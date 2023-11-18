Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
Bill Day @BillDaytoons #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/FqJKc0pYKM— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 16, 2023
Von Kriegen und #Polarlichtern pic.twitter.com/oEBB3GhUl7— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) November 6, 2023
#FridaysForFuture & #dasKleingedruckte. pic.twitter.com/mLN0Kb2x9t— mister wy (@misterwy) November 14, 2023
We need needlepoint precision on this topic... #ceasefire #israel #gaza #threadingtheneedle @TheBuffaloNews https://t.co/H8fi6uZ88B pic.twitter.com/qF5RdtNdUH— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) November 16, 2023
Peter Schrank for @encompass There's nothing wrong with this that I can see, yet I still feel it could be more hard hitting... #Antisemitism #Islamophobia #Gaza_War #WarCrime l#IsraelPalestineConflict #HamasTerrorists - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/jSKA3MJO4i— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 14, 2023
Hamas is holding a lot of hostages.... pic.twitter.com/VvhgxHXqrF— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) November 13, 2023
The hunt for Hamas. Cartoon by Kenny Tosh: https://t.co/vezPonUfjG#Israel #gaza #palestine #Hamas #collatoraldamage pic.twitter.com/ysGEJ5GI13— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 16, 2023
Glen Le Lievre, Sydney Morning Herald #GAZA pic.twitter.com/WpA2atcmSa— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 10, 2023
Ignoring stop signs. Cartoon for @trouw.#Palestine #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/yTkdY9WmyQ— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 13, 2023
The UN calls for a humanitarian pause in Gaza.#Gaza #UN #UnitedNations #Israel #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/IX3y1GnqNV— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 16, 2023
Divided Nations.#UN #UnitedNations #war #conflict #violence pic.twitter.com/jj0R4geaHm— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 13, 2023
Cathy Wilcox pic.twitter.com/mF0GUVhrPg— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 11, 2023
Scott Stantis @ScottStantis pic.twitter.com/ybuRhOUjOY— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 11, 2023
Portrait of Netanyahu. Cartoon by @asiersanznieto: https://t.co/enjJBoeQHD#Netanyahu #Israel #Palestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/iSPB9rbyBQ— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 11, 2023
Cartoon by @DennisGoris. If you'd like to receive a daily image to reflect on global events, sign up for our daily newsletter: https://t.co/UAma5R9JmD#opinion #newsletters #politicalcartoons pic.twitter.com/vHOItdx6HW— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 16, 2023
(dsc)