegt die wichtige Tourismusbranche am Boden. Seit einigen Wochen versuchen die Behörden, zumindest einige beliebte Regionen wieder für Touristen zu öffnen. Dazu gehört die grösste Insel Phuket, wo seit Anfang Juli rund 13'200 Urlauber angekommen sind. Unter diesen wurden bislang 30 Corona-Fälle registriert. (sda/dpa)
    11:26
    Deutschland: 61,7 Prozent einmal geimpft – Impftempo aber sehr gering
    Das Tempo bei den Erstimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus in Deutschland ist so gering wie seit Monaten nicht.

    Mittlerweile haben zwar 61,7 Prozent der Gesamtbevölkerung mindestens eine Impfdosis bekommen, wie aus Daten des Robert Koch-Instituts (der Bundesbehörde für Infektionskrankheiten) vom Montag hervorgeht. Das sind gut 51,3 Millionen Menschen.

    «Allerdings ist Zahl der Erstimpfungen so niedrig wie zuletzt im Februar»    , schrieb Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn auf Twitter. «Damals hatten wir nicht genug Impfstoff, das ist heute anders: bitte impfen lassen!»

    Vollständig gegen das Coronavirus geimpft sind mittlerweile 52,3 Prozent der Bevölkerung - also knapp 43,5 der rund 83 Millionen Menschen im Land. (sda/dpa)
    6:51
    Delta-Variante: Lockdown im australischen Queensland verlängert
    epa09386478 Police talk to a woman who is not wearing a mask as they check for compliance with lockdown orders in central Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 02 August 2021. Brisbane and other SEQ local government areas are currently in lockdown due to a growing COVID-19 cluster. EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Wegen der Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus in Australien gilt jetzt auch im nordöstlichen Bundesstaat Queensland ein strikter Lockdown. Die Massnahmen waren am Wochenende zunächst für drei Tage verhängt worden, sollen nun aber bis mindestens nächsten Sonntag verlängert werden, wie die Gesundheitsbehörden am Montag mitteilten. Im Süden der Region ist die Zahl der Infektionen mittlerweile auf 31 gestiegen. Sie hängen alle mit einem positiv getesteten 17-jährigen Schüler zusammen.

    Unter den betroffenen Gebieten sind auch die Metropole Brisbane und die beliebte Urlaubsregion Gold Coast. Die Menschen dürfen nur noch in Ausnahmefällen ihre Häuser verlassen. Das tropische Queensland grenzt an den Bundesstaat New South Wales mit der Millionenstadt Sydney, die schon seit Wochen im Lockdown ist. Die Einschränkungen wurden hier zuletzt bereits bis Ende August verlängert.

    Das 25-Millionen-Einwohner-Land hatte gleich zu Beginn der Pandemie extrem strikte Regeln eingeführt und verhängt schon bei wenigen Dutzend Fällen verschärfte Regeln. Seit der Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante häufen sich aber die Lockdowns. Landesweit wurden rund 34'000 Fälle verzeichnet. Mehr als 920 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben. Die Grenzen sind schon seit März 2020 geschlossen, viele Australier hängen seither im Ausland fest. (sda/dpa)
    02:23
    Impf-Nachfrage in den USA steigt wieder
    epa09349479 Future, 12 year-old, gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic organized by Mothers In Action in Crenshaw, South of Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 July 2021. Starting Saturday night, Los Angeles County will require the return to wearing mask indoor amid alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. The past week Los Angeles has seen an average of about a thousand new cases a day, and yesterday a spike to more than 1500 new cases, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
    Angesichts der rasch steigenden Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen haben sich in den USA zuletzt wieder deutlich mehr Menschen impfen lassen. Die Impfkampagne war seit Juni ins Stocken geraten, mit zuletzt nur rund einer halben Million verabreichten Spritzen pro Tag. Der Trend kehrte sich nun jedoch angesichts der neuen Corona-Welle, die auf die besonders ansteckende Delta-Variante zurückgeführt wird, wieder um. Am Sonntag (Ortszeit) wurden 816'000 Impfungen verabreicht, darunter 517'000 Erstimpfungen, wie ein leitender Beamter des Weissen Hause auf Twitter schrieb. Die jüngsten Daten zeigten einen «steten Anstieg», erklärte Cyrus Shahpar.

