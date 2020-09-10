Navigation
    • Das sind sie: Die lustigsten Tierbilder 2020

    Bild

    Stinkefinger-Turtle oder Covid-Frisen-Vögel: Welches dieser Tierbilder ist das lustigste?

    10.09.20, 16:24

    Auch wenn das Jahr 2020 viel Unerwartetes mit sich brachte, eines hat sich nicht verändert: Die Tierwelt ist immer noch so lustig zuvor. Wie die Cute News jede Woche zeigen.

    Und auch in diesem Jahr werden im Rahmen des Comedy Wildlife Photography Award die witzigsten Wildtierfotos gekürt. Der Wettbewerb soll uns ein Lächeln ins Gesicht zaubern – und gleichzeitig aber auch auf etwas Ernstes aufmerksam machen: das Artensterben und dessen Auswirkungen auf die Erde (was du dagegen tun kannst, steht am Ende des Artikels.)

    Aber zurück zu den Fotos: Das sind sie, die 44 Finalistinnen und Finalisten der diesjährigen Comedy Wildlife Awards:

    Smiley

    Bild

    Europäischer Papageifisch. bild: Arthur Telle Thiemenn / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Surprise Smiles

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Asaf Sereth Kfar Menachem Israel Phone: Email: Title: Surprise Smiles Description: While walking on trail at the southern side of lake Bogoria the photographer and group of Dwarf Mongooses surprise each other... Animal: Dwarf Mongoose Location of shot: Lake Bogoria, Kenya

    Südliche Zwergmangusten. bild: Asaf Sereth / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Die Bilder aus den vergangenen Jahren:

    Tough negotiations

    Bild

    Fuchs. bild: Ayala Fishaimer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Spreading the Wildlife Gossip

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Bernhard Esterer Oudtshoorn South Africa Phone: Email: Title: Spreading the Wildlife Gossip Description: Two male lions sharing between one another the secrets of the Kalahari Savannah . Animal: Lions Location of shot: Kalahari Desert

    Löwen. bild: Bernhard Esterer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Crashing into the picture

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon MONTMEYRAN France Phone: Email: Title: Crashing into the picture Description: Giraffes necking near a water point Animal: Giraffe Location of shot: Etosha National Park. Namibia

    Giraffen. bild: Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Almost time to get up

    Bild

    Waschbär. bild: Charlie Davidson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    I could puke

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Christina Holfelder Munich Germany Phone: Email: Title: I could puke Description: This picture was taken on the Falkland Islands at sunrise. A group of penguines went to the shore to go fishing when one stopped and vomitted. Animal: Gentoo penguine Location of shot: Falkland Islands

    Eselspinguine. bild: Christina Holfelder / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Tern tuning its wings

    Bild

    Seeschwalbe. bild: Danielle D'Ermo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Hi Yall

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Eric Fisher Shaker Heights United States Phone: Email: Title: Hi Y'all Description: While he was fishing, this bear took a minute to pause and say hi to the friendly photographers who were passing by. Animal: Brown Bear Location of shot: Alaska

    Braunbär. bild: Eric Fisher / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Doggo

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Esa Ringbom Akaa Finland Phone: Email: Title: Doggo Description: The photo was taken in Eastern Finland. In the picture, a brown bear is aiming for a piece of put on to a snag. Animal: Brown bear Location of shot: Kuhmo East Finland

    Braunbär. bild: Esa Ringbom / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    The inside joke

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Femke van Willigen Voorschoten Netherlands Phone: Email: Title: The inside joke Description: This Eurasian Red Squirrel was having a good day as he was smiling broadly and cleary enjoying an inside joke! Animal: Eurasian Red Squirrel Location of shot: Espelo, the Netherlands

    Eurasisches Eichhörnchen. bild: Femke van Willigen / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Covid Hair

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Gail Bisson Sydney Canada Phone: Email: Title: Covid Hair! Description: This beautiful reddish egret had just finished preening and did a shake-out to detangle his gorgeous locks! I was lying on my belly while he preened and hoped he would turn towards me to do

    Rötelreiher. bild: Gail Bisson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Lamentation!

