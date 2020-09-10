- Spass
- Tier
-
Das sind sie: Die lustigsten Tierbilder 2020
Stinkefinger-Turtle oder Covid-Frisen-Vögel: Welches dieser Tierbilder ist das lustigste?
Auch wenn das Jahr 2020 viel Unerwartetes mit sich brachte, eines hat sich nicht verändert: Die Tierwelt ist immer noch so lustig zuvor. Wie die Cute News jede Woche zeigen.
Und auch in diesem Jahr werden im Rahmen des Comedy Wildlife Photography Award die witzigsten Wildtierfotos gekürt. Der Wettbewerb soll uns ein Lächeln ins Gesicht zaubern – und gleichzeitig aber auch auf etwas Ernstes aufmerksam machen: das Artensterben und dessen Auswirkungen auf die Erde (was du dagegen tun kannst, steht am Ende des Artikels.)
Aber zurück zu den Fotos: Das sind sie, die 44 Finalistinnen und Finalisten der diesjährigen Comedy Wildlife Awards:
Smiley
Europäischer Papageifisch. bild: Arthur Telle Thiemenn / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Surprise Smiles
Südliche Zwergmangusten. bild: Asaf Sereth / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Die Bilder aus den vergangenen Jahren:
Tough negotiations
Fuchs. bild: Ayala Fishaimer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Spreading the Wildlife Gossip
Löwen. bild: Bernhard Esterer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Crashing into the picture
Giraffen. bild: Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Almost time to get up
Waschbär. bild: Charlie Davidson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
I could puke
Eselspinguine. bild: Christina Holfelder / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Tern tuning its wings
Seeschwalbe. bild: Danielle D'Ermo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Hi Yall
Braunbär. bild: Eric Fisher / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Doggo
Braunbär. bild: Esa Ringbom / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
The inside joke
Eurasisches Eichhörnchen. bild: Femke van Willigen / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Covid Hair
Rötelreiher. bild: Gail Bisson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Lamentation!
Eisbär. bild: Jacques Poulard / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Like mother like daughter
Asiatische Elefanten. bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Peekaboo
Königstiger. bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Just Chillin'
Waschbär. bild: Jill Neff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
I think this tyre's gonna be flat
Grizzlybären. bild: Kay Kotzian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Having a Laugh
Seehund. bild: Ken Crossan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Seriously, would you share some
Papageitaucher. bild: Krisztina Scheeff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!
Elefant und Elefantenbaby. bild: Kunal Gupta / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
I had to stay late at work
Südlicher See-Elefant. bild: Luis Burgueño / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Macaque striking a pose
Makaken. bild: Luis Martí / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Laughing Hippo
Flusspferde. bild: Manoj Shah / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Boredom
Berggorilla. bild: Marcus Westberg / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Terry the Turtle flipping the bird
Schildkröten. bild: Mark Fitzpatrick / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Socially Uninhibited
Bärenpavian. bild: Martin Grace / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
It's the last day of school holidays
Indische Fischotter. bild: Max Teo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Monkey Business
Südliche Schweinsaffen. bild: Megan Lorenz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Quiet Please
Kestrel. bild: Mike Lessel / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
How can I fly?
Uhu Küken. bild: Nader Al-Shammari / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
I've got you this time!
Löwenbabys. bild: Olin Rogers / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
No Penguins Under Here!
Pinguin. bild: Pearl Kasparian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Social distance, please!
Halsbandsittiche. bild: Petr Sochman / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
I am Champion
Japanmakak. bild: Ramesh Letchmanan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
O sole mio
Ziesel. bild: Roland Kranitz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
It's a Mocking Bird
Eisvogel. bild: Sally Lloyd-Jones / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Sun Salutation Class
Seelöwe. bild: Sue Hollis / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Fun For All Ages
Indische Languren. bild: Thomas Vijayan / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Faceplant
Afrikanische Elefanten. bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Hide and Seek
Hufeisen-Azurjungfer. bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Abracadabra
Braunpelikane. bild: Vicki Jauron / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
So Hot
Japanmakak. bild: Wei Ping Peng / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
We all have that friend
Braunbären. bild: Yarin Klein / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
The race
Indische Languren. bild: Yevhen Samuchenko / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020
Rub ... rub ... uhhhh
Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award
When no one is around to scratch your back
Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award
You are what you eat!
You Are What You Eat!
Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award
(cki)
14 Hunde, die es nicht glauben können, dass das Streicheln aufhört
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Abonniere unseren Newsletter
Furzende Pinguine, tanzende Kaninchen: 40 Tierbilder, die auch dich zum Lachen bringen
Dass Tierfotos beste Unterhaltung bieten, ist für dich als watson-User natürlich keine Neuigkeit. Schliesslich schicken wir dich jeden Freitag mit einer geballten Ladung Cute News ins Wochenende.
Auf Unterhaltung setzen auch die Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – mit ernstem Hintergrund: Der Fotopreis soll auf das weltweite Artensterben aufmerksam machen. «Wir wollen den Menschen auch zeigen, was sie zuhause für die Umwelt tun können», so Mitgründer Paul Joynson-Hicks.
Jetzt haben die …
Link zum Artikel