    In den USA sind bislang fast 50 Prozent der Bevölkerung von rund 330 Millionen Menschen vollständig geimpft, rund 58 Prozent haben mindestens die erste Spritze bekommen. US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte im Frühjahr das Ziel ausgegeben, dass bis zum Nationalfeiertag am 4. Juli 70 Prozent der Erwachsenen mindestens die erste Impfung erhalten haben sollten. Das Ziel wurde trotz reichlicher Vorräte und Impfanreizen verfehlt, es wurden nur 67 Prozent. Nun, etwa einen Monat später, sollte es bald so weit sein: Der jüngste Anstieg liess die Quote unter Erwachsenen bis Sonntag auf 69,9 Prozent steigen. (sda/dpa)
    16:30
    USA droht nach Pause während Pandemie eine Welle an Zwangsräumungen
    In den USA ist am Wochenende ein wegen der Pandemie verhängtes Moratorium für Zwangsräumungen von säumigen Mietern ausgelaufen. Experten zufolge könnten damit inmitten einer neuen Corona-Welle Hunderttausenden Mietern Räumungsklagen drohen - exakte Zahlen dazu gibt es allerdings nicht. Gleichzeitig werden Milliarden Dollar Hilfsgelder für Mieter nicht eingesetzt, weil Bundesstaaten und Kommunen die Mittel nicht abgerufen haben.

    Das bisher gültige landesweite Moratorium der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC gegen Zwangsräumungen wurde wegen eines Einwandes des Obersten Gerichts nicht über Ende Juli hinaus verlängert. Bemühungen, eine gesetzliche Neuregelung zu verabschieden, waren am Freitag im Repräsentantenhaus gescheitert. Mehrere demokratische Abgeordnete schliefen daraufhin am Wochenende aus Protest auf den Stufen des Kapitols, dem Sitz des US-Parlaments in Washington. Die Gruppe linker Abgeordneter erklärte, bis zu sechs Millionen Mieter seien mit ihren Zahlungen im Rückstand und müssten nun die Räumung fürchten.
    epa09380410 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with Democratic leaders, holds a press conference about 'House Democrats' legislative agenda' in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 July, 2021. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
    In einzelnen Bundesstaaten und Kommunen gibt es zumindest weiter örtliche Moratorien gegen Zwangsräumungen. Die Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses, die Demokratin Nancy Pelosi, erklärte am Samstagabend (Ortszeit), es sei ein «moralischer Imperativ», dass jede Familie in den USA die Würde und Sicherheit eines eigenen Zuhauses habe. Die Abgeordneten stünden bereit, für eine Abstimmung aus der Sommerpause zurückzukommen, zunächst müsse aber der Senat handeln, forderte sie. Dort wären die Demokraten allerdings auf die Unterstützung einiger Republikaner angewiesen. Ein Erfolg schien daher sehr unwahrscheinlich.

    US-Präsident Joe Biden forderte Bundesstaaten und Kommunen am Freitag auf, die bereitstehenden Hilfen für Mieter auszuzahlen, «damit wir jede Zwangsräumung verhindern, die wir verhindern können». Es gebe «keine Entschuldigung» für Staaten und Kommunen, die Auszahlung nicht zu beschleunigen. In den Corona-Konjunkturpaketen waren fast 47 Milliarden Dollar (40 Milliarden Euro) Hilfen für Mieter enthalten. Bis Ende Juni waren aber nur rund 3 Milliarden abgerufen worden. (sda/dpa)