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 poulard jacques craponne France Phone: Email: Title: lamentation ! Description: dÃ©tresse sur la banquise Animal: ours blanc Location of shot: Spitzberg

    Eisbär. bild: Jacques Poulard / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Like mother like daughter

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 JAGDEEP RAJPUT DELHI India Phone: +919899297322 Email: jagdeepwild@gmail.com Title: Like mother like daughter Description: Like mother like daughter, when their entwined tails, tell a tale. Animal: Asian Elephant Location of shot: Corbett National Park, India.

    Asiatische Elefanten. bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Peekaboo

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 JAGDEEP RAJPUT DELHI India Phone: Email: Title: Peekaboo. Description: You see me...you see me not. Animal: Royal Bengal Tiger Location of shot: Ranthambhor National Park, India.

    Königstiger. bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Just Chillin'

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Jill Neff Jackson United States Phone: Email: Title: Just Chillin' Description: This is actually an exhausted raccoon that can barely hold on after being chased by a dog. I won't say what happened next. Pictures can be deceiving. Animal: racial Location of shot: Jackson, OH

    Waschbär. bild: Jill Neff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    I think this tyre's gonna be flat

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Kay Kotzian Muskegon United States Phone: Email: Title: I think this tire's gonna be flat Description: Grizzly tire service. Questionable ethics. Animal: Grizzly Bears Location of shot: Grand Teton National Park

    Grizzlybären. bild: Kay Kotzian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Having a Laugh

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Ken Crossan WICK United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: Having a Laugh Description: A young common seal chills out on a rock in Sinclair Bay in Caithness, its thick layer of blubber moulding into the contours of the rock. Looking as if it is enjoying a really good joke, the seal is, in fact, yawning. Animal: Common Seal Location of shot: Caithness, Scotland

    Seehund. bild: Ken Crossan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Seriously, would you share some

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Krisztina Scheeff Escondido United States Phone: Email: Title: Seriously, would you share some? Description: Atlantic Puffins are amazing flyers and their fishing talents are - well - as you see some do better than others! I just love the second Puffin's look - can I just have one please? Animal: Atlantic Puffin Location of shot: Scotland, UK

    Papageitaucher. bild: Krisztina Scheeff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Kunal Gupta Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Phone: Email: Title: Wait up mommy, look what I got for you! Description: At the Kaziranga National Park, this elephant mother and calf seemed completely oblivious to our jeep and went about their stroll through the pond. The mom seemed to be giving her calf lessons on eating the hyacinth - select a lush green bunch, rip them out from the root, pound the stems against the their trunk to remove the mud and then swallow whole - the calf looked like she was thoroughly enjoying the lesson and duly followed her mothers every move. I stood transfixed as the lesson played out in front of us - stopping only to take a photo now and then - the pair occasionally glanced in our direction and must have been wondering what we were ooohing and aaahing about - this particularly photo is my favorite since it has the calf standing stuck to her mother with a trunk full of stems - I was lucky enough to take the shot just at the moment they seemed to give us an enormous smile. It was truly an unforgettable experience - on this trip we saw many of Kaziranga's treasures - One horned Rhino, Royal Bengal Tiger, plethora of gorgeous birds indigenous to this region, yet somehow the simple sight of watching this giant creature preparing her child for the world seemed to stand out and left us all with a remarkable feeling of having experienced nature at it's purest. Animal: Elephant and calf Location of shot: Kaziranga, India

    Elefant und Elefantenbaby. bild: Kunal Gupta / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    I had to stay late at work

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Luis BurgueÃ±o Trelew Argentina Phone: Email: Title: I had to stay late at work Description: South sea elephant in patagonia (Isla Escondida) They adopt very curious gestures! Animal: South sea elephant (Mirounga) Location of shot: Isla Escondida, Chubut. Patagonia Argentina

    Südlicher See-Elefant. bild: Luis Burgueño / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Macaque striking a pose

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Luis MartÃ­ CancÃºn Mexico Phone: Email: Title: Macaque Striking a Pose Description: I was on Bali on vacations. We went to Uluwatu Temple and I saw this young macaque playing around and do silly things. Is like it was posing to the camera. Amazing little animals. Animal: Macaque Location of shot: Uluwatu Temple, Bali.

