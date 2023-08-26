Navigation
    Diese frechen Karikaturen und Memes zeigen, dass RuZZland verloren ist

    Die ausnahmsweise sehr erfreulichen Ereignisse rund um den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    26.08.2023, 06:17
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Bild
    meme: twitter/uamemesforces
    Und ob es sich gelohnt hat, das eine oder andere Mal aufs Handy zu schauen. Wir haben nicht weniger als die erfreulichste Woche seit Beginn der russischen Invasion hinter uns! Oh Boy!

    Dann «verflog» sich ein russischer Kampfhelikopter und tauchte intakt in der Ukraine auf. Der Pilot erhielt Asyl. Und auch dessen Familie soll in Sicherheit gebracht worden sein

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter.com
    Am Donnerstag war auch noch Unabhängigkeitstag – wichtigster Nationalfeiertag für die Ukraine.

    Positive Wirtschafts-Meldung für zwischendurch

    Neues Personal, neue Risiken

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter.com

    Positive Wirtschafts-Meldung für zwischendurch
    Bild
    quelle: twitter

    Ob er sich bewusst ist, dass er einen toten Gaul reitet?

    Bild

    Olha Kharlan, ukrainische Olympiasiegerin im Fechten, versteigert ihre Barbie-Puppe, um Geld für eine Rehabilitationsklinik zu sammeln, die ukrainischen Soldaten hilft. Die Auktion mit der seltenen Barbie-Puppe, die von Mattel exklusiv für die Fechterin angefertigt wurde, läuft derzeit auf eBay.

    Bonus

    (dsc)

    Diese Bilder zeigen: Der Krieg verschont die Kinder nicht

    1 / 17
    Diese Bilder zeigen: Der Krieg verschont die Kinder nicht
    quelle: keystone / emilio morenatti
    Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus

    Video: watson

