Spass

Tier

Das sind sie: Die lustigsten Tierbilder 2020



Stinkefinger-Turtle oder Covid-Frisen-Vögel: Welches dieser Tierbilder ist das lustigste?



Auch wenn das Jahr 2020 viel Unerwartetes mit sich brachte, eines hat sich nicht verändert: Die Tierwelt ist immer noch so lustig zuvor. Wie die Cute News jede Woche zeigen.



Und auch in diesem Jahr werden im Rahmen des Comedy Wildlife Photography Award die witzigsten Wildtierfotos gekürt. Der Wettbewerb soll uns ein Lächeln ins Gesicht zaubern – und gleichzeitig aber auch auf etwas Ernstes aufmerksam machen: das Artensterben und dessen Auswirkungen auf die Erde (was du dagegen tun kannst, steht am Ende des Artikels.)



Aber zurück zu den Fotos: Das sind sie, die 44 Finalistinnen und Finalisten der diesjährigen Comedy Wildlife Awards:

Smiley

bild: Arthur Telle Thiemenn / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Surprise Smiles

bild: Asaf Sereth / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Tough negotiations

bild: Ayala Fishaimer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Spreading the Wildlife Gossip

bild: Bernhard Esterer / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Crashing into the picture

bild: Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Almost time to get up

bild: Charlie Davidson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

I could puke

bild: Christina Holfelder / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Tern tuning its wings

bild: Danielle D'Ermo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Hi Yall

bild: Eric Fisher / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Doggo

bild: Esa Ringbom / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

The inside joke

bild: Femke van Willigen / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Covid Hair

bild: Gail Bisson / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Lamentation!

bild: Jacques Poulard / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Like mother like daughter

bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Peekaboo

bild: Jagdeep Rajput / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Just Chillin'

bild: Jill Neff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

I think this tyre's gonna be flat

bild: Kay Kotzian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Having a Laugh

bild: Ken Crossan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Seriously, would you share some

bild: Krisztina Scheeff / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!

bild: Kunal Gupta / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

I had to stay late at work

bild: Luis Burgueño / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Macaque striking a pose

bild: Luis Martí / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Laughing Hippo

bild: Manoj Shah / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Boredom

bild: Marcus Westberg / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Terry the Turtle flipping the bird

bild: Mark Fitzpatrick / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Socially Uninhibited

bild: Martin Grace / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

It's the last day of school holidays

bild: Max Teo / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Monkey Business

bild: Megan Lorenz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Quiet Please

bild: Mike Lessel / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

How can I fly?

bild: Nader Al-Shammari / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

I've got you this time!

bild: Olin Rogers / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

No Penguins Under Here!

bild: Pearl Kasparian / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Social distance, please!

bild: Petr Sochman / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

I am Champion

bild: Ramesh Letchmanan / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

O sole mio

bild: Roland Kranitz / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

It's a Mocking Bird

bild: Sally Lloyd-Jones / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Sun Salutation Class

bild: Sue Hollis / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Fun For All Ages

bild: Thomas Vijayan / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Faceplant

bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Hide and Seek

bild: Tim Hearn / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Abracadabra

bild: Vicki Jauron / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

So Hot

bild: Wei Ping Peng / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

We all have that friend

bild: Yarin Klein / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

The race

bild: Yevhen Samuchenko / / the comedy wildlife photography awards 2020

Rub ... rub ... uhhhh

Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

When no one is around to scratch your back

Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

You are what you eat!

You Are What You Eat! Video: extern / rest/comedy wildlive award

Was du tun kannst: Die Organisatoren der Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards legen dir vier Dinge ans Herz:



1) Kaufe verantwortungsbewusst und lokal ein

«Durch den Corona-Lockdown haben wir uns alle daran gewöhnt, die Dinge etwas anders zu machen. Auch näher von Zuhause einzukaufen. Warum also nicht weitermachen? Es hilft auf vielfältige Weise, von der Unterstützung kleiner lokaler Unternehmen bis zur Reduzierung des COS-Fussabdrucks und macht viel mehr Spass. Und wenn ihr vermeiden könnt, nicht recyclebare Produkte und Einwegkunststoffe und -verpackungen zu kaufen: Umso besser! »



2) Stelle eine Pflanzenkiste auf deinen Balkon

«Damit kannst du den Bienen einen Ort geben, wo sie leben können. Die Bedeutung der Biene ist riesig und diese kleine Unterstützung ist bereits ein grosser Schritt in die richtige Richtung.»



3) Fliege nur, wenn du wirklich musst

«Etwas anderes, das uns der Lockdown gelehrt hat: Das Internet ist perfekt dafür, miteinander in Kontakt zu bleiben! Wir sind jetzt alle Zoom-Experten! Nehmen wir uns dieser Technologie an und fliegen wir nur, wenn es wirklich keinen anderen Weg gibt.»



4) Werde ein wilder Influencer

«Dies ist eine besondere Person, die vielleicht kein Mega-Aktivist ist, aber sich wirklich, wirklich, wirklich für die Umwelt interessiert und etwas tun möchte, um zu helfen.»



(cki)

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥ Da du bis hierhin gescrollt hast, gehen wir davon aus, dass dir unser journalistisches Angebot gefällt. Wie du vielleicht weisst, haben wir uns kürzlich entschieden, bei watson keine Login-Pflicht einzuführen. Auch Bezahlschranken wird es bei uns keine geben. Wir möchten möglichst keine Hürden für den Zugang zu watson schaffen, weil wir glauben, es sollten sich in einer Demokratie alle jederzeit und einfach mit Informationen versorgen können. Falls du uns dennoch mit einem kleinen Betrag unterstützen willst, dann tu das doch hier. Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? (Du wirst zu stripe.com umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen) CHF 10.00 CHF 15.00 CHF 25.00 Oder unterstütze uns mit deinem Wunschbetrag per Banküberweisung. Nicht mehr anzeigen

Flauschige Kühe 14 Hunde, die es nicht glauben können, dass das Streicheln aufhört Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

Abonniere unseren Newsletter