    Makaken. bild: Luis Martí / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Laughing Hippo

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Manoj Shah NAIROBI Kenya Phone: Email: Title: Laughing Hippo Description: The baby hippo whispered to the mother's ear:

    Flusspferde. bild: Manoj Shah / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Boredom

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Marcus Westberg Ã…kersberga Sweden Phone: Email: Title: Boredom Description: A silverback gorilla looks at his group of human visitors with something less than the enthusiasm they themselves were displaying during the encounter. Animal: Mountain gorilla Location of shot: Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda

    Berggorilla. bild: Marcus Westberg / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Terry the Turtle flipping the bird

    OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    Schildkröten. bild: Mark Fitzpatrick / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Socially Uninhibited

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Martin Grace Kendal United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: Socially Uninhibited Description: I am sure we all know, or have met, little old men like this - leaning on a gnarled walking stick while scratching inappropriate places without inhibition. A bit of a surprise then to see this young Chacma Baboon socially uninhibited before his time! Animal: Chacma Baboon (Papio cynocephalus ursinus) Location of shot: River Chobe, Botswana

    Bärenpavian. bild: Martin Grace / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    It's the last day of school holidays

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Max Teo Singapore Singapore Phone: Email: Title: It's the last day of school holidays Description: Mother grooming pub during resting time. Animal: Smooth-coated otter Location of shot: Singapore

    Indische Fischotter. bild: Max Teo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Monkey Business

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Megan Lorenz Etobicoke Canada Phone: Email: Title: Monkey Business Description: While on a trip to Borneo, I had many opportunities to watch monkeys interacting with each other. These Pig-Tailed Macaques showed me a bit more than I bargained for! Don't blame me...I just take the photos, I can't control the wildlife! So many titles came to mind for this photo but I went with the safe

    Südliche Schweinsaffen. bild: Megan Lorenz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Quiet Please

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 mike lessel dallas United States Phone: Email: Title: Quiet, please... Description: On a hike and this kestrel was chasing dragonflies and took a break on a fence Animal: Kestrel Location of shot: Huntington Beach, CA

    Kestrel. bild: Mike Lessel / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    How can I fly?

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Nader Alshammari Sakaka Al-Jouf Saudi Arabia Phone: Email: Title: How can I fly Description: It's an owl chick Trying to fly He succeeded the next day I'm happy for that The photo was taken in my village Animal: eagle owl Location of shot: Sakaka Al-Jouf

    Uhu Küken. bild: Nader Al-Shammari / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    I've got you this time!

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Olin Rogers BEND United States Phone: Email: Title: I've got you this time! Description: An African lion cub stalks his brother from atop a termite mound. Animal: African lion cub Location of shot: Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

    Löwenbabys. bild: Olin Rogers / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    No Penguins Under Here!

    Bild

    Pinguin. bild: Pearl Kasparian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Social distance, please!

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Petr Sochman Brussels Belgium Phone: Email: Title: Social distance, please! Description: This photo from January 2020 is the beginning of a scene which lasted approximately one minute and in which each of the birds used a foot to clean the partner's beak. While the whole scene was very informative, this first photo with the male already holding his foot high in the air was just asking to be taken out of the context... Processing: cropping, global adjustments (noise reduction, exposure, saturation, contrast, sharpening), local adjustments (vignette) Animal: Rose-ringed parakeet Location of shot: Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka

    Halsbandsittiche. bild: Petr Sochman / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    I am Champion

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Ramesh Letchmanan Singapore Singapore Phone: Email: Title: I Am Champion Description: A half-submerged snow monkey declares itself a champion by raising both hands in the air as a true winner. Animal: Snow Monkey Location of shot: Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan

    Japanmakak. bild: Ramesh Letchmanan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    O sole mio

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Kranitz Roland Agfalva Hungary Phone: Email: Title: O sole mio Description: It's like he was just

    Ziesel. bild: Roland Kranitz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    It's a Mocking Bird

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Sally Lloyd-Jones Bodmin United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: It's A Mocking Bird! Description: I was hoping a Kingfisher would land on the

    Eisvogel. bild: Sally Lloyd-Jones / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Sun Salutation Class

    Animiertes GIF GIF abspielen

    Seelöwe. bild: Sue Hollis / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Fun For All Ages

