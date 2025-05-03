100 Tage (erneut) mit Trump waren super*, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
@deadder.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 16:22
„Ukraine-Krieg: Begräbnisdiplomatie in Rom – Selenski, Trump und neue Chancen“ #Trump #ukraine #peace #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 11:14
[image or embed]
100 Days - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 09:11
[image or embed]
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 00:10
[image or embed]
Happy May Day to a Honey Baked Flim Flam Man who’s less inclined to pay workers than he is to pay taxes— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 23:49
[image or embed]
May 1 is International Workers' Day. Today's cartoon by Allan McDonald. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #May1 #LabourDay #workers— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 1. Mai 2025 um 06:46
[image or embed]
Matt @MattCartoonist @telegraph on #poweroutage #spainpoweroutage - political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 21:19
[image or embed]
Wednesday's Metro cartoon— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 19:31
[image or embed]
„Carney gewinnt Parlamentswahl: Trump verhilft Liberalen in Kanada ungewollt zum Sieg“ #canada #Carney #Trump #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 19:56
[image or embed]
Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 14:05
[image or embed]
#trump #blackout #Espagne— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 17:38
[image or embed]
Today's Cartoon— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 17:39
[image or embed]
@hbtoons.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 17:37
Cartoon by @davewhamond.bsky.social.— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 14:24
[image or embed]
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 00:09
[image or embed]
#trump #dolls #donaldtrump #voodoo #Tariff— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 02:12
[image or embed]
Hold on to your hats! For @rawstory.com #maga— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 23:47
[image or embed]
100 days of disapproval #first100days— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 03:47
[image or embed]
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 27. April 2025 um 14:09
[image or embed]
Absolut incompetence…— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 17:19
[image or embed]
Just an idea… 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 16:15
[image or embed]
„Ernährung: Neuer Landwirtschaftsminister (CSU) will mehr Fleisch in Kitas und Schulen“ #fleisch #CSU #kita #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 18:18
[image or embed]
Die #noafd wird als gesichert rechtsextrem eingestuft— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 14:51
[image or embed]
Von niemandem bemerkt: Olaf Scholz steckt seit zwei Wochen im Aufzug fest www.der-postillon.com/2025/04/scho...— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 30. April 2025 um 13:40
[image or embed]
All the trees on earth will shake themselves bare from the volume of the collective cheer— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 02:19
[image or embed]
Visions of our energy future— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 02:48
[image or embed]
(WOZ Die Wochenzeitung, 30.4.25) #wozwochenzeitung #ruediwidmercartoons— ruediwidmercartoons (@ruewid.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 08:04
[image or embed]
(dsc)
Elon Musks Plattform X ist in Europa in der Krise: Wie aktuelle Zahlen zeigen, verlor der Kurznachrichtendienst im Halbjahr bis März im Gegensatz vom Vorjahr satte 14,4 Millionen Nutzerinnen und Nutzer – ein Rückgang von 13,2 Prozent. Geht man eineinhalb Jahre zurück, beläuft sich der Rückgang sogar auf 25 Prozent.