    Terror in Nahost – 21 Karikaturen, die uns den Wahnsinn vor Augen führen

    Das aktuelle Geschehen im Gaza-Krieg zwischen Israel und der Hamas im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    18.11.2023, 06:46
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Viele Betroffene, oh ja!

    Karikatur zu «Kriegs-Alzheimer»
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    «Fridays for Hamas» verpasst?

    Karikatur zu «Fridays for Hamas»
    Screenshot: Twitter

    Karikatur zu Fridays for Future-Aktivisten, die mit fragwürdigen Pro-Palästina-Äusserungen auffallen.
    Screenshot: Twitter

    Karikatur zu Hamas-Terroristen, die die Zivilbevölkerung als Schutzschild missbrauchen.
    Screenshot: Twitter

    17 brutal ehrliche Karikaturen, die den Gaza-Krieg treffend beschreiben
    21 schonungslos ehrliche Karikaturen zum Hamas-Terror und dem Gaza-Krieg
    Limmatputzete – das lag alles im Fluss in der Stadt Zürich

    1 / 13
    Limmatputzete – das lag alles im Fluss in der Stadt Zürich
    Nein, das ist keine moderne Kunst ...
    quelle: stadtpolizei zürich
    «Es hat mit Wehmut zu tun» – wie der Klimawandel die Schweizer Bergwelt verändert

    Video: watson