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Thomas Vijayan Ontario Canada Phone: Email: Title: Fun For All Ages Description: Shooting the most common is the most challenging thing. Langurs are very common but waiting for a right movement is very challenging and needs lots of patience. Photography is not about quantity I consider it more of a quality and a story telling frame which can put a smile in someone’s heart. In 2014 I had made 15 trips to India in search of a perfect frame out of these trips, in one of the trip I could only get this frame and I am more than happy with this picture - A playful monkey with its family is a special frame for me. Animal: Langur Location of shot: Kabini, India

    Indische Languren. bild: Thomas Vijayan / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Faceplant

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Tim Hearn Bideford United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: Faceplant Description: This Elephant calf in Namibia was slow to notice when his mother started to move away. When he tried to hurry and catch up, he tripped over his front feet and faceplanted. His mother heard the commotion and immediately came back to help him up and the calf continued on his way with no damage except to his dignity. Animal: African Elephant Location of shot: Namibia

    Afrikanische Elefanten. bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Hide and Seek

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Tim Hearn Bideford United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: Hide and Seek Description: As this Azure damselfly slowly woke up, he became aware of my presence. I was lined up to take a profile picture of his wings and body, but quite sensibly the damsel reacted to the human with the camera by putting the Marsh grass stem between me and it. I took the shot anyway. It was only later that I realised how characterful it was. And how much the damselfly looks like one of the muppets. Animal: Azure Damselfly Location of shot: Devon, UK

    Hufeisen-Azurjungfer. bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Abracadabra

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Vicki Jauron Downingtown United States Phone: Email: Title: Abracadabra! Description: A pelican appears to be putting a magic spell on the one in front of him. Maybe, hoping to make him disappear. Animal: Brown Pelican Location of shot: Fort Myers Beach, Florida

    Braunpelikane. bild: Vicki Jauron / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    So Hot

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 wei ping Peng Sydney Australia Phone: Email: Title: So hot Description: Monkeys soak in natural hot springs Animal: Monkey Location of shot: Japan

    Japanmakak. bild: Wei Ping Peng / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    We all have that friend

    Bild

    Braunbären. bild: Yarin Klein / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    The race

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Yevhen Samuchenko Odessa Ukraine Phone: Email: Title: The race Description: My friends and I walked in the center of the small town of Hampi in India. There was a bicycle parking nearby. Suddenly a flock of langurs jumped on these bicycles and began to frolic. We were afraid to frighten them away, I started taking pictures from afar, but then we came very close to them and the langurs continued to play with bicycles Animal: Langur Location of shot: India

    Indische Languren. bild: Yevhen Samuchenko / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

    Rub ... rub ... uhhhh

    Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

    When no one is around to scratch your back

    Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

    You are what you eat!

    You Are What You Eat!

    Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

    Mehr Tiere:

    Was du tun kannst:

    Die Organisatoren der Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards legen dir vier Dinge ans Herz:

    1) Kaufe verantwortungsbewusst und lokal ein
    «Durch den Corona-Lockdown haben wir uns alle daran gewöhnt, die Dinge etwas anders zu machen. Auch näher von Zuhause einzukaufen. Warum also nicht weitermachen? Es hilft auf vielfältige Weise, von der Unterstützung kleiner lokaler Unternehmen bis zur Reduzierung des COS-Fussabdrucks und macht viel mehr Spass. Und wenn ihr vermeiden könnt, nicht recyclebare Produkte und Einwegkunststoffe und -verpackungen zu kaufen: Umso besser! »

    2) Stelle eine Pflanzenkiste auf deinen Balkon
    «Damit kannst du den Bienen einen Ort geben, wo sie leben können. Die Bedeutung der Biene ist riesig und diese kleine Unterstützung ist bereits ein grosser Schritt in die richtige Richtung.»

    3) Fliege nur, wenn du wirklich musst
    «Etwas anderes, das uns der Lockdown gelehrt hat: Das Internet ist perfekt dafür, miteinander in Kontakt zu bleiben! Wir sind jetzt alle Zoom-Experten! Nehmen wir uns dieser Technologie an und fliegen wir nur, wenn es wirklich keinen anderen Weg gibt.»

    4) Werde ein wilder Influencer
    «Dies ist eine besondere Person, die vielleicht kein Mega-Aktivist ist, aber sich wirklich, wirklich, wirklich für die Umwelt interessiert und etwas tun möchte, um zu helfen.»

    (cki)

    Flauschige Kühe

    14 Hunde, die es nicht glauben können, dass das Streicheln aufhört

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Link zum Artikel