24 Karikaturen und Memes, die zeigen, wie sich Putin im Ukraine-Krieg verzockt hat

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.
This thread, Cartoons all day. #putin #Russia #RussiaUkraineWar #NAFOFella pic.twitter.com/azdwEiHZcm— Grim'OleProductions (@GrimOleProduct1) October 12, 2022
#Putin cartoon @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/cdyKZvl7da— sajithkumar (@sajithkumar) October 12, 2022
Met to discuss response to Crimea bridge attack pic.twitter.com/mRaW3gADn3— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 11, 2022
And this one I got for blowing up a playground with a cruise missile #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/1KK38x0FLj— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) October 12, 2022
https://t.co/xmO9UlPhJZ Las Vegas Sun: https://t.co/cIWLHJwlRp #news #putin #russia #war #ukraine #cartoons pic.twitter.com/t3TemUGK20— mikesmithcartoons (@smithtoons) October 13, 2022
Marshall Ramsey, Mississippi Today @MarshallRamsey #PutinIsaWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/QlRFaObvIm— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) October 11, 2022
My cartoon published 10/4/22.— Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) October 13, 2022
See more of my work on Patreon: https://t.co/MpARYeT0cD#Putin #Russia #Ukraine️ #Nukes #nuclearweapons pic.twitter.com/6f0JOLXzMI
بوتين و النووي اللعين | Putin and the nuclear threat#كاريكاتير #cartoon #putin #russia #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/TNkASIZqrv— أحمد رحمة - Ahmad Rahma Cartoons (@RAHMACARTOON) October 11, 2022
Kal on #TrumpIsANationalSecurityRisk #Trump #TrumpIsACriminal #PutinIsaWarCriminal #Putin - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTd6mgw pic.twitter.com/nQ5uijVlRc— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) October 12, 2022
Musk’s proposal in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/5rlwBlSo96— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) October 4, 2022
In Elon Musk's Welt könnte Putin auch Sachsen annektieren, da ist auch eine pro-russische Partei stärkste Kraft. Das wird ja täglich schlimmer, was der raushaut. https://t.co/6y2pfAcQZp— Robin Engelhardt (@Elektro_Robin) October 6, 2022
Have told @elonmusk he can be Minister for Occupied Territories.— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 11, 2022
Fueling the war machine - © Chappatte in The @BostonGlobe, via @GlobeOpinion > https://t.co/yEba0VQxNK— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) October 13, 2022
New blood - © Chappatte in Le Canard Enchaîné, France > https://t.co/uXVvEQnJ3I pic.twitter.com/FO9cmp0GV1— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) October 13, 2022
#Russland hält in besetzten Gebieten der #Ukraine mehrtägige #Scheinreferenden ab.#Scheinreferendum #Wahl #Putin #Krieg #Soldaten #Karikatur pic.twitter.com/lZfZUbOXVY— M.Tomicek (@TomicekM) September 23, 2022
Russia struggling to recruit - © Chappatte in Le Canard Enchaîné, France > https://t.co/hXTGbD4Vq6 pic.twitter.com/mHzjR5zwZ9— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) October 2, 2022
(oli)
Watching this certainly reduced my stress levels! It’s the hands! 😍 pic.twitter.com/JRzZ2L4Xg9— Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) October 13, 2022
Auch wenn wir nicht viel haben, so haben wir doch uns und unseren Faildienstag. Am heutigen Dienstag bedeutet das eine Ladung der lustigsten Fails, die das Internet diese Woche ausgespuckt hat – und bestimmt einiges an tollem Material, das ihr die letzten Tage über gesammelt habt.