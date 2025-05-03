bedeckt15°
Die besten Karikaturen zu Trump und dem aktuellen Weltgeschehen

100 Tage (erneut) mit Trump waren super*, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

*Kann Spuren von Ironie enthalten. Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
03.05.2025, 06:0703.05.2025, 06:35
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie waren deine 100 Tage seit Trumps Amtsantritt?



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 16:22
«Welchen Gesamteindruck haben Sie von Trumps ersten 100 Tagen?»

„Ukraine-Krieg: Begräbnisdiplomatie in Rom – Selenski, Trump und neue Chancen“ #Trump #ukraine #peace #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 11:14

Die Welt fragt sich bange, wie lange er so weiter macht 👀

100 Days - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 09:11
«Hey! Es sind noch 1361 Tage übrig!» (sofern Trump nicht Diktator auf Lebenszeit wird ...)

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 00:10
«Sind wir schon am Ziel?»

Am Tag der Arbeit ging es logischerweise auch gegen den Mann, der wie andere Autokraten für eine ungerechte Welt steht

Happy May Day to a Honey Baked Flim Flam Man who’s less inclined to pay workers than he is to pay taxes

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 23:49

Sicher ist: Ohne Steuergerechtigkeit werden die Reichen immer noch reicher

May 1 is International Workers' Day. Today's cartoon by Allan McDonald. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #May1 #LabourDay #workers

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 1. Mai 2025 um 06:46

Dann gabs auch noch einen Mega-Blackout in Südwesteuropa

Matt @MattCartoonist @telegraph on #poweroutage #spainpoweroutage - political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 21:19
«Die Ursache des Stromausfalls wurde in einem Hotelzimmer ausfindig gemacht, in dem eine britische Familie ihre Handys, iPads, Kindles, Laptops und Kameras auflud ...»

Wortspiel für zwischendurch

Wednesday's Metro cartoon

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 19:31
Power Cut bedeutet Stromausfall, hier ist es auch eine Anspielung, dass die Einmischung Trumps in die kanadische Politik die Wahlen beeinflusst hat.

„Carney gewinnt Parlamentswahl: Trump verhilft Liberalen in Kanada ungewollt zum Sieg“ #canada #Carney #Trump #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 19:56

Nein, der neue kanadische Premierminister ist definitiv kein Trump-Freund

Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 14:05

#trump #blackout #Espagne

[image or embed]

— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 17:38
Stromausfall in Spanien: «Kann man ohne Elektrizität leben? – Ja.»

Neuer Monat, neuer Preisschock für die Amerikaner

Today's Cartoon

[image or embed]

— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 17:39

China lässt sich offensichtlich nicht einschüchtern von Trump



[image or embed]

— Harry Burton (@hbtoons.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 17:37

Die normalen US-Bürger bezahlen bei Trumps Wirtschaftskrieg die Zeche

Cartoon by @davewhamond.bsky.social.

[image or embed]

— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 14:24

Auch das mehrheitlich in China hergestellte Spielzeug dürfte durch Trumps Zölle massiv teurer werden

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 00:09

#trump #dolls #donaldtrump #voodoo #Tariff

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 02:12
«Die einzige Puppe, die du brauchst»

Wofür die MAGA-Mützen in Zukunft zu gebrauchen sind

Hold on to your hats! For @rawstory.com #maga

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 30. April 2025 um 23:47

100 days of disapproval #first100days

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 29. April 2025 um 03:47
«Meine Zahlen für die ersten 100 Tage sind durch die Decke gegangen! Niemand hat je so grosse Zahlen gesehen! – Sir, das sind Ihre Ablehnungszahlen.»

Die Trump-Regierung arbeitet weiter an der Beseitigung des Rechtsstaates und der Justiz

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 27. April 2025 um 14:09
«Sie führte eine gefährliche Waffe mit sich.»

US-Verteidigungsminister Pete Hegseth führt den Kampf gegen Wokeness (stockbesoffen) auch gegen seinen eigenen Chef 😅

Absolut incompetence…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 17:19

Die Suche nach dem nächsten Papst wirft viele Fragen auf

Just an idea… 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 16:15

Deutschland treibt derweil ganz andere Dinge um

„Ernährung: Neuer Landwirtschaftsminister (CSU) will mehr Fleisch in Kitas und Schulen“ #fleisch #CSU #kita #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 18:18

Die #noafd wird als gesichert rechtsextrem eingestuft

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 14:51

Von niemandem bemerkt: Olaf Scholz steckt seit zwei Wochen im Aufzug fest www.der-postillon.com/2025/04/scho...

[image or embed]

— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 30. April 2025 um 13:40

Stell dir diese Party vor!*

All the trees on earth will shake themselves bare from the volume of the collective cheer

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 02:19
*Fragt sich allerdings, wer auf Trump folgt 😬

Apropos Zukunftsvisionen

Visions of our energy future

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 28. April 2025 um 02:48

Auf eine blühende Zukunft!

(WOZ Die Wochenzeitung, 30.4.25) #wozwochenzeitung #ruediwidmercartoons

[image or embed]

— ruediwidmercartoons (@ruewid.bsky.social) 1. Mai 2025 um 08:04

Bonus

(dsc)

Donald Trump: Das Leben (und die Psyche) des US-Präsidenten in Bildern
1 / 60
Donald Trump: Das Leben (und die Psyche) des US-Präsidenten in Bildern

Sicherlich hatte er bereits 1987 in seinem Trump Tower Office davon geträumt, dass er einmal die ganze Welt in Händen halten würde.
quelle: newsday rm / newsday llc
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
