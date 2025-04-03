freundlich
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Digital

Zölle von Donald Trump: Die Treffendsten Karikaturen

Die treffendsten Karikaturen zu Trumps Zollhammer

Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
03.04.2025, 09:41
Mehr «Spass»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Alles Gute zu eurem «Liberation Day», liebe Amerikaner

Happy Liberation Day to those who celebrate.

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:47

Auf den Punkt gebracht!

America is now a cybertruck barreling down the freeway at 100mph on self driving mode. It just caught on fire and we’re stuck inside

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 05:24
«Amerika ist jetzt ein Cybertruck, der im autonomen Fahrmodus mit 100 Meilen pro Stunde [160 km/h] über die Autobahn braust.

Er hat gerade Feuer gefangen, und wir sitzen fest.»

Jetzt heisst es cool bleiben – und jeden (kleinen) Sieg feiern

Grilled Cheese #ElonMusk nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 16:51

Die Folgen der von Trump verfügten Strafzölle bekommen die normalen US-Konsumenten zu spüren

TRUMP'S TARIFFS

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 19:07

Passender als ein Cybertruck wäre für den amtierenden US-Präsidenten nur noch dieses Gefährt ...

Elect a clown, expect some ill-fitting clothing and poorly applied makeup.

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:59

Wenn wir nur wüssten, was den orangefarbenen Mann antreibt



[image or embed]

— Fergus (@infiniteguff.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 23:58

Das Coming-out des Donald T.

Imagine that. No tariffs on Russia

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:06
«Ich bin kein heimlicher russischer Agent – Es ist mir egal, wer es weiss.»

What is Trump's endgame?

[image or embed]

— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 02:22

Und wir alle fragen uns: Wie lange wird diese unappetitliche «Bromance» noch andauern?

Trump Musk Meme
meme: bsky.app

Was der Psycho-Opa wohl als Nächstes will?



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 17:09

Der Ballon wird platzen, wie diese gut gemachte Animation zeigt

Farewell America! Soar like an eagle! Love your betrayed allies you leave behind on planet Earth #liberationday

[image or embed]

— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 01:37

Allzu weit vorausgedacht hat Donnie ganz sicher nicht

#LiberationDay

[image or embed]

— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 15:58

Please enjoy my cartoon for Thursday's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:23

Was soll schon schiefgehen, wenn sich ein Land im Globalisierungs-Zeitalter mit (fast) allen anfeindet

Liberation Day. Today's cartoon by Becs. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #tariffs #USA #Trump

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. April 2025 um 08:38

Hauptsache, etwas gegen die woken Studenten getan

USA-Meme Woke Wokeness
Die Szene stammt aus dem Film «The Road», in dem Viggo Mortensen in einer gefährlichen postapokalyptischen Welt seinen Sohn verteidigen muss.meme: bsky.app

Das amerikanische Parlament hat es (eigentlich) in der Hand

Good day to remember that a US President has no inherent power over tariffs whatsoever. It’s not like war powers or pardons. It’s entirely delegated by Congress to deal with emergencies. GOP Congress cld modify that law tonight and bring this to a screeching halt.

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 23:17
«Ein guter Tag, um sich daran zu erinnern, dass ein US-Präsident keinerlei Macht über Zölle hat. Es ist nicht vergleichbar mit Kriegsvollmachten oder Begnadigungen. Die Befugnis liegt ausschliesslich beim Kongress, um Notfälle zu bewältigen. Der republikanische Kongress könnte dieses Gesetz heute Abend ändern und dem ein Ende setzen.»

Um Verkauf in den USA anzukurbeln: Ferrero packt in jedes 7. Überraschungsei ein richtiges Ei

[image or embed]

— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 2. April 2025 um 16:45

Wer zuletzt lacht ...

Wednesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

[image or embed]

— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 1. April 2025 um 22:21

Martyn Turner @turnercartoons on #TrumpTariffs #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 09:37

(dsc)

Mehr zum Thema

Die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zu Trumps historischer Zoll-Offensive
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Die Bundesratsfotos bis zurück ins Jahr 1993
1 / 41
Die Bundesratsfotos bis zurück ins Jahr 1993
Das Bundesratsfoto 2024. Vorne, von links nach rechts: Ignazio Cassis (FDP), Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP), Vizepräsident Guy Parmelin (SVP), Albert Rösti (SVP). Hinten: Bundeskanzler Viktor Rossi (GLP), Beat Jans (SP), Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP) und Martin Pfister (Mitte).
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Die treffendsten Karikaturen zu Trumps Zollhammer
    Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.

    Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

    Zur